2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Conservative Icon Ron Paul ⋆ ZyCrypto

Conservative Icon Ron Paul ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Conservative Icon Ron Paul ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Former U.S. presidential candidate and Libertarian icon Ron Paul has stated that Bitcoin should be allowed to function as a currency in the USA and compete against the Dollar. The 90-year-old retired politician is known for his Libertarian credentials and his efforts to support free-market trade in the country, a concept that has been overshadowed by the era of massive corporations and governments subsidizing their success. Why Libertarians Like Ron Paul Love Crypto? The former 12-time US Congressman famously ran against the neoconservative Mitt Romney during the 2012 US Presidential election’s Republican primary, but couldn’t win the nomination. His seemingly radical ideas of Federal Reserve audits, borderless trade, and decentralization were ahead of their time and aligned with the ethos promoted by the cryptocurrency revolution. The cryptocurrency revolution began in 2008, during the height of the financial crisis, and proposed an open-source monetary transfer mechanism that offered a vision of a borderless future. Many of the early adopters of Bitcoin included online privacy advocates, cypherpunks, and Libertarians. For the latter, crypto was a way to challenge the supremacy of the central banks and their hegemony.  Rand Paul Continues Father’s Stance Many with Libertarian tendencies look at the 2012 presidential election as a major missed opportunity to bring the USA back to its constitutional roots, instead of overstretched global roles. His son, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), has also continued his line on a number of political positions, including that on crypto. The senator said back in a 2021 Axios interview: “Here is what I have started to believe now: that the government currencies have become so unreliable. They are also fiat currencies, backed by nothing. The dollar has been the most stable among currencies, which is why it is the reserve currency. I’ve now actually started to…
Threshold
T$0,01585-0,06%
Union
U$0,01106+9,94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018158+5,16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:34
Podijeli
Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect?

Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect?

The post Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the market slows down, it’s giving investors the opportunity to connect and learn with upcoming crypto and Web3 events like InnoBlock 2025. Notably, the next few months are packed with some of the most popular events, and the closest is this September, in the Token 2049 Week. Let’s discuss. What Is InnoBlock 2025? InnoBlock 2025 is one of the most popular crypto events in Asia, premiering as a Web3 Innovation Festival. It is a community-driven, web3-focused conference and is a side event to the popular Token 2049. Notably, it will take place on September 30, 2025, from 9:00 am to approximately 6:00 pm GMT+08:00, Singapore/Kuala Lumpur, at the National Gallery Singapore. Many top Web3 personalities will join the event as key speakers, including Charles d’Haussy (CEO of dYdX Foundation), David Zhang (Founder of Boyaa Interactive International Ltd), Anurag Arjun (Co-Founder of Avail), and many others. Source: InnoBlock InnoBlock 2025 Tickets and How to Attend? Interestingly, this crypto event is framed as one of the most prominent Web3 side-conferences during Token2049 Week. It aligns the Web3 innovation with art and cultural heritage, where its core theme is Web3, Blockchain Games, DeFi, CryptoStock, and much more. There will be many ​startup showcases, demo zones, and ​pitch stages. Overall, over 100 companies, 60+ speakers, and 300+ representatives will be present, and the tickets are now available. There are two types of tickets to the InnoBlock 2025, each with its own perks. First is the Standard Pass, which gives access to the speaking section and the exhibition areas and is completely free. Secondly is the Premium Pass ($40), which will provide additional benefits like merchandise, catering coupons, and more. Lastly, the VIP Access includes exclusive lounges, concierge services, and more. Overall, this Web3 innovation-filled festival aims to bring tech enthusiasts all around the…
DAR Open Network
D$0,03126-0,38%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01674+0,05%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10086-1,09%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:31
Podijeli
Trump Media Secures $105M in Cronos Tokens as Part of Crypto.com Deal

