2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
TON Price Targets 50% Breakout After $250M Buyback and $100M Treasury Push

TON Price Targets 50% Breakout After $250M Buyback and $100M Treasury Push

$250 million buyback plan and $100 million treasury push bring heavy speculation on TON. Analyst Ali Martinez eyes a 50% breakout potential, yet repeated rejections near $3.40 show strong supply pressure. Toncoin (TON) is now under sharp focus with two fresh catalysts shaping its near-term outlook. A $250 million buyback initiative and a $100 million [...]]]>
NEAR
NEAR$2.432+2.09%
TONCOIN
TON$3.087+0.68%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03579-0.25%
Crypto News Flash2025/09/06 23:03
Tether Seeks to Invest in Gold Supply Chain: Report

Tether Seeks to Invest in Gold Supply Chain: Report

The post Tether Seeks to Invest in Gold Supply Chain: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuer Tether, the creator of USDt (USDT), has begun discussions with mining and investment groups about deploying capital across the gold supply chain, according to the Financial Times. The move would further diversify Tether’s portfolio risk. According to the report, Tether has been exploring deploying capital across several sectors in the gold business, including gold mining, refining, trading and royalty companies. The company has accumulated $8.7 billion worth of physical gold, which is stored in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland. The reserves back Tether Gold (XAUT), the firm’s gold-pegged stablecoin with a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion. Tether’s push into gold broadens is risk profile. Of its $162 billion in reserves, about $130 billion, or 80%, is held in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits, including $127 billion in direct and indirect US Treasury exposure. The company reported $5.7 billion in net profit in the first half of 2025, according to a June audit report. Year-to-date, the price per ounce of gold has risen to about $3,600 at time of writing, representing a 36.5% surge in 2025, data by APMEX shows. Gold spot price YTD. Source: APMEX Cointelegraph reached out to Tether for comment but had not received receive a response at time of publication. Tether has waded into the commodities market before. In October 2024, the company considered lending some of its profit to commodity traders. In November 2024, Tether expanded into oil trading through a $45 million financed crude oil transaction. On Friday, Tether increased its stake in Canadian gold royalty company Elemental with a $100 million share purchase, Bloomberg reported Friday. The stablecoin issuer already owns 37.8% of the company, which acquires revenue streams from gold mining operations. Magazine: Legal Panel: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/tether-invest-across-gold-supply-chain-report?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.12%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03579-0.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:02
Kan de Solana koers boven de $200 steun blijven? Analisten zijn verdeeld

