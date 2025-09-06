2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Crypto billionaire to splash $20 million on these cryptocurrencies

Crypto billionaire to splash $20 million on these cryptocurrencies

The post Crypto billionaire to splash $20 million on these cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto billionaire Justin Sun has announced plans to invest $20 million in digital assets, splitting the funds between altcoins and World Liberty Financial (WLFI). According to the Tron founder, he intends to allocate $10 million toward unspecified altcoins, with the remaining amount directed to the newly launched WLFI. The timing of the move is notable, as WLFI remains under heavy scrutiny following recent controversies related to its high-profile launch.  Notably, following the launch, Sun revealed that more than $75 million of his WLFI holdings had been frozen after the project blacklisted over 270 wallets. WLFI defended the decision, claiming the affected accounts were linked to phishing scams and compromised credentials. Critics, however, argue the move undermines the platform’s claims of decentralization. Sun’s defense  Interestingly, Sun, who is an advisor to the project rejected accusations of market manipulation, explaining the transfers were merely “small deposit tests” and not sales.  He called the freeze “unreasonable” and urged equal treatment for all investors. To this end, on-chain analysis from Nansen supported his stance, attributing WLFI’s sharp decline to large market-makers rather than Sun. “I call on the team to respect these principles, unlock my tokens, and let’s move forward together toward the success of World Liberty Financials,” he said.  Launched in 2024 with strong backing from President Donald Trump and his family, WLFI has experienced extreme volatility since its debut. The token opened above $0.30 but has since lost nearly half its value, trading around $0.18–$0.19.  Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-billionaire-to-splash-20-million-on-these-cryptocurrencies/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.437+1.43%
SUN
SUN$0.020662-1.91%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2261+16.66%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:33
Podijeli
Faraday Future, owned by Jia Yueting, is about to hold its annual shareholder day and plans to release details of its C10 and Crypto strategic business plans.

Faraday Future, owned by Jia Yueting, is about to hold its annual shareholder day and plans to release details of its C10 and Crypto strategic business plans.

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Globenewswire, Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed company under Jia Yueting, announced that it will hold its annual "919 Futurist Day" and "Shareholder Day" at its global headquarters in Los Angeles on September 19, 2025. It is expected to release detailed information on the C10&Crypto strategic business plan and capital value realization roadmap, and will also announce the product deployment strategy of the FF EAI Ecosystem Vehicle Chain.
Eternal AI
EAI$0.015987+1.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13609+0.77%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/06 17:30
Podijeli
XRP Price Dips In Uncertain Trading Conditions & Retail Interest Crowds Into Rollblock’s Rapidly Growing Presale

XRP Price Dips In Uncertain Trading Conditions & Retail Interest Crowds Into Rollblock’s Rapidly Growing Presale

The XRP price is dipping under uncertain market conditions, struggling to hold momentum as the broader crypto market sentiment weakens. While XRP remains a key player in payments, retail investors are shifting their focus to Rollblock’s fast-moving presale. With over $11.5 million raised and more than 55,000 players already active on its live gaming platform, [...] The post XRP Price Dips In Uncertain Trading Conditions & Retail Interest Crowds Into Rollblock’s Rapidly Growing Presale appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091-1.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8289+0.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01939+0.57%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/06 17:30
Podijeli
XRP News Stays Mixed While Traders Go All In On This New Meme Coin Set To Rally 100x By April

XRP News Stays Mixed While Traders Go All In On This New Meme Coin Set To Rally 100x By April

The post XRP News Stays Mixed While Traders Go All In On This New Meme Coin Set To Rally 100x By April appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto traders are flocking toward a fresh name on the block. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme project, is on $2.8 million in presale funding. For early adopters, it’s the best play on the board this year — one could deliver 100x returns by April. As XRP news remains a mix of long-term promise and short-term weakness, whales and retail players alike are shifting capital into Brett, chasing life-changing gains rather than waiting for slow institutional rollouts. XRP news: Tokenization ambitions vs harsh math Ripple has positioned the XRP Ledger at the center of the tokenization boom, projecting that 10% of global assets could be tokenized by 2030, creating a $16 trillion market. In theory, if XRP captured even 15% of that pie, the coin could push toward $41. But here’s the problem: much of the chatter in XRP communities still leans on moonshot calls — $1,000 or even $10,000 — numbers that collapse under scrutiny. At $10,000, XRP’s valuation would balloon to $594 trillion, more than the total value of every financial asset on the planet. This is the kind of math that fuels memes, not realistic investment cases. In the near term, XRP trades at $2.80, range-bound with bears pressing on resistance at $2.93 and support down at $2.63. Why traders are piling into the Layer Brett presale What makes Layer Brett so different from other meme tokens is the way it merges culture with utility. Instead of being just another meme relying solely on hype, Layer Brett is built as a Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, designed to process transactions at lightning speed and with near-zero fees. While it carries the lighthearted branding and community energy of a meme, it also rides on the same infrastructure that underpins Ethereum’s multitrillion-dollar ecosystem. The presale’s rapid…
NEAR
NEAR$2.431+1.92%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.06+0.94%
Boom
BOOM$0.008448-3.45%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:30
Podijeli
Best 3 Crypto To Hold: Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Based Eggman ($GGs) – $GGs Crypto Streaming on Base

