Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?

The post Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alpenglow, biggest upgrade in Solana’s history, secures validator approval Solana versus Ethereum: What to expect in 2026 Solana’s validator community finally approved the activation of SIMD-0326: Alpenglow, which is expected to be the most profound rewrite of the protocol’s design. Once activated, Alpenglow is set to reduce transaction finality to sub-150ms. Alpenglow, biggest upgrade in Solana’s history, secures validator approval The activation of Alpenglow, a radical upgrade of Solana (SOL) blockchain protocol architecture, is now approved by the community of SOL validators. With 52% of validators participating, the SMID-0326 Alpenglow proposal is now backed by 98.27% of SOL stakers. The community governance process for SIMD-0326: Alpenglow is complete. The proposal has passed:98.27% voted Yes1.05% voted No0.69% voted Abstain52% of stake cast a vote — Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) September 2, 2025 A total of 1.05% of the SOL community opposed the Alpenglow activation, while 0.36% of the voting power abstained. As such, Alpenglow is expected to debut on Solana’s mainnet in 2026. Alpenglow is set to retire both crucial components of Solana’s (SOL) architecture, proof of history (PoH) and TowerBFT. As a result, Solana (SOL) will validate transactions in an entirely new manner, more speedily and resource-effectively. Proposed by Solana’s R&D team Anza Research, Alpenglow introduces two major components of the new design, Votor and Rotor. Votor, a consensus protocol, simplifies Solana’s validator voting logic, making the process of block validation optimized. Rotor, a novel data propagation layer, reduces delays and aligns bandwidth usage with stake distribution. As a result, Solana’s block validation time will drop from 12.8s to 150ms, and, with ideal network conditions, to sub-100ms values. Solana versus Ethereum: What to expect in 2026 Besides that, Solana (SOL) will become more attack-resistant than ever before. Solana (SOL) will be able to validate blocks even with 25% of staked SOL…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:56
Best Crypto To Buy Now, Presale Watchlists Crown Layer Brett As The Meme Coin Leader For 2025

Pi slumps to $0.33 on token unlock pressure, HBAR steadies with enterprise moves, but Layer Brett dominates watchlists at $0.0055 presale, $2.8M raised, and 990% staking APY, crowned 2025’s meme coin leader.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 20:50
Microstrategy Checks Every Box, So Why It Missed S&P 500 Inclusion?

The post Microstrategy Checks Every Box, So Why It Missed S&P 500 Inclusion? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock recently met the formal requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500. However, its addition is subject to the discretion of the S&P Dow Jones Indices committee. As per latest news update, it has missed the mark. In Q2 2025 MicroStrategy reported record earnings ( $10 billion net income on $114 million revenue). That’s thanks to new accounting rules for its bitcoin holdings. As a result, it checks all the technical boxes for S&P 500 eligibility. It is a U.S.-domiciled company listed on Nasdaq. It has a market capitalization far above the several-billion-dollar threshold, average daily trading volume well above requirements. Additionally, public float exceeds 50%, and positive earnings in the most recent quarter and on a trailing 12-month basis. For example, analysts have noted that MicroStrategy, “…easily meets S&P 500 inclusion criteria in terms of market cap and trading volume.” Its new reporting treatment of bitcoin should allow it to “immediately begin reporting positive earnings.” Inclusion Criteria and Timeline S&P 500 membership is governed by published criteria and quarterly review windows. MicroStrategy meets or exceeds each of these: its market cap is well above the threshold, trading volumes are robust, and it reported positive net income in Q2 2025 (unlike prior years) under the new FASB rules. The timing of any change is well-defined: S&P Dow Jones Indices updates the S&P 500 four times a year. Usually, this happens in March, June, September, and December. Changes are announced on the second Friday of the quarter and become effective after trading closes the following Friday. And per the announcement, the S&P 500 has decided not to include MicroStrategy. According to analyst observations, inconsistency is a likely factor behind this decision. Source: X Is S&P 500 Ready for MicroStrategy (MSTR stock) and Bitcoin? Crucially, meeting the quantitative criteria does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:49
Linkin Park Blocks One Of Hard Rock’s Biggest Bands From A New No. 1 Hit

