the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Hyperliquid Moves Forward to Launch Proprietary Stablecoin USDH

The post Hyperliquid Moves Forward to Launch Proprietary Stablecoin USDH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized exchange Hyperliquid (HYPE) is preparing to launch its own U.S. dollar stablecoin, according to a Friday announcement from the Hyperliquid Foundation on the platform’s Discord server. The protocol has reserved the ticker USDH, which validators will soon vote to allocate through an on-chain governance process, the announcement read. Teams interested in deploying USDH can submit proposals, and the winning group will be selected by validator quorum, the post added. “The USDH ticker is well-suited for a Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin,” it said. Stablecoins are a crucial piece of infrastructure of crypto markets, serving as liquidity and trading pairs to settle most trades. It’s a $270 billion asset class, currently dominated by Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC. However, with regulation put into place such as the GENIUS Act in the U.S., industry players increasingly create their own token for their ecosystems. Popular crypto wallet MetaMask is launching a stablecoin with infrastructure provider M0, while payment firm Stripe created its own in-house stablecoin with Bridge. Hyperliquid’s trading activity suggests there could be immediate demand. The exchange handled $398 billion in perpetual derivatives trading volume and $20 billion in spot trades last month, DefiLlama data shows. Circle’s USDC (USDC) currently dominates liquidity, making up 95% of the $5.6 billion stablecoin supply on the network. By introducing its own stablecoin, Hyperliquid, in theory, could reduce dependency on Circle while capturing revenue from assets backing the token. Read more: Hyperliquid’s HYPE Token: Why Arthur Hayes Thinks It Has 126x Upside Potential Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/05/hyperliquid-moves-forward-to-launch-proprietary-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:52
Is Ethereum Price Forming Local Top? Sellers Outbid Buyers By $570 Million

The post Is Ethereum Price Forming Local Top? Sellers Outbid Buyers By $570 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ethereum’s net take volumes highlight that ETH price could see a drop below $4,000. Analysts highlighted key ETH support levels at $3,960 and $3,360, stressing the need to hold these zones to maintain the current market structure. Traders expect Bitcoin to outperform in the near term as ETH/BTC weakens amid current capital rotation. The Ethereum price continues to remain under selling pressure after rejecting its all-time highs. Derivatives data show that any near-term recovery in ETH seems difficult, as sellers exert greater pressure, pushing the price lower.  Market analysts believe that the altcoin could see sub $4,000 levels, falling all the way to $3,300. Ethereum Price In Pressure as Futures Data Shows Sellers’ Dominance Looking at the derivatives data, Ethereum futures are showing signs of selling pressure as net taker volume skews sharply toward sellers. As per the on-chain data, sell orders have outweighed buy orders by roughly $570 million, reflecting aggressive positioning. Ethereum sellers outweigh buyers | Source: Maartunn Historically, such levels of concentrated selling have often coincided with local market tops. As a result, it has raised concerns for an Ethereum price downside risk in the near term. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted $3,960 and $3,360 as the key support levels for Ethereum price. He noted that holding above these zones will be critical for sustaining the current market structure. $3,960 and $3,360 are the most important support levels for Ethereum $ETH! pic.twitter.com/B7nKoTdXZv — Ali (@ali_charts) September 5, 2025 ETH to BTC Capital Rotation in Play After a massive rally and outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), as well as the rest of the crypto market in July and the first half of August, Ethereum has started showing signs of weakness. Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that Ethereum (ETH) has remained weak against Bitcoin (BTC), gradually trending lower…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:47
Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19%

TLDR: Crypto.com introduces on-chain staking on its web platform with rewards of up to 19.07% p.a. on idle assets. Over 30 tokens, including ETH, SOL, and CRO, are now supported through the new desktop-friendly staking interface. Users can access staking with a QR code login, creating a seamless connection between the app and web accounts. [...] The post Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 18:46
ICP, NEAR, FIL Lead Rankings

The post ICP, NEAR, FIL Lead Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Internet Computer and NEAR Protocol dominate AI and Big Data integration progress Filecoin, Oasis, and Injective gain traction with strong growth in niche AI sectors Livepeer, Bittensor, and Swarms push AI-powered innovation across blockchain markets The rapidly evolving landscape of AI and Big Data in the cryptocurrency world has sparked the rise of innovative projects. According to Santiment data, these projects aim to harness the power of decentralized networks and artificial intelligence to revolutionize how data is stored, processed, and utilized. Internet Computer and NEAR Protocol Lead the Pack The Internet Computer (ICP) continues to dominate the ranks, sitting at the top of the leaderboard. Recently, the price of ICP saw a slight increase to $4.74, with a 0.49% rise over 24 hours, as per the data thrown by CoinGecko.  Despite a slight dip of 2.37% over the past week, ICP holds a strong market cap of over $2.5 billion. The project’s development in AI and Big Data integration has been significant, securing its position as a key player in the blockchain ecosystem. NEAR Protocol follows closely behind in second place. The price of NEAR Protocol has risen by 0.34% over the last 24 hours to $2.38, signaling continued investor confidence.  With a market cap of nearly $3 billion, NEAR Protocol is emerging as a strong competitor. The protocol’s emphasis on scalability and decentralized applications (dApps) has made it an attractive option for developers working with AI and Big Data. Filecoin, Oasis, and Injective See Promising Growth Filecoin, ranked third, has seen a notable price increase of 1.3% over the past 24 hours, reaching $2.31. This growth is a reflection of Filecoin’s critical role in decentralized storage solutions. Filecoin’s integration of Big Data technologies has placed it in the spotlight as a go-to network for secure data storage. Oasis Protocol,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:44
Trump Media seals $6.4B CRO treasury deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media closed its deal with Crypto.com to build a $6.4 billion CRO treasury.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 18:42
Analyst Flags Bitcoin’s Historically Worst Trading Day