Best 3 Crypto To Hold: Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Based Eggman ($GGs) – $GGs Crypto Streaming on Base

Investors are continuously seeking top crypto presales and established coins to diversify their portfolios. Ethereum (ETH) remains a cornerstone of the blockchain ecosystem, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to capture attention through social engagement and market activity. Among new crypto token presales, Based Eggman ($GGs) has emerged as a notable presale crypto, combining gaming, streaming, … Continue reading "Best 3 Crypto To Hold: Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Based Eggman ($GGs) – $GGs Crypto Streaming on Base" The post Best 3 Crypto To Hold: Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Based Eggman ($GGs) – $GGs Crypto Streaming on Base appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001232+0.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+0.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:30
Podijeli
Top Cryptos to Invest for Q4 2025

Top Cryptos to Invest for Q4 2025

Q4 2025 is in play and the crypto market is buzzing with optimism and one of the names on the list that is faring significantly better is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM has attracted the attention of both institutional players and retail clients looking for strong DeFi yields and a creative approach to decentralized lending. Meanwhile, […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04139+0.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001598+0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 17:30
Podijeli
Vanar Taps Humanode to Boost Web3 Sybil Resistance and Security

Vanar Taps Humanode to Boost Web3 Sybil Resistance and Security

Vanar, a popular blockchain ecosystem strengthening cutting-edge projects, has partnered with Humanode, the earliest crypto-biometric ecosystem. The partnership is aimed at offering robust Sybil resistance and a comprehensive overall security for Web3 entities by using the Proof-of-Biometric Uniqueness technology of Humanode. As mentioned in the official social media announcement shared by Vanar, the joint effort denotes a key move in confronting fraudulent activities apart from preserving consumer privacy. Keeping this in view, the development endeavors to build trust, security, and fairness across dApps, community platforms, and wallets. New Kickstart partner: @humanode_io The first crypto-biometric network, delivering Sybil resistance and bot protection through Proof-of-Biometric Uniqueness. pic.twitter.com/jI2dBFzFkN— Vanar (@Vanarchain) September 5, 2025 Vanar and Humanode Partner to Advance Sybil Resistance and Web3 Security In collaboration with Humanode, Vanar focuses on enhancing Web3 security as well as Sybil resistance. Sybil resistance is a security concept in blockchain and Web3 that refers to the ability of a system to defend against Sybil attacks. A Sybil attack happens when a malicious actor creates multiple fake identities (accounts, wallets, or nodes) to gain an unfair advantage in a network. This includes manipulating votes in governance, farming airdrops, or spamming dApps. In this respect, Humanode offers plug-and-play framework, ensuring one person has one account, without storing any sensitive individual data. Hence, by removing multi-account fraud, Sybil attacks, and automated bots, Humanode provides a robust basis for trust across decentralized ecosystems. Vanar deems this endeavor a noteworthy step in bolstering fairness at each level of consumer interaction, ranging between wallet and community engagement forums. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to Vanar, the partnership delivers resilient opportunities for the Web3 developers. Particularly, the integration of the cutting-edge solutions offered by Humanode, builders can solely focus on the development of unique products without any constant concerns regarding bot-led exploits or similar fraudulent activities. Moreover, the developers can also anticipate perks such as lifetime access to tools and free consulting to efficiently and securely carry out innovation.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05223-6.41%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004554-7.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04139+0.95%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:30
Podijeli
OpenAI reorganizes teams, merging Model Behavior with Post Training

OpenAI reorganizes teams, merging Model Behavior with Post Training

OpenAI has announced plans to reshuffle its Model Behavior team. The team is a group of researchers that shapes how the firm’s AI models interact with people.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1236+3.08%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01899+1.71%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 17:29
Podijeli
Cardano Whales Act on Shifting Market Mood

Cardano Whales Act on Shifting Market Mood

Cardano’s investment landscape recently experienced a notable shift as retail investors leaned into bearish sentiment following a prolonged decline. This development has paved the way for influential players, often referred to as ‘whales’, to step in with strategic maneuvers.Continue Reading:Cardano Whales Act on Shifting Market Mood
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03577+2.66%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:28
Podijeli
Bitcoin blijft rustig na volatiele vrijdag: markt wacht op inflatienieuws

Bitcoin blijft rustig na volatiele vrijdag: markt wacht op inflatienieuws

Na een wilde vrijdag lijkt de rust in de Bitcoin markt weer teruggekeerd. De koers van Bitcoin staat vandaag op $111.000, wat neerkomt op een daling van 1,7% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Met een 24 uurs handelsvolume van $51,4 miljard zijn er nog steeds flinke bedragen in omloop, maar... Het bericht Bitcoin blijft rustig na volatiele vrijdag: markt wacht op inflatienieuws verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2344-0.97%
OP
OP$0.716+0.70%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:28
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US