The post Linkin Park Blocks One Of Hard Rock’s Biggest Bands From A New No. 1 Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deftones’ “Infinite Source” debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, blocked by Linkin Park’s “In the End.” CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Chino Moreno of Deftones performs live during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Deftones’ new album Private Music becomes a huge win across many of Billboard’s charts this week as it debuts. The full-length conquers multiple tallies and opens inside the top 10 on almost every ranking it appears on. Fans have chosen “Infinite Source” as a new favorite from the project. Though the track hasn’t been officially pushed as a single, it manages impressive starting points on several rosters and almost doubles the band’s count of champions on a Billboard tally — but Deftones are blocked by one of the most successful names in hard rock history. “Infinite Source” Misses No. 1 “Infinite Source” launches at No. 2 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. That’s Billboard’s list of the most successful tracks classified as hard rock on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, and others. Linkin Park Blocks Deftones From the Top Deftones are beaten not by an even newer release, but by one of the most successful tracks in the hard rock genre. Linkin Park’s “In the End” holds at No. 1 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. The group’s breakout smash debuted on the tally in June 2020, finally hit No. 1 in October 2024, and has now spent 16 weeks ruling the roster. Deftones’ History on the Streaming Ranking Deftones first conquered the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list just last month. “My Mind Is a Mountain,” a single from Private Music, debuted at No. 1 and spent one frame there, finally earning the outfit a ruler. Deftones…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:46
Legal Seminar Targets Digital Currency Crime in Fujian

The post Legal Seminar Targets Digital Currency Crime in Fujian appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hosted cross-Strait seminar focuses on digital currency crimes. Legal experts discuss new property crime approaches. Scrutiny on virtual currency, digital evidence handling. The 2025 Cross-Strait Procuratorial System Seminar was held on September 5 in Putian, Fujian, discussing legal challenges in digital age including virtual currency crimes. These discussions aim to develop integrated legal frameworks and enhance scrutiny over digital assets, impacting future regulations for cryptocurrencies. Legal Experts Tackle Digital Currency Crimes in Fujian The seminar in Putian convened leading legal practitioners to delve into the complexities of digital currency-related crimes. Authorities from the Fujian Procuratorate alongside Taiwan participants focused on legislation for new property crimes like virtual currencies. Discussions centered on legal strategies to improve evidence collection and handling. With cybercrimes on the rise, initiatives aim to develop effective frameworks in managing the intersection of virtual properties and traditional legal measures. Zhao Jinjun, Director of the Fujian Procuratorate, emphasized the importance of the seminar: “This platform serves as a vital opportunity for legal professionals from both sides of the Strait to cooperate on pressing issues in digital law enforcement.” Government reactions were primarily seen through the Fujian Procuratorate’s commitment to streamlining cross-Strait legal cooperation. Emphasis on evidence standards and property enforcement signifies advances towards integrating digital innovations within law enforcement. Bitcoin’s Market Performance Amid New Regulatory Discussions Did you know? In a 2018 symposium, exploratory discussions on cryptocurrency led Fujian to host multiple follow-up forums, pioneering legal protocols in digital evidence. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $110,790.03, holding a market dominance of 57.93%. With a market cap over $2.21 trillion, recent trading volumes have decreased by 11.96%. BTC experienced a 1.60% drop in 24 hours yet maintains a positive 90-day trajectory of 4.88%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:39 UTC on September 6,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:45
Park Min-Young Hilariously Scams Villains In ‘Confidence Queen’

