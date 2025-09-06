Ethereum Price Targets $5K After ICO Era Whale Stakes $645M

The post Ethereum Price Targets $5K After ICO Era Whale Stakes $645M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum price eyes rally as an ICO-era whale staked 150,000 ETH instead of selling. Over 860,000 ETH, worth $3.7 Bln, wait in the staking queue, reducing supply for trading. ETH price trades near $4,329, with targets at $4,760 and $5,099 if momentum holds. Ethereum price is holding stronger than many coins during the latest crypto market dip. At press time, Ethereum traded near $4,350, down about 2% on the day. Bitcoin and other coins dropped harder, but the ETH price has stayed firmer. A big reason may be a single ICO-era whale. After eight years of silence, this old wallet just moved again, and instead of selling, it staked its coins. That has to be one of the most high-conviction moves of the month. ICO-Era Whale Stakes 150K ETH Instead of Selling The wallet had been quiet since 2017, the time of Ethereum’s first coin offering. It suddenly sent 150,000 ETH into staking. At the current Ethereum price, that is worth around $645 million. Instead of cashing out for profit, the whale locked these coins inside the staking system. It still holds another 105,000 ETH across two wallets. ICO-ERA Whale Chooses To Stake | Source: X This is important because it shows trust. Old whales could easily sell when Ethereum price is high, but this one did not. By staking coins, the whale removed a huge supply from the market. With fewer coins available to sell, big drops become harder. Less selling pressure means dips stay smaller and recover faster. So far, ETH has fallen less than Bitcoin during this market pullback. The whale’s choice to stake instead of sell may help explain this strength. But that’s not the only isolated incident. Ethereum Price: Staking Line Builds Pressure on Supply This whale’s move fits with a bigger pattern…