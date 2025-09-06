2025-09-07 Sunday

Here’s XRP Price If It Becomes the First Coin Held by Top 10 Central Banks

Here's XRP Price If It Becomes the First Coin Held by Top 10 Central Banks

A new analysis explores the potential XRP price if the world’s top 10 central banks allocate a portion of their combined $13 trillion in reserves to the coin. The results show that even a modest level of adoption at this scale could propel XRP to new heights. XRP's Current Market Position Notably, XRP is currently trading at around $2.81, with a circulating supply of approximately 59.4 billion tokens. This gives it a market cap of about $172.3 billion, making it one of the largest digital assets in circulation. Despite this substantial valuation, the entry of central banks could completely reshape XRP’s trajectory. Allocation Scenarios from $130B to $822B in XRP If the top 10 central banks—including those in China, Japan, Switzerland, India, Russia, the United States, and others—were to allocate just 1% of their reserves (around $130 billion) to XRP, its market cap would rise to over $302 billion. This would push the token’s price to approximately $5.09. A 3% allocation, representing $390 billion, would drive XRP’s value to about $9.47. At the upper end, a 5% allocation equal to $650 billion would result in a market cap of more than $822 billion, translating to a token price near $13.84. Extended Outlook at 10% Looking beyond modest allocations, a 10% commitment from central bank reserves, roughly $1.3 trillion, could raise XRP’s market cap to $1.47 trillion. In this scenario, XRP price could climb to around $22.58 per coin, nearly eight times its current value. Speculative prices for XRP on goverment allocationSpeculative prices for XRP on government allocation However, it is important to note that these figures are based on basic market cap arithmetic, assuming that central bank inflows would translate directly into increased valuation. In reality, such massive buying pressure from institutions of this size would likely create a multiplier effect, potentially driving XRP’s price well beyond these projections. Even a $1 billion government allocation could trigger significant market reactions, making inflows of $130 billion to $1.3 trillion far more impactful than the raw numbers might suggest. Consider the market frenzy that would likely follow an announcement that the U.S. government is purchasing $1 billion worth of XRP. But Is There Any Chance These Governments Will Hold XRP? The idea of governments holding XRP is compelling, especially amid a global push for crypto innovation and adoption at the governmental level, which has reached unprecedented momentum this year. The U.S. government has signed into law a bill on stablecoins, marking a historic milestone for crypto legitimacy. Furthermore, the government is working toward establishing a national crypto reserve that could hold up to 1 million BTC, along with a diversified crypto stockpile including XRP, Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. However, the U.S. has not expressed readiness to purchase any cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. In countries like Russia and China, most discussions around crypto have focused on Bitcoin and stablecoins, often viewed as tools to promote their local currencies. Regarding Bitcoin, institutional FOMO remains high. Governments that currently hold BTC show no signs of selling. Notably, countries such as the U.S., China, the U.K., Ukraine, Bhutan, El Salvador, and four others collectively hold 517,298 BTC—worth over $56.76 billion. In essence, the current institutional focus is overwhelmingly on Bitcoin, while altcoins like XRP remain in the background. Takeaway This analysis highlights the potentially outsized impact of institutional adoption on XRP, particularly at the highest level. However, the scenario of governments allocating between $130 billion and $1.3 trillion into XRP remains highly speculative. As it stands, Bitcoin is the more likely candidate for such large-scale government adoption. Countries holding Bitcoin | https://bitbo.io/treasuries/countries/
Ark Invest increased its holdings of 388,045 shares of Ethereum treasury company BMNR yesterday

Ark Invest increased its holdings of 388,045 shares of Ethereum treasury company BMNR yesterday

