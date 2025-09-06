2025-09-07 Sunday

5 Best Performing Cryptos to Keep an Eye on This September

September is the busiest month in the crypto space, and a new project gets a lot of attention. The BlackBerry-themed artificial intelligence-based living smart technology project called Ozak AI, which is powered by AI, features a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and is currently in a high-performing presale. It has reached stage four, and its [...] The post 5 Best Performing Cryptos to Keep an Eye on This September appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:30
Trump Media Invest $105M In CRO Following Crypto.Com Treasury Agreement

Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company behind Truth Social, has now completed a $105 million purchase agreement with popular digital exchange Crypto.com. This development follows the previous announcement of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc. to build a $6.42 billion CRO treasury. Related Reading: Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Ahead As Eric Trump Predicts […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 21:30
Bitcoin ETF Strengthens With $633M Inflows While $5,000 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $290,454 | Top New Coins to Invest In Now

U.S. Bitcoin ETFs added a whopping $633.3 million over two sessions, reversing much of the previous outflows and signaling an […] The post Bitcoin ETF Strengthens With $633M Inflows While $5,000 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $290,454 | Top New Coins to Invest In Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 21:29
Sabrina Carpenter Scores A New No. 1 Just Before Her Album Takes Over

The post Sabrina Carpenter Scores A New No. 1 Just Before Her Album Takes Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” rises to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, giving her a sixth leader as it follows “Espresso,” “Bed Chem,” “Taste” and others. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella In a few days, Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend will almost certainly debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The pop superstar appears headed for a second champion following 2024’s Short n’ Sweet, which helped make her one of the hottest names in pop music. Just before Man’s Best Friend becomes a leader — likely on multiple tallies at once — the set’s lead single “Manchild” rises and becomes the biggest track at pop radio in America, and the timing couldn’t be better. “Manchild” Tops Pop Airplay Chart On this week’s Pop Airplay chart — the ranking of the biggest hits at top 40 radio in the United States — Carpenter’s “Manchild” climbs to No. 1, advancing from the runner-up slot. The single has now spent 12 weeks on the tally, and it experienced a fairly quick ascent to the summit. Alex Warren Falls to No. 2 Carpenter takes over control of the busiest pop list from Alex Warren, who led last frame with “Ordinary.” His breakout cut slips to No. 2 as “Manchild” moves in to replace it. Sabrina Carpenter Collects Her Sixth No. 1 “Manchild” gives Carpenter her sixth leader on the Pop Airplay ranking. The single joins a growing list of No. 1s that already includes “Taste,” “Espresso,” “Bed Chem,” “Please Please Please,” and “Feather.” Sabrina Carpenter’s Pop Radio Reigns Among…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:25
Ripple News: BlackRock To Attend Ripple’s SWELL Conference

The post Ripple News: BlackRock To Attend Ripple’s SWELL Conference  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple has confirmed that BlackRock’s Director of Digital Assets, Maxwell Stein, will join SWELL 2025, Ripple’s annual crypto conference. Among the top leaders from the crypto industry, Stein will share his views on “the transformative influence of tokenized assets on the landscape of capital markets.” Could this be a hint to BlackRock’s XRP ETF? BlackRock’s …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:24
USDC Circulation Shifts $2 Billion in a Week

The post USDC Circulation Shifts $2 Billion in a Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Circle’s USDC stablecoin saw its supply grow by $2 billion in just one week, raising total circulation to 72.5 billion coins. This sharp increase comes from strong minting activity and reflects rising demand and active use across crypto markets. With all USDC backed by $72.6 billion in reserves, Circle continues to show strength and trust …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:23
Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as WLFI and Pepe Retreat.

The post Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as WLFI and Pepe Retreat. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla dominates best new meme coin presales now with $150K raised, while WLFI and Pepe prices slide. What if the next 1000x meme coin was already unfolding while the rest of the market was chasing daily swings? The meme coin sector thrives on volatility, where explosive rallies can be undone by sudden selloffs. For those scanning the horizon for the best new meme coin presales now, timing is everything. In the past 24 hours, World Liberty Financial plunged 16.44% to $0.1797, while Pepe slipped 4.03% to $0.000009497. These declines show the fragility of hype-driven assets in the open market. Amid this backdrop, one presale is advancing with relentless momentum. With more than $150,000 already raised, over 550 holders secured, and a 25.86% price increase ahead, BullZilla ($BZIL) progressive structure is creating a narrative of unstoppable forward momentum. For many, it stands out as one of the most promising best new meme coin presales now. BullZilla ($BZIL): Presale Momentum Forged on Ethereum BullZilla’s presale, now in its early stage known as The Project Trinity Boom, has already surpassed $150,000 in contributions. At the current price of $0.00002575, investors know the clock is ticking. The next programmed surge will raise the price by 25.86% to $0.00003241, locking in higher valuations for later buyers. This model is engineered for continuous progression. Each $100,000 milestone or every 48 hours triggers an automatic price hike. There is no regression, no opportunity to re-enter at lower prices. With a listing price of $0.00527, current participants are looking at ROI possibilities  of over 20,000%. Those who secured early allocations in Stage 1D are already positioned for a 347.82% gain at listing. What adds depth to this presale is its Ethereum foundation. As an ERC-20 token, the project benefits from Ethereum’s security, liquidity, and established ecosystem.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:22
Tapzi, SHIB, or PENGU: Which is the Best Crypto to Buy Today? Experts Weigh In as El Salvador Buys $50M Gold

El Salvador buys $50M gold as investors eye best crypto to buy - SHIB, PENGU, and Tapzi for 10x potential in the next crypto wave.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 21:21
Dogecoin Finds Support As Rollblock Early Investors Set To Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 This Month

Dogecoin steadies near $0.21 as ETF buzz builds, but Rollblock dominates headlines with $11.5M raised, 55K players, $15M wagers, and RBLK presale at $0.068 tipped for 40x gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 21:20
SHIB Price Prediction for September 6

Can rate of SHIB test $0.000012 zone by end of week?
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:19
