Uniswap Faces Legal Heat From Bancor Over AMM Patent Claims

The post Uniswap Faces Legal Heat From Bancor Over AMM Patent Claims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bancor was once one of the biggest names in crypto. In 2017 it raised $153 million, one of the largest ICOs of that time, with a promise to change how tokens could be traded. But only a year later, Uniswap launched with a far simpler design and quickly became the main place for token swaps. Now Bancor has taken Uniswap to court, starting a legal fight (patent war) that could decide if this is about protecting ideas or just payback. How It All Started Between Bancor and Uniswap When Bancor launched in 2017, it was called a game-changer. It introduced Smart Tokens with built-in reserves, and its own token, BNT, was placed in the middle of every trade. Prices were set by math formulas, but the process was not simple. People had to wrap tokens, hold BNT, and trust the system to manage risks. The design was complex, and for many users, confusing. In 2018, Uniswap arrived with a much easier system. Instead of Smart Tokens, it used two-token pools. One side was ETH, the other was any ERC-20 token. Prices were set by a very simple constant product rule. Anyone could add tokens, and anyone could swap. No token sale, no extra token exposure, no wrapping. This clean model became popular fast. Developers liked Uniswap because the code was simple and easy to use. Traders liked it because swapping coins felt quick and direct. By 2020, Uniswap had become the main place for token trades on Ethereum. Numbers show how far the two have moved apart. In May 2021, Bancor’s total value locked (TVL) was close to $2.26 billion. Today, it has fallen to just $66.7 million. Uniswap’s DeFi Growth | Source: DeFiLlama Uniswap, on the other hand, had about $4.66 billion in TVL in 2021. The number has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:00
Trump-Themed Token WLFI is Launched, And SIX MINING Boosts Network Infrastructure

SIX MINING has participated in WLFI's operations and mining, providing computing power and node support to help maintain the stable operation of the network.
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:00
How High Can ONDO Price Rise This Cycle?

Ondo Finance has been quietly carving out a place in the market. The token hit an all-time high of $2.1 and a yearly peak of $1.67. Right now, ONDO trades around $0.90, which could leave plenty of room for speculation about whether the next big rally is around the corner. An analyst from a crypto
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:00
Bitcoin Struggles at $110K: Will Bulls Push Toward $125K?

Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to face a short-term downforce, and its price currently stands at $110,826, falling by 1.78% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has decreased by 21.02% and is currently standing at $51.68 billion. This shows the loss of short-term momentum, despite the asset being at elevated prices. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin […]
Tronweekly2025/09/06 20:00
BRPR x Solfart AMA: New Solana Memecoin Targets $1 Billion Market Cap

Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 20:00
Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $13.5M as DOGE and RENDER Join Investors

The crypto market’s Q4 energy is hitting fever pitch, with presale activity once again stealing the spotlight. Historically, meme-backed projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have proven that retail enthusiasm combined with whale positioning can create monumental upside cycles. Now, all eyes are shifting toward MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based token that has unexpectedly [...] The post Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $13.5M as DOGE and RENDER Join Investors appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 19:59
The first credit asset-backed securities issued by a national consumer finance company using blockchain technology was launched

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Jinshi, Mashang Consumer Finance launched the nation's first financial blockchain management platform for consumer finance companies at the 2025 Smart China Expo Digital Industry Ecosystem Conference. Leveraging this platform, Mashang Consumer Finance successfully issued the "An Yi Hua 2025 Third Phase Personal Consumer Loan Asset-Backed Securities." According to a representative from Mashang Consumer Finance, this is the first credit asset-backed security by a consumer finance company in China to utilize blockchain technology. The platform will be regularly used in the issuance of subsequent financial products, including financial bonds and asset-backed securities, to further expand the application of blockchain in the consumer finance sector.
PANews2025/09/06 19:56
US Senate Banking Updated Market Structure Bill

The post US Senate Banking Updated Market Structure Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Regulation: US Senate Banking Updated Market Structure Bill Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-regulation-senate-updated-market-structure/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:55
Ethena token rallies over 12% following StablecoinX’s $530 million capital raise

The post Ethena token rallies over 12% following StablecoinX’s $530 million capital raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena’s ENA token leaped over 12% on Saturday following news that StablecoinX Inc. secured an additional $530 million capital raise. The move is part of StablecoinX’s ongoing accumulation strategy for ENA, significantly increasing its token holdings in the Ethena ecosystem. StablecoinX expands ENA holdings StablecoinX has now raised a total of $895 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. This funding is expected to give the firm control of more than 3 billion ENA tokens once transactions close, positioning the company as a major player in Ethena’s ecosystem. Marc Piano, Director at the Ethena Foundation, commented: “This additional capital strengthens ecosystem resilience, deepens ENA liquidity, and supports the sustainable growth of USDe, USDtb, and future Ethena products.” The increase in scale will also allow StablecoinX to expand into more institutional channels, attract coverage from leading investors and analysts, and build a top-tier leadership team. StablecoinX stated that this move is part of a deliberate, long-term capital allocation strategy, designed to maximize exposure to the rising demand for digital dollars while compounding ENA growth for stakeholders. Buyback program to support ENA price Consistent with the approach taken during its initial PIPE raise, StablecoinX will use the new cash proceeds to acquire tokens directly from an Ethena Foundation subsidiary. Ethena confirmed that the subsidiary will initiate a $310 million buyback over the next six to eight weeks through third-party market makers. At current market levels, this new program, along with liquidity contributions from third-party PIPE investors, represents about 13% of ENA’s circulating supply. This buyback is in addition to the earlier program completed over the past six weeks, which absorbed around 7.3% of the supply. Importantly, the Ethena Foundation retains veto power over any future ENA sales by StablecoinX. Defiance Capital CEO Arthur Cheong commented: The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:50
XRP Price Inches Lower As Traders Quietly Scan Meme Markets For The Season’s Breakout Contender

XRP slips under $3 resistance as whales exit, but traders pivot to Layer Brett, a $0.0055 Layer 2 meme presale that’s raised $3M and touted as 2025’s breakout 30x–100x contender.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:50