Trump Media Secures $105M in Cronos Tokens as Part of Crypto.com Deal

TLDR Trump Media acquires 684M CRO tokens for $105M through a 50% stock, 50% cash deal. CRO tokens will be stored in Crypto.com’s institutional custody and staked for additional income. Trump Media plans to integrate CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ reward systems. A new SPAC merger aims to establish a digital asset treasury focused [...] The post Trump Media Secures $105M in Cronos Tokens as Part of Crypto.com Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,438+1,44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018158+5,16%
Cronos
CRO$0,26186-2,30%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/06 16:31
Podijeli
Rate Cut Bets Fuel Investor Optimism On Wall Street

Rate Cut Bets Fuel Investor Optimism On Wall Street

At this back-to-school period, major banks are revising their outlook. Faced with a clear slowdown in the American economy, the idea of two to three rate cuts this year is gradually taking hold. Investors, hanging on the Fed’s slightest signals, see in this change of course a potential turning point. L’article Rate Cut Bets Fuel Investor Optimism On Wall Street est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00197613+0,18%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00554+0,91%
Major
MAJOR$0,15825+1,91%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 16:30
Podijeli
Why VeChain’s Bridge-to-Earn Model Could Be the Catalyst for Global DeFi Adoption

Why VeChain’s Bridge-to-Earn Model Could Be the Catalyst for Global DeFi Adoption

Vechain leverages Wanchain’s incentive-driven “Bridge-to-Earn” model, wherein users can earn rewards for completing cross-chain tasks, boosting liquidity without lock-ups. The move aligns with upcoming initiatives like the Hayabusa upgrade, Valour’s ETP listing, and Franklin Templeton’s custody infrastructure. In a bid to boost cross-chain liquidity and drive sustainable Web3 adoption, VeChain announced a new strategic integration [...]]]>
CreatorBid
BID$0,07785-1,18%
Movement
MOVE$0,1179+1,90%
CROSS
CROSS$0,21452-0,36%
Podijeli
Crypto News Flash2025/09/06 16:28
Podijeli
OpenAI expected to burn $115B on ChatGPT push by 2029

OpenAI expected to burn $115B on ChatGPT push by 2029

OpenAI is expected to burn around $115 billion from 2025 to 2029 in a bid to ramp up its spending to power the AI behind ChatGPT.
CreatorBid
BID$0,07785-1,18%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03576-0,36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1236+3,08%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 16:27
Podijeli
The founder of RMRK said that his address was marked as high risk by the WLFI team and the tokens have been locked

The founder of RMRK said that his address was marked as high risk by the WLFI team and the tokens have been locked

PANews reported on September 6th that Bruno Skvorc, founder of NFT infrastructure RMRK, tweeted a complaint, stating that his address had been marked as high-risk by the WLFI team and his tokens had been locked. On-chain detective ZachXBT commented, "Most of the time, 'high-risk' disclosures are inaccurate, so teams can't rely solely on compliance tools, many of which are flawed. It's good to see that the World Liberty Financial team is taking a more proactive approach than other teams like Circle, as this will ultimately benefit the victims. However, they do need to be cautious, as a false positive and blacklisting could cause irreparable damage to their reputation. If your address is indeed a false positive, we hope the issue can be resolved quickly." According to previous news , WLFI: There are 272 wallets on the blacklist, and the freeze is to prevent users from losing money.
Threshold
T$0,01585-0,06%
WLFI
WLFI$0,226+16,61%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10086-1,09%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/06 16:26
Podijeli
Ethena en Pyth Network springen eruit tijdens kalme handelsdag

Ethena en Pyth Network springen eruit tijdens kalme handelsdag

De cryptomarkt blijft voorlopig in afwachtende modus hangen. Ondanks een lichte stijging van de totale marktwaarde naar $4.04 biljoen, is de volatiliteit de afgelopen 24 uur beperkt gebleven. Met $270.64 miljoen aan liquidaties wereldwijd, blijft het liquidatieniveau relatief laag vergeleken met eerdere heftige dagen. Bitcoin en Ethereum domineren nog steeds... Het bericht Ethena en Pyth Network springen eruit tijdens kalme handelsdag verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Pyth Network
PYTH$0,1651+5,15%
MetYa
MET$0,234-1,14%
OP
OP$0,716+0,70%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 16:24
Podijeli
Bitcoin Bull Run Nears Its Climax: Cycle Peak Indicates 95% Completion

