Canada’s HODL to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

The post Canada’s HODL to Begin Trading on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL Strategies (HODL), a Toronto-listed digital asset firm focused on the Solana blockchain, has secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin Sept. 9 under the ticker STKE, the company said Friday. Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under HODL, but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded as CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take action, as their shares will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing. HODL stock is higher by 8% in Toronto action. The move marks a significant milestone for the Canadian firm, formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, which has rebranded around its Solana strategy. SOL Strategies started buying solana SOL$202.78 in the second quarter of last year following a strategic pivot. As of Aug. 31 the company held 435,064 SOL tokens, worth around CAD$122 million. The company said that joining Nasdaq will increase its visibility with institutional investors, improve liquidity, and broaden access to capital markets. “This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments,” said CEO Leah Wald. It’s also “validation for the entire Solana ecosystem.” SOL Strategies is positioning itself as a leading institutional gateway into Solana staking and infrastructure. The firm said it expects the Nasdaq listing to accelerate validator growth, support operational scalability as Solana staking demand rises, and strengthen its role in bringing institutional capital into the network. Read more: SOL Strategies Files to List on Nasdaq Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/sol-strategies-wins-nasdaq-listing-shares-to-trade-under-stke
2025/09/06 18:16
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sunday & Monday

2025/09/06 18:15
Chainlink Price Dips to $22, Will $21 Support Hold?

Chainlink Price Dips to $22, Will $21 Support Hold?

The post Chainlink Price Dips to $22, Will $21 Support Hold? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Chainlink price is facing renewed selling pressure after the bulls failed to hold critical levels. As of press time, LINK is being sold across exchanges at $22.17, with a 2.87% discount over yesterday. The market cap stands at $15.04 billion, while 24-hour trading volume sits at $1.17 billion. Wondering how the LINK price has performed over the past 24 hours? The token has ranged between $22.06 and $23.18, showing volatility around support. It is worth mentioning that, despite the struggles on the price chart, Chainlink continues to push forward on the fundamentals front. The Chainlink Reserve recently added 43,937.57 LINK, boosting its total holdings to 237,014.07 LINK. More importantly, Chainlink has also secured an integration with the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which will feed core U.S. macroeconomic data. Why is LINK Price Dropping? A mix of profit-taking and rejection near resistance has led to this downturn. The previous rally attracted sellers eager to book their gains, especially as LINK price struggled to hold above $23. Market conditions have tilted toward caution, with sentiment going defensive despite positive fundamental news. Chainlink Price Analysis Now that we are well aware of the latest price trends, let us dive into price analysis, without further ado. The latest rejection at $24.85 triggered a wave of stop-loss orders and algorithmic selling, thereby dragging the Chainlink price below the $23.00 support. That breakdown has charged-up sellers, who are now eyeing $21.04. Talking about indicators, most of which are bearish. The MACD histogram sits at -0.49, which further confirms the downtrend. LINK also trades below its 30-day SMA at $23.47. On top of that, the price is testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $23.48, which has become the immediate resistance. However, a close above this level could ease selling pressure and pave the way for consolidation. The Bollinger Bands show narrowing volatility, with price hugging the lower band around $22. This setup often precedes sharp moves, meaning the next sessions could see either a breakdown toward $21.04 or a rebound if bulls reclaim $23.48. If the uptrend remains intact, the Chainlink price could also target the $26.49 mark. FAQs Why did Chainlink’s price drop today? LINK fell due to profit-taking and stop-loss triggers after failing to hold $23. Bears now target $21.04. What is the key resistance level for LINK? The immediate resistance is at $23.48, a rebound above it could stabilize prices. Is Chainlink still fundamentally strong? Yes, with the Chainlink Reserve expanding and U.S. economic data feeds integrating, its fundamentals remain robust despite price volatility.
2025/09/06 18:14
Trump Exempts Critical Metals from Tariffs Amid Trade Adjustments

Trump Exempts Critical Metals from Tariffs Amid Trade Adjustments

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-exempts-metals-from-tariffs/
2025/09/06 18:14
Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details

Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details

Appearance of another death cross remains surprising
2025/09/06 18:10
SharpLink Reaffirms No Requirement for Shareholder Approval for ATM Use

SharpLink Reaffirms No Requirement for Shareholder Approval for ATM Use

TLDR SharpLink confirms no shareholder approval needed for executing ATM program under Nasdaq rules. SharpLink ensures transparency and compliance in transactions without violating shareholder interests. Reports suggesting DAT companies need shareholder approval may not apply to SharpLink. SharpLink maintains commitment to only raise capital when it benefits shareholders. SharpLink Gaming (SBET) has issued a statement [...] The post SharpLink Reaffirms No Requirement for Shareholder Approval for ATM Use appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/06 18:09
SEC and CFTC Joint Statement on Spot Crypto Trading

SEC and CFTC Joint Statement on Spot Crypto Trading

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. Bridging the Regulatory Divide: SEC and CFTC Staff Signal Permission for Spot Crypto Trading […]
2025/09/06 18:05
France Emerges as Europe’s Hotspot for Crypto-Related Kidnappings

France Emerges as Europe’s Hotspot for Crypto-Related Kidnappings

The post France Emerges as Europe’s Hotspot for Crypto-Related Kidnappings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime What began as scattered incidents has turned into a disturbing trend: violent kidnappings tied to cryptocurrency holdings are now gripping parts of Europe. France, in particular, has become a focal point, with police carrying out high-risk rescues and dismantling gangs who view digital assets as fast, untraceable ransom money. Swiss Victim Rescued in Valence The latest case unfolded in the southeastern city of Valence, where a 20-year-old Swiss national was discovered bound inside a house near the train station. The dramatic rescue involved more than 150 gendarmes, underscoring how seriously French authorities now treat crypto-related abductions. Seven people were taken into custody during the raid. Crypto kidnappings are no longer oddities. Analysts say at least 231 incidents involving abductions, home invasions, or violent coercion have been confirmed worldwide in the past 18 months. Unlike traditional robberies, these operations allow criminals to demand ransoms in cryptocurrency, which can be moved instantly and without the oversight of banks. At least $128 million has already been extracted through kidnappings alone since 2022. The Global Spread Violence tied to digital assets was once most common in Southeast Asia and Latin America, but cases are now spreading rapidly to Europe and the U.S. America has logged 48 kidnappings since 2019, often carried out by small, independent crews. Officials warn that this decentralized criminal model makes such gangs harder to disrupt than traditional syndicates. Experts say the very qualities that make cryptocurrency appealing — speed, irreversibility, and pseudonymity — also make it attractive to criminals. The industry’s openness has given rise to “wrench attacks,” slang for coercion using physical violence. With ransoms reaching six or seven figures, kidnappers are unlikely to stop targeting holders anytime soon. Avoiding the Spotlight Security specialists stress that the first line of defense is privacy. Publicly discussing holdings, even among…
2025/09/06 18:03
Dogecoin Vs Layer Brett: Early Dogecoin Holder Who Made $4.5 Million Backs This Viral Meme In September

Dogecoin Vs Layer Brett: Early Dogecoin Holder Who Made $4.5 Million Backs This Viral Meme In September

