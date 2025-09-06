2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Cardano News Today: Why ADA Whales Are Backing This New Altcoin With 40x Growth Potential

Cardano News Today: Why ADA Whales Are Backing This New Altcoin With 40x Growth Potential

Cardano holds steady near $0.81 with DeFi and ETF catalysts, but whales are backing Rollblock, a live GameFi platform with 55K users, $15M wagers, $11.5M raised, and 40x upside at $0.068.
NEAR
NEAR$2.434+2.18%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005922+5.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+0.82%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 22:55
Podijeli
From Just $0.01 to a Projected $3—Ozak AI Is Emerging as the Best Low-Cap Bet in Crypto

From Just $0.01 to a Projected $3—Ozak AI Is Emerging as the Best Low-Cap Bet in Crypto

The post From Just $0.01 to a Projected $3—Ozak AI Is Emerging as the Best Low-Cap Bet in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is fast turning into one of the most talked-about names in the crypto market, and for good reason. Currently priced at simply $0.01 in its presale, the project has already raised more than $2.6 million, proving that investor urge for demand for AI-powered blockchain solutions is more potent than ever. What makes Ozak AI particularly attractive is its formidable price goal, with analysts predicting it may surge to as high as $3 in the long term, representing a mouthwatering 300x benefit for individuals who steadily acquire tokens early. Why Ozak AI Stands Out The project’s attraction is rooted in its fusion of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, two of the hottest developments in the digital space. Ozak AI is constructing a predictive space wherein customers can get right of entry to advanced AI sellers for crypto, together with real-time statistics analytics through its Ozak Stream Network. This makes it more than just a speculative asset—it’s a platform with sensible, revenue-generating use instances. Beyond its product services, Ozak AI has made great strides in constructing credibility. It has already undergone both an inner audit and a Certik audit, reinforcing investor agreement. Its listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko further boosts transparency and visibility, giving the project an international reputation even earlier than its reliable exchange release. The Power of a Low-Cap Presale What makes Ozak AI one of the most compelling opportunities in 2025 is its low market capitalization during presale. At just $0.01 per token, investors are getting in at ground-floor pricing, with the potential for life-changing returns if the token hits its projected $3 target. Low-cap presale projects have historically delivered the biggest multipliers in crypto, and Ozak AI’s combination of strong fundamentals and market hype puts it in a league of its own. The presalemomentum reflects this…
RealLink
REAL$0.06052+0.59%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05138+0.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.07+0.98%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:52
Podijeli
XRP ETF Decision Nears | MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $1M in First Presale Week

XRP ETF Decision Nears | MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $1M in First Presale Week

The post XRP ETF Decision Nears | MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $1M in First Presale Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the long-anticipated XRP ETF ruling nearing, the crypto market has reached a critical moment. Analysts are of the view that the approval could unleash billions in inflows for XRP. MAGACOIN FINANCE presale also is in the limelight after it surpassed $1 million in 5 days, definitely showing good retail and whale demand. XRP ETF Decision and Market Outlook In the weeks ahead, the U.S. SEC is set to announce decisions on several altcoin ETFs. Attention has already turned towards XRP as the frontrunner. If approved, XRP could be classified as an institutional-grade asset similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. XRP price forecast models are linked to ETF (exchange-traded fund) inflows. Experts believe XRP crypto may rally due to strong XRP institutional adoption and ETF inflows etc The outlook of XRP has improved due to the recent clarities regarding the legal perspective. An ETF approval would be an added credibility to investors seeking regulated XRP exposure. MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $1M in Presale Despite the scorching popularity of XRP, it pales in comparison to the new hot topic, MAGACOIN FINANCE being the latest altcoin to reach a $1M. Surpassing this milestone in just five days shows significant early momentum. The audited contract, transparent governance and strong local community participation invested in the project make it one of the high-ROI altcoins to watch. Experts are comparing MAGACOIN FINANCE to the early days of meme coins and utility tokens which later on gave exponential returns. With its cultural branding and use of Ethereum infrastructure, the new crypto project has breakout potential. Best Altcoins to Watch in 2025 Choosing a high-growth presale over a blue-chip coin like XRP could be a very smart decision. As ETF decisions are set to transform institutional flows. Moreover, presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE are outperforming their targets. Therefore, analysts…
Union
U$0.011+9.45%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005922+5.18%
XRP
XRP$2.8292+0.62%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:51
Podijeli
Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

PANews reported on September 6th that Joe Burnett, head of strategy at Bitcoin treasury firm Semler Scientific, wrote on the X platform that the market is currently at the end of what Ray Dalio calls a long-term debt cycle, meaning stocks are being bid up to extreme valuations, real estate is being bid up to extreme valuations, and fixed income products are also at extreme valuations. The ultimate result of a long-term debt cycle is the devaluation of fiat currencies. The only way out is hard currency. Gold was the hardest currency in the past, and Bitcoin is the hardest currency today. Bitcoin has the potential to completely destroy all asset classes.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07771-1.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.06052+0.59%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.002101+10.58%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/06 22:50
Podijeli
Best Crypto Under $1: Nexchain in Investor Spotlight As it Hits $10M in Presale Raise & New Developments

Best Crypto Under $1: Nexchain in Investor Spotlight As it Hits $10M in Presale Raise & New Developments

Nexchain emerges as the best crypto presale to buy right now, hitting $10M raised. Explore why this AI-powered presale crypto stands out among 2025’s top cryptocurrency presales under $1.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+3.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00705-1.39%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 22:50
Podijeli
Strategy (MSTR) Stock: Snubbed by S&P 500 as “Secret Committee” Blamed for Exclusion

Strategy (MSTR) Stock: Snubbed by S&P 500 as “Secret Committee” Blamed for Exclusion

