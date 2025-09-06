MEXC burza
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Stock: Rallies 10% on S&P 500 Inclusion
TLDR Robinhood (HOOD) surged nearly 10% after being selected to join the S&P 500 index, replacing Caesars Entertainment The inclusion takes effect before market open on September 22, 2025 HOOD shares have more than doubled in 2025, reaching a market cap of roughly $91.5 billion Index funds will be required to buy HOOD shares, creating [...] The post Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Stock: Rallies 10% on S&P 500 Inclusion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/06 21:54
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026
With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 21:50
Kolejny rajd Dogecoina? Analiza rynku memecoinów 2025
The post Kolejny rajd Dogecoina? Analiza rynku memecoinów 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kolejny rajd Dogecoina? Analiza rynku memecoinów 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/kolejny-rajd-dogecoina-analiza-trendow-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:50
Gold Hits $3,600 as Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Investors Picked the Wrong Bet
Gold smashes $3,600 as Schiff mocks Bitcoin’s fading momentum. Peter Schiff insists Bitcoin investors backed the wrong safe haven. Weak jobs data fuels gold’s record rally, Bitcoin lags behind. Gold surged past $3,600 today, setting a fresh record and reinforcing its position as the leading haven. The rally followed disappointing U.S. employment data, which increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting rates soon. According to Peter Schiff, the veteran gold advocate, this market reaction was entirely predictable. He argued that gold is thriving in the exact conditions where Bitcoin has failed to deliver. Also Read: Michael Saylor Slams S&P 500 Rejection as Strategy Outshines Bitcoin & SPY Schiff Says Gold’s Strength Exposes Bitcoin’s Weakness The U.S. Labor Department revealed that only 22,000 jobs were added, far below the forecast of 75,000. This was an indicator of a decelerating economy and had an immediate effect of increasing policy easing expectations. Schiff alleged that this kind of environment makes gold more attractive, whereas Bitcoin has not demonstrated a response at all. He emphasized that investors who decided to invest in Bitcoin rather than gold were placing bets on the wrong horse. Gold has soared to record highs, and Bitcoin is not far behind, losing 13 percent to gold this year. Schiff was insistent that this comparison can determine which asset actually deserves the haven designation. Bitcoin reclaimed some ground, trading at $111,225 after surpassing the $113,000 mark. Nonetheless, Schiff emphasized that the cryptocurrency performs pathetically when compared to the explosive growth of gold. He also reported earlier in the month that breakouts of gold and silver were also indicative of additional Bitcoin weakness. Growing Divide Between Traditional and Digital Assets Gold’s surge underscores investor concerns about inflation and slowing growth. Market participants are shifting capital toward traditional hedges, reinforcing the metal’s dominance. Schiff has been asserting all along that this preference will remain as economic uncertainty accumulates. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s inability to keep up with the pace creates additional concerns about its use as inflation protection. Schiff asserts that the digital asset will not be able to match the proven performance of precious metals during moments of stress. Its claim as the best haven has been strengthened by its record-breaking run. Schiff’s criticism highlights the gap between traditional assets and digital currencies, with Bitcoin underperforming as gold reaches new heights. Also Read: Ripple Moves $700M in XRP: What This Massive Transfer Means for Crypto The post Gold Hits $3,600 as Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Investors Picked the Wrong Bet appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 21:49
Robinhood Soars on S&P 500 Inclusion as Strategy Gets Snubbed
Shares of Robinhood jumped 7% in after-hours trading Friday after the retail brokerage was named to the S&P 500.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 21:49
Donald Trump Shortlists Hassett, Warsh, and Waller for Fed Chair
The post Donald Trump Shortlists Hassett, Warsh, and Waller for Fed Chair appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed his shortlist of candidates who could potentially replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This comes ahead of the FOMC meeting, which could prove pivotal for the crypto market. Trump Names Three-Man Shortlist For Fed Chair According to a Reuters report, the U.S. president said that Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and Fed Governor Chris Waller are on the short list of candidates to succeed Jerome Powell. He also mentioned that he would consider Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said he is not interested in taking up the position. This development follows Bessent’s earlier statement that there were 11 “strong” candidates in line to become the next Fed Chair. Back then, he revealed that they would start interviews after Labor Day and present a shortlist to Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has already made it clear that he intends to appoint someone who aligns with his push for rapid rate cuts amid his criticism of Powell, who has so far opted against cutting rates this year. Notably, Waller has indicated that he aligns with the president’s push for interest rate cuts. During a recent interview, the Fed Governor said that he would support a rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting. He doesn’t see the Trump tariffs leading to higher inflation and believes that they can make multiple rate cuts between the next three to six months. As Trump’s aide, Hassett has also been vocal against the Federal Reserve and known to be dovish. As such, he could also move to make rapid interest rate cuts in line with Trump’s vision if he becomes the Fed Chair. Meanwhile, Warsh has been more tight-lipped on where he stands regarding the state of the economy. Waller Emerges As Favorite For The Job Polymarket data shows that Chris Waller…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:47
The Five Best Overlooked Netflix Shows To Watch This Week
