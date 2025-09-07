2025-09-07 Sunday

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start

Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start

Investors are already looking for tokens that have the potential to yield transformative returns as the cryptocurrency market prepares for […] The post Want to Build Wealth in the Next Bull Cycle? These 3 Altcoins Are a Smart Start appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/07 12:00
Michael Saylor joins Bloomberg Billionaires 500 index, his net worth surging $1 billion year-to-date

Michael Saylor joins Bloomberg Billionaires 500 index, his net worth surging $1 billion year-to-date

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to Cointelegraph, Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor's net worth has soared by $1 billion since the beginning of the year, earning him his first inclusion on the Bloomberg Billionaires 500 Index. Saylor ranks 491st on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion, a 15.80% increase since January 1st. During the same period, Strategy (MSTR) stock price rose nearly 12%, according to Google Finance data. The index tracks the net worth of the world's 500 wealthiest individuals. Of Saylor's wealth, approximately $650 million is held in cash, with the remaining $6.72 billion held in Strategy shares.
PANews2025/09/07 11:54
Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum

Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum

The post Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fidelity’s digital fund surpasses $200 million, challenging BlackRock. Ethereum blockchain powers market-leading tokenization. Institutional interest in tokenized assets increases significantly. Fidelity Investments launched the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) on the Ethereum blockchain, surpassing $200 million in assets and challenging BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. The rise of FDIT signals increased institutional interest in tokenized financial products, potentially reshaping traditional and decentralized finance sectors. Institutional Shift: Traditional to Digital Assets Fidelity’s on-chain fund, FDIT, has reached $203,685,560, marking a notable milestone in tokenized securities. The product’s success emphasizes the increasing interest in tokenized real-world assets, as it directly competes with BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. As institutions allocate resources to FDIT, a shift from traditional methods toward digital assets is evident. This movement enhances liquidity and demonstrates the viability of blockchain for mainstream financial products. Abigail P. Johnson, CEO of Fidelity, highlights their strategic move towards digital assets: “Every product and service we build—from integrated retirement and health care services to digital tools and new investment solutions—is rooted in listening to our customers and anticipating their evolving needs.” Market Insights Did you know? FDIT rivals BlackRock’s BUIDL, showcasing how traditional financial giants increasingly utilize blockchain for asset tokenization, a trend gaining momentum since its initiation with BlackRock’s entry. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a significant market presence with a price of $4,298.98 and a market cap of $518.91 billion. The cryptocurrency represents 13.60% of the market, with recent price fluctuations highlighting its volatility. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests that the trend towards tokenized assets will likely intensify. Institutional adoption is accelerating, driven by regulatory clarity and technological advancements, potentially reshaping traditional finance landscapes. Explore Fidelity’s quarterly beliefs on the evolving digital landscape. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:44
WLFI Defends Wallet Blacklist as Protective, Not Punitive

WLFI Defends Wallet Blacklist as Protective, Not Punitive

The post WLFI Defends Wallet Blacklist as Protective, Not Punitive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) has announced the blacklisting of 272 cryptocurrency wallets as a protective measure against rising phishing attacks and wallet compromises. Protective Measure, Not a Punitive One World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI), a Trump family–backed organization, has issued a detailed statement addressing its recent decision to blacklist 272 cryptocurrency wallets. The move, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/wlfi-defends-wallet-blacklist-as-protective-not-punitive/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:34
Bitcoin Treasuries Add Nearly $1B BTC This Week as Holdings Cross 1M BTC

Bitcoin Treasuries Add Nearly $1B BTC This Week as Holdings Cross 1M BTC

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:30
WLFI Growth Manager: There is a high probability that CEX users are transferring WLFI to sell. Although there is no evidence, we are investigating.

WLFI Growth Manager: There is a high probability that CEX users are transferring WLFI to sell. Although there is no evidence, we are investigating.

