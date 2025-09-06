2025-09-07 Sunday

Dot AI to shut down as New Computer winds down companion chatbot

New Computer, the company behind Dot AI, announced the closure of its companion artificial intelligence chatbot.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 22:15
Ethereum is *the* Project

David Hoffman: Are you adding to the open future Ethereum enables or unbundling its impact?
Coinstats2025/09/06 22:15
Hyperlabs Redistributes $1.2 Billion in HYPE Tokens Across Validators

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hyperlabs-hype-token-reallocation/
Coinstats2025/09/06 22:14
Barclays Predicts Three This Year

The post Barclays Predicts Three This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial world is buzzing with a significant forecast from investment bank Barclays: they anticipate three Fed rate cuts this year. This projection, hot on the heels of Friday’s pivotal non-farm payrolls report, signals a potential shift in monetary policy that could ripple through the global economy. For investors, businesses, and even everyday consumers, understanding these predicted Fed rate cuts is crucial for navigating the months ahead. What Exactly Are Fed Rate Cuts, and Why Do They Matter? When the Federal Reserve (the Fed) decides on interest rates, they’re essentially setting the cost of borrowing money. A ‘rate cut’ means they are lowering their benchmark interest rate, making it cheaper for banks to borrow from the Fed. In turn, this can lead to lower interest rates on loans for consumers and businesses, such as mortgages, car loans, and business credit lines. Stimulating the Economy: Lower rates typically encourage borrowing and spending, which can boost economic activity. Inflation Management: Historically, rate cuts are considered when inflation is under control or the economy needs a push. Market Reactions: Financial markets, including stocks, bonds, and even cryptocurrencies, often react significantly to changes in interest rate expectations. Barclays specifically expects each of these upcoming Fed rate cuts to be 0.25 percentage points. Their forecast extends beyond this year, projecting two additional cuts in March and June of 2026. This long-term view provides a clearer picture of their economic outlook. What’s Driving Barclays’ Optimistic Outlook for Fed Rate Cuts? The recent non-farm payrolls report plays a key role in Barclays’ analysis. While a strong jobs report might typically suggest the economy is robust enough to handle higher rates, the nuances within the data, combined with other economic indicators, are painting a different picture for the investment bank. Factors like cooling inflation, subtle shifts in wage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:12
XRP Bulls Go All In in Insane 56,076% Liquidation Imbalance

The post XRP Bulls Go All In in Insane 56,076% Liquidation Imbalance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After the brief crypto market rebound witnessed in the past day, momentum appears to be fading as prices of leading cryptocurrencies stay stagnant. Amid this slow price movement, XRP has seen its derivatives market strike an extreme imbalance in its liquidation trend over the last hour, according to data provided by CoinGlass.Coming at a time when XRP has continued to face notable price volatility as it remains significantly below the major $3 mark, the unusual liquidation trend has sparked curiosity among market participants as XRP’s next price reaction becomes a major concern. XRP stuns with $0 activity According to data provided by the source, XRP has recorded about $56,076 in long positions being liquidated in just one hour, while no liquidation activity was recorded for traders who are supposed to bet on the asset’s downtrend during the period. With the XRP hourly liquidation trend projecting an imbalance ratio that is quite impossible to calculate, market watchers are closely monitoring its on-chain activities. Although not recorded, the asset has a possibility of having at least $1 in short liquidation, positioning it for a massive liquidation imbalance of 56,076% in mere minutes. Usually, when short traders face little to no liquidations, it signals that their bearish bets have paid off as the asset’s price drops. However, the situation is different in this case. Although XRP’s price chart has shown a decent price swing that looks stable during the period, no short liquidations were recorded. This is not because shorts profited, but because none were placed at all. You Might Also Like While massive liquidation imbalances that wipe off bull traders like this often suggest a successful bear trade, the $0 twist this time hints at a complete lack of short positions, suggesting that bearish traders have shown no interest in the last hour. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:11
Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Barclays Predicts Three This Year

