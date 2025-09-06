MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Chainlink Bears Test $23, Hedera Holds Caution & BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $400M
The post Chainlink Bears Test $23, Hedera Holds Caution & BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $400M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Read about Chainlink slipping near $23 and Hedera facing mixed signals. Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s presale nearing $400M, its upcoming flagship event & the whale rush make it the best crypto to buy right now. What happens when two established cryptos face uncertainty while a newcomer seizes the headlines? The market is watching closely as the Chainlink (LINK) bearish trend tests support around $23, putting pressure on momentum despite ETF optimism. At the same time, the Hedera (HBAR) investment outlook shows cautious optimism but remains tethered to fragile support zones. Both continue to attract attention, yet the conversation is shifting elsewhere as traders look for projects combining momentum with adoption and visibility. That attention now belongs to BlockDAG (BDAG). Its presale is nearing $400 million, more than 25.9 billion coins sold, and whale leaderboard battles pushing single entries above $4.4 million, reinforcing its reputation as the crypto with the most potential. BlockDAG: From Presale Success to Global Stage The numbers alone would usually be enough to dominate headlines. $400 million raised and 25.9 billion coins sold rank this presale among the largest in crypto history. Yet BlockDAG has gone beyond numbers. The real story lies in whale battles at the top of the leaderboard, where recent $4.4M and $4.3M purchases have reshaped rankings and sparked intense competition. These aren’t just symbolic moves; they fuel visibility, ignite community discussion, and signal big-money conviction that BlockDAG isn’t a short-term play. What makes this phase even more compelling is the scale of grassroots adoption layered on top of institutional-style entries. With over 3 million mobile miners, nearly 20,000 rigs sold, and constant updates from developers building 300+ dApps, BlockDAG is showing that participation spans retail users, tech builders, and whales alike. This convergence creates an ecosystem effect rarely seen at the presale stage,…
NEAR
$2.431
+1.97%
T
$0.01586
--%
REAL
$0.06053
+0.59%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:03
Podijeli
Shiba Inu Price Prediction; PEPE Coin Latest News & The Best Crypto To Buy Today According To Experts
Crypto markets are buzzing with speculation as traders try to figure out where the next big move is hiding.
MOVE
$0.1179
+1.90%
SHIBA
$0.000000000549
+0.91%
PEPE
$0.00000974
+1.14%
Podijeli
Cryptodaily
2025/09/06 19:02
Podijeli
XRP and Solana ETFs: Why October 2025 Could Be a Turning Point
Betting markets give them a 95% chance of success, and institutional interest is building by the day. Asset managers including […] The post XRP and Solana ETFs: Why October 2025 Could Be a Turning Point appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.8289
+0.61%
WHY
$0.00000002639
-0.22%
Podijeli
Coindoo
2025/09/06 19:01
Podijeli
Trump Media taps Crypto.com for $6.4B CRO strategic treasury
The post Trump Media taps Crypto.com for $6.4B CRO strategic treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) closed a purchase agreement with Crypto.com on Friday. The initiative is meant to provide the company with 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens worth around $105 million. The digital assets will be purchased at approximately $0.153 per token as part of an equal stock and cash exchange with the cryptocurrency platform. According to the report, the tokens represent roughly 2% of CRO’s current circulating supply. The tokens also add to approximately 19% of the tokens circulating supply, which will be acquired by the Trump family-backed company’s CRO strategy. Trump Media turns to CRO staking for new revenue stream 🚨 Breaking News: Today is a historic day for $CRO Trump Media Group CRO Strategy has announced $6.4B in funds to build America’s Cronos Treasury. At closing, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy is expected to be the world’s largest holder of CRO. Read the press release for more… pic.twitter.com/QQrSZLlKu4 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) August 26, 2025 Trump Media said it will acquire its tokens using the Singapore-based company’s institutional-grade custody offering, Crypto.com Custody. The initiative aims to enable the operator of the social media platform Truth Social and fintech brand Truth+ to stake the tokens for additional revenue generation. According to the report, the deal also includes an unspecified lock-up period for Trump Media’s shares and CRO tokens. Trump Media’s CEO and chairman, Devin Nunes, stated that CRO tokens have significant potential to spread widely as utility tokens, with their safe, fast payment and money transfer capabilities. “We are proud to provide support to Trump Media with our best-in-class custody solution and generate additional value through CRO’s staking model.” –Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. The agreement aims to leverage Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure to enable the CRO token to be integrated into the Truth Social…
TRUMP
$8.441
+1.49%
STREAM
$0.05136
+0.52%
MORE
$0.10085
-1.00%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:00
Podijeli
State AGs warn OpenAI over child safety concerns with ChatGPT
US Attorney General have sent a letter to OpenAI, expressing concerns over the safety of ChatGPT, especially concerning teens and children.
