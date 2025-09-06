MEXC burza
Report Refutes U.S. Treasury Secretary’s Federal Reserve Reform Call
The post Report Refutes U.S. Treasury Secretary’s Federal Reserve Reform Call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Unverified statements attributed to a “U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant” propose Federal Reserve reforms. No official sources confirm this Secretary or statement. Financial markets, including major crypto assets, show no related impact. Reports falsely claim a U.S. Treasury Secretary named Besant announced reforms for Federal Reserve independence, affecting U.S. economic stability. Verification shows no record of such statements, impacting neither major crypto assets nor DeFi markets. Crypto Market Stability Amid Federal Reserve Reform Rumors Did you know? Historical economic challenges throughout the 1970s and post-2008 crisis saw calls for Federal Reserve autonomy, always spearheaded by official authorities. The present rumor lacks such legitimacy. Ethereum’s current statistics from CoinMarketCap reflect typical market activity with a price of $4,296.74, a market cap of $518.64 billion, and a trading volume of $36.62 billion. Over 90 days, ETH recorded a price increase of 71.34%, indicating strong longer-term growth trends. Coincu research experts note that unverified calls for overhaul in monetary institutions offer no practical impact without established leadership backing. The regulatory environment requires official basis for actionable change; thus, the recent claim offers little merit in affecting crypto market strategies or decisions. Market Insights and Future Outlook Did you know? Historical economic challenges throughout the 1970s and post-2008 crisis saw calls for Federal Reserve autonomy, always spearheaded by official authorities. The present rumor lacks such legitimacy. Ethereum’s current statistics from CoinMarketCap reflect typical market activity with a price of $4,296.74, a market cap of $518.64 billion, and a trading volume of $36.62 billion. Over 90 days, ETH recorded a price increase of 71.34%, indicating strong longer-term growth trends. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:08 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research experts note that unverified calls for overhaul in monetary institutions offer no practical impact without established leadership backing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:14
1000x Crypto Presale? Here’s Why BlockchainFX Is Different from BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper
BlockchainFX surges past $6.8M presale at $0.022, offering live staking rewards, Visa Card utility, and daily USDT payouts. Analysts tip 500x+ growth ahead.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:11
Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position
According to Onchain data, an altcoin whale suffered a significant loss after shorting the altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position
Coinstats
2025/09/06 19:11
Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto
The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:10
Robinhood Soars 6% After S&P 500 Inclusion As Michael Saylor’s Strategy Misses Out
Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) surged 6% in after-hours trading after being added to the S&P 500 stock index, while Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR) missed [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/06 19:10
Best Crypto To Buy Now Shortlists Favor Remittix As Momentum Builds Across PayFi Narratives And Social Metrics
XRP holds near $2.80 with mixed outlook, while Remittix rises as the best crypto to buy now, raising $23.9M with PayFi adoption, CEX listings, and strong social buzz.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:10
BlockchainFX Price Prediction: Could This Presale Crypto Be the Next $1 Coin?
BlockchainFX nears $7M in presale at $0.022, targeting $0.05 launch. With staking rewards, a super app, and a BFX Visa Card, analysts see $1 potential ahead.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:09
Tether Expands Gold Portfolio Strategy with Gold Supply Chain Investments
The post Tether Expands Gold Portfolio Strategy with Gold Supply Chain Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether explores investments across gold mining, refining, trading and royalty companies to diversify portfolio risk. Company holds $8.7 billion in physical gold backing its $1.4 billion market cap Tether Gold stablecoin. Tether, a leading stablecoin company, is reportedly having strategic conversations with mining firms and investment groups about potential capital investment in a variety of gold supply chain segments. This growth is a major diversification initiative outside the traditional treasury-based reserve strategy of the company. Strategic Gold Market Expansion Recent reports indicate that Tether has embarked on discussions on investing in various segments of the gold industry, such as mining activities, gold refining, gold trading, and royalty firms. The company now holds physical gold reserves of $8.7 billion in Zurich, Switzerland, vaults. These gold reserves are the direct backers of Tether Gold, the precious gold-backed stablecoin owned by the company that now has around $1.4 billion in total market capitalization. The cryptocurrency offers investors exposure to gold via integration of blockchain technology. The diversification approach by Tether comes when the price of gold has been performing exceptionally well in the year 2025, and the price per ounce is at about $3,600. This is an impressive 36.5% year-to-year price growth that is making gold investments all the more appealing to institutional investors. The issuer of the stablecoin controls total reserves of $162 billion, of which about 80% is in cash equivalents and short-term deposits. About $127 billion of this holding is direct and indirect United States Treasury exposure, which offers significant liquidity. According to recent financial reports, Tether has recorded a net profit of $5.7 billion in the first half of 2025, which shows that it is performing well in its operations. This profitability gives them more capital to invest in strategic investments and portfolio expansion projects in different asset classes.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:08
Cardano Price Prediction Sees ADA Testing $1 Soon While Traders Tip Meme Coin Layer Brett For Far Bigger Upside
The crypto world is buzzing, but not everyone’s focused on the same prize. While the Cardano price prediction is seeing ADA eye the $1 mark, a seismic shift is happening elsewhere. Smart money is flocking to Layer Brett, an innovative Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already racked up over $2.8 million in its presale, and […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 19:08
XRP Army Made A Real Difference In Ripple-SEC Case, Declares Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post XRP Army Made A Real Difference In Ripple-SEC Case, Declares Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Popular crypto attorney John Deaton has acknowledged that the XRP community, commonly referred to as the XRP Army, was a tipping element that helped notch Ripple’s legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple v. SEC Case Closed John Deaton took to X, dismissing the narrative by critics that the XRP Army had no impact on the Ripple lawsuit. Deaton asserted that the efforts of the XRP army swayed Judge Analisa Torres and subsequently had an effect on her ruling. “No credible person can argue” that the XRP Army didn’t make a difference in the Ripple case,” he said, adding: “If they do they’re either ignorant to the facts and truth or intentionally lying. We have conclusive evidence that we made a difference.” No credible person can argue that the XRP Army didn’t make a difference in the Ripple case. If they do they’re either ignorant to the facts and truth or intentionally lying. We have conclusive evidence that we made a difference. There were over 2K exhibits filed in the case. In… https://t.co/WK2MfOb6wS — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 3, 2025 The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple in late 2020, accusing it of raising $1.3 billion via an unregistered sale of XRP, the world’s third-largest crypto by market capitalization. In 2023, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres issued a split ruling, declaring that some sales of XRP to institutional investors broke securities laws, but sales on public exchanges did not. Advertisement   The litigation officially ended in August this year after both Ripple and the SEC withdrew their respective appeals in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, finalizing an agreement for Ripple to pay a $125 million civil penalty. How XRP Army Helped Ripple’s Legal Defense According to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:07
