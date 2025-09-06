2025-09-07 Sunday

Trump-Tied Thumzup Raises $50M, Merges Dogecoin Mining With XRP Plans

According to a shareholder letter, Thumzup Media completed a $50 million common stock offering at $10 per share and laid out a two-part plan: expand into Dogecoin mining and put selected cryptocurrencies into a corporate treasury. Related Reading: XRP Poised For Amazon-Like Boom? Analyst Predicts $200 Rally Thumzup Raises $50 Million The new cash will help fund a pending acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, a deal that calls for Thumzup to issue 30.7 million shares to Dogehash shareholders. Once the transaction closes, the mining firm is set to be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the XDOG ticker. Part of the raised money will buy 1,000 mining machines, company officials said. Thumzup CEO @stlrbrt issued a shareholder letter outlining our strategic transformation into a leader in cryptocurrency mining. This bold move is supported by a pending acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, a dedicated Dogecoin mining company. Learn more about this strategic… pic.twitter.com/fvzs4W4p4u — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) September 4, 2025 Dogecoin Mining Push Reports have disclosed that Thumzup described the mining effort as aggressive. The move ties mining assets and capital markets together in one package. Some details remain unclear. For example, the timetable for renaming and listing, and the exact delivery schedule for the 1,000 rigs, were not spelled out in the letter. Still, the plan is in motion and will be watched closely by investors. XRP Included In Corporate Treasury Beyond rigs and a Nasdaq plan, Thumzup said its board has approved building a diversified crypto treasury that will include XRP. Other assets named were Dogecoin, Solana, Ethereum, Litecoin and stablecoin USDC. No firm numbers were given on how much of any token will be held. What was revealed is that this treasury plan follows earlier cryptocurrency buys: Thumzup invested $1 million in Bitcoin in January and then made an additional $1 million purchase later that month. Companies Adding XRP To Reserves Based on reports from other firms, Thumzup is not alone. Webus International announced a $300 million XRP treasury plan in June. VivoPower, which raised $121 million from investors that include Saudi backers, has also discussed using part of that funding to hold XRP. Related Reading: MemeCore Explodes 3,800% For ATH — But Is A Collapse Around The Corner? Trident Digital has said it intends to build a $500 million XRP reserve. Those moves are being watched by market participants because they change how some firms think about holding crypto on their balance sheets. Investors will look for three items. First, whether the Dogehash deal closes and the 30.7 million-share exchange is completed. Second, the actual delivery and deployment of the 1,000 mining units. Third, any filings or announcements that show how much crypto Thumzup will place into its treasury and when those purchases occur. The company framed its strategy as consistent with US President Donald Trump’s stated support for boosting American crypto activity, a political point that the firm used in the shareholder letter. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
Anthropic agrees to landmark $1.5B copyright settlement in IP infringement lawsuit

Anthropic will pay $1.5 billion to settle claims of using pirated books.
StablecoinX pompt nog eens $530M in ENA strategie via PIPE deal

StablecoinX zet zwaar in op expansie en versterking van zijn balans met ENA tokens. Het bedrijf heeft opnieuw $530 miljoen opgehaald via een private financieringsronde (PIPE), wat het totaalbedrag op maar liefst $895 miljoen brengt. Dat maakt het een van de grootste kapitaalverhogingen in de crypto industrie van dit jaar.... Het bericht StablecoinX pompt nog eens $530M in ENA strategie via PIPE deal verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitdeer mined 100.6 BTC this week, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 1,934.9.

PANews reported on September 6th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 5th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,934.9 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 100.6 BTC, and 73.1 BTC were sold during the same period.
Colombia Defeats Bolivia To Qualify For The FIFA 2026 World Cup

The post Colombia Defeats Bolivia To Qualify For The FIFA 2026 World Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Colombia’s midfielder #10 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Colombia and Bolivia at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Colombia defeated Bolivia 3-0 in Barranquilla on Thursday night to secure automatic qualification for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, which the United States, Canada, and Mexico will host next summer. James Strikes Again The opening goal in this encounter was inevitable. The host Colombia was peppering the Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe with shots on goal from early on. James Rodríguez provided the breakthrough after 31 minutes of the game. The midfielder had a great header saved off the line just moments earlier but he made no mistake with a right-footed finish from a lovely cut-back pass. RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JUNE 28: James Rodriguez of Colombia shoots and scoores his team’s first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil round of 16 match between Colombia and Uruguay at Maracana on June 28, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Getty Images James, who shot to superstardom at the FIFA 2014 World Cup, scored the goal that would help his nation to finally qualify for the biggest tournament in world sport in 2026. Colombia has huffed and puffed in recent fixtures. Nestor Lorenzo’s team lost form and went six games without a victory, but James’ goal brought a roar and relief to the entire country. James’ strike flashed in at the near post and started a huge party for Colombia fans in Barranquilla. From that point, victory felt like a formality. A sea of yellow united in…
Bruno Škvorc’s Funds Locked by Trump Family-Linked Crypto Project