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Barclays Predicts Three This Year The financial world is buzzing with a significant forecast from investment bank Barclays: they anticipate three Fed rate cuts this year. This projection, hot on the heels of Friday’s pivotal non-farm payrolls report, signals a potential shift in monetary policy that could ripple through the global economy. For investors, businesses, and even everyday consumers, understanding these predicted Fed rate cuts is crucial for navigating the months ahead. What Exactly Are Fed Rate Cuts, and Why Do They Matter? When the Federal Reserve (the Fed) decides on interest rates, they’re essentially setting the cost of borrowing money. A ‘rate cut’ means they are lowering their benchmark interest rate, making it cheaper for banks to borrow from the Fed. In turn, this can lead to lower interest rates on loans for consumers and businesses, such as mortgages, car loans, and business credit lines. Stimulating the Economy: Lower rates typically encourage borrowing and spending, which can boost economic activity. Inflation Management: Historically, rate cuts are considered when inflation is under control or the economy needs a push. Market Reactions: Financial markets, including stocks, bonds, and even cryptocurrencies, often react significantly to changes in interest rate expectations. Barclays specifically expects each of these upcoming Fed rate cuts to be 0.25 percentage points. Their forecast extends beyond this year, projecting two additional cuts in March and June of 2026. This long-term view provides a clearer picture of their economic outlook. What’s Driving Barclays’ Optimistic Outlook for Fed Rate Cuts? The recent non-farm payrolls report plays a key role in Barclays’ analysis. While a strong jobs report might typically suggest the economy is robust enough to handle higher rates, the nuances within the data, combined with other economic indicators, are painting a different picture for the investment bank. Factors like cooling inflation, subtle shifts in wage growth, and a generally stabilizing labor market are likely contributing to their belief that the Fed will have room to ease its monetary policy. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) continuously assesses a wide array of economic data to make its decisions. Barclays’ economists believe that the current trajectory of these indicators supports a move towards lower borrowing costs, aiming to achieve a ‘soft landing’ – bringing inflation down without triggering a severe recession. How Might These Anticipated Fed Rate Cuts Impact Your Finances? The prospect of lower interest rates carries implications across various financial aspects: Borrowing Costs: If you’re planning to take out a mortgage, a car loan, or use credit, lower rates could mean more affordable monthly payments. This is a direct benefit for consumers and can stimulate big-ticket purchases. Savings and Investments: While borrowing becomes cheaper, interest rates on savings accounts and Certificates of Deposit (CDs) might also decrease. This could prompt savers to seek higher returns elsewhere, potentially in investments like stocks or even the volatile but high-growth cryptocurrency market. Business Expansion: For companies, cheaper borrowing can fund expansion, hiring, and innovation, potentially leading to increased corporate profits and economic growth. Understanding these potential shifts allows individuals and businesses to strategize effectively. For instance, locking in a lower mortgage rate could be a wise move, or re-evaluating investment portfolios to align with a new interest rate environment. Are There Any Challenges or Risks to These Fed Rate Cut Predictions? While Barclays’ forecast is compelling, the future is never set in stone. Several factors could influence the FOMC’s decisions and potentially alter the timeline or number of Fed rate cuts: Persistent Inflation: If inflation proves more stubborn than anticipated, the Fed might be hesitant to cut rates, as lower rates could reignite price pressures. Unexpected Economic Strength: A sudden surge in economic activity or an exceptionally strong labor market could also lead the Fed to maintain higher rates for longer, to prevent overheating. Geopolitical Events: Global events, such as supply chain disruptions or international conflicts, can introduce economic uncertainty and impact the Fed’s policy choices. The Fed’s primary mandate is to achieve maximum employment and price stability. Their decisions are data-dependent, meaning every new economic report can shift their outlook. Investors should remain agile and monitor official communications from the FOMC closely. Concluding Thoughts: Navigating the Future of Fed Rate Cuts Barclays’ projection of three Fed rate cuts this year offers a fascinating glimpse into a potential future where borrowing costs ease and economic activity receives a gentle nudge. This forecast, rooted in recent economic data, suggests a path toward a more accommodative monetary policy. While the specifics are subject to change, the overarching sentiment points towards a significant pivot from the aggressive rate hikes of the past. Staying informed about these developments is key to making sound financial decisions in an evolving economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)? A1: The FOMC is the monetary policy-making body of the Federal Reserve System. It consists of 12 members and is responsible for setting the federal funds rate, which influences other interest rates across the economy. Q2: How do Fed rate cuts affect the average consumer? A2: Fed rate cuts can lead to lower interest rates on various loans, such as mortgages, car loans, and credit cards, making borrowing cheaper. Conversely, returns on savings accounts and CDs might also decrease. Q3: What economic data influences the Fed’s decision on interest rates? A3: The Fed considers a broad range of data, including inflation rates (like the Consumer Price Index), employment figures (like the non-farm payrolls report), wage growth, consumer spending, and manufacturing output. Q4: Could Barclays’ prediction of Fed rate cuts change? A4: Yes, economic forecasts are dynamic. Barclays’ prediction is based on current data and trends, but unexpected shifts in inflation, economic growth, or global events could lead the FOMC to adjust its policy, thereby altering the timing or number of predicted Fed rate cuts. Q5: How might Fed rate cuts impact the cryptocurrency market? A5: Lower interest rates can make traditional, lower-risk investments less attractive, potentially encouraging investors to seek higher returns in more volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. This could lead to increased interest and investment in the crypto market. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media to help others understand the potential impact of future Fed decisions on the economy and their finances. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Fed rate cuts impact on the global economy. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Barclays Predicts Three This Year first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/06 22:10
Decentralized Money Didn’t Come From Nowhere

