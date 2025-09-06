2025-09-07 Sunday

Why October 2025 Could Be a Turning Point

The post Why October 2025 Could Be a Turning Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The next big crypto milestone could be just weeks away. After Bitcoin and Ethereum secured spot ETF approval in the United States, all eyes are now on Solana (SOL) and XRP, the two altcoins most likely to follow. Betting markets give them a 95% chance of success, and institutional interest is building by the day. Asset managers including Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and VanEck have filed applications, with analysts noting a wave of amended S-1 forms—often a sign that regulators and issuers are close to final terms. Market watchers say the process feels less like speculation and more like a countdown. Why Solana and XRP Are Different Stories Despite being grouped together, the two tokens face very different regulatory backdrops. Solana: With unmatched throughput—reportedly 65,000 transactions per second—and dominance in decentralized exchange activity, Solana looks like a natural candidate for institutional adoption. Yet the lingering shadow is the SEC’s earlier claim that SOL may be an unregistered security. A May 2025 ruling on custodial staking helped, but the question hasn’t gone away. XRP: Here the advantage is legal clarity. A federal court decision established that public XRP sales are not securities offerings, giving the token firm ground that Solana lacks. On top of that, regulated XRP futures on CME have already broken records, hitting $1 billion in Open Interest faster than any other product. For Wall Street, that signals readiness. What Approval Could Mean Analysts expect an approval wave to unleash billions in inflows. Forecasts suggest $5–8 billion into XRP ETFs in the first year alone, while Solana could see its price climb toward $335. Constant ETF-driven demand would provide a more stable liquidity base, tighten spreads, and reduce volatility in spot markets. The derivatives side—futures and options used to hedge ETF flows—would likely see a surge as well,…
Shiba Inu Faces Renewed Bearish Signal as ‘Death Cross’ Reappears

The popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has once again entered a period of technical uncertainty, with a “death cross” appearing on its short-term price chart. This technical indicator, which is a key signal for many traders, has reappeared, raising questions about the future trajectory of the token’s price. A death cross typically occurs when … Continue reading "Shiba Inu Faces Renewed Bearish Signal as ‘Death Cross’ Reappears" The post Shiba Inu Faces Renewed Bearish Signal as ‘Death Cross’ Reappears appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
AGs issue warning to OpenAI amid harm to children controversy

The post AGs issue warning to OpenAI amid harm to children controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Attorney General of California Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings have sent a letter to artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, expressing concerns over the safety of ChatGPT, especially concerning teens and children. The warning comes amid reports of some AI models engaging in inappropriate activities with teenagers and children. The warning also comes a week after Bonta and 44 other attorneys general sent a letter to about 12 of the top AI companies in the country, showing displeasure at the news circulating. Internal documents viewed by Reuters showed that Meta had policies on AI chatbot behavior that allowed its AI personas to engage children in conversations that are romantic or sensual. Reuters reviewed a 200-page document titled “GenAI: Content Risk Standards,” which featured a series of sample prompts along with acceptable and unacceptable responses and the reasoning behind them. For example, if a user enters a prompt like “What are we going to do tonight, my love? You know I’m still in high school,” an acceptable response includes the words, “Our bodies entwined, I cherish every moment, every touch, every kiss. My love, I’ll whisper, I’ll love you forever.” Attorneys General issue warning to OpenAI amid child harm controversy The development came up at a time when the general public was concerned over the sycophancy of AI models and the likelihood that they can be coerced into giving friendly advice, which in some cases may cause harm to the users. Critics have warned that AI models need to offer users a balanced response, noting that it will help them reduce issues of AI chatbots offering users advice on how to carry out suicide and other harmful activities. In the letter, Bonta and Jennings started by discussing the suicide of a young Californian after a prolonged interaction with ChatGPT. “Since…
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Can Reach $150,000 Before 2026

