2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Strategy’s Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

Strategy’s Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

The post Strategy’s Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the renowned Bitcoin advocate and the co-founder of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, has issued a tweet showing his reaction to the rejection of his company from being included in the S&P 500 index. He has posted data that shows that the only thing Strategy needs to be part of S&P 500 is merely a formal recognition, basically, since MSTR has already left SPY lying in the dust in terms of market performance. You Might Also Like Saylor reacts to Strategy’s stunning SPY rejection On Friday, September 5, the official decision was made on whether or not to add Strategy to the S&P 500 index. The decision was negative, while another large company, also directly related to crypto, but through trading and investment, was included in it – the Robinhood platform, which allows retail users to invest in both traditional stocks and crypto, as well as crypto-related products. Saylot reacted to this decision by posting a tweet with an infographic showing that MSTR has long left the S&P 500 (SPY) behind thanks to its Bitcoin strategy. What is even more curious and notable – the infographic shows that MSTR has outperformed Bitcoin itself, too. MSTR shows a 92% surge on the chart, while SPY lags with a 14% increase, and Bitcoin shows a 55% annualized growth in terms of “Bitcoin Standard Era Return.” As the rejection from the S&P 500 inclusion news made its way into the news reports, MSTR immediately dropped 2%. However, the official X account of the company tweeted that despite this unfortunate event, Strategy will certainly maintain its course and will not be deterred from the Bitcoin path. Source: https://u.today/strategys-saylor-reacts-to-stunning-mstr-sp-500-rejection
Union
U$0.01106+9.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-1.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.181-2.39%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:58
Podijeli
US SEC forms cross-border task force to tackle international fraud

US SEC forms cross-border task force to tackle international fraud

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the formation of a new cross-border task force to tackle issues related to international fraud, including pump and dump schemes and other vices in the financial investment sector. According to its press release, the agency mentioned that it is taking the fight against fraud to a new height, formulating a cross-border task force to strengthen the efforts of the Division of Enforcement. In addition, the agency will help them take the fight to the individuals and entities targeting United States residents, combating cross-border fraud that harms investors. SEC announces formation of cross-border task force In its press release, the agency mentioned that the cross-border team will be charged to initially focus on investigating potential US federal securities law breaches on the part of foreign-based companies. This will include potential market manipulations such as pump-and-dump and ramp-and-dump schemes. Pump-and-dump schemes are situations where the team behind an investment, or in some cases, a token, uses false or misleading rumors to create a buying rush that pushes the price of the token up. When the price of the token has attained the highest possible figure, the team then sells their portion of the token, which in turn pulls the price of the token down, making it useless for regular investors. Over the last few months, several regulators, including the United States Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC), have warned traders and investors, especially those in the crypto industry, about a series of pump-and-dump schemes. The agency has warned retail traders, who are often the victims in this case, to avoid investments that look like such schemes, giving them clear ways to identify such investments. Although the commission has warned investors about the need for due diligence and carefulness when patronizing projects in the crypto space, it noted that the task force will not hesitate to go after those who breach its rules. In addition, it said its task force will be charged to focus its enforcement on gatekeepers, especially auditors and underwriters, who help these companies gain access to the United States capital markets. Task force to focus on securities law violations According to the agency, the task force will also examine potential securities law violations related to companies from foreign jurisdictions such as China, where governmental control and other factors pose unique risks to investors. Speaking about the new development, Paul Atkins, the SEC Chairman, said the United States welcomes companies around the world seeking access to the US capital markets. “But we will not tolerate bad actors – whether companies, intermediaries, gatekeepers, or exploitative traders – that attempt to use international borders to frustrate and avoid U.S. investor protections. This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” he added. Atkins also noted that he has ordered that he has directed other SEC divisions and offices to join hands in this battle. “I have also directed the staff in other SEC divisions and offices, including the Divisions of Corporation Finance, Examinations, Economic and Risk Analysis, and Trading and Markets, as well as the Office of International Affairs, to consider and recommend other actions that would better protect U.S. investors, including new disclosure guidance and any necessary rule changes,” he said. Division of Enforcement Director Margaret Ryan also talked about the task force and what is expected of the individuals who will make up the group. “The Cross-Border Task Force will leverage the Division of Enforcement’s resources and expertise to combat international market manipulation and fraud. We are pleased to be part of this critical effort to enforce the federal securities laws and protect U.S. investors,” she said. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Union
U$0.01106+9.94%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21452-0.36%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 16:55
Podijeli
Bitwise registers AVAX ETF entity in Delaware

Bitwise registers AVAX ETF entity in Delaware

PANews reported on September 6th that Bitwise has completed entity registration for the Avalanche (AVAX) ETF in Delaware, according to market sources. This registration is a preliminary step before submitting a formal ETF application to regulators and does not constitute a formal filing.
Avalanche
AVAX$24.44+1.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001922+1.85%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/06 16:54
Podijeli
Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire

Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire

TLDR Over $4.6 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today, triggering volatility. Bitcoin’s max pain point is $112K, while Ethereum’s is $4,400, indicating likely price pullbacks. Analysts warn of September’s historical weakness, with increasing implied volatility. Bitcoin and Ethereum are seeing defensive sentiment, with higher interest in put options. The cryptocurrency market is bracing [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire appeared first on CoinCentral.
PAIN
PAIN$1.3298+0.29%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/06 16:54
Podijeli
CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment

CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment

The post CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Treasury: CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment Skip to content Home Crypto News Dogecoin Treasury: CleanCore Solutions’ Revolutionary $175M Crypto Investment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dogecoin-treasury-cleancore-investment/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:53
Podijeli
Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Outflows Signal Renewed Accumulation

Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Outflows Signal Renewed Accumulation

Ethereum exchanges are drying up quickly as ETH exchange ‘flux’ turns negative for the first time ever. Flux, by the way, calculates the cumulative net flow of ETH across all exchanges. A positive flux means there are more ETH deposits, which simply shows people are selling more ETH and buying less. A negative flux balance, […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-1.09%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4036+1.25%
Everscale
EVER$0.01186+3.85%
Podijeli
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 16:50
Podijeli
Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze

Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze

The post Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Liquidation: Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Liquidation: Crucial $114K Recovery Could Trigger Massive $2.5B Short Squeeze Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-liquidation-market-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:41
Podijeli
Shiba Inu Price Slides In Choppy Trading Conditions As Layer Brett Becomes The Meme Name On Watchlists

Shiba Inu Price Slides In Choppy Trading Conditions As Layer Brett Becomes The Meme Name On Watchlists

The post Shiba Inu Price Slides In Choppy Trading Conditions As Layer Brett Becomes The Meme Name On Watchlists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto spotlight is shifting fast. Layer Brett, the Ethereum-powered meme coin and Layer 2 hybrid, is closing in on a major presale milestone — already raising over $2.8 million with tokens still available at just $0.055. For traders looking beyond tired memes, Brett’s combination of virality and Ethereum infrastructure has made it the name to watch heading into 2025. While Shiba Inu price action remains flat, Layer Brett is climbing onto watchlists as the community’s next potential 100x play. Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB losing steam Shiba Inu was once the crown jewel of meme coin mania, catapulting into the top-10 cryptos in 2021 on sheer retail energy. But in 2025, the shine has dulled. SHIB trades around $0.00001255, stuck in a range for weeks and far below its year-to-date high. The volume numbers tell the story. CoinGecko shows SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume at just $144 million, a fraction of Dogecoin’s $1.75 billion and even Pepe’s $381 million. That’s a clear sign of fading interest. Derivatives data looks even worse. CoinGlass notes open interest collapsed from $560 million earlier this year to only $186 million today. On-chain, the Shibarium network is struggling — its total value locked has fallen to $1.5 million, while ShibaSwap holds barely $1 million. Once billed as the utility lifeline for SHIB, these numbers highlight a fading project. Why Layer Brett is stealing watchlists Unlike Shiba Inu, which remains chained to its meme-only past, Layer Brett has fused the viral culture of memes with the utility of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling. Its benefits aren’t theoretical — they’re already resonating with traders: Ultra-low fees and instant transactions, solving Ethereum’s congestion issues while keeping security. Massive staking APYs that have drawn in degens and long-term holders alike. Community-first design, ensuring growth isn’t dictated by institutions…
Threshold
T$0.01585-0.06%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014425+0.81%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001232+0.48%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:39
Podijeli
Ethena (ENA) Buybacks Accelerate as StablecoinX Lifts Total Financing to $895M

Ethena (ENA) Buybacks Accelerate as StablecoinX Lifts Total Financing to $895M

TLDR: StablecoinX raised $530M, taking total PIPE financing to $895M for ENA token purchases. The new raise supports a $310M ENA buyback over six to eight weeks. Combined PIPE rounds now cover roughly 20% of ENA’s circulating token supply. Ethena Foundation keeps veto rights on ENA sales by StablecoinX. StablecoinX is doubling down on ENA. [...] The post Ethena (ENA) Buybacks Accelerate as StablecoinX Lifts Total Financing to $895M appeared first on Blockonomi.
SIX
SIX$0.02149+0.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+0.39%
Ethena
ENA$0.7325-1.82%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/06 16:37
Podijeli
SEC Under Fire For Deleted Texts

SEC Under Fire For Deleted Texts

The post SEC Under Fire For Deleted Texts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Records Wiped: SEC Under Fire For Deleted Texts Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-genslers-texts-from-key-crypto-crackdown/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.16%
Sign
SIGN$0.07324+1.17%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.12183+4.04%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 16:37
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US