Bitcoin Bull Run Nears Its Climax: Cycle Peak Indicates 95% Completion

The post Bitcoin Bull Run Nears Its Climax: Cycle Peak Indicates 95% Completion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has recently reached a new weekly high above the $112,000 mark, signaling a potential new uptrend for the leading cryptocurrency. This movement may represent the final phase of the current cycle for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market.  Market analyst CryptoBirb has indicated that this uptrend could last for approximately 50 more days, emphasizing that Bitcoin is now 95% through its cycle, which has spanned 1,017 days since the lows of November 2022. 50 Days Until Possible Bitcoin Peak Historically, Bitcoin’s bull markets have peaked between 1,060 and 1,100 days after significant lows, suggesting a target timeframe for this cycle’s peak could fall between late October and mid-November 2025.  The analysis highlights the typical relationship between Bitcoin’s Halving events and subsequent price peaks. Since the last Halving in April 2024, 503 days have passed, with past data showing that price peaks usually occur 518 to 580 days following such events.  As seen in the chart below, Bitcoin is currently 77% to 86% of the way through this timeline, entering what the analyst refers to as the “hot zone”—a period of heightened volatility and potential price movements. However, CryptoBirb cautions that historical trends indicate that after reaching a peak, Bitcoin typically experiences a significant decline, often dropping by 70% to 80% over a 370 to 410-day timeframe.  This bearish phase is projected for approximately the first and second quarter of 2026, with a historical probability of a bear market in that year reaching 100%. Before this potential downturn, the analyst expects a final surge, with about 50 days remaining before the market may peak. September, often recognized as a weaker month for Bitcoin, has shown an average decline of 6.17%. Although third quarter statistics can be mixed, with a median increase of 0.80%, the overall average tends to reflect…
Bitcoin
BTC$110 922,95+0,09%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10086-1,09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018158+5,16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:22
Podijeli
Top economists react to employment data as U.S. enters ‘jobs recession’

Top economists react to employment data as U.S. enters ‘jobs recession’

The post Top economists react to employment data as U.S. enters ‘jobs recession’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest U.S. employment report has drawn concerning reactions from leading economists, many of whom warn that the labor market has slipped into a jobs recession. Only 22,000 jobs were added in August, far below expectations of 76,500. June marked the first net decline in nearly four years, with 13,000 jobs lost.  Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, its highest level since 2021, indicating mounting economic weakness. Mark Zandi Among the economists, Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics stressed that payroll employment is already in recession territory. He noted that July and August posted modest gains, likely to be revised down, with losses concentrated in manufacturing, mining, construction, and the government sector. Only healthcare and hospitality have provided some offset. Zandi, long bearish on the economy, has argued that several sectors and states are already in recession. It’s a jobs recession. Payroll employment declined in June, and while it was up in July and August, the increases were on the margin and seem likely to be revised away. The goods side of the economy, including manufacturing, mining, and construction, is losing a significant… — Mark Zandi (@Markzandi) September 5, 2025 David Rosenberg David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research highlighted distortions in the headline numbers, pointing out that the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Birth-Death model added 96,000 jobs.  Without this adjustment, payrolls fell by 74,000 in August. He warned that, by this measure, payrolls have declined for four consecutive months, a pattern last seen during the sluggish recovery from the Great Recession. The BLS did its best to paint lipstick on this pig of a payroll report because the Birth-Death model managed to add 96,000 jobs to the headline. Strip that out, and what the actual survey showed was a 74,000 decline. In fact, payrolls have declined on an ex-BD basis now in each……
Union
U$0,01106+9,94%
BloodLoop
BLS$0,00134+4,68%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:21
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US