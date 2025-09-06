Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one admits
Summary Identity is the missing layer of the internet — while we've digitized commerce and communication, online trust still rests on fragile, centralized logins and surveillance systems. Verification ≠ identity — proving you hold a key or match a photo isn't enough; true digital identity must be portable, composable, and tied to both humans and AI agents. AI platforms are becoming dangerous gatekeepers — without trustworthy identity, we risk a future where bots, corporations, and governments control access, incentives, and even speech. Current fixes fall short — fragmented age-verification tools and surveillance-heavy systems raise more privacy questions than they solve. The solution: self-owned, privacy-preserving identity — cryptographic passports and zero-knowledge proofs can enable scalable trust without sacrificing freedom, creating a post-platform internet built on authenticity. We've digitized commerce, communication, and computation, but identity is still a patchwork of logins and surveillance. The very thing that enables trustworthy relationships in the physical world, knowing who you're interacting with, is nonexistent online. Digital identity is the missing layer of the internet. Without it, everything we build rests on sand. Verification isn't enough We often confuse identity with verification. Proving that you hold the private keys to a wallet, or that your face matches a passport photo, is only part of the story. But identity must do more. It must be portable and composable across systems, supporting not just access, but…
