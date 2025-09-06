3BR Distillery in New Jersey Is Giving Peas A Chance

The post 3BR Distillery in New Jersey Is Giving Peas A Chance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mendel and Gorovka are spirits made from peas at 3BR Distillery. Aleksandr Zhdanov Brothers Aleksandr and Maksim Zhdanov inherited two things from their grandfather: a recipe for vodka and resourcefulness. Vodka Made From Peas “My grandfather used peas in the Soviet Union to make alcohol because they were one of only a few things readily available year round,” said Aleks via email. “They grow easily and have a long shelf life along with being nutritional. The government couldn’t not have them available.” Aleks’s grandfather lived in the Soviet Union at a time when a pseudo-prohibition was in place. But peas were a food staple, so the resourceful man found a way to make vodka from it. After securing the recipe for pea vodka from their grandmother, Aleks and Maks set to work, founding 3BR Distillery in Keyport, New Jersey in 2018 and releasing their first spirit in 2021. 3BR’s vodka, made entirely from peas, is named Mendel—after Gregor Mendel who conducted his research into heredity on pea plants. Mendel is now 3BR’s flagship product. Mendel is bottled at 40% ABV and is a clear, colorless spirit, but that is where the similarity to other vodka ends. Mendel boasts a unique flavor slightly reminiscent of tequila. But while some reject the notion of vodka with flavor, preferring a clean and neutral spirit, Mendel won Vodka of the Year at the New Orleans Spirits Competition announced at Tales of the Cocktail in 2022, proof that spirits experts appreciate the unique flavor. “The liquid speaks for itself,” said Aleks in a telephone interview. “The competition was a blind test and we were the only vodka to be awarded gold.” So flavorful is Mendel that 3BR often uses it as a substitute for gin in cocktails made in the distillery tasting room. 3BR also…