SENT
$0.000031
-3.12%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 19:00
Podijeli
5 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term – Ethereum, XRP and Solana Lead the Pack
Long-term conviction typically prevails over short-term speculation when it comes to accumulating long-term wealth in digital assets. Astute investors seek […] The post 5 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term – Ethereum, XRP and Solana Lead the Pack appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.8289
+0.61%
PACK
$0.01701
+1.37%
Podijeli
Coindoo
2025/09/06 19:00
Podijeli
From Bearish LINK and Cautious HBAR to BlockDAG’s Upcoming Flagship Event: The Shift in Crypto Momentum
What happens when two established cryptos face uncertainty while a newcomer seizes the headlines? The market is watching closely as […] The post From Bearish LINK and Cautious HBAR to BlockDAG’s Upcoming Flagship Event: The Shift in Crypto Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
LINK
$22.22
+0.22%
HBAR
$0.21953
+1.61%
Podijeli
Coindoo
2025/09/06 19:00
Podijeli
Crypto Market Ready for Bull Run Amid US Jobs Data Shows $BTC and Stablecoin Surge
Crypto markets seem ready for a potential bull run as U.S. jobs data shows $BTC consolidation and stablecoin inflows drive investor anticipation.
U
$0.0111
+11.00%
BTC
$110,975.26
+0.15%
READY
$0.003365
-0.14%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:00
Podijeli
Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal
The post Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, finalized an agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com on Friday that establishes a new entity to accumulate the exchange’s native Cronos (CRO) token, beginning with an initial purchase of 684.4 million CRO as part of a joint treasury strategy. In a Friday notice, Trump Media said it would buy the tokens at a price of approximately $0.153 each, bringing the total initial purchase to nearly $105 million. The transaction will be carried out as an equal exchange of stock and cash between the companies. The announcement followed Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a joint venture established by Trump Media, Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, to establish a $6.4 billion crypto treasury of the CRO token. According to the company, the agreement will allow Truth Social users to potentially acquire CRO on the platform as part of a rewards program. The Trump Media shares and the CRO tokens exchanged in the deal will be “subject to a lockup period,” though the company did not specify for how long that might be. The deal represented a deepening of ties between the crypto industry and the Trump administration, under scrutiny from many lawmakers for potential conflicts of interest with his digital asset ventures. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek attended a March summit at the White House at the request of Trump officials to discuss the administration’s digital asset policies. Related: Trump meets with Crypto.com CEO as firm drops SEC lawsuit Crypto.com signed a non-binding agreement with Trump’s media company in March to launch exchange-traded funds tied to crypto. The CRO price was about $0.27 at the time of publication, having surged more than 66% since the announcement of the treasury deal on Aug. 26. Is Crypto.com still considering going public? In…
WHITE
$0.0004396
-2.37%
TRUMP
$8.441
+1.49%
MORE
$0.10085
-1.00%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 18:55
Podijeli
6 Best White Label Blockchain Solution Providers in 2025
The post 6 Best White Label Blockchain Solution Providers in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is gaining widespread acceptance, skilled blockchain developers are hard to find and very expensive. The good news is that for most types of blockchain-related business models, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel by building a platform from scratch. For example, if you’re looking to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, NFT marketplace or crypto lending platform, you’re unlikely to see any major benefits by developing in-house. Instead, it often makes much more sense to use a white label blockchain service, which will bring significant savings while still delivering a great experience for your users. This will allow you to focus your efforts on growing your userbase and generating revenue. The best white label blockchain providers: ChainUP – White label provider with a full suite of blockchain services Openware – White label provider for high-performance crypto trading ChangeNOW – Seamless cross-chain crypto swaps for your customers HollaEx – White label crypto exchange and tokenization provider AlphaPoint – White label exchange, crypto custody, liquidity solutions, tokenization and more Nexo White Label – White label crypto lending platform backed by one of the industry’s biggest players The best white label blockchain solution providers Whether you’re looking to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, wallet or another blockchain-powered platform, our list of the best white label blockchain solution providers has you covered. 1. ChainUP – White label provider with a full suite of blockchain services ChainUP is a Singapore-based blockchain solutions company that was founded in 2017. The company provides a variety of blockchain-related services including white label CEXes (centralized crypto exchanges), white label DEXes (decentralized crypto exchanges), wallet software, crypto cards and compliance services. ChainUP’s solutions have been used to launch over 500 cryptocurrency exchanges. The company’s white label crypto exchange service supports both spot and futures trading, fiat currency onramping,…
WHITE
$0.0004396
-2.37%
NEXO
$1.2588
-1.33%
MORE
$0.10085
-1.00%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 18:54
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy
Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US