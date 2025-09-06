2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keet Messenger: Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy Skip to content Home Crypto News Keet Messenger: Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments and AI Privacy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/keet-messenger-crypto-payments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:42
Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Wuxi Intermediate Court disclosed a case of "virtual US dollars" that was dismissed: an 80,000 yuan investment could only be converted into 0.1 yuan for withdrawal.

PANews reported on September 6th that the Wuxi Intermediate People's Court's official account disclosed a case involving "virtual US dollars." A party entrusted another person to invest 84,350 yuan on a certain platform and exchange it for 13,000 yuan in platform US dollars. However, the platform subsequently crashed, and only 0.1 yuan could be withdrawn. An investigation revealed that the party entrusted another person to exchange virtual US dollars on the platform, an investment decision made independently, with the account number and password of the platform being theirs. In this case, the party failed to comply with relevant registration procedures when investing on the overseas platform. This investment is not protected by Chinese law, and the party bears the corresponding investment risks. The court dismissed the lawsuit.
PANews2025/09/06 21:38
Nasdaq Approves SOL Strategies Listing For Sept. 9

The post Nasdaq Approves SOL Strategies Listing For Sept. 9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canadian blockchain company SOL Strategies is set to debut on Nasdaq next week after securing approval to list its shares. In a Friday notice, SOL Strategies said it would begin listing common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 9 under the ticker symbol STKE. The listing will end of the company’s shares trading on the over-the-counter venture market OTCQB, while maintaining trading activity on the Canadian Securities Exchange. “This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments,” said SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald. The company offers traders exposure to the Solana blockchain through staking the protocol’s ative token, Solana (SOL). SOL Strategies announced raising $500 million in convertible notes in April to buy SOL tokens. SOL Strategies’ share price on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol HODL surged about 20% on Friday amid the Nasdaq announcement. The company reported a net loss of about $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. Related: SOL Strategies reports Q2 net loss of $3.5M while staking, validating revenue surge Among the companies betting on SOL treasuries is DeFi Development Corp. On Friday, it announced a fresh acquisition of SOL tokens worth $39.76 million, bringing the company’s total holdings to 2 million SOL. Solana upgrading to Alpenglow after governance process On Tuesday, Solana announced that an overwhelming majority of a 52% stake participating in the governance process voted to upgrade the network to the consensus protocol Alpenglow. The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce the transaction finality on the network. “At these speeds, Solana could realize Web2-level responsiveness with L1 finality, unlocking new use cases that require both speed and cryptographic certainty,” the Solana Foundation said in a blog post. Magazine:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:38
Expert Says XRP to $50 by December 2025 Is a Matter of “Math + Market Structure,” Here’s Why

Veteran Bitcoin investor Pumpius argues that if the SEC clears all pending spot XRP ETFs in October, the conditions could align for XRP to hit $50 by the end of 2025. He pointed out that at least six major issuers have already submitted active S-1 filings or amendments with the SEC. These include Bitwise, WisdomTree, 21Shares, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton. According to Pumpius, the timing of these filings, following the SEC’s dismissal of its case against Ripple, suggests that issuers are preparing for a serious launch window. October Is the Key Decision Window The SEC’s current review calendar places multiple XRP ETF applications in a decision cluster around late October 2025. Pumpius notes that this creates a potential “all-green” or “all-red” moment. Should approvals come through, ETF launches could begin rolling out in Q4, setting the stage for institutional money to enter XRP at scale. Demand Shock Incoming Industry insiders project that first-month spot XRP ETF inflows will exceed $5 billion. According to commentators, this level of demand could significantly strain the asset’s supply. Notably, about 35 billion XRP is in escrow, and a large portion of the circulating supply is in the hands of exchanges and major holders. In other words, the effective free float is thin.  Pumpius highlights that this creates conditions for “air-pocket” price moves if billions of dollars in new demand suddenly enter the market. Institutional Infrastructure Already Set for XRP Furthermore, he said XRP’s path mirrors Bitcoin and Ethereum’s trajectory before their ETF approvals. Both CME and Coinbase Derivatives launched XRP futures earlier in 2025, creating regulated liquidity channels for institutions. Combined with ETFs, this setup will funnel institutional capital into the asset, according to the Bitcoin investor. Why $50 XRP Is Plausible Pumpius argues that ETF-driven inflows of $10–18 billion by year-end 2025 could force extreme price elasticity, as the market adjusts to clear demand against limited liquid supply. Beyond pure demand mechanics, ETFs open access for RIAs, wealth managers, pensions, and treasuries—turning sidelined capital into compliant, daily-settled spot exposure. According to Pumpius, the result could be a cycle where inflows boost price, which in turn attracts larger inflows. In Pumpius’ view, if all XRP ETFs receive approval in October, the path to $50 by December 2025 is not speculative hype but a logical outcome of supply mechanics, institutional infrastructure, and market structure. “In that setup,” he concludes, “$50 stops being a meme and becomes a path, not a promise.” https://twitter.com/pumpius/status/1963189705572520067 Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $2.80 today, and the road to $50 requires 1,685% growth. The magnitude of this required growth has led many commentators on Pumpius's post to express disagreement with his perspective. They argue that the timeline is too short for the XRP market to expand from $168 billion to $3 trillion.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/06 21:36
Barclays: The Fed is expected to cut interest rates three times this year and twice next year