Kan de Solana koers boven de $200 steun blijven? Analisten zijn verdeeld

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Solana bewoog deze week sterk rond de prijszones tussen $200 en $206. Na een snelle daling vanaf ongeveer $212 vond de Solana koers steun in de vraagzone rond $200. Vanaf dat niveau kwam een duidelijke opleving richting $205, waar opnieuw weerstand zichtbaar werd. De vraag is nu of de Solana koers dit niveau kan doorbreken of dat de prijs weer zakt tot onder $200. Solana koers stuitert op $200 vraagzone Het prijsgebied tussen $200 en $204 fungeerde opnieuw als steun. Een bounce vanuit dit bereik bracht de koers kort boven $206. Daarmee werd een weerstandsniveau doorbroken dat eerder meerdere keren standhield. Kort daarna werd $205 opnieuw getest, maar een overtuigende uitbraak bleef uit. Crypto analist Batman gaf aan dat de beweging vrijwel exact overeenkwam met zijn verwachtingen. Hij deelde een korte trade setup waarbij een target rond $208 tegenover een stoploss net onder $200 stond. Op weekbasis noteerde Solana een verlies van ongeveer 2%. De daling ten opzichte van de dag ervoor bedroeg rond 1%. Boom! $SOL just followed my roadmap perfectly. It’s about as clean as it gets. Let’s send it higher. I’ll keep sharing more lower timeframe setups like this, so stay tuned. https://t.co/hDvbTS1F33 pic.twitter.com/aSW2NoZj2z — BATMAN ⚡ (@CryptosBatman) September 5, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Kan de Solana koers boven de $200 steun blijven? Analisten zijn verdeeld document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijke weerstand blijft standhouden Het niveau van $205 is niet nieuw. Sinds eind 2021 heeft de koers dit punt herhaaldelijk getest, maar zonder langdurige doorbraak. Analist Altcoin Sherpa wees erop dat dit prijsgebied al jaren een sterke barrière vormt. Hij gaf aan dat hij extra tokens wil kopen als de prijs terugzakt richting $200 of zelfs $180. Tegelijkertijd ziet hij op middellange termijn ruimte voor hogere niveaus. De exacte timing van zo’n beweging blijft volgens hem onduidelijk. $SOL this $205 region has been an hard to break for years. Although I believe that SOL trades higher in the next 1-2 months than today, the timing of this is hard. DAT are still buying this one, though. My plan is just to buy from $200 all the way down to $180 if it comes. pic.twitter.com/hfwAhvm3rG — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) September 4, 2025 Andere analisten zijn voorzichtiger. XO omschreef de huidige prijsactie als range-bound. Dit betekent dat de koers zich volgens hem binnen vaste grenzen beweegt en pas bij een duidelijke uitbraak een nieuwe trend kan ontstaan. Tot die tijd verwacht hij dat de koers vaker terugvalt naar het midden van de huidige bandbreedte. $SOL If it looks like a range, trades like a range then it probably is a _____ Solana has been my most-traded alt, with rotations and inflection points playing out cleanly. I’m treating this as responsive price action once again, until proven otherwise and positioned for… pic.twitter.com/NrrS75q8GF — XO (@Trader_XO) September 4, 2025 Lange termijn indicatoren blijven positief De 200-weekse exponential moving average (EMA) bevindt zich momenteel rond $113. Omdat de Solana koers daar ruim boven staat, wijst dit op een structureel opwaartse trend. Deze indicator vergelijkt de gemiddelde slotkoersen van de afgelopen 200 weken en geeft vaak een duidelijk beeld van de onderliggende richting. Dat de koers zo ver erboven ligt, benadrukt dat bulls nog steeds de overhand hebben. Naast technische factoren speelt ook instroom van institutioneel kapitaal een rol. DeFi Development Corp maakte bekend dat het bedrijf 196.141 SOL tokens kocht tegen een gemiddelde prijs van $202,76. De waarde van deze transactie bedroeg bijna $40 miljoen. Met deze aankoop stijgt hun totale bezit naar 2 miljoen tokens. Het bedrijf gaf verder aan de aangekochte tokens te willen staken. Dat betekent dat zij de tokens vastzetten in het netwerk om yield te verdienen. Hierdoor wordt de liquiditeit op de markt kleiner, wat op termijn invloed kan hebben op de prijsdynamiek. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kan de Solana koers boven de $200 steun blijven? Analisten zijn verdeeld is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MemeCore
M$1.87365+21.03%
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.06%
Solana
SOL$202.93-0.12%
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:01
Linea: Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Layer-2 Network Airdrop and Token

Linea: Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Layer-2 Network Airdrop and Token

The Linea Association will drop the LINEA token, the native token of the Ethereum layer-2 network, on September 10. Here’s the full rundown.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+0.15%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-18.58%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5174+2.53%
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:01
Best AI Stocks To Buy Now According To Top Analysts

Best AI Stocks To Buy Now According To Top Analysts

TLDR Dell Technologies (DELL) delivered record Q2 revenue of $29.8 billion, up 19% year-over-year, beating analyst expectations The company raised full-year revenue guidance to 12% growth and increased earnings outlook to 17% growth for fiscal 2026 Dell’s AI server business generated $8.2 billion in quarterly revenue with an $11.7 billion order backlog pointing to continued [...] The post Best AI Stocks To Buy Now According To Top Analysts appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+3.42%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1353+4.39%
Coincentral2025/09/06 23:00
The Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning – Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Newcomer

The Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning – Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Newcomer

While stocks, bonds, and real estate have historically been the main focus of retirement planning, digital assets are starting to […] The post The Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning – Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Newcomer appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06053+0.61%
Coindoo2025/09/06 23:00
Best Cryptos to Buy Now: Why BlockDAG Leads the Pack in 2025

Best Cryptos to Buy Now: Why BlockDAG Leads the Pack in 2025

Looking for the best cryptos to buy now? Discover why BlockDAG is dominating presales, alongside insights on Solana, Litecoin, and Aptos as top market contenders in 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
HashPack
PACK$0.01701+1.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-1.11%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 23:00
Belarus President Pushes Transparent Rules to Attract Crypto Investors

