Linea Airdrop Goes Live September 10: What to Expect from Its Launch Price

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:26
What Are The Best AI Checker OR AI Detector In 2025?

What Are The Best AI Checker OR AI Detector In 2025?
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:26
Cardano Whales Seize the Moment as Sentiment Shifts

Cardano is experiencing a sentiment shift conducive to whale activity. Whales often act against the prevailing sentiment of retail investors.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:25
AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware

A newly disclosed vulnerability in an AI-powered coding tool favored by Coinbase has raised alarms across the cybersecurity and crypto communities.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:22
Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments and revolutionize travel!

Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments globally. $300 million XRP strategy boosts Webus’s digital asset management focus. Wetour’s blockchain-backed rewards transform loyalty programs with XRP integration. Webus International has forged a partnership with Air China through its travel brand Wetour. This partnership provides Wetour customers access to the PhoenixMiles loyalty program, which has over 60 million members worldwide. Wetour’s integration of XRP payments aims to redefine how transactions are processed in the travel industry by enabling faster settlements and blockchain-based rewards. The planned initiative centers around changing the current ways of payment, providing blockchain-secured vouchers, and tokenizing loyalty points. Although Bill Morgan, a noted XRP attorney, remarked that the press release’s phrase “XRP payment support” could be seen as ambiguous, he believes it marks a step toward broader adoption of XRP in real-world applications. Some will throw shade on the the fact that the announcement that chauffeur services provider Webus has signed a strategic partnership with Air China which has 60 million members refers to XRP payment support but does not specifically and explicitly state XRP will be used. For me… pic.twitter.com/WzyR8rJWFJ — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 4, 2025 Also Read: Russia Set to Unlock Crypto for Retail Investors with Major Legal Shift! Strengthening XRP’s Role in Loyalty Programs Webus also disclosed plans to create a $300 million XRP treasury reserve, managed by Samara Alpha Management, an SEC-registered advisor. This move shows Webus’s vision of using Ripple’s payment infrastructure to complete cheap cross-border transactions in the long run. XRP’s utility is straightforward: fast transaction speeds and low fees make it ideal for high-volume applications such as loyalty rewards and tokenized redemptions. Using XRP in PhoenixMiles would allow Wetour to provide users with more affordable and faster transactions, making the loyalty experience more enjoyable. Other firms, such as VivoPower and Wellgistics, have also resolved to use XRP in their treasuries. Currently, institutional investors own approximately 10.6 percent of the total supply of XRP, worth approximately $3.8 billion. Ripple On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) settled $1.3 trillion in Q2 2025, demonstrating the increasing use of XRP by large banks and financial institutions, such as Santander and SBI Holdings, which have dramatically lowered their transaction expenses through the cryptocurrency. Webus Unveils $300 Million XRP Strategy with SEC Filing In a separate move, Webus confirmed a $300 million XRP-focused digital asset strategy through a recently filed Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing, dated back to June, 2025, outlines a Delegated Digital-Asset Management Agreement with Samara Alpha Management LLC as part of a strategic approach to incorporating XRP into its long-term treasury operations. Although the filing does not mention direct asset purchases, it stresses that Webus is dedicated to the professional management of XRP. The deal gives Samara Alpha Management the mandate to trade up to $300 million in XRP and related digital assets within regulatory requirements. This action highlights the strategic importance of digital assets to Webus and its overall vision of a well-managed treasury structure of XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Bill Morgan explained that the SEC filing is part of Webus’s plans to explore the potential of digital assets within a regulated environment, reflecting the company’s forward-thinking approach in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Vitalik Buterin Reveals Why Stablecoins Are the Future of Crypto Adoption The post Webus partners with Air China to integrate XRP payments and revolutionize travel! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:21
$310M ENA Buyback Program Announced

