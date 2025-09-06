2025-09-07 Sunday

StablecoinX and TLGY Raise Another $530 Million in PIPE Financing for Ethena Treasury

The post StablecoinX and TLGY Raise Another $530 Million in PIPE Financing for Ethena Treasury  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The deal between StablecoinX and TLGY for a business merger agreement and private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing has raised a total of $890 million. The deal started in July 2025 with $360 million in PIPE financing, and it recently added another $530 million.  Why TLGY is Merging With StablecoinX? TLGY, a special purpose …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:18
Disappointing News About The ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Release Date

The post Disappointing News About The ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Release Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While we are used to long gaps between streaming shows, this is sort of getting ridiculous at this point, as yet another production is showing signs that we’re still going to have an interminable wait between seasons. In this case, that’s House of the Dragon season 3. In a recent THR profile of House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke, it’s been revealed that production on season 3 won’t even be finished until October. Production leads into post-production, and that is way longer than you might think. We can look at season 2 to calculate this. Season 2 of House of the Dragon started filming April 2023, and ended September 2023. But the show was not actually released until June 2024, 8.5 months later. So, if filming wraps in October, that’s at least June 2024, if not longer, making it a full two year gap between seasons. Better than some, maybe, but worse than many others who have managed to get the gap down to something more akin to a year and a half. The article also says that House of the Dragon season 4, the last season, has not been written yet, so if we’re sticking to this schedule, we’re talking a 2028 series finale. Keep in mind, from 2011 to 2017, we had a 10 episode season of Game of Thrones released a year apart, up through season 7 (there was an oddly long gap of two years between 7 and the just six-episode season 8). House of the Dragon isn’t anywhere close to this, and that’s even with season 2 knocked down to eight episodes, and allegedly season 3 will also have eight. It’s also said that season 2 carved off what was supposed to be its blockbuster naval battle finale, which was moved to season 3’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:16
BullZilla’s Early Stage Momentum Secures Spot in the Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as WLFI and Pepe Struggle for Support

What if the next 1000x meme coin was already unfolding while the rest of the market was chasing daily swings? […] The post BullZilla’s Early Stage Momentum Secures Spot in the Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as WLFI and Pepe Struggle for Support appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 21:15
MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Near $6B With 52,477 $BTC, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper

The post MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Near $6B With 52,477 $BTC, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Near $6B With 52,477 $BTC, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/mara-bitcoin-holdings-near-6b-bitcoin-hyper-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:14
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Future Wealth in 2025

The post Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Future Wealth in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano, Avalanche, and a hidden Ethereum Layer 2 token lead the list of wealth-building cryptos. Investors who concentrate on long-term positioning frequently discover the best opportunities in the constantly shifting cryptocurrency market. The approach of building up essentially sound projects, as opposed to chasing fleeting peaks, has shown its value over several cycles. The question of whether cryptocurrency belongs in portfolios has been replaced by the question of which assets could fuel future wealth as institutional adoption and retail participation rise. Leading altcoins Cardano and Avalanche are notable, and a new Ethereum Layer 2 token is causing a stir among developers. Meanwhile, investors looking for the next big move are drawn to new players like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Cardano: Methodical growth with global potential Cardano has always taken a methodical approach to blockchain development, giving formal verification and peer-reviewed research top priority. Although this cautious approach has caused some rollouts to be delayed, it has also increased trust among regulators, academics, and institutions. ADA is growing more self-sufficient as decentralised decision-making is expanded in the Voltaire governance era. Long-term growth may be fuelled by its emphasis on interoperability with other blockchains and practical applications, like supply chain and identity tracking. Cardano is a reliable, high-conviction investment for investors looking to increase their wealth. The hidden breakout narrative Cardano, Avalanche, and Ethereum’s Layer 2 ecosystems dominate headlines, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as a cultural x-factor. Unlike most meme tokens, it blends viral branding with measured tokenomics, ensuring growth is not only hype-driven. Whales are entering early, locking in allocations before wider listings create higher barriers. Many traders believe MAGACOIN FINANCE could surpass 60x upside, giving it a realistic chance to join the next cycle’s top gainers. For those exploring beyond infrastructure-heavy projects, this coin offers the missing mix of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:13
XRP May Hit $5 In 2026. BAY Miner Launches Stable Dollar Contracts, Becoming A New Option For Investors

The post XRP May Hit $5 In 2026. BAY Miner Launches Stable Dollar Contracts, Becoming A New Option For Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP May Hit $5 In 2026. BAY Miner Launches Stable Dollar Contracts, Becoming A New Option For Investors – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release XRP may hit $5 in 2026. BAY Miner launches stable dollar contracts, becoming a new option for investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrp-may-hit-5-in-2026-bay-miner-launches-stable-dollar-contracts-becoming-a-new-option-for-investors/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:12
Ethereum Rebound in Doubt as $570,000,000 Exit ETH Market

More Ethereum sell-offs than acquisitions underway, creating bearish imbalance
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:10
Shiba Inu Vs Pepe Vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Heavyweight Claims The Crown During The Coming Market Mania

Shiba Inu holds legacy, Pepe thrives on viral bursts, but Layer Brett blends meme culture with Layer 2 utility, $2.8M raised, 990% APY, and a $0.0055 presale, making it 2025’s meme crown contender.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 21:10
Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires Index Despite S&P Slip

The post Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires Index Despite S&P Slip appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), continues to make headlines in the business and crypto world, with his company and personal ventures attracting global attention. In a latest development, Saylor has earned a spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He now sits at #491 on the list, joining the ranks …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:09
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
