2025-09-07 Sunday
Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Explains Why It Froze Justin Sun and Other Users’ Assets
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the altcoin associated with Donald Trump, explained why it is freezing users' assets. Continue Reading: Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Explains Why It Froze Justin Sun and Other Users’ Assets
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:29
Avalanche Collapses To Its Range Above $23
The post Avalanche Collapses To Its Range Above $23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 06, 2025 at 13:01 // Price The price of Avalanche (AVAX) is moving upwards while moving sideways. As the altcoin moves into a positive trend zone, the price bars are caught between the moving average lines. Avalanche price long-term analysis: ranging The crypto has been fluctuating between the moving average lines since July 14, as reported by Coinidol.com. Today, the altcoin is at $24.30. On the upside, the altcoin will reach a high of $45 if it breaks above the 50-day SMA. If the bears break the 21-day SMA support, AVAX could fall to its low price of $15.65. AVAX price indicators analysis The price bars have remained between the moving averages. The cryptocurrency is currently trading between the 21-day SMA support and the 50-day SMA barrier. On the 4-hour chart, the price of the cryptocurrency is also between the moving average lines. Technical Indicators: AVAX/USD daily price chart – September 6, 2025 What is the next direction for Avalanche? The price of AVAX is currently in a sideways trend, fluctuating between $22 and $26 or between the moving average lines while the trend is still being determined. On September 5, the altcoin rose and broke through the $25 mark before being beaten back. AVAX/USD price 4-hour chart – September 6, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/avalanche-collapses-to-range/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:29
‘Peacemaker’ Just Made The Old, Bad ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie DCU Canon
The post ‘Peacemaker’ Just Made The Old, Bad ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie DCU Canon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I literally just wrote an article about how James Gunn has made the DCU good, but ultimately confusing about what is canon and where things are going forward. Nothing is more confusing than what he’s done with Peacemaker, retconning things to make the entire show DCU canon rather than DCEU as it was previously, making apparently parts of his 2021 Suicide Squad movie canon as well, but now? For some reason, he’s decided to reach all the way back and make at least part of the very bad, original 2016 Suicide Squad movie canon too. That movie obviously shares Rick Flagg Jr., who was in the second Gunn film and now, Peacemaker. But Peacemaker himself hopping to a different dimension has thrown a wrench into things. In that world, Emelia Harcourt is sleeping with Flagg, but Flagg is also said to be dating/in love with June Moone, who is Enchantress in the 2016 Suicide Squad and its main villain. Again, this gets so confusing. 1) there are carryover characters from 2016 to 2021 between Suicide Squad movies like Flagg and Boomerang, and those both existed in the DCEU. 2) Gunn has picked out parts of his own Suicide Squad movie to be canon in the main timeline in Peacemaker. 3) Now, he’s made 2016 Suicide Squad canon by this Flagg storyline, which takes place right before that film, but with Peacemaker taking place a while after. So either this is technically part of the DCU, or you can classify it as the “other world” Gunn just jumped to is an acknowledgement of the DCEU being an adjacent dimension rather than totally erased. Just…what. I think we just have to expect this from Gunn at this point, who does not seem interested in making the connection between the DCU and DCEU…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:28
DOGE Nears 16 Billion in Open Interest as Investors Show Resilience
Dogecoin futures traders go slow as key metric stabilizes
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:21
BNB Trades Near $865 Resistance — Analysts Spotlight LTC and ARB as September Altcoin Rallies
The September crypto rally is gaining attention as BNB strengthens near $850 support and analysts spotlight Litecoin and Arbitrum for further upside. Market watchers expect BNB, LTC and ARB analysis to drive conversation this month. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making waves as a rising star, with growing predictions that it could join […] Continue Reading: BNB Trades Near $865 Resistance — Analysts Spotlight LTC and ARB as September Altcoin Rallies
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:20
SUI Double Bottom Signals Potential Surge to $7 After Recent Lows
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-double-bottom-signals-potential-surge/
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:19
Horror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release Date
The post Horror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “28 Years Later” partial poster featuring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Sony Pictures Entertainment Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later — starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes — is coming soon to streaming on Netflix. Directed by Boyle and written by Alex Garland (Warfare, Civil War), the third film in the rage virus horror series opened in theaters on June 20 and debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 29. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers The official summary for 28 Years Later reads, “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. “When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.” Rated R, 28 Years Later also stars Alfie Williams and Jack O’Connell. Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers According to a new listing on Netflix, 28 Years Later will arrive on the streaming platform on Saturday, Sept. 20. Netflix has three streaming options. The platform’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while an ad-free package costs $17.99 per month for two supported devices. Forbes‘Conjuring House’ With Warren Occult Museum Is Booking Overnight StaysBy Tim Lammers Additionally, Netflix has an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. How Did ’28 Years Later’ Perform In Theaters? The release of 28 Years Later…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:19
Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies To Debut On Nasdaq Next Week
SOL Strategies, a Solana treasury and infrastructure company, secured approval to list its common shares on the American-based Nasdaq Exchange.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 22:19
Major Wall Street Banks say Two or More Rate Cuts Likely in 2025
The post Major Wall Street Banks say Two or More Rate Cuts Likely in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Several financial institutions and market analysts are now projecting the US Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, will slash interest rates from the current target rate of 4.25%-4.5% at least twice in 2025. The banking forecasts followed a weak August jobs report that saw only 22,000 jobs added for the month, versus expectations of about 75,000. Analysts at Bank of America, a banking and financial services company, reversed their long-held stance of no rate cuts in 2025 and are now projecting two 25 basis point (BPS) cuts, one in September and another in December, according to Bloomberg. Economists at Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs are projecting three 25 BPS cuts in 2025, beginning in September and continuing throughout October and November. Banking giant Citigroup likewise forecasts a total 75 BPS cut in 2025, spaced out in 25 BPS increments in September, October and December, Reuters reported. Interest rate target probabilities at the next Federal Reserve meeting in September. Source: CME Group Over 88% of traders now expect a rate cut of 25 BPS at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting in September, and about 12% of traders expect a 50 BPS cut, according to data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group. Lower interest rates drive liquidity into crypto markets and are seen as a major catalyst for rising crypto prices and sustained bull runs, with higher rates having the opposite effect on asset prices. Related: Bitcoin breaks out, but weak US jobs data breaks bulls again: Time to risk on or off? Most traders now anticipate rate cuts amid massive job numbers revisions Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a potential rate cut in September during his keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming on August 22. The speech came amid signs of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:17
Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Stock: Shares Fall 9% After Tylenol–Autism Link Reports
TLDR Kenvue (KVUE) stock dropped 9.35% following reports linking Health Secretary RFK Jr. to concerns about Tylenol and autism Reports suggest RFK Jr. might associate Tylenol use during pregnancy with autism risk Analysts have lowered price targets due to uncertainty around the health concerns The company is currently undergoing a strategic review process Stock shows [...] The post Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Stock: Shares Fall 9% After Tylenol–Autism Link Reports appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/06 22:16