The post Analyst Flags Bitcoin’s Historically Worst Trading Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s price history may not be as random as it sometimes appears. Bitcoin’s price history may not be as random as it sometimes appears. Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson argues that the asset follows a seasonal rhythm, with certain days of the year showing a much higher probability of losses than others. His research highlights recurring patterns that traders might want to pay attention to as September unfolds. A Pattern of Seasonal Weakness Peterson’s long-term analysis suggests that Bitcoin follows a recurring seasonal rhythm. Historical data reveals that September 21 has delivered the steepest average daily decline across years, with a median loss of 2%. Other weak spots include March 22 (-1.52%) and September 24 (-1.50%), meaning two of Bitcoin’s three worst trading days occur within the same week in late September. Bitcoin already stumbled in August, losing 6.5%, and Peterson believes the seasonal trend could pressure prices further this month. Still, he projects Bitcoin will finish September somewhere between $97,000 and $113,000, underscoring that short-term dips don’t necessarily derail the broader uptrend. Why It Matters for Traders Seasonal price tendencies aren’t unique to crypto — equities and commodities show similar cycles — but Peterson argues that Bitcoin’s track record makes them worth watching. Traders may treat such dates as risk alerts, especially when combined with other market stressors. At the moment, Bitcoin is changing hands at around $111,253, leaving little room between its current price and the upper range of Peterson’s target. While patterns like these can guide expectations, they aren’t guarantees. Market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic events can all override seasonal history. For Peterson, though, September remains a uniquely tricky month for Bitcoin, with September 21 standing out as the day to watch. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:42
Zexpire targets growth backed by rising 0DTE trading trend

The post Zexpire targets growth backed by rising 0DTE trading trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Zexpire presale surges past Avalanche and Stellar, fueled by viral 0DTE trading trend. Summary Zexpire links to the viral 0DTE trend with a presale at $0.003 and 800% upside potential. It offers staking rewards, airdrops, and deflationary burns to boost long term value. With $3 billion options volume rising, Zexpire is the first DeFi 0DTE protocol to watch in 2025. In the competitive landscape of presale investments, a new contender is capturing the spotlight. Zexpire (ZX) is reportedly eclipsing even established giants like Avalanche and Stellar in attracting investor capital.  A key catalyst for this momentum appears to be the project’s novel connection to the viral 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) trading trend, prompting analysis into how this concept is fueling its #1 presale status. ZX presale live: Early investors massive upside Zexpire is making waves with its ZX token presale, launching at an attractive price of $0.003. This offers early investors an almost 800% upside potential before the token lists at $0.025. Industry experts are closely monitoring Zexpire, especially as options trading emerges as DeFi’s fastest-growing segment, boasting a daily volume of $3 billion and climbing. Zexpire stands out as the first 0DTE (zero days to expiration) DeFi protocol, simplifying options into an intuitive one-click daily prediction game. The inherent demand for the ZX token is driven by its integral role in every play. Benefits for presale participants Early buyers of ZX enjoy significant advantages, including: APR staking rewards available before the Token Generation Event (TGE). Cashback on in-game activities. Loyalty bonuses. Exclusive airdrops and early beta access. Zexpire’s deflationary strategy is designed to maintain long-term value. This includes burning 20% of all fees, implementing buybacks to support…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:41
Tether Set to Raise Canadian Gold Company Stake With $100M Investment

Tether is set to invest $100M in a Canadian gold company by Q4 2025, raising its stake to 37.8%.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/06 18:39
Best Crypto To Buy Now For 50x Gains Isn’t Cardano, Solana, Or Polkadot: Layer Brett Trends Worldwide

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now For 50x Gains Isn’t Cardano, Solana, Or Polkadot: Layer Brett Trends Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is already shaping investor conversations. Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot are all legacy giants, but they lack the elements to fit a 50x narrative. Now, the market’s attention is quickly turning to Layer Brett, whose presale has attracted more than 5,000 holders. It may not be as established as ADA, SOL, and DOT, but Layer Brett has positioned itself as the breakout altcoin of the year by combining meme energy with blockchain utility. Layer Brett trends by combining Layer 2 strengths with a viral community Meme coins are famous for their lucrative rides, but with no real substance to back promises, they fizzle out when hype fades. Layer Brett is a new ERC-20 token that is changing the script by pairing viral energy with genuine Layer 2 scaling technology. That means speeds of up to 10,000 transactions per second and fees reduced to fractions of a cent. This innovation could see Layer Brett outshine legacy meme giants, which often face bottlenecks on slower networks. Presale trends reinforce this. More than 5,000 investors have now raised 2.8 million in less than a fortnight. Currently, exchanging hands at $0.0055, new buyers can expect over 50x upside, while early entrants already achieve ROI as high as 5x. Cardano rollouts Ouroborous Leois upgrade, but still lacks technical capabilities Cardano is gearing up for a major upgrade called Ouroboros Leios. The Leios upgrade introduces a new way of handling block production and transaction processing in parallel format. Like Layer Brett, the upgrade will allow for thousands of transactions per second instead of ADA’s current lower capacity. Despite these positive developments, ADA has been trading in a narrow range with a market capitalization of approximately $30.8 billion. Even with the upcoming Ouroborous Leois upgrade, ADA still…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:33