PANews reported on September 6th that Tom Lee, chairman of the board of directors of Ethereum treasury company BitMine (BMNR), retweeted a tweet on the X platform disclosing data showing that Cathie Wood's Ark Invest had increased its holdings of 388,045 shares of BMNR through its exchange-traded fund on September 5th. According to data disclosed by Ark Invest Tracker, three ETFs under Ark Invest have held BMNR shares worth US$267 million, namely: ARKK holdings worth US$178.6 million, ARKF holdings worth US$31 million, and ARKW holdings worth US$57.7 million.
Old Bitcoin Supply Keeps Moving Into ETFs: Data Shows Three Waves So far

Old Bitcoin Supply Keeps Moving Into ETFs: Data Shows Three Waves So far

The post Old Bitcoin Supply Keeps Moving Into ETFs: Data Shows Three Waves So far appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows the Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen three waves of major inflows from the veteran hands in this cycle so far. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Shot Up Alongside Earlier ETF Net Inflows As explained by CryptoQuant author Maartunn in a new post on X, Bitcoin has been observing major reshuffles related to old tokens and the spot ETFs. The spot ETFs refer to investment vehicles that trade on traditional platforms and allow investors to gain exposure to an underlying asset like BTC without having to directly own the asset. The BTC spot ETFs launched in the US in January 2024. Since then, the funds have generally enjoyed growth, with a few periods involving a particularly sharp burst of inflows. The main attraction of the ETFs is that investors unfamiliar with the cryptocurrency world can invest into BTC in a form that’s convenient to them. When a trader invests into such a vehicle, the fund buys an equivalent amount of the cryptocurrency on the client’s behalf. This reflects as an on-chain movement into the wallets associated with the ETF. Below is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the 30-day Bitcoin spot ETF netflow since the start of 2024. As displayed in the graph, the Bitcoin spot ETF netflow has seen a few phases of extremely positive values. These naturally correspond to a high amount of demand for the ETFs. Interestingly, there is a pattern common among these large waves of inflows. From the chart, it’s visible that the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) gave distribution signals alongside the netflow spikes. The CDD is an on-chain indicator that measures the total number of coin days that are being “destroyed” in transactions across the BTC network. A coin day is a quantity that one BTC accumulates…
ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion

ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion

PANews reported on September 6th that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed WLFI treasury company ALT5 Sigma Corporation updated its WLFI holdings. As of September 5th, its holdings had exceeded 7.28 billion, reaching 7,283,585,650. Based on the market price of $0.18, the holdings are valued at approximately $1.31 billion. Additionally, ALT5 Sigma disclosed that it currently holds 124,946,728 shares of common stock and prepaid warrants to subscribe for up to 99 million shares of outstanding common stock.
Tennis Legend Björn Borg Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis And Journey

Tennis Legend Björn Borg Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis And Journey

The post Tennis Legend Björn Borg Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis And Journey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Björn Borg, seen here watching the 2025 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, has recently revealed his battle with prostate cancer. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images) Getty Images International Tennis Hall-of-Famer Björn Borg serves up some striking news in his new memoir entitled “Heartbeats,” which is due to come out in the U.K. on September 18 and the U.S. on September 23. The last chapter of the book mentions the 11-time Grand Slam singles champion being diagnosed with “extremely aggressive” prostate cancer in 2023 and undergoing surgical removal of his prostate in February 2024. Borg seemingly is back in the swing of thing, though, as he recently told the Associated Press that has been in remission and “doing fine” since that operation. However, Borg did add, “every six months I have to go and check myself. The whole process, it’s not a fun thing.” Yeah, “fun” is not the first word that comes to mind when you think of prostate cancer. It’s probably not the second, third or tenth word either. Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer, right behind lung cancer, and fifth leading cancer cause of death, following lung, liver, colorectal and stomach cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s already the most common cancer among men in 112 different countries, comprising around 15% of all male cancers around the world and getting commoner. I’ve written previously in Forbes about how the number of new prostate cancer cases is predicted to go from 1.4 million in 2020 to 2.9 million by 2040. Right now, the average age of diagnosis is around 67 years, which is roughly the age at which the now 69-year-old Borg was diagnosed. The First Sign That Borg Had Prostate Cancer Was In September 2023…
Webisoft Joins Forces with Midnight to Build Private Dark Pool for Institutional DeFi