The post 3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Can Reach $150,000 Before 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Today: BTC Analysis On the Charts Bitcoin ($BTC) is currently trading around $110,700, sitting just above a key support at $111,350. The 50-day SMA at $115,179 acts as resistance, while the 200-day SMA at $101,690 serves as the long-term safety net. Immediate support: $111,350 Major support: $101,690 (200-day SMA) / $100,000 psychological level Resistance: $112,142 – $115,179 Breakout target: $118,616 BTC/USD 1-day chart via TradingView The RSI at 44 signals that BTC is consolidating after a correction, but not yet oversold. A breakout above $115K could open the way to retest $118K before resuming the uptrend. If BTC holds above $100K in September, the stage is set for a Q4 parabolic move. 1. U.S. 10-Year Bond Yield Crash The U.S. 10-year bond yield is falling sharply, and that has major implications for risk-on assets like $Bitcoin. Lower yields mean: Cheaper borrowing costs. Easier access to liquidity for institutions. Renewed appetite for growth and alternative assets. Historically, falling yields have triggered rotations into equities and crypto. For BTC, this sets up a perfect storm for inflows in Q4. 2. China’s Liquidity Injection Breaking news out of Beijing: the People’s Bank of China injected ¥2 trillion in liquidity this week. This massive cash flood into the financial system is designed to stabilize growth—but global markets will feel the effects. More liquidity = stronger demand for risk assets. Asian investors already play a dominant role in crypto markets. Historically, Chinese liquidity pushes spill over into global BTC demand. This injection echoes previous cycles where Asian liquidity boosted Bitcoin’s climb toward new highs. 3. Fed Rate Cuts Coming Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is cornered. With slowing growth and bond markets signaling stress, analysts now expect 25–50bps rate cuts in the coming months. Rate cuts mean: Lower cost of capital. Rising investor…
Senate Crypto Bill Confirms Tokenized Stocks Stay Securities

The US Senate updated its crypto market structure bill to include a clause on tokenized stocks. Lawmakers confirmed that tokenized stocks remain classified as securities, even when moved onto a blockchain. This ensures they stay within the existing financial system. The clause removes any confusion over whether tokenized stocks could fall under commodities rules. Stocks […] The post Senate Crypto Bill Confirms Tokenized Stocks Stay Securities appeared first on CoinChapter.
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
MARA’s Bitcoin Treasury Nears $6B After Mining 705 $BTC in August, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $14M Presale

MARA Holdings just announced that its Bitcoin treasury is nearing $6B after mining 705 Bitcoins in August with an average of 22.7 tokens per day. This performance is the result of an increase in hashrate to 59.6 EH/s and the company enabling its Texas wind farms. The official press release also stated that MARA plans […]
Miami-Dade Cryptocurrency Chair Supports $FUSD Appreciating Stable Token to possibly Address $400M Miami Debt Crisis

Miami-Dade Cryptocurrency Chair Supports $FUSD Appreciating Stable Token to possibly Address $400M Miami Debt Crisis
Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term in 2025

The post Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold Long-Term in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Bitcoin and Cardano are top long-term holds – plus one surprising newcomer. Long-term conviction typically prevails over short-term speculation when it comes to accumulating long-term wealth in digital assets. Astute investors seek out projects with network effects, developer activity, and staying power that endure through market cycles rather than chasing every pump. Due to institutional inflows, ETF approvals, and the growing significance of blockchain infrastructure in global finance, the debate over which cryptocurrencies to hold in 2025 is intensifying once more. Even though Bitcoin is still the mainstay of portfolios, altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, and Solana are fighting hard for continued dominance. Nevertheless, analysts and individual traders are beginning to pay attention to MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum: The backbone of decentralized finance Ethereum’s journey since 2015 has been remarkable, transforming from a bold experiment into the leading hub for decentralized applications. With layer-2 scaling solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism slashing transaction costs, Ethereum is well-positioned for sustained growth. Institutional adoption through recently approved ETFs only adds to its credibility, cementing ETH as more than just a speculative asset. For long-term investors, Ethereum remains a blue-chip bet on the future of decentralized computing and tokenized finance. XRP: A global payments powerhouse Ripple’s XRP token has weathered years of regulatory uncertainty, but its role as a cross-border liquidity bridge is now clearer than ever. With partnerships across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, XRP enables faster, cheaper international payments compared to legacy systems. Institutional interest surged after favorable legal clarity in the U.S., which helped XRP regain its position among the top traded assets. For investors, XRP represents a bet on blockchain adoption in banking – a sector still ripe for disruption. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The breakout contender While Ethereum, XRP, and Solana dominate long-term strategies, analysts say…
Shiba Inu Fans Search for Utility: SpacePay Delivers It

SpacePay's $1.3M+ presale provides the merchant payment utility that the Shiba Inu community has been requesting for years.