The post Bruno Škvorc’s Funds Locked by Trump Family-Linked Crypto Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bruno Škvorc’s funds locked by Trump-linked crypto project. Škvorc labels it theft with no recourse. Lack of official response from the Trump project. Bruno Škvorc, founder of RMRK, accuses the Trump family-linked crypto project WLFI of locking and permanently seizing his tokens, posting his allegations publicly on the X platform. Škvorc’s accusations spotlight concerns over token security and dispute resolution in crypto, emphasizing participants’ vulnerability to arbitrary actions by influential projects without transparent governance mechanisms. Škvorc Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Fund Theft Bruno Škvorc, the founder of RMRK, accused the Trump family’s crypto project WLFI of locking his funds, claiming no legal means to retrieve them. The dispute emerged after Škvorc’s account was mislabeled high-risk, resulting in exclusive asset control for WLFI. The event underscores risks associated with external crypto projects, particularly those with opaque governance structures. Such cases highlight the importance of investor protection and the inherent challenges in the decentralized financial landscape. For deeper analysis on these challenges, check this related article. “We have received a response from the Trump family’s crypto project WLFI. The tokens cannot be unlocked. Simply put, they stole my money. Because they are members of the Trump family, I can’t do anything. They are the modern American mafia. No one can complain, no one can argue, and no one can sue. That’s it…” – Bruno Škvorc, Founder, RMRK Crypto Mislabeling Continues to Threaten Asset Security Did you know? In crypto history, misidentification as a “high-risk” user has previously led to disputes over control and ownership of digital assets, but legal resolution options remain limited due to lack of clear regulatory guidelines. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,301.92 with a market cap of 519.26 billion. In the last 24 hours, trading volume decreased by 3.91% to 34.72 billion. Over…
Here are key dates to watch as Bitcoin bull cycle approaches the end

The post Here are key dates to watch as Bitcoin bull cycle approaches the end appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates around the $110,000 level, technical indicators suggest that the asset’s current bull cycle may be nearing its conclusion. According to prominent online analyst TradingShot, the maiden cryptocurrency is approaching a potential market peak in late 2025, to be followed by a significant correction into 2026. In a TradingView post on September 5, the analyst noted that historical data shows Bitcoin’s market structure often follows a recurring rhythm of tops, bear phases, and cycle bottoms. Each super cycle has tended to top out near the 0.786 Fibonacci time extension before entering a prolonged downturn. Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: TradingView Based on current cycle measurements, the next major top could occur during the week of October 13, 2025. This timing aligns with previous cycles that peaked shortly before transitioning into their respective bear phases. The analysis further suggests that the bear phase may begin after December 1, 2025, when the 0.786 Fibonacci marker is reached. If cycle symmetry holds, the bear market could extend until the projected super cycle bottom on October 5, 2026. At that point, the best long-term buying opportunity is expected to emerge, consistent with past patterns where cycle lows provided favorable entry points ahead of the next major rally. Bitcoin key price levels to watch  On the other hand, on-chain data shared by Ali Martinez highlighted key metrics for assessing the health of Bitcoin’s current bull market.  Historically, downtrends begin when the price falls below the Short-Term Holder realized price, with deeper reversals forming once it slips under the Long-Term Holder realized price. These levels represent the average cost basis of recent buyers versus long-term investors. As of September 6, 2025, Glassnode data shows the Short-Term Holder realized price at $109,400 and the Long-Term Holder realized price at $36,700.  Bitcoin long/short-term cost analysis.…
Perle — participate in the Galxe campaign

Perle is a platform for training and managing artificial intelligence data, built on human experience. Recently, the team launched their first Early campaign on the Galxe platform, where participants need to complete social tasks and join a raffle. The project has raised $17.5 million in funding from Framework Ventures, CoinFund, Hashkey Capital, and others. In […] Сообщение Perle — participate in the Galxe campaign появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Cross-Strait Procuratorial System Seminar to Study Legal Application of New Property Crimes Involving Virtual Currency

PANews reported on September 6 that according to the Fujian Procuratorate official account, the 2025 Cross-Strait Procuratorial System Seminar was held in Putian, Fujian yesterday. Participants took the challenges and responses of procuratorial practice in the digital age as the theme, and conducted discussions and exchanges on three topics: research on the application of laws for new property crimes such as virtual currency, research on the collection and acceptance of digital evidence, and research on compulsory measures and disposal of property involved in the case.