PANews reported on September 7th that Ryan Fang, Head of Growth at WLFI, said in an interview on Thursday evening, "We believe that some very large token holders may have manipulated the price, essentially to lock in profits. We do believe that in a world where centralized exchanges hold large amounts of user funds, some exchanges may attract user tokens and send them to other exchanges for sale. Once again, we emphasize that we are still exploring and discovering this. But the possibility of the above situation occurring is certain. Now, imagine that a large exchange holds a large amount of user assets and sends a large amount of user assets to other exchanges that may have better liquidity and a single token, while also opening a very large short position. This is possible. In fact, some community members have been notifying us on Thursday. They believe that the scenario I just mentioned may have occurred. That would be a huge systemic manipulation. We will investigate this, and it may have caused huge losses in the past few days. But again, there is no hard evidence for this information at present, but we believe that something has indeed occurred in the past few days."
PANews2025/09/07 11:28
Major Stars At 2025 U.S. Open Day 13

Major Stars At 2025 U.S. Open Day 13

The post Major Stars At 2025 U.S. Open Day 13 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Rachel Brosnahan is seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images The 2025 U.S. Open is in its final weekend of play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and with every passing day the fourth and final event in this year’s Grand Slam of Tennis is attracting more major stars. Earlier this week, The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach attended the tournament, along with the likes of Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Bowen Yang, Emma Roberts, Issa Rae, Danai Gurira, Rami Malek, Questlove, Alec Baldwin and Leslie Odom Jr. ForbesHorror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release DateBy Tim Lammers On Friday, Superman and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan was at the U.S. Open catching the action heading into finals weekend, as was Hugh Jackman, Julianne Moore, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Kaley Cuoco, Rainn Wilson, Adam Driver and Jon Bon Jovi. See photos below of the stars of the above-named stars and others who attended Day 13 of the U.S. Open. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Anna Wintour and Hugh Jackman attend the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman joined Vogue editor-in-chief for Day 13 action of the U.S. Open on Friday. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Anna Kendrick is seen…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:18
Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The post Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investment in “virtual dollars” led to a legal case dismissal. Court: overseas investments are unprotected by Chinese law. No market impact on major cryptocurrencies observed. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in “virtual US dollars” after an overseas platform’s abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China’s stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. Wuxi Court’s Ruling Underscores China’s Stance on Overseas Risks “Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor.” — Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court, Judicial Decision Maker, source The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government’s standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Community reactions remain mild, overshadowed by broader international concerns over the regulatory environment within China, given the nature of cryptocurrency associations and speculative endeavors. China’s Crypto Regulations and Market Observations Did you know? In a 2025 Fujian case, a similar legal stance was enacted, underscoring the restrictions on unprotected overseas crypto investments within China’s judiciary system. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days. CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis indicates potential regulatory tightening following such court decisions. The stance from China’s judiciary suggests a continued monitoring of overseas trades to align legal approaches with existing monetary…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion

Michael Saylor’s net worth has jumped almost 16% since the beginning of the year amid Strategy’s stock price spiking 12% over the same period. Strategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor has seen his net worth soar by $1 billion since the start of the year, coinciding with his debut on the Bloomberg Billionaire 500 Index.Saylor ranks 491st on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion, up 15.80% since Jan. 1. Over the same period, shares of his company Strategy (MSTR) have gained nearly 12%, as per Google Finance.According to the Index, which tracks the world’s richest 500 people based on their net worth, approximately $650 million of Saylor’s fortune is in cash, while the remaining $6.72 billion is tied up in Strategy equity. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/07 11:13
Marathon Digital Treasury Now 2nd-Largest Among Public Firms

Marathon Digital Treasury Now 2nd-Largest Among Public Firms

The post Marathon Digital Treasury Now 2nd-Largest Among Public Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $6B In Bitcoin: Marathon Digital Treasury Now 2nd-Largest Among Public Firms Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/6b-in-bitcoin-marathon-digital-treasury-now-2nd-largest-among-public-firms/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:04
