2025-09-07
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Why MicroStrategy Missed Out On S&P 500 Milestone
The post Why MicroStrategy Missed Out On S&P 500 Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has built its reputation as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, yet the company was left out of the S&P 500 during the latest rebalancing. The decision surprised many in the crypto community, who expected the Michael Saylor–led firm to join the ranks of America’s most valuable companies. Notably, crypto trading platform Robinhood was included in the index. Sponsored Sponsored Why Did Strategy Miss Out on S&P 500 Inclusion? The S&P Dow Jones Indices does not disclose why specific firms are excluded, but its criteria require that companies post positive earnings over the last four quarters, including the latest quarter. Strategy’s financial record does not meet that bar. Since pivoting to Bitcoin in 2020, the company’s results have swung sharply depending on BTC’s price. Sponsored Sponsored In the second quarter of this year, rising Bitcoin valuations pushed Strategy’s net profit above $10 billion. However, just one quarter earlier, a BTC slump forced the firm to record a $4.2 billion net loss. This inconsistency likely factored into the decision to exclude the stock despite its market capitalization and trading volume. “MicroStrategy’s financials are dominated by unrealized gains/losses on Bitcoin holdings, which swing its income from big profits to big losses quarter by quarter,” crypto analyst Vincent Van Code said on X. Indeed, Strategy’s potential addition to the S&P 500 carries weight beyond prestige. The index anchors trillions of dollars in institutional funds and ETFs, meaning inclusion often sparks additional buying pressure. Strategy, which currently holds 636,505 BTC in its corporate treasury, could use that recognition to attract more mainstream investors to the emerging industry. Considering this, some crypto community members argue that the index should adapt to the new financial reality Bitcoin represents. Sponsored Sponsored “S&P 500 needs MSTR, MSTR doesn’t need S&P 500. Bitcoin deserves…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:50
What Is Chai AI And Why Its Getting Popular In India?
The post What Is Chai AI And Why Its Getting Popular In India? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Is Chai AI And Why Its Getting Popular In India? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home AI News What is Chai AI and Why Its Getting Popular In India? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/what-is-chai-ai-and-why-its-getting-popular-in-india/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:47
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs
PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
PANews
2025/09/06 17:45
Trump’s Fed Support for Hassett Reported Amidst Speculation
The post Trump’s Fed Support for Hassett Reported Amidst Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump reportedly backs Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair. Market reactions remain cautious amid speculative reports. No official statements from Trump’s verified accounts. In a report by ChainCatcher, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should have reduced interest rates sooner, corroborating his endorsement for Hassett. Trump’s remarks highlight ongoing debates around U.S. monetary policies, potentially influencing market sentiment, although no official records link this to current cryptocurrency market fluctuations. Trump’s Alleged Support for Hassett Influences Market Perspective ChainCatcher reports Trump has expressed support for Kevin Hassett in the context of his potential appointment as the Federal Reserve Chair, based on flash news updates. Despite this report, no direct quotes or statements from Trump’s verified profiles are provided. Donald Trump, Former U.S. President, N/A, – “Reiterated support for Hassett as a candidate for Federal Reserve Chair.” There is no direct indication of any leadership reshuffle at the Federal Reserve that has been confirmed by official sources. Current market conditions appear to be stable amidst these speculative updates. ETH and BTC funding rates have not displayed significant deviations as a result of the ChainCatcher reports concerning Trump’s alleged support. The eight-hour average funding rates, such as 0.0056% for ETH and 0.0053% for BTC, demonstrate resilience in market sentiment, not directly influenced by these developments. Market speculation often arises from such reports, yet prominent figures in the crypto industry have not publicly commented on Trump’s reported support for Hassett. Cryptocurrency communities generally remain cautious, weighing potential implications for monetary policy without clear guidance from official channels. Minimal Immediate Impact on Crypto Amidst Federal Reserve Speculation Did you know? Despite frequent market reactions to Federal Reserve announcements, Trump’s support for Hassett as Fed Chair isn’t mirrored by any immediate, substantial shifts in U.S. crypto market indexes. As…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:44
South African Crypto Access Expands as Alchemy Pay Rolls Out ZAR Bank Transfers
TLDR: Alchemy Pay adds South African Rand support, letting users buy crypto directly with local bank transfers for faster access. Integration covers leading banks like FNB, Absa, Investec, Stanbic, and TymeBank for seamless fiat-to-crypto purchases. The update gives South Africans regulated access to crypto markets through familiar, trusted domestic banking channels. Alchemy Pay now supports [...] The post South African Crypto Access Expands as Alchemy Pay Rolls Out ZAR Bank Transfers appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 17:43
Brazil’s Largest Asset Manager Itaú Asset Forms Dedicated Crypto Unit