The post The Five Best Overlooked Netflix Shows To Watch This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Now that you’ve made it through Wednesday’s four new episodes or KPop Demon Hunters for the twelfth time, you may be looking for new things to watch on Netflix. Well, “new” doesn’t mean things that just came out, but it can mean things that are new to you, and I’m going to lay out a few options for you across a few different genres I think you might want to check out. For now, these are Netflix originals, not licensed series because those come and go and I don’t know when you’ll be reading this. And of course, many of these may not be new to you personally. Unbelievable (98% Rotten Tomatoes Score) – Future Emmy winner Kaitlyn Dever stars in this harrowing, maddening tale of a young woman who was raped and actually charged with a crime for reporting it. It’s based on a 2015 news piece and won a number of awards, despite not being widely viewed on Netflix. It’s a miniseries, so no season to find afterward. Blue Eye Samurai (97% Rotten Tomatoes Score) – Netflix has a surprisingly good number of animated series, many of them based on video games from Arcane to Cyberpunk Edgerunners to Castlevania, but Blue Eye Samurai is up there with the best of them., The most surprising thing here is that this is not an adaptation of anything at all, not a game, not a manga, it’s a wholly original production about a would-be samurai named Mizu hunting down four white men in Japan who wronged her, one of whom she believes is her father. It has some of the best action scenes I’ve seen in the genre. Season 2 of this was eventually greenlit and production just started (It will be a ways off). Maid (94% Rotten Tomatoes Score) –…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:46
Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual US Dollars Case in China
The post Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual US Dollars Case in China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Wuxi Court dismisses case on virtual US dollars investment. Investment not protected under Chinese law. Court highlights risks of overseas investments. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court dismissed a lawsuit involving ‘virtual US dollars,’ where an investor lost nearly 84,350 yuan after a platform collapse occurred on September 6th. This highlights legal risks in unregistered international crypto investments, emphasizing China’s stance on non-recognition and lack of protection for such ventures. Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual Dollar Lawsuit The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court confronted an investment case involving “virtual US dollars” where a party exchanged 84,350 yuan for a platform currency. Upon platform failure, only 0.1 yuan could be retrieved. The court emphasized the independent decision made by the investor without adhering to registration requirements. Estaed by the case outcome, investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor, underscoring the legal stance that participants in foreign platforms must bear their own losses. “Virtual currency trading and investment activities carry legal and asset risks; Chinese law does not recognize cryptocurrency investments as protected activities, especially on overseas or unregistered platforms.” – Shenzhen Intermediate Court Chinese Regulations and Historical Risks Did you know? China has repeatedly highlighted the risks of investing in overseas digital asset platforms, which often lead to financial losses due to a lack of legal protection. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,291.86 with a market cap of formatNumber(518050075691, 2) and market dominance standing at 13.59%. Recent price movements indicate a 3.78% decline in 24 hours, yet a 70.33% increase over 90 days, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research suggests that regulatory pressure on overseas platforms may continue, prompting investors to remain…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:45
SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Crypto Fraud
TLDR SEC launches Cross-Border Task Force to combat international market manipulation and fraud. Task force will target foreign companies, focusing on crypto pump-and-dump schemes. SEC will investigate gatekeepers like auditors and underwriters facilitating U.S. market access. New initiative strengthens SEC’s efforts to protect U.S. investors from global financial fraud. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission [...] The post SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Crypto Fraud appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/06 21:45
Bitcoin ETF Strengthens With $633M Inflows While $5,000 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $290,454
The post Bitcoin ETF Strengthens With $633M Inflows While $5,000 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $290,454 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin (BTC) is surging, currently trading just below $110,500, with a strong rebound in ETF inflows after August’s market weakness. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs added a whopping $633.3 million over two sessions, reversing much of the previous outflows and signaling an institutional shift toward Bitcoin as a hedge asset. But what does this mean for investors looking to capitalize on the next big opportunity? Enter BlockchainFX (BFX): the latest breakout presale token that’s turning heads across the crypto market. Having already raised over $6.8 million, BFX is being compared to early-stage Bitcoin for its massive upside potential and disruptive use case in decentralized finance. With projections of up to 500X returns and rapidly growing investor interest, BlockchainFX is not just another altcoin, it’s being positioned as the next big thing in the crypto space. Like Bitcoin once did, BFX is capturing the momentum of market shifts, riding the wave of smart money and retail interest alike. For those who missed Bitcoin’s early rise, BlockchainFX may just be the second chance they’ve been waiting for. The Bitcoin ETF Surge and BlockchainFX’s Strategic Positioning Bitcoin’s rally and the rise of institutional demand for exposure via ETFs are a sign of the growing maturity of the crypto market. Institutional players are looking for safer, more stable exposure to the crypto space, which has driven the demand for Bitcoin ETFs. As more capital flows into Bitcoin, the asset is solidifying its position as the go-to digital store of value. However, in the realm of innovative crypto projects, BlockchainFX stands out as one of the top new coins to invest in now. While Bitcoin is reaping the benefits of institutional flows and a rising narrative around its value as a hedge, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the next major opportunity for investors seeking exposure…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:43
