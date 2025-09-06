2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Crypto Regulation: US Senate Banking Updates Market Structure Bill

Crypto Regulation: US Senate Banking Updates Market Structure Bill

The US Senate Banking Committee has now released an updated version of the crypto market structure bill. This particular legislative bill, titled the “Responsible Financial Innovation Act 2025,” now includes new provisions centered on developers, bankruptcy, among others, which are vital to the broader crypto industry. Related Reading: Justin Sun Faces Backlash After Urging WLFI […]
SUN
SUN$0.020673-1.86%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2263+17.13%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03577+2.66%
Podijeli
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 18:30
Podijeli
Pepe Price Prediction Softens While Remittix Draws Community Buzz For A Possible 60x Run Into 2026

Pepe Price Prediction Softens While Remittix Draws Community Buzz For A Possible 60x Run Into 2026

Pepe weakens near $0.0000098 as sellers dominate, while Remittix gains traction with $23.9M raised, 30+ fiat links, and a Q3 wallet launch eyeing a 60x surge.
NEAR
NEAR$2.432+2.01%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02734+2.82%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000973+1.03%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 18:30
Podijeli
SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Capital Markets in Historic Joint Statement

SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Capital Markets in Historic Joint Statement

The post SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Capital Markets in Historic Joint Statement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The statement signals a major shift in how American financial markets operate. Currently, most U.S. markets close overnight and on weekends. The new proposal would allow trading around the clock, similar to how foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets already work. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released a groundbreaking joint statement on September 5, 2025, outlining plans to create 24/7 capital markets. This marks the first time both agencies have worked together to expand trading hours across all asset classes. “For on-chain finance to scale, the SEC and the CFTC should collaborate to consider the possibility of further expanding trading hours,” the agencies stated. They noted that factors like operational feasibility and investor protection would guide any changes. Breaking Down Regulatory Silos The announcement represents unprecedented cooperation between two agencies that have often worked separately. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham emphasized that their agencies’ work has “never been more intertwined.” The regulators plan to harmonize their rules across several areas. These include product definitions, reporting standards, capital requirements, and margin frameworks. Currently, companies often must follow different rules for similar products depending on which agency oversees them. “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” the statement reads. This coordination aims to eliminate what regulators call “regulatory no man’s land” – situations where unclear oversight has prevented innovation. The agencies blame this uncertainty for driving financial innovation overseas. Four Key Areas of Focus The joint statement outlines four priority areas for immediate action: Source: @SECGov 24/7 Trading Hours: The agencies want to expand trading beyond current market hours. They noted that foreign exchange, gold, and crypto assets already trade continuously. Other…
Union
U$0.0111+11.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091-0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.06%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:28
Podijeli
UBS resists demands to shrink as Swiss regulators turn up pressure

UBS resists demands to shrink as Swiss regulators turn up pressure

Speaking on Friday, UBS’s top executive, Sergio Ermotti, said the bank will not downsize, despite calls from Swiss regulators to shore up its stability in the wake of the Credit Suisse acquisition. Ermotti expressed confidence that UBS and regulators in Bern can find a workable compromise and stressed that cutting the bank’s size would not be in its best interests. He remarked, “Shrinking the bank is not a strategy.” Ermotti clarified that UBS intends to remain in Switzerland UBS has been pushing back against several measures introduced in June to protect Switzerland if its sole global lender comes under financial pressure. One proposal would require UBS to raise the capitalization of its non-Swiss units from 60% to 100% to absorb foreign losses. However, analysts caution that meeting this requirement could force the bank to set aside an extra $24 billion, limiting its ability to return capital to shareholders. According to reports, the bank had been drawing up contingency plans and even exploring whether it might move its headquarters abroad. In July, sources familiar with the matter claimed the Swiss Lender was considering shifting its base to London. At the same time, they stated the bank had raised concerns internally that the proposed rules could leave it vulnerable to a foreign takeover. Nonetheless, Ermotti later stated the bank remains committed to staying in Switzerland. At a business conference this Friday, the executive maintained that UBS’s strength lies in its global reach and claimed that shrinking would be the wrong move. He remains confident that a middle ground can be found that spares the bank from having to set aside billions more in capital under the proposed rules. Still, according to insiders, the lender now anticipates missing its workforce reduction target before completing the Credit Suisse merger next year. Since the beginning of 2024, the bank has reduced roughly 1,300 positions each quarter, leaving its workforce above 105,000 full-time staff as of June. However, the bank is unlikely to meet its internal target at the current rate of reductions. Although the bank hasn’t officially shared its headcount target, according to the Financial Times, insiders said executives want to reduce total staff to 85,000 by the end of the integration process. UBS is working on cost-cutting before the full integration of Credit Suisse UBS’s CFO Todd Tuckner told analysts in August that cost-cutting efforts would be split evenly between technology and workforce-related savings. The Credit Suisse acquisition has brought in about 45,000 additional employees, lifting total staff to more than 119,000 at its peak. However, around 14,000 full-time jobs were slashed. Ermotti, earlier this year, said UBS experiences about 7% natural turnover annually, but per an insider, the attrition rate has fallen, making workforce reduction harder. Nevertheless, the bank has been focusing on internal mobility, with over two-thirds of Swiss vacancies filled internally last year. In August, the lender transferred more than a million Credit Suisse retail customers to UBS’s systems, resulting in hundreds of domestic job losses. However, full savings won’t be reflected until the bank’s old systems, remaining from Credit Suisse’s legacy platforms, are fully phased out after March 2026. UBS had already committed to making reductions over time, mainly through attrition, early retirement, internalizing external roles, and coaching for those affected to help their careers. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Threshold
T$0.01585-0.06%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091-0.94%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:25
Podijeli
New Report Suggests an Emerging 0DTE DeFi Protocol Will Surge Past LINK and TON in Q3: Should You Be Buying?