The post Decentralized Money Didn’t Come From Nowhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is a financial tool born of code and cryptography. But seen in a wider frame, it belongs to a cultural lineage more than a century old. Since the 1910s, avant-garde movements have probed questions that later became central to Bitcoin: Who decides value? Can rules replace rulers? How do systems record time, distribute trust or resist authority? Far from appearing out of nowhere in 2009, Bitcoin crystallized ideas that had long circulated in artistic experiments. You don’t need to like art — or on-chain art — to follow this argument. This article is not a case for “Bitcoin art” but for understanding Bitcoin’s conceptual prehistory. If you are a Bitcoin maximalist, read what follows as the backstory of your protocol’s worldview, not an art-world detour. And if you are an on-chain maximalist, remember that maximalism of any kind denies reality: The logic of Bitcoin was not born on-chain. Artists tend to surface and stress-test ideas before society at large absorbs them. What they explore in canvases, instructions, networks or number systems often migrates years later into economics, engineering and politics. The point of this article is not to conflate art with Bitcoin, but to show that Bitcoin is the cultural consequence of ideas rehearsed for over a century — ideas about decentralization, protocol, time and value that were already in the air long before they were established in code. Umberto Boccioni, Unique Forms of Continuity in Space, 1913 (cast 1950), Bronze, 47 3/4 × 35 × 15 3/4 in. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY Avant-Garde Futurism: Speed, Systems and the Machine Aesthetic If the early 20th century’s avant-garde had a launchpad, it was Italian Futurism. Announced in 1909 on the front page of Le Figaro by Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, the movement exalted “the beauty of speed,” the dynamism…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:08
BlockDAG’s almost $400M Whale Frenzy Outshines PEPE’s 21% Crash and Chainlink ETF Buzz