TLDR Strategy (MSTR) was excluded from S&P 500 despite meeting all eligibility criteria, causing stock to drop 2.9% after hours Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas blamed a “secret committee” for the rejection decision Robinhood (HOOD) was surprisingly added to the S&P 500 instead, boosting its stock 7% after market close MSTR stock fell below $330 level, [...] The post Strategy (MSTR) Stock: Snubbed by S&P 500 as “Secret Committee” Blamed for Exclusion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Robinhood
HOOD$0.00002799-20.41%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/06 22:49
Podijeli
Crypto Phishing Losses Escalate: $12.17M Stolen in August

Crypto Phishing Losses Escalate: $12.17M Stolen in August

The post Crypto Phishing Losses Escalate: $12.17M Stolen in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Crypto phishing losses reach $12.17M, impacting 15,230 victims. The losses in August increased by 72% from July. ETH remains a primary target for phishing attacks. ScamSniffer’s August 2025 report reveals a dramatic 72% increase in phishing losses, reaching $12.17 million, affecting 15,230 victims, predominantly targeting ETH-related assets. This surge emphasizes rising cybersecurity threats in crypto, heightening investor awareness and urging enhanced protective measures within digital asset markets. Crypto Phishing Losses Surge 72% from July The release of ScamSniffer’s August phishing report unveils a substantial rise in crypto phishing activities, with losses increasing by 72% compared to the previous month. Over 15,230 individuals fell victim to these scams. ScamSniffer, a known Web3 security firm, highlights ETH as a major target asset. They provide comprehensive data through their reports, emphasizing the frequent targeting of Ethereum in fraud schemes. This notable spike in phishing activities has not been directly linked to specific market events or funding activities. Despite the escalation in threats, ScamSniffer continues to monitor and disseminate updates, lacking any official statements from their executive team about the specific report amidst ongoing surveillance of phishing avenues. Market implications remain significant, with ScamSniffer’s findings prompting the community to enhance wallet protection measures. ScamSniffer, a Web3 anti-phishing security startup, reported, “The August 2025 phishing report indicates a troubling trend with $12.17M in losses affecting over 15,230 victims, primarily targeting ETH and ERC-20 tokens.” Ethereum Phishing Threats Persist Amid Price Fluctuations Did you know? Phishing attacks have evolved significantly, with scammers increasingly targeting high-value assets like ETH. As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,300.36, with a market cap of $519.08 billion. It holds a market dominance of 13.61%, and its circulating supply stands at 120.71 million. The 24-hour trading volume recently fell by 37.71% to $25.01 billion. Recent price fluctuations reveal a…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
Capverse
CAP$0.13765+18.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.12%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:45
Podijeli
US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

The post US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 5, Ethereum-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States saw a wave of redemptions, with investors pulling more than $444 million. The sell-off marked the second-largest outflow since the funds launched in July 2024. It signaled a sharp reversal in investor appetite for ETH exposure. Sponsored Sponsored ETH Funds Log Sharpest Weekly Decline Since Launch According to SoSo Value data, BlackRock’s ETHA led the withdrawals, shedding $307.68 million, which represents nearly 70% of the day’s total. Grayscale’s two funds followed with cumulative outflows of over $80 million, while Fidelity’s FETH shed $37.77 million. 21Shares’ CETH also posted $14.68 million in withdrawals. As a result, the September 5 redemptions extended a five-day run of capital exits that began on August 29. Sponsored Sponsored Over that period, Ethereum ETFs collectively lost more than $952 million, marking the nine funds’ largest weekly outflow since their launch. Ethereum ETFs Weekly Flows. Source: Trader T Market analysts pointed out that the outflows are a mix of profit-taking and caution in response to heightened price swings across crypto markets. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s derivatives market is also showing signs of stress, extending the pressure beyond ETFs. CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn said sellers in ETH futures outweighed buyers by $570 million, pushing net taker volume sharply toward the sell side. Historically, such heavy selling often emerges near local market tops, reinforcing the view that traders are hedging against further downside. Sponsored Sponsored ETH Futures Under Pressure 🧨 Net Taker Volume is heavily skewed: sellers are hitting the bid with $570M more than buyers. Historically, this level of aggressive selling has appeared near local tops. pic.twitter.com/4yqqztiRcj — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) September 6, 2025 However, Ethereum’s long-term narrative remains intact among its strongest advocates despite the short-term turbulence. Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin recently reiterated that ETH’s potential extends far beyond…
NEAR
NEAR$2.434+2.18%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01247-2.50%
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.06%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:42
Podijeli
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Jobs Data Drives Fresh Rally After Leadership Shakeup. Here’s Why

Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Jobs Data Drives Fresh Rally After Leadership Shakeup. Here’s Why

TLDR Opendoor stock jumped 8.9% Friday, riding momentum from weak August jobs report showing only 22,000 jobs added Federal Reserve rate cut odds increased after disappointing jobs data, benefiting rate-sensitive real estate stocks Interim CEO Shrisha Radhakrishna purchased shares, first insider buying since 2021 leadership changes Stock has gained 306% year-to-date despite analyst skepticism and [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Jobs Data Drives Fresh Rally After Leadership Shakeup. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06052+0.59%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-18.21%
OpenLedger
OPEN$----%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/06 22:42
Podijeli
Polygon DevRel Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Funds

Polygon DevRel Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Funds

The post Polygon DevRel Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project linked to the Trump family, is under fire for freezing hundreds of investor wallets. The move has sparked debate over fairness, trust, and how crypto projects balance security with investor rights. Developer Alleges Funds Unlawfully Frozen Bruno Skvorc, a devrel at Polygon, has accused WLFI of stealing his …
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.445+1.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.229+18.89%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000455-7.19%
Podijeli
CoinPedia2025/09/06 22:42
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US