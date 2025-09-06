2025-09-07 Sunday

‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

Bloomberg Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) analyst James Seyffart shared his perspective on the long-awaited altcoin season and how it may differ from previous cycles following the boom of Digital Asset Treasuries and institutional adoption. Related Reading: WLFI Token Controversy: Justin Sun Denies Selling Rumors Following Address Blacklist Altseason Already Here? In a recent interview with Jay Hamilton from Milk Road, James Seyffart, senior analyst and ETF expert at Bloomberg, reaffirmed his stance that the four-year cycle theory has “lost a lot of value,” at least for this cycle. “I’m one of those people not necessarily saying this time is different, but I don’t think we’re going to, you know, peak in later this year and then drop 80%. I just don’t think that’s going to happen anymore,” he stated. The analyst previously explained that with institutional adoption and treasury companies, the cycle’s amplitude will reduce significantly, adding that this theory has gotten “muted” and “It won’t be as strict as on the money, where everything collapses in November or December.” During the Thursday interview, he affirmed that, unlike the previous cycle, the market appears to be experiencing what could be considered a “corporate” altcoin season, driven by institutional adoption, Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Seyffart considers that DATCOs are “taking a lot of steam” from any potential traditional altcoin season, as “they’ve been on absolute fire.” Based on this, he suggested that in the short term, the highly anticipated altcoin season is occurring on public markets through institutions: The thing is, I just think right now this market is becoming a little more institutionalized (…). I just don’t think altcoins are going to run in the same way it has in years past. Largely because the money that’s mostly driving the performance of things like Bitcoin and ETH right now is institutional money. Altcoin ETFs Demand Won’t Match BTC, ETH The ETF expert asserted that neither institutional money nor the long-awaited approval of multiple altcoin-based ETFs will fuel a rally like the BTC or ETH-based products had at launch, despite the evident interest in the investment products. “Anyone who thinks like, ‘oh, Bitcoin ETFs took in 40 billion, (…) XRP ETF is going to take in the same amount’ or whatever. That’s just not how this is going to work. These are longer tail assets,” he added. Recently, Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the XRP spot ETFs could hit $5 billion worth of inflows in their first month. He pointed out that after BTC, XRP is the most recognized token among Wall Street investors, which could drive significant adoption from the start and even outperform Ethereum ETFs. Related Reading: Cardano (ADA) Redemption Controversy Over? Hoskinson Shares IOG Audit Results Seyffart explained that there will be demand for the altcoin-based investment products, and “there will probably be multiple products for each of these assets to do well.” He pointed out that they will not capture the same institutional capital as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, “but they’ll be trading vehicles.” However, the Bloomberg analyst expects basket products that combine multiple assets to attract significantly more interest from institutional capital, arguing that investment advisors prefer asset diversification. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/06 18:00
Michael Saylor Responds to S&P 500 Rejection with Data

Michael Saylor, the prominent Bitcoin advocate and founder of Strategy, has responded to the news of his company’s exclusion from the S&P 500 index. Following reports that the company’s stock, MSTR, would not be included in the index, Saylor took to social media to highlight Strategy’s superior performance compared to the S&P 500 (SPY). He … Continue reading "Michael Saylor Responds to S&P 500 Rejection with Data" The post Michael Saylor Responds to S&P 500 Rejection with Data appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:00
From $310,000 to over $4.3 billion: the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The emblematic case of Ethereum early buyers returns to the center of the debate, after a $4.3 billion wallet has been reactivated.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/06 18:00
Expert Analyst Identifies Spot to Load SUI Again Ahead of 2x Move

What if you knew the exact point to jump back into a token before it doubles? That’s the opportunity one analyst believes could be forming for Sui right now. After months of sideways action, the chart is beginning to flash signals of strength. According to Ali, who shared his analysis on X, SUI may be
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Analysts Keep $150K Target Alive Heading Into the 2026 Cycle

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bitcoin-price-outlook-analysts-maintain-150k-target-into-2026-cycle/
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:00
MSTR falls 2.9% after S&P 500 snub, Robinhood makes the cut

