The post French Elite Police Free Kidnapped Swiss Man Held for Cryptocurrency Ransom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A French elite police unit recently rescued a young Swiss national who had been kidnapped for a cryptocurrency ransom in Valence on August 31. French Elite Unit Rescues Crypto Hostage, 7 Arrested The French’s elite police unit, Ground Forces of National Security (GIGN), recently rescued a young Swiss national held hostage for a cryptocurrency ransom. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/french-elite-police-free-kidnapped-swiss-man-held-for-cryptocurrency-ransom/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:16
In a market where speculation drives massive opportunity, the real question is: how do you pinpoint the next 100x or […] The post BullZilla Roars Ahead: Best Crypto Presale to Buy Plus 2 Explosive Coins to Watch Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 17:15
For this to work properly, make sure your iCloud account password is not saved in the Password’s keychain—otherwise, someone could reset your Screen Time passcode.
Hackernoon2025/09/06 17:15
What drives a crowd to rally behind a digital token with nothing but a logo, a roaring community, and a wild vision? The past few years have seen meme coins transform from jokes into juggernauts, flipping narratives and rewriting the rulebook of crypto adoption. From Shiba Inu to Pepe, from Bonk to WIF, meme coins [...] The post From Early Presales to 2025 Glory: The 5 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 17:15
What if the opportunity for exponential returns is unfolding while the broader crypto market hesitates? With meme coin volatility defining September’s market mood, new players are forcing seasoned investors and analysts to take notice. Over the last 24 hours, Avalanche has shed 3.96% of its value, falling to $24.23, while Fartcoin slipped 4.6% to trade […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:15
PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Businesswire, after announcing a $360 million financing round in July of this year to launch its ENA treasury strategy, stablecoin issuer StablecoinX Assets announced that it has reached a definitive business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company TLGY Acquisition Corp. and secured an additional $530 million in PIPE financing to support its newly established ENA reserve. Investors in the latest financing include YZi Labs, Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, as well as Dragonfly, ParaFi Capital, Maven11, Kingsway, Mirana, and Haun Ventures. It is reported that after the completion of the financing transaction with a total scale of $890 million, StablecoinX will continue to acquire ENA tokens, and its total holdings are expected to exceed 3 billion.
PANews2025/09/06 17:13
The post Litecoin Rises Steadily And Targets A High Of $133 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 06, 2025 at 08:01 // News The price of Litecoin (LTC) has risen above the $106 support level, marking the end of its slide. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish According to the price indicator, Litecoin will recover to its previous highs of $130 and $147. On July 14, as reported by Coinidol.com, the candlestick body of the uptrend tested the 78.6% Fibonacci level. The upward correction suggests that Litecoin will rise only to fall again at the 1.272 Fibonacci extension or at $133.36. LTC price indicators analysis The weekly chart shows many candlestick wicks above the $130 resistance level, which show significant selling pressure at higher price levels. The moving average lines are horizontal but with an upward slope, indicating an uptrend. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC/USD weekly price chart – September 5, 2025 What is the next move for LTC price? Litecoin has risen above the moving average lines, resuming an uptrend. Since the 25th of August, the altcoin has been trading above the $106 support but below the moving average lines or the $114 level. Today, resistance at $114 resisted the upward momentum. LTC’s price is now range-bound inside its limited range.  LTC/USD price 4-hour chart – September 5, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/litecoin-rises-steadily/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:13
Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ark-invest-bitmine-ethereum-strategy/
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:13
The post Ethereum Price Targets $5K After ICO Era Whale Stakes $645M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum price eyes rally as an ICO-era whale staked 150,000 ETH instead of selling. Over 860,000 ETH, worth $3.7 Bln, wait in the staking queue, reducing supply for trading. ETH price trades near $4,329, with targets at $4,760 and $5,099 if momentum holds. Ethereum price is holding stronger than many coins during the latest crypto market dip. At press time, Ethereum traded near $4,350, down about 2% on the day. Bitcoin and other coins dropped harder, but the ETH price has stayed firmer. A big reason may be a single ICO-era whale. After eight years of silence, this old wallet just moved again, and instead of selling, it staked its coins. That has to be one of the most high-conviction moves of the month. ICO-Era Whale Stakes 150K ETH Instead of Selling The wallet had been quiet since 2017, the time of Ethereum’s first coin offering. It suddenly sent 150,000 ETH into staking. At the current Ethereum price, that is worth around $645 million. Instead of cashing out for profit, the whale locked these coins inside the staking system. It still holds another 105,000 ETH across two wallets. ICO-ERA Whale Chooses To Stake | Source: X This is important because it shows trust. Old whales could easily sell when Ethereum price is high, but this one did not. By staking coins, the whale removed a huge supply from the market. With fewer coins available to sell, big drops become harder. Less selling pressure means dips stay smaller and recover faster. So far, ETH has fallen less than Bitcoin during this market pullback. The whale’s choice to stake instead of sell may help explain this strength. But that’s not the only isolated incident. Ethereum Price: Staking Line Builds Pressure on Supply This whale’s move fits with a bigger pattern…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:12
PANews reported on September 6 that according to Globenewswire, CleanCore Solutions, a NYSE American listed company under the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it has completed US$175 million in private equity investment (PIPE) financing, with participation from MOZAYYX, Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Borderless and Mythos. After the transaction was completed, the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge officially established the official DOGE treasury (supported by 21Shares), and House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta joined CleanCore Solutions as chief investment officer. The funds raised will be used to purchase DOGE tokens.
PANews2025/09/06 17:11