Belarus President Pushes Transparent Rules to Attract Crypto Investors

The post Belarus President Pushes Transparent Rules to Attract Crypto Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko urged regulators to finalize long-delayed rules for cryptocurrencies and digital tokens, according to remarks reported by state news agency BelTA on Sept. 5. BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying his 2023 instructions to craft comprehensive regulation had yet to produce approved documents. He called for “transparent rules of the game” and new oversight mechanisms, arguing that Belarus needs to keep up with global crypto adoption while safeguarding investors and financial stability. Citing a report from the State Control Committee, Lukashenko said an inspection of crypto platforms revealed violations in transaction records. He added, according to BelTA, that in about half of the cases funds transferred abroad by Belarusian investors did not return, a situation he described as unacceptable. While the report did not give details, this likely referred to situations where investors used foreign crypto platforms and were unable to withdraw their money back to Belarus, either because of regulatory gaps, platform failures or capital outflows that were never repatriated. The president also noted that technology is advancing faster than legislation, creating pressure for new branches of law. He instructed regulators and the Hi-Tech Park — the special economic zone that oversees much of Belarus’ digital economy — to split responsibilities and use their expertise to draft rules that would reassure businesses at home and abroad they could “work calmly in our digital haven.” Lukashenko’s latest comments come just months after he publicly considered another way to expand Belarus’ role in crypto. On March 5, CoinDesk reported that he raised the possibility of harnessing the country’s excess electricity for digital asset mining. “Look at this mining. More and more people are turning to me. If it is profitable for us, let’s do it,” he told his newly appointed energy minister, according to BelTA at the time. Back…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108-0.75%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0327+5.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:59
Germany unveils Nvidia supercomputer, says Europe is closing AI gap with US and China

Germany unveils Nvidia supercomputer, says Europe is closing AI gap with US and China

The post Germany unveils Nvidia supercomputer, says Europe is closing AI gap with US and China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany has deployed what it says is Europe’s most powerful AI machine to date, as Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday oversaw the activation of a new Nvidia-powered supercomputer, called Jupiter, at the Juelich research center in western Germany, according to Reuters. The system, built with support from French IT firm Atos and German company ParTec, now ranks as the fourth-fastest supercomputer in the world. It’s also the first in Europe to reach Exascale class, capable of performing one quintillion operations per second, or about the combined processing strength of 10 million laptops. Friedrich called the machine a “historic European pioneering project” and said it is Europe’s way of responding to the United States and China, both of which lead in the push toward an AI-driven economy. “We in Germany and in Europe have all the opportunities to catch up and then to hold our own,” he said at the launch. Jupiter is designed for use in scientific fields like biotechnology and climate research, areas where supercomputing is essential for running simulations, building models, and processing massive datasets. But the installation is also seen as a political signal. European institutions are trying to reduce dependence on foreign-controlled digital infrastructure and chips, especially from US tech giants and Chinese manufacturers. Officials say Jupiter should stay accessible to firms and researchers Ralf Wintergerst, who leads Germany’s digital business association Bitkom, said the new machine will push Germany to the front of the global high-performance computing field and help expand the country’s AI capabilities. He urged that Jupiter be made easily accessible for use. “Access to it should be made as unbureaucratic as possible for start-ups and established companies,” Ralf said on Friday. The European Union has lagged behind in developing the kind of hardware needed to support large-scale AI development. While engineers in…
CATCH
CATCH$0.0307-0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.12%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03579-0.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:58
London City Lionesses Suffer Crushing Defeat To Arsenal On WSL Debut

London City Lionesses Suffer Crushing Defeat To Arsenal On WSL Debut

The post London City Lionesses Suffer Crushing Defeat To Arsenal On WSL Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrates scoring her team’s second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Arsenal and London City Lionesses at Emirates Stadium on September 06, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images In their first-ever match in the top flight of the English women’s game, London City Lionesses lost 4-1 to the European champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. After deservedly taking an early lead, they were undone by a moment of genius by Olivia Smith, the women’s game first one million pound player. Smith’s stunning long-range equaliser shifted the momentum of the game in favor of Arsenal. It was no surprise when England’s heroines from the UEFA Women’s Euro final – Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly – combined to give them a first-half lead. Thereafter, Arsenal’s strength from the bench made the difference. Substitutes Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum combined to score two late goals. Mead providing two assists for Blackstenius, and then Maanum, to give the final scoreline a flattering gloss. Nonetheless, London City Lionesses emerged with considerable credit from their first game at this level. Unlike many visiting teams to the Emirates Stadium, they started on the front foot, pressing high and spraying the ball confidently. After a quarter of an hour, captain Kosovare Asllani won and converted a penalty kick. She had also scored their first goal of the previous season in the second tier and having not played in the Women’s Super League since 2017, it was her first goal in the English top flight for 3026 days. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Kosovare Asllani of London City Lionesses celebrates scoring her team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Women’s Super…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0153-0.11%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00551-5.97%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3952-2.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 22:55