The post Brazil’s Largest Asset Manager Itaú Asset Forms Dedicated Crypto Unit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Itaú Asset Management, Brazil’s largest private asset manager, has created a dedicated crypto division and appointed former Hashdex executive João Marco Braga da Cunha to lead the new unit. The unit builds on Itaú Asset’s existing crypto products, including the bank’s Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and a retirement fund offering exposure to digital assets. Itaú Asset manages over 1 trillion reais ($185 billion) in assets for its clients. “The crypto asset segment has unique characteristics for generating alpha. It’s a relatively new market that creates major opportunities due to its volatility,” Cunha said. He previously served as portfolio management director at Hashdex, the Brazilian firm that behind one of the country’s first crypto ETFs. The move adds to Itaú’s broader push into digital assets. The bank already offers direct trading of 10 cryptocurrencies pairs through its mobile app, including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and USD Coin, with custody handled in-house. Itaú Asset said the new division will develop additional crypto products, from fixed–income–style instruments to higher-volatility strategies such as derivatives and staking-based funds. The unit will operate within the firm’s mutual funds structure, which oversees over 117 billion reais across 15 investment desks. Related: Brazil’s lower house to hold hearing on creating national Bitcoin reserve Brazil leads region in crypto adoption Brazil has emerged as one of the world’s largest crypto markets, ranking 10th globally in Chainalysis’ “2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index.” Source: Chainanalysis, 2024 Global Adoption Index The growth has been driven by a supportive regulatory framework. In 2023, Brazil implemented its first comprehensive crypto law, establishing rules for virtual asset service providers and granting the central bank oversight of the sector. After the law took effect, Itaú Unibanco launched crypto trading for retail clients in December 2023, initially offering trading for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) inside its mobile…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:43
Polygon Completes 99% of MATIC to POL Migration for Native Token Upgrade
TLDR 99% of MATIC tokens have been successfully migrated to POL, completing the upgrade. POL is now the native gas and staking token on Polygon PoS, fueling all transactions. The migration opens new features, including tokenized collateral and community rewards. The migration process includes improved utility for POL and enhanced network security. Polygon has reached [...] The post Polygon Completes 99% of MATIC to POL Migration for Native Token Upgrade appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/06 17:42
Ether (ETH) News: ETFs Suffer Outflows
The post Ether (ETH) News: ETFs Suffer Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded four consecutive days of outflows, marking a sharp turn in sentiment after a month of heavy inflows that saw them outperform their bitcoin BTC$110.783,46 counterparts. Over the past four trading sessions, spot ether ETFs shed a combined $505.4 million, according to data compiled by Farside Investors. By contrast, bitcoin ETFs brought in $283.7 million during the same period. This reversal follows a striking August performance when ether ETFs saw more than $4 billion in inflows, compared to just $629 million for bitcoin funds. The shift appears tied to price action. Ether dropped to $4,209 on Monday, marking its lowest level since mid-August. This is similar to past observations which have also seen ETH ETF outflows following sizable price declines. This behavior suggests investors often move to the sidelines rather than buy the dip. That behavior may reflect either a loss of confidence in short-term upside or a reluctance to hold through potential further declines. Read more: Ether Leads Crumbling Crypto Prices in Shocking Reversal From Early Rally The current divergence in flows between the two largest crypto assets points to a cooling of ether-specific enthusiasm, even as bitcoin manages to attract fresh capital. Still, past performance suggests the pendulum could swing back again. If ether’s price stabilizes or climbs, ETF flows may follow. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/05/ether-enthusiasm-cools-as-etfs-shed-usd505m-in-4-day-slide-flipping-bitcoin-funds
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:40
Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI
PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
PANews
2025/09/06 17:38
List Of Top Agentic AI In 2025
The post List Of Top Agentic AI In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Trends in Agentic AI in 2025 The agentic AI landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by several key trends that are shaping how these technologies are being developed and deployed. Rise of Multi-Agent Systems: There is a significant shift toward using multiple, specialized AI agents that collaborate to solve complex problems, a strategy that is becoming mainstream in 2025. Integration with RPA: Agentic AI is adding cognitive intelligence to existing robotic process automation (RPA) platforms like UiPath, enabling more dynamic and adaptable workflows that can respond in real time. Focus on Governance and Ethics: As agent autonomy increases, so does the need for oversight. Leading agentic systems are prioritizing features like explainability, audit trails, and guardrails to ensure responsible and compliant deployment, particularly in regulated industries. The development of agentic AI marks a significant move toward a future where AI systems can perform complex, end-to-end tasks autonomously, fundamentally changing business operations and software development. Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/list-of-top-agentic-ai-in-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:35
