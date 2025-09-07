WLFI Growth Manager: There is a high probability that CEX users are transferring WLFI to sell. Although there is no evidence, we are investigating.

PANews reported on September 7th that Ryan Fang, Head of Growth at WLFI, said in an interview on Thursday evening, "We believe that some very large token holders may have manipulated the price, essentially to lock in profits. We do believe that in a world where centralized exchanges hold large amounts of user funds, some exchanges may attract user tokens and send them to other exchanges for sale. Once again, we emphasize that we are still exploring and discovering this. But the possibility of the above situation occurring is certain. Now, imagine that a large exchange holds a large amount of user assets and sends a large amount of user assets to other exchanges that may have better liquidity and a single token, while also opening a very large short position. This is possible. In fact, some community members have been notifying us on Thursday. They believe that the scenario I just mentioned may have occurred. That would be a huge systemic manipulation. We will investigate this, and it may have caused huge losses in the past few days. But again, there is no hard evidence for this information at present, but we believe that something has indeed occurred in the past few days."