Webisoft Joins Forces with Midnight to Build Private Dark Pool for Institutional DeFi

Webisoft and Midnight Foundation are building an institutional-grade dark pool DEX using ZK proofs and Zswap to enable confidential large-scale trading.
Chances for a September Rate Cut Surge to 90.4% After Weak Jobs Report

Chances for a September Rate Cut Surge to 90.4% After Weak Jobs Report

The post Chances for a September Rate Cut Surge to 90.4% After Weak Jobs Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a 9.6% chance the Fed could pull the trigger on a 50 bps cut, a shift prompted by the unexpectedly weak August job data. Job growth slowed notably in August, with only 22,000 positions added against a forecast of 75,000. Many, including the crypto analyst Ash Crypto, believe that rate cuts in September are confirmed. The CME FedWatch Tool now signals a 90.4% probability of a 25 bps (basis points) rate cut in September. Additionally, there is a 9.6% chance the Fed could pull the trigger on a 50 bps cut, a shift prompted by the unexpectedly weak August job data. Job growth slowed notably last month, with only 22,000 positions added against a forecast of 75,000. Furthermore, June’s figures were revised downward to a net loss, indicating a softening labor market. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, which is a high not seen since October 2021. As a result, Bank of America updated its prediction to expect two rate cuts in 2025, one in September and another in December. Many, including the crypto analyst Ash Crypto, believe that rate cuts in September are confirmed. In August, market voices like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have called for aggressive cuts, possibly up to 50 bps, but analysts caution that such a move might appear panicky if inflation isn’t firmly under control. The current consensus is that the 50 bps cut is unlikely, but the 25 bps one might very well happen soon. Related: For Crypto, a 25 Bps Rate Cut is Now the Baseline Expectation for September The report also showed that the S&P 500 is hitting record highs, driven by dovish Fed expectations and economic data. On the other hand, there was a sharp decline in Treasury yields, which likely points to the market’s increasing conviction that interest…
S&P 500 herweging: Robinhood toegevoegd, Strategy uitgesloten