The post BlockDAG’s almost $400M Whale Frenzy Outshines PEPE’s 21% Crash and Chainlink ETF Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets never lack stories, but not all headlines carry equal weight. On one side, the PEPE price drop is forcing meme coin fans to face support tests. On another, a Chainlink ETF filing has sparked buzz among analysts tracking institutional inflows. Both stories have attention, yet the most disruptive narrative isn’t about meme dips or regulatory filings. It’s about BlockDAG. Already raising nearly $400 million with 25.6 billion coins sold, BlockDAG has shifted its presale into overdrive. What was once a steady climb is now a battle. Two whales just rewrote the leaderboard with purchases of $4.4 million and $4.3 million, overtaking the prior $3.8M leader. Telegram chats lit up instantly, and every refresh of Dashboard V4 now feels like a live scoreboard. With the presale at Batch 30, priced at $0.03, and a projected listing target of $0.05, the FOMO is louder than ever. BlockDAG Presale Enters Whale War Mode BlockDAG’s presale has taken a dramatic turn. It’s no longer just about raising capital; it’s about who dominates the leaderboard. Two massive whale entries have pushed BlockDAG into the spotlight, confirming that this isn’t a casual presale anymore; it’s an arms race. The $4.4M and $4.3M buys aren’t symbolic gestures; they’re signals. They show conviction from deep-pocketed players who clearly see more upside ahead. Smaller buyers are following fast, aware that this type of momentum rarely repeats. Each leaderboard shuffle intensifies the drama, and retail buyers are rushing to secure their slots before whales drive the next spike. At $0.0013, BlockDAG now offers a flat-rate presale price for all participants. This pricing shift, introduced during the BDAG Deployment Event, replaced confusing bonus tiers with a fair, equal-access system for the final 30 days before launch, ensuring every buyer has the same opportunity. With over 3 million X1 mobile…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:03
Mark Cuban Once Dubbed Dogecoin 'Real Money,' While Kevin O'Leary Brushed It Off As 'Gambling' — Whose Advice Would Have Netted You More Profit

Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary, both prominent panelists on the reality TV show "Shark Tank," have been close friends for a long time, yet their opinions on the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have yet to align.read more
Coinstats2025/09/06 22:01
Litecoin trades technicals for taunts, amid influencer feud

The post Litecoin trades technicals for taunts, amid influencer feud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What started as a chart debate between Litecoin and analyst Benjamin Cowen spiraled into a meme war of market caps and a receding hairline joke—with even rival Dash jumping in. Summary Litecoin feuded with analyst Benjamin Cowen after he posted a bearish LTC chart. The debate shifted from market talk to hairline insults and meme comparisons. Dash joined the spat before Cowen mocked its 99% decline against Litecoin. The confrontation began when Litecoin (LTC) posted: “I say the quiet parts out loud but we all should.” This prompted Cowen, CEO of ITC Crypto, to respond with a price chart showing LTC’s declining performance. The conversation then descended into personal discussion when Litecoin shared a picture of Cowen’s receding hairline with the description, “the quiet part.” Personal attacks replace Litecoin technical analysis The conversation took a turn when Litecoin dropped market-based arguments and attacked Cowen’s physical appearance. Cowen responded with humor and claimed he “lost all my hair trying to convince Litecoiners to convert to Bitcoin. A small price to pay for the greater good.” The exchange continued with increasingly absurd comparisons. Litecoin commented that “Your head reminds me of the great recession,” prompting Cowen to counter that “Your marketcap reminds me of the great recession.” The back-and-forth concluded with Litecoin suggesting Cowen “could use a cap.” The Dash (DASH) cryptocurrency’s official account joined the back-and-forth, posting: “Price chart instantly means you’ve lost the argument.” In other words, market performance trumps rhetoric. The analyst fired back at Dash, noting the cryptocurrency is “down 99% against Litecoin” and suggesting they “sit this one out.” Price chart instantly means you’ve lost the argument. — Dash (@Dashpay) September 5, 2025 Litecoin’s history of Twitter/X feuds This incident occurred following a wave of aggressive social media behavior from cryptocurrency projects. Litecoin also recently engaged in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:00