The post $310M ENA Buyback Program Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Ethena Labs is doubling down on its ecosystem strategy with a two-pronged move: securing $530 million in new funding for its StablecoinX project and rolling out a $310 million buyback program for its native ENA token. The latest round of private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing lifts StablecoinX’s total fundraising to about $895 million. Once finalized, the venture is expected to hold over 3 billion ENA tokens on its balance sheet. Ethena Labs said this scale will help attract more institutional participants, widen investor interest, and bring additional third-party coverage to the project. Aggressive Buyback Strategy Alongside the funding, Ethena has authorized a large-scale ENA repurchase plan to stabilize its token market. A subsidiary of the foundation will spend $310 million over the next 6–8 weeks, supplementing earlier buybacks financed through the initial PIPE raise. The plan is structured around price triggers: $5 million in daily purchases if ENA trades above $0.70. $10 million in daily purchases if the price falls below $0.70 or drops more than 5% in a day. At current valuations, Ethena estimates these combined buybacks — supported by both PIPE funds and third-party investors — will remove roughly 13% of ENA’s circulating supply from the market. Building Long-Term Liquidity Executives say the dual approach of scaling StablecoinX and buying back ENA is meant to reassure both retail and institutional holders that the project can support token stability while expanding its stablecoin platform. With more than half a billion dollars in fresh capital and an aggressive buyback mechanism, Ethena is positioning ENA to remain liquid while signaling confidence in its long-term value. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:21
Opinion: There is nothing wrong with Justin Sun selling unlocked WLFI, and the responsibility for being blacklisted lies with the WLFI Foundation

PANews reported on September 6th that Ki Young Ju, CEO of the on-chain data analysis platform CryptoQuant, posted on the X platform that there was no problem with selling unlocked WLFI tokens, and that the responsibility for being blacklisted should be placed on the WLFI Foundation, as they debanked their users, violating its original purpose.
PANews2025/09/06 17:20
Best Crypto Presale to Buy Plus 2 Explosive Coins to Watch Now

The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy Plus 2 Explosive Coins to Watch Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Meme coins have evolved far beyond being internet jokes, carving out a powerful niche as wealth-generating assets for early adopters. In a market where speculation drives massive opportunity, the real question is: how do you pinpoint the next 100x or even 1000x project? For many, the presale phase is where fortunes are made, and BullZilla ($BZIL) is quickly proving itself as one of the top cryptos to buy now in 2025. With explosive momentum already underway, investors are rushing to secure their spot before the next stage price hike. BullZilla has already crossed $181,000 in presale funds raised with over 614 holders and 12 billion tokens sold, cementing itself as one of the fastest-moving launches of the year. Unlike typical meme projects, BullZilla’s model is designed to reward early participation through its stage-based structure, where prices rise every 48 hours or once $100K is reached. This ensures scarcity, accelerates demand, and creates a steady upward trajectory that fuels investor confidence. What makes Bull Zilla stand out isn’t just hype, but innovation. With its progressive price engine, the Roar Burn mechanism to manage supply, and a narrative-driven community approach, BullZilla combines entertainment with strategy. While rivals like Andy and Ponke are gaining traction in their own niches, it’s BullZilla’s aggressive presale design and built-in growth potential that position it as the best crypto presale to buy today, one with real chances to deliver the next 1000x breakout. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Presale is Breaking Records BullZilla’s presale numbers are turning heads fast. The project has already surged past $181,000 in funds raised, with over 614 unique token holders participating. That means the community isn’t just large, it’s rapidly expanding, and each new stage is filling faster than the last. The current presale price sits at $0.00002575, while the confirmed listing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:18
Fundamental Global, the Ethereum treasury company, announced that its articles of incorporation have been amended, completing the name change and expanding the number of publicly traded shares.

PANews reported on September 6th that Fundamental Global Inc., a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, announced that the certificate of amendment to its amended and restated articles of incorporation has been declared effective by the Nevada Secretary of State, meaning its corporate name will officially change to "FG Nexus Inc." Furthermore, according to the amendment, the company's outstanding common stock will increase from 1.3 million to 35.4 million shares to support its continued increase in ETH holdings.
PANews2025/09/06 17:17
Great News for Ethena Investors: $310M ENA Buyback Program Announced

The latest round of private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing lifts StablecoinX's total fundraising to about $895 million.
Coindoo2025/09/06 17:16
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US