The post Dogecoin Vs Layer Brett: Early Dogecoin Holder Who Made $4.5 Million Backs This Viral Meme In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When one of the earliest Dogecoin whales, who pocketed $4.5 million during DOGE’s peak frenzy, throws his weight behind a new project, people sit up and take notice. His latest pick is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a Layer 2 crypto that fuses meme culture with real blockchain power. With its presale live in September and analysts already whispering about 1000% potential, $LBRETT is quickly climbing the ranks of trending cryptocurrencies and carving out a lane as the next big crypto play. Dogecoin Drops 16% as SEC ETF Decision Looms Large Dogecoin has slipped into a make-or-break zone, falling about 16% from its August peak of $0.25. The token is now hovering near levels not seen since early August, with traders nervously eyeing what could be a defining moment for its price action. Dogecoin price analysis. Source: Crypto.news Much of the buzz centers on the looming SEC decision regarding Dogecoin exchange-traded funds. Bitwise faces an October 18 deadline, while Grayscale and 21Shares follow in November and January. If approved together, these funds could spark fresh momentum, echoing earlier moves seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Dogecoin ETF Odds. Source: Polymarket Traders are divided but cautiously optimistic. Polymarket data shows an 80% chance of approval, up from just 44% in June. Even so, DOGE’s inflows would likely fall short of Ethereum and Bitcoin. Still, if Dogecoin ETFs attract only 3% of its market cap, that would represent a solid $3 billion boost. Layer Brett Blends Meme Spirit With Layer 2 Blockchain Power Instead of being just another meme token chasing short-lived hype, Layer Brett feels like a revolution with a smiley face. The project takes the wild, unpredictable spirit of memes and fuses it with the strength of a full Layer 2 blockchain. It’s the escape route from slow Layer 1 congestion, and it’s…
2025/09/06 18:01
Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Cool Off While Layer Brett Gains Momentum As 2025’s Meme Market Favorite

Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Cool Off While Layer Brett Gains Momentum As 2025’s Meme Market Favorite

The post Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Cool Off While Layer Brett Gains Momentum As 2025’s Meme Market Favorite appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Remember when Dogecoin dominated the crypto narratives? Times are changing. While Dogecoin and Pepe Coin, two colossal meme tokens, seem to be catching their breath, a new contender is absolutely sizzling in the presale arena: Layer Brett. With its $0.0055 token price and a presale that has already smashed past $2.7 million, Layer Brett is positioning itself as the next big crypto. Crypto experts are suggesting it could become the top gainer crypto of the next bull run. Layer Brett: Why Better Than DOGE or PEPE? Why settle for yesterday’s meme coin when tomorrow’s powerhouse is here? Traditional tokens like Dogecoin and Pepe Coin often grapple with network congestion and steep gas fees. But Layer Brett offers a way out. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it delivers lightning-fast transactions, hitting an incredible 10,000 TPS. Transaction fees? A minuscule $0.0001 per transaction, designed for the everyday user. This is not just a fancy meme token; it’s a technological leap, making it a serious challenger to the older, more ponderous Dogecoin and Pepe Coin. Layer Brett: More than Meme Unlike the utility-free origins of DOGE and PEPE, Layer Brett isn’t merely riding the hype wave. It’s constructing a robust ecosystem. Think huge staking rewards, consistent token incentives, and ambitious plans for full Layer 2 functionality. Layer Brett operates on the principle of efficiency, anchored securely to Ethereum’s decentralization. By processing transactions off-chain, it dramatically cuts down on mainnet load, offering you near-instant settlements and ridiculously low costs. Early investors in this best crypto presale can lock in impressive staking benefits, with APYs currently soaring over 900%.  Want to get started? Just connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet, buy LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and you can stake immediately. Keep an eye out for the planned $1 million giveaway, just one more reason why the community is getting behind this promising project. DOGE and PEPE Standing DOGE quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its iconic Shiba Inu mascot and active community. While it carved out its niche as a prominent altcoin, its utility remains largely symbolic and community-driven, often contrasting with newer, more technologically advanced projects. Dogecoin’s massive market cap certainly speaks to its enduring popularity. Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene as another high-profile meme token. Riding a wave of internet culture, it quickly achieved a substantial market capitalization. However, PEPE has been in a period of price consolidation. PEPE’s current trajectory suggests it might not be the top performer in 2025. Layer Brett Presale Makes it a Favorite Layer Brett is positioned for truly explosive growth. While DOGE and PEPE navigate choppy waters, LBRETT offers a fresh narrative and solid utility. In presale for just $0.0055, its relatively small market cap compared to DOGE and PEPE hints at significant upside potential. But the presale will not be around much longer. With high-yield staking opportunities and the promise of a $1 million giveaway, the momentum is undeniable.  The future of decentralized finance, powered by memes and cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain technology, is here. Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT): Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain Telegram: View @layerbrett X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X
2025/09/06 18:01
