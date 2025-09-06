‘Peacemaker’ Just Made The Old, Bad ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie DCU Canon

I literally just wrote an article about how James Gunn has made the DCU good, but ultimately confusing about what is canon and where things are going forward. Nothing is more confusing than what he's done with Peacemaker, retconning things to make the entire show DCU canon rather than DCEU as it was previously, making apparently parts of his 2021 Suicide Squad movie canon as well, but now? For some reason, he's decided to reach all the way back and make at least part of the very bad, original 2016 Suicide Squad movie canon too. That movie obviously shares Rick Flagg Jr., who was in the second Gunn film and now, Peacemaker. But Peacemaker himself hopping to a different dimension has thrown a wrench into things. In that world, Emelia Harcourt is sleeping with Flagg, but Flagg is also said to be dating/in love with June Moone, who is Enchantress in the 2016 Suicide Squad and its main villain. Again, this gets so confusing. 1) there are carryover characters from 2016 to 2021 between Suicide Squad movies like Flagg and Boomerang, and those both existed in the DCEU. 2) Gunn has picked out parts of his own Suicide Squad movie to be canon in the main timeline in Peacemaker. 3) Now, he's made 2016 Suicide Squad canon by this Flagg storyline, which takes place right before that film, but with Peacemaker taking place a while after. So either this is technically part of the DCU, or you can classify it as the "other world" Gunn just jumped to is an acknowledgement of the DCEU being an adjacent dimension rather than totally erased. Just…what. I think we just have to expect this from Gunn at this point, who does not seem interested in making the connection between the DCU and DCEU…