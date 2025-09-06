2025-09-07 Sunday

SEC Postpones Decision on Grayscale Polkadot Trust

SEC Postpones Decision on Grayscale Polkadot Trust

The post SEC Postpones Decision on Grayscale Polkadot Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC delays Grayscale’s DOT ETF decision until November 8. Grayscale’s Polkadot Trust seeks Nasdaq listing. Market awaits the SEC’s final approval decision. The U.S. SEC has postponed its decision on Grayscale’s Nasdaq-submitted Polkadot Trust listing until November 8, extending the review period by another 60 days. This extension reflects ongoing regulatory scrutiny, with potential market anticipation impacts on Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies. SEC Delay Extends Grayscale’s Polkadot Trust ETF Decision The delay underscores the SEC’s cautious stance towards cryptocurrency ETFs. It maintains ambiguity in approving spot-based ETFs, adding uncertainty to broader market sentiment. While Grayscale’s proposal sits in limbo, industry watch continues for any regulatory relief. Entire crypto community reacts with anticipation. Despite silence from key industry figures on social media, discussions continue across forums. Regulatory authorities maintain formal announcements but refrain from open commentary. “The Commission will extend the deadline for approving or disapproving the proposed rule change by another 60 days, with a final decision date of November 8th.” – SEC Rule Change Filing Polkadot Market Analysis Amid SEC’s ETF Decisions Did you know? The SEC’s delays mirror past altcoin ETF applications, previously leading to temporary market volatility, then eventual normalization. According to CoinMarketCap, Polkadot (DOT) is at $3.81, with a market cap of $6.15 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $261.14 million, a 44.27% increase. The token showed a 0.58% price decrease over the last day but gained over the past 60 days. Polkadot(DOT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes potential disruptive financial outcomes if the ETF secures approval, likely increasing institutional investment. History shows spot-based crypto investments spur market interest, suggesting potentially positive developments for Polkadot. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:44
SEC Responds to Report on Missing Gary Gensler Messages

SEC Responds to Report on Missing Gary Gensler Messages

The post SEC Responds to Report on Missing Gary Gensler Messages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) has disclosed that nearly 12 months of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler were erased due to technical mishandling by the agency’s Office of Information Technology (OIT). The problems began in September 2023, when Gensler noticed that some applications had disappeared from his government-issued smartphone. In response, OIT staff performed a factory reset on the device, permanently deleting its stored data. At the same time, the agency had been running an automated policy—put in place earlier that year—meant to disable texting on official devices. The result: text records covering October 2022 through September 2023 were wiped. Crucially, the OIT had not been backing up text messages during that period. By January 2024, the office confirmed that the data was gone, prompting the OIG to launch a review. Impact on Transparency The loss of these communications may affect the SEC’s ability to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, raising questions about transparency at the regulator. For an agency that plays a central role in overseeing both Wall Street and emerging crypto markets, the failure adds fuel to critics who have long accused the SEC of lacking accountability. OIG Recommendations The Inspector General’s report did not assign personal blame but highlighted systemic shortcomings in the SEC’s mobile device and records management. It issued a series of recommendations to strengthen how the agency preserves official communications, including clearer protocols for disabling applications, better oversight of automated policies, and proper backup systems to prevent data loss in the future. Why It Matters The episode underscores how technical missteps at key federal agencies can compromise record-keeping at the highest levels. While the missing text messages may never be recovered, the OIG report signals pressure on the SEC to ensure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:42
Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone

Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone

The post Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News Total Crypto Market Cap Achieves Explosive Double: $3.81 Trillion Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/total-crypto-market-cap-doubles/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:41
Lummis Pushes Senate Crypto Plan as Tokenized Securities Face New Rules

Lummis Pushes Senate Crypto Plan as Tokenized Securities Face New Rules

TLDR: Senate crypto bill adds a clause ensuring tokenized stocks remain securities, clarifying regulatory lines for digital assets. Lawmakers push to finalize a market structure framework by year’s end, with Lummis urging swift Senate action. Separate votes are planned in Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees, splitting SEC and CFTC oversight issues. At least seven Democratic [...] The post Lummis Pushes Senate Crypto Plan as Tokenized Securities Face New Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 19:40
RMRK founder: I have received a reply that WLFI tokens cannot be unlocked. They are "the modern American mafia."

RMRK founder: I have received a reply that WLFI tokens cannot be unlocked. They are "the modern American mafia."

