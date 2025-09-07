Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil?

The post Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, XRP has been making headlines in the crypto world: part lawsuit survivor, part payment rail, part speculative asset. But now, a new comparison is making the rounds: could XRP’s future look a lot like oil’s? That’s the question posed by analyst Brad Kimes on Paul Barron Podcast, who says the token may one day be managed in a way similar to the way OPEC oversees crude markets. The idea isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. A Page From OPEC’s Playbook Oil producers have long balanced supply and demand by opening and closing the taps. When prices run too high, governments can also lean on strategic reserves, flooding the market to cool things down. The result: a commodity that is global, essential, and tightly managed. Kimes sees echoes of that in XRP. Ripple, which created the token, still holds a massive escrow of coins. If released gradually and strategically, he argues, those reserves could stabilize price swings, creating a digital market less prone to the wild volatility that defines much of crypto. The Slow March Toward Currency Status XRP already ticks two of the three boxes of money: it is a store of value and a medium of exchange. The missing third piece, a widely accepted unit of account, could come with time and regulatory clarity. He compares the process to the U.S. dollar’s slow rise to global dominance after World War II, a transition that stretched over more than a decade before the dollar became the world’s reserve currency. Bonds, Crises, and “New Money” The speculation doesn’t stop there. Kimes sees a future in which the U.S. Treasury issues digital bonds tied to assets like XRP and Bitcoin. Think of it as “wartime bonds”…