The post MSTR falls 2.9% after S&P 500 snub, Robinhood makes the cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 6, 2025 Key Takeaways MSTR may be included in the S&P 500 Index in December, according to analysts. Strategy downplayed the impact of Nasdaq’s capital-raising restrictions for crypto firms. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) stock, MSTR, was snubbed by the coveted S&P 500 Index, triggering a 2.9% price decline after market hours on the 5th of September. Instead, Robinhood beat MSTR to the index.   The market had anticipated that the leading Bitcoin corporate treasury holder would be included in the index, especially since it met all the necessary criteria. However, those expectations were disappointed, and as a result, MSTR dropped to $326 following the announcement. Source: Google Finance Will December favor MSTR? Some of the inclusion requirements for the equity index include massive liquidity depth and being profitable for the past four quarters.  But above all, the index’s ‘secret’ committee handling the inclusion process has the final say, noted a Bloomberg ETF analyst.  “Why wasn’t $MSTR allowed into the S&P 500 Index despite meeting all the criteria? Because the ‘Committee’ said no.” Now, some community members were pessimistic about MSTR’s chances of getting into the index during the next rebalancing window in December. But James Van Straten, a CoinDesk analyst, made a contrarian bet.  “December it is for MSTR, same setup as Tesla.” The inclusion would expand institutional investor interest and ETFs for MSTR. In response, Michael Saylor, Founder of Strategy, slammed the index in a subtle X (formerly Twitter) post, comparing MSTR vs S&P 500 Index (SPY) returns.  “Thinking about the S&P right now…” Source: X Both MSTR and BTC outperformed SPY on annualized returns, per the chart shared by Saylor.  Another hiccup for the firm was the recent Nasdaq proposal that some analysts claim may force crypto treasuries to get shareholders’ approval before raising capital. However, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:58
Next week's macroeconomic outlook: interest rate cuts are no longer a problem, and CPI data may stimulate a 50 basis point drop

PANews reported on September 6th that this week saw volatile financial markets. Expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut rose, fueled by disappointing US non-farm payroll data. US stocks and cryptocurrencies remained volatile, but next week could prove crucial. Looking ahead, investors will be closely watching CPI data, which could influence the Fed's rate cut path, the European Central Bank's interest rate decision, and the release of key candidates for the next Fed chair. The following are key market observations for the coming week: At 23:00 on Monday, the New York Fed’s one-year inflation forecast for August; At 22:00 on Tuesday, the preliminary value of the benchmark change in non-farm employment in the United States in 2025 will be released; At 09:30 on Wednesday, China’s August CPI annual rate will be released; At 20:30 on Wednesday, the U.S. PPI data for August will be released; At 20:15 on Thursday, the European Central Bank announced its interest rate decision; At 20:30 on Thursday, the US August CPI data and the number of initial jobless claims in the US for the week ending September 6 will be released; At 20:45 on Thursday, European Central Bank President Lagarde held a monetary policy press conference; At 22:00 on Friday, the preliminary value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for September and the preliminary value of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for September will be released. A quarter-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting is all but certain. Less uncertain is the pace of subsequent cuts, with some market pundits betting on a surprise 50-basis-point cut on September 17.
PANews2025/09/06 17:57
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics

Bitcoin slips below $110K as analyst warns Q4 cycle peaks lack statistical backing. Weak U.S. jobs data boosts Fed rate cut hopes, offering support for BTC outlook.
Coinstats2025/09/06 17:56
XRP Price Today: XRP News Turn Mixed As Layer Brett Attracts Whales For 40x Growth

The post XRP Price Today: XRP News Turn Mixed As Layer Brett Attracts Whales For 40x Growth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto world is buzzing, and while many eyes track the latest XRP price movements, a new contender is the talk of the town. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is absolutely smashing its presale, having already pulled in over $2.8 million from eager investors. Analysts are wondering could this coin do 40x? …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 17:55
What Is Bolt AI And How Is It Different From Other AI Tools?

The post What Is Bolt AI And How Is It Different From Other AI Tools? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Is Bolt AI And How Is It Different From Other AI Tools? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home AI News What is Bolt AI and How Is It Different from Other AI Tools? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/what-is-bolt-ai-and-how-is-it-different-from-other-ai-tools/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 17:53