New Report Suggests an Emerging 0DTE DeFi Protocol Will Surge Past LINK and TON in Q3: Should You Be Buying?

The post New Report Suggests an Emerging 0DTE DeFi Protocol Will Surge Past LINK and TON in Q3: Should You Be Buying? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recently published market report is causing a stir, suggesting an emerging DeFi protocol is poised to outperform established giants like Chainlink (LINK) and Toncoin (TON). The analysis specifically forecasts a significant surge for the newcomer before the end of Q3, fueled by its innovative application of the 0DTE trend. With the quarter’s end fast approaching, this projection is forcing investors to ask: is now the time to buy in? Toncoin (TON) TradingView Toncoin trades between $3.00 and $3.33 following a volatile week that declined 1.51%. The token retreated 2.13% monthly, erasing portions of the spring rally, yet maintains a 5.82% six-month advance, suggesting underlying demand persists. This recent cooling has moderated market sentiment without disrupting the broader upward trajectory. Technical indicators reflect balanced positioning near critical levels. The 10-day SMA at $3.12 nearly matches the 100-day SMA at $3.14, signaling equilibrium between short-term and long-term traders. RSI at 53 indicates neutral momentum, while elevated Stochastic near 80 shows buyers testing recent strength. MACD remains marginally negative, though selling pressure appears to be diminishing. These readings suggest potential for movement in either direction with a slight recovery bias. Fundamental dynamics present conflicting forces that could drive significant volatility. Verb Technology’s $558M private placement to build a Toncoin treasury aims to acquire approximately 5% of circulating supply, mirroring MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy and potentially tightening available tokens. However, whale concentration remains concerning with 68% held by large wallets, creating liquidation risks near break-even levels. Telegram’s integration with 1B+ users provides long-term utility prospects, while the TON Foundation’s $5M DeFi incentive program targets ecosystem growth. Should bulls breach resistance at $3.49, momentum could target the secondary barrier at $3.82, representing roughly 10% additional upside and potentially triggering a 20% advance from current levels. Conversely, dropping below $2.84 support may pressure TON toward $2.51,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.432+2.01%
SIX
SIX$0.02148+0.42%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001598+0.88%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:24
Podijeli
Altcoin Season Here? Expert Says It May Be ‘Corporate’ This Time

Altcoin Season Here? Expert Says It May Be ‘Corporate’ This Time

The post Altcoin Season Here? Expert Says It May Be ‘Corporate’ This Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
Threshold
T$0.01585-0.06%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005915+4.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.06%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:22
Podijeli
XRP Army Made A Real Difference In Ripple-SEC Case, Declares Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton

XRP Army Made A Real Difference In Ripple-SEC Case, Declares Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton

John Deaton has acknowledged that the XRP Army, was a tipping element that helped notch Ripple’s legal victory against the U.S. SEC).
Union
U$0.0111+11.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.06052+0.58%
XRP
XRP$2.8289+0.61%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 18:21
Podijeli
DeFi Restaking Protocol Bedrock Collaborates with Brevis to Power ZK-Powered Reward Programs

DeFi Restaking Protocol Bedrock Collaborates with Brevis to Power ZK-Powered Reward Programs

Through the collaboration, Bedrock utilizes Brevis’ zero-knowledge proofs infrastructure to build a rewards system that’s transparent and cost-efficient.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001598+0.88%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000409+0.24%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05663+1.85%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 18:20
Podijeli
Full Guide: Pokémon Trading Cards Enter the Tokenization Boom

Full Guide: Pokémon Trading Cards Enter the Tokenization Boom

Pokémon cards have joined the tokenization wave. From NFTs on Polygon to gamified trading on Solana, here’s how collectors and crypto traders collide.
Boom
BOOM$0.00845-3.20%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-18.58%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2067-12.15%
Podijeli
Crypto Ticker2025/09/06 18:19
Podijeli
Senate Crypto Bill Adds Clause to Treat Tokenized Stocks as Securities

Senate Crypto Bill Adds Clause to Treat Tokenized Stocks as Securities

The United States Senate is considering a new bill aimed at clarifying the regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies, particularly focusing on tokenized securities. The legislation seeks to address ongoing uncertainty in how digital assets are classified under existing securities laws, which has been a point of contention among industry participants, regulators, and lawmakers alike. Clarifying the [...]
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001501+0.94%
Podijeli
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/06 18:18
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US