S&P 500 herweging: Robinhood toegevoegd, Strategy uitgesloten

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Bij de laatste S&P 500-herweging kreeg Robinhood een plek in de index, terwijl Strategy, ondanks dat het voldeed aan de criteria, buiten de boot viel. Dit verschil laat zien hoe klassieke criteria botsen met de opmars van crypto in de financiële wereld. Robinhood in de S&P 500: koersstijging en impact Koersreactie en marktkapitalisatie De opname van Robinhood in de S&P 500 per 22 september 2025 had direct effect op de beurs. Het aandeel schoot in de nabeurshandel met ruim 7% omhoog. Daardoor steeg de marktwaarde tot zo’n $91,5 miljard. Ook andere nieuwkomers zoals AppLovin en Emcor profiteerden. Van alle nieuwe namen viel de stijging van Robinhood het meest op. Het succes komt voort uit de populariteit bij particuliere beleggers en de rol die het platform inmiddels in de cryptohandel heeft. Betekenis voor de financiële sector De beslissing om Robinhood toe te laten benadrukt hoe belangrijk een hybride model is. Een mix van traditionele aandelenhandel en cryptodiensten blijkt aantrekkelijk voor indexbeheerders. Het laat zien dat de sector in hoog tempo verandert en dat bedrijven die beide markten verbinden een steeds grotere rol spelen. $HOOD MAKES HISTORY Robinhood has officially been added to the S&P 500 — joining the ranks of America’s top companies. A huge milestone for shareholders and a testament to the leadership + team driving this journey. This is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/2YcgYdvpIH — Brian Rose, Founder & Host of London Real (@LondonRealTV) September 6, 2025 Waarom Strategy buiten de S&P 500 werd gehouden Uitsluiting ondanks criteria Strategy, het bedrijf van Michael Saylor, voldeed aan de toelatingscriteria. Toch kreeg het geen plek in de index. Een officiële toelichting bleef uit. Dat riep vragen op bij beleggers. Veel beleggers hadden juist verwacht dat de enorme Bitcoin-reserves van het bedrijf zouden meewegen in het besluit. Terughoudendheid tegenover crypto-treasuries De keuze maakt duidelijk dat Wall Street nog voorzichtig blijft tegenover ondernemingen die hun bedrijfsmodel grotendeels baseren op Bitcoin. Waar Robinhood wordt beloond voor zijn diversiteit, wordt Strategy gezien als te eenzijdig. Daarmee bevestigen de indexbeheerders dat opname van crypto-gerelateerde bedrijven niet alleen draait om cijfers, maar ook om de stabiliteit en breedte van hun inkomstenmodel. De rol van crypto-bedrijven in traditionele indexen De kwestie rond Strategy legt een bredere spanning bloot tussen crypto en traditionele financiële instituties. Hybride spelers zoals Robinhood weten voet aan de grond te krijgen, terwijl puur op crypto gerichte ondernemingen vaker buitengesloten blijven. De recente herweging illustreert dat indexbeheerders wel ruimte zien voor bedrijven die cryptodiensten combineren met klassieke activiteiten, maar terughoudend blijven bij ondernemingen die bijna volledig afhankelijk zijn van digitale assets. Dit benadrukt dat spreiding en een solide bedrijfsmodel doorslaggevend zijn voor een plek in de S&P 500. Wat beleggers kunnen leren van de herweging Voor beleggers is dit een teken dat de markt kansen ziet voor bedrijven die crypto combineren met een breder model. Pure crypto-spelers lijken voorlopig minder kans te maken op opname in grote indexen zoals de S&P 500. De situatie onderstreept ook dat indexbeslissingen niet puur objectief zijn. Naast cijfers spelen factoren als volatiliteit, risicobeeld en de perceptie van stabiliteit een rol. Voor langetermijnbeleggers kan dat betekenen dat hybride bedrijven een veiliger pad naar brede marktacceptatie bieden. Tegelijk kan de afwezigheid van pure crypto-bedrijven leiden tot meer koersschommelingen. Voor beleggers kan dit zorgen voor onverwachte kansen en extra beweging in de markt. Wie spreidt en let op de kracht van het bedrijfsmodel, kan zo op de lange termijn waarde en erkenning veiligstellen. JUST IN: Strategy Inc., led by Michael Saylor, was not included in the latest S&P 500 index rebalancing, despite meeting all eligibility criteria. MSTR stock fell ~2% in after-hours trading. AppLovin, Robinhood, and Emcor Group secured spots instead. #Bitcoin #S&P500 #MSTR pic.twitter.com/FqWSf8kEkx — JayMan (@zone_jd) September 6, 2025 Wat de S&P 500 herweging zegt over crypto’s toekomst De opname van Robinhood en de afwijzing van Strategy laten zien hoe complex de verhouding tussen crypto en Wall Street nog altijd is. De acceptatie gaat stap voor stap. Voorlopig is er vooral winst voor hybride bedrijven. Voor pure crypto-bedrijven blijft de weg voorlopig lastiger en minder zeker. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht S&P 500 herweging: Robinhood toegevoegd, Strategy uitgesloten is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Ethereum Staking Queue Overtakes Exits as Fears of a Sell-off Subside

Ethereum Staking Queue Overtakes Exits as Fears of a Sell-off Subside

Ethereum Staking Queue Overtakes Exits as Fears of a Sell-off Subside
XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Reports say Webus International made a deal with Air China that could put its Wetour travel service in front of more than 60 million PhoenixMiles loyalty members. The plan may add XRP payments to Wetour’s overseas platform. But it’s not automatic. The change depends on future business steps and getting regulatory approval. Related Reading: Russia […]