The post Park Min-Young Hilariously Scams Villains In ‘Confidence Queen’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Park Min-young plays a mastermind con artist in ‘Confidence Queen.’ Prime Video Park Min-young played a timid wife seeking revenge on her cheating man in Marry My Husband. Her character in Confidence Queen also seeks justice, but with a lot more confidence. Her character Yun Yi-rang masterminds some complicated and often hilarious scams targeting villains. Park’s character in Confidence Queen Park sets one clever trap after another, fitting each scheme into a larger puzzle. The chance to play a very different kind of character was part of the attraction. “I don’t really like endings that feel unresolved,” said Park (Her Private Life, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim). “So I tend to be drawn to stories that are thrilling, colorful, and satisfying—where justice is served and the audience feels a sense of catharsis.” Why does Yi-rang pursue these particular villains? Viewers will have to watch the series to find out. “Since it’s a central secret of our story, I think it would be best for viewers to discover the answer by watching the series,” she said. Actor Joo Jong-hyuk had to wear plenty of disguises in ‘Confidence Queen.’ Prime Video The cast also includes veteran actor Park Hee-soon (My Name, Trolley, The Bequeathed) as James and rising actor Joo Jong-hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Trigger) as the friendly, optimistic Gu-ho. Together the trio will execute their detailed schemes. The drama also features several cameos made by well-known actors, including Song Ji-hyo, Rowoon, Oh Na-ra, and Lee Yi-kyung. Park Hee-soon’s character James (spoiler alert) was Yi-rang’s bodyguard when she was a child. When they meet again years later she enlists his help. “After experiencing a kidnapping incident, he developed a strong sense of compassion, responsibility, and a feeling of debt toward her,” said Park Hee-soon. “Years later, living a mundane life and feeling…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:40
Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside

Dogecoin struggles near $0.2168 with limited upside, while Layer Brett surges in presale at $0.0055, raising $2.8M and touted for a 40x run blending meme hype with Layer 2 utility.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 20:40
Solana Outlook and Why You Can’t Miss $SNORT

The post Solana Outlook and Why You Can’t Miss $SNORT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL Strategies to List on Nasdaq: Solana Outlook and Why You Can’t Miss $SNORT Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sol-strategies-nasdaq-listing-why-you-cant-miss-snort/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:38
Bitcoin Price Watch: $110K Support in Play After Another Rejection at $113K

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: $110K Support in Play After Another Rejection at $113K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading at $110,709 with a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, as price action consolidates after repeated rejections near $113,000. Trading volume over the past 24 hours reached $44.74 billion, with intraday movement confined between $110,339 and $113,225. The leading crypto asset sits 10.8% below its all-time high set on Aug. 14, 2025, keeping […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-110k-support-in-play-after-another-rejection-at-113k/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:35
3BR Distillery in New Jersey Is Giving Peas A Chance

The post 3BR Distillery in New Jersey Is Giving Peas A Chance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mendel and Gorovka are spirits made from peas at 3BR Distillery. Aleksandr Zhdanov Brothers Aleksandr and Maksim Zhdanov inherited two things from their grandfather: a recipe for vodka and resourcefulness. Vodka Made From Peas “My grandfather used peas in the Soviet Union to make alcohol because they were one of only a few things readily available year round,” said Aleks via email. “They grow easily and have a long shelf life along with being nutritional. The government couldn’t not have them available.” Aleks’s grandfather lived in the Soviet Union at a time when a pseudo-prohibition was in place. But peas were a food staple, so the resourceful man found a way to make vodka from it. After securing the recipe for pea vodka from their grandmother, Aleks and Maks set to work, founding 3BR Distillery in Keyport, New Jersey in 2018 and releasing their first spirit in 2021. 3BR’s vodka, made entirely from peas, is named Mendel—after Gregor Mendel who conducted his research into heredity on pea plants. Mendel is now 3BR’s flagship product. Mendel is bottled at 40% ABV and is a clear, colorless spirit, but that is where the similarity to other vodka ends. Mendel boasts a unique flavor slightly reminiscent of tequila. But while some reject the notion of vodka with flavor, preferring a clean and neutral spirit, Mendel won Vodka of the Year at the New Orleans Spirits Competition announced at Tales of the Cocktail in 2022, proof that spirits experts appreciate the unique flavor. “The liquid speaks for itself,” said Aleks in a telephone interview. “The competition was a blind test and we were the only vodka to be awarded gold.” So flavorful is Mendel that 3BR often uses it as a substitute for gin in cocktails made in the distillery tasting room. 3BR also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 20:34