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, Barclays said that after the release of the poor non-farm payroll report on Friday, it now expects the FOMC to cut interest rates three times this year, by 25 basis points each time, and twice more in 2026 (March and June).
PANews2025/09/06 21:35
Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

The post Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has reached a new milestone of $172.2 billion, driven by increased minting from major issuers like USDC and USDT. This record highlights Ethereum’s growing dominance in the stablecoin market, supporting more trading, lending, and DeFi activities on its network. Strong regulatory clarity and rising institutional interest have further propelled this growth, cementing …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:35
U.S. Regulators Plan September Roundtable to Discuss Crypto Oversight

The SEC and the CFTC will host a joint roundtable in Washington on September 29, focusing on how to bring […] The post U.S. Regulators Plan September Roundtable to Discuss Crypto Oversight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 21:31
Bailey Zimmerman Hits No. 1 For The First Time On An Unlikely Billboard Chart

The post Bailey Zimmerman Hits No. 1 For The First Time On An Unlikely Billboard Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bailey Zimmerman lands his first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart as “All the Way,” his collaboration with BigXthaPlug, climbs to the top spot this week. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 25: Bailey Zimmerman performs at The Big 98’s Friendsgiving at The Grand Ole Opry on November 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Getty Images Bailey Zimmerman is one of the most exciting new talents in the country music genre. He broke out just a few years ago with his debut album Religiously. The Album., and its several hit singles helped launch him to stardom. Throughout the past few months, he has been pushing his sophomore full-length Different Night, Same Rodeo and its multiple tracks. Zimmerman recently collaborated with BigXthaPlug, who has shifted away from only rapping into country music, and his latest full-length blends the two styles. BigXthaPlug – and his many collaborators – score big wins on several Billboard charts this week thanks to that inventiveness. Together, BigXthaPlug and Zimmerman rise to No. 1 on one chart in the United States, helping the country singer-songwriter collect his first leader on a list he may have never expected to conquer. “All the Way” Replaces Kendrick Lamar and SZA “All the Way,” BigXthaPlug’s team-up with Zimmerman, climbs from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, Billboard’s list of the most-consumed rap tracks throughout the country, which employs a methodology that blends sales, streams, and radio airplay. As “All the Way” hits No. 1, it replaces Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” which dips to No. 2 after a historic run in first place. BigXthaPlug Experiments With Country “All the Way” served as the lead single from BigXthaPlug’s album I Hope You’re Happy, his third album and first to see him experiment with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:31
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Long-Term Holders Sell as ETF Outflows Continue for Fourth Straight Day

TLDR Ethereum trades at $4,294 with long-term holders taking profits as LTH NUPL reaches 0.65 ETF outflows totaled $787.6 million over four trading days during Labor Day week Coin Days Destroyed metric hit two-month high showing increased selling activity Price remains capped below $4,500 resistance with support at $4,222 Corporate treasuries now hold 2.97% of [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Long-Term Holders Sell as ETF Outflows Continue for Fourth Straight Day appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 21:31