PANews reported on September 6th that Bruno Skvorc, founder of NFT infrastructure RMRK, posted on the X platform: "We have received a response from the Trump family's crypto project WLFI. The tokens cannot be unlocked. Simply put, they stole my money. Because they are members of the Trump family, I can't do anything. They are the modern American mafia. No one can complain, no one can argue, and no one can sue. That's it..." Earlier news, Bruno Skvorc said that his address was mistakenly marked as high-risk by the WLFI team and the tokens have been locked.
PANews2025/09/06 19:40
Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate

Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate

The post Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Senate’s work on the crypto industry’s top policy priority — a bill to establish the regulatory workings of crypto markets in the U.S. — advanced further on Friday with the private circulation of a new draft bill that further outlines protections for crypto developers, bankruptcy guidelines for some digital asset issuers and how federal regulators can support tokenization in financial markets. Despite the big lobbying win this year in which the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act that represents one approach to setting crypto market structure, the House’s work has represented only a broad jumping-off point for the Senate, which is pursuing its own version that is expected to take the lead as the policy most likely to be enacted. The much lengthier new version obtained by CoinDesk would establish legal protections for those “developing, publishing, constituting, administering, maintaining or otherwise distributing” a distributed ledger system or a “decentralized finance messaging system.” The new market structure draft from Senate Banking has the best developer protections language we have seen to date. Still digging into the rest of the bill, but this is worth celebrating immediately. Could not be more thrilled to see @BankingGOP include an amendment to Section… pic.twitter.com/MufkAfOgpQ — Amanda Tuminelli (@amandatums) September 5, 2025 The new draft also includes a section on bankruptcy, amending existing law to account for “ancillary assets” and clarifying that during bankruptcy procedures, ancillary assets and digital commodities should be treated as customer property. The bill’s authors want the SEC and CFTC to conduct a joint study on tokenizing securities and other real-world assets with the aim of developing standards for how third-party custodians can handle tokenized assets, as well as what standards should exist for those tokenized assets. Following the study, the agencies could go through…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:37
A Powerful New Era Unveiled By Saylor

A Powerful New Era Unveiled By Saylor

The post A Powerful New Era Unveiled By Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: A Powerful New Era Unveiled By Saylor Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: A Powerful New Era Unveiled by Saylor Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-institutional-adoption-growth/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:35
Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin

Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin

The post Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 80% lower fees, democratic listing: Hyperliquid eyes major upgrade USDH stablecoin taking shape: Proposal by community Hyperliquid, a popular decentralized cryptocurrency exchange with a native L1 blockchain, has announced the details of a major incoming upgrade. The launch of the USDH stablecoin is the backbone element of the upgrade, while a radical fee cut and a listing procedure revamp are set to make Hyperliquid the go-to solution for on-chain trading. 80% lower fees, democratic listing: Hyperliquid eyes major upgrade According to an announcement on the project’s Discord, Hyperliquid, a mainstream decentralized exchange backed by its own Layer-1 blockchain, is close to the activation of a profound architecture upgrade. Once live, the upgrade will advance traders’ experience and introduce new opportunities. First, the exchange is set to see the biggest spot trading fee cut in its history. Maker fees and taker rebates will be cut by 80%, making trading more cost-effective for all spot quote asset holders. This measure is designed to bring new liquidity to the platform. Then, the team has ambitions to make spot quote assets permissionless, starting from the testnet version. It means that everyone will eventually be able to list their own cryptocurrency on Hyperliquid’s spot model. Besides making the design of the exchange more democratic, it will also result in new liquidity and users joining the platform. The release of the USDH stablecoin is the most debated change envisioned by the upcoming upgrade’s agenda. The new asset will go live on Hyperliquid’s L1, being a “Hyperliquid-first” and “Hyperliquid-aligned” stablecoin. While the USDH ticker is reserved for Hyperliquid’s stablecoin, the exact team to lead its development is yet to be chosen. The decision will be up to Hyperliquid validators, the announcement says. USDH stablecoin taking shape: Proposal by community One of the first proposals for the USDH…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:34
Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one admits

Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one admits

The post Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one admits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. In the early days of the internet, you didn’t need a password to browse, and online communities operated on good faith and shared curiosity. But as the web evolved into the infrastructure of modern life, helping us govern our money, politics, and information flows, digital identity never caught up. Summary Identity is the missing layer of the internet — while we’ve digitized commerce and communication, online trust still rests on fragile, centralized logins and surveillance systems. Verification ≠ identity — proving you hold a key or match a photo isn’t enough; true digital identity must be portable, composable, and tied to both humans and AI agents. AI platforms are becoming dangerous gatekeepers — without trustworthy identity, we risk a future where bots, corporations, and governments control access, incentives, and even speech. Current fixes fall short — fragmented age-verification tools and surveillance-heavy systems raise more privacy questions than they solve. The solution: self-owned, privacy-preserving identity — cryptographic passports and zero-knowledge proofs can enable scalable trust without sacrificing freedom, creating a post-platform internet built on authenticity. We’ve digitized commerce, communication, and computation, but identity is still a patchwork of logins and surveillance. The very thing that enables trustworthy relationships in the physical world, knowing who you’re interacting with, is nonexistent online. Digital identity is the missing layer of the internet. Without it, everything we build rests on sand.  Verification isn’t enough We often confuse identity with verification. Proving that you hold the private keys to a wallet, or that your face matches a passport photo, is only part of the story. But identity must do more. It must be portable and composable across systems, supporting not just access, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:32
Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one talks about | Opinion

Digital identity is the infrastructure crisis no one talks about | Opinion

If we don’t act now, centralized identity, CBDCs, and AI platforms will converge into a system where governments can cut you off entirely.
Crypto.news2025/09/06 19:32
