Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate

The U.S. Senate's work on the crypto industry's top policy priority — a bill to establish the regulatory workings of crypto markets in the U.S. — advanced further on Friday with the private circulation of a new draft bill that further outlines protections for crypto developers, bankruptcy guidelines for some digital asset issuers and how federal regulators can support tokenization in financial markets. Despite the big lobbying win this year in which the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act that represents one approach to setting crypto market structure, the House's work has represented only a broad jumping-off point for the Senate, which is pursuing its own version that is expected to take the lead as the policy most likely to be enacted. The much lengthier new version obtained by CoinDesk would establish legal protections for those "developing, publishing, constituting, administering, maintaining or otherwise distributing" a distributed ledger system or a "decentralized finance messaging system." The new market structure draft from Senate Banking has the best developer protections language we have seen to date. Still digging into the rest of the bill, but this is worth celebrating immediately. Could not be more thrilled to see @BankingGOP include an amendment to Section… pic.twitter.com/MufkAfOgpQ — Amanda Tuminelli (@amandatums) September 5, 2025 The new draft also includes a section on bankruptcy, amending existing law to account for "ancillary assets" and clarifying that during bankruptcy procedures, ancillary assets and digital commodities should be treated as customer property. The bill's authors want the SEC and CFTC to conduct a joint study on tokenizing securities and other real-world assets with the aim of developing standards for how third-party custodians can handle tokenized assets, as well as what standards should exist for those tokenized assets. Following the study, the agencies could go through…