Germany unveils Nvidia supercomputer, says Europe is closing AI gap with US and China

Germany has deployed what it says is Europe's most powerful AI machine to date, as Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday oversaw the activation of a new Nvidia-powered supercomputer, called Jupiter, at the Juelich research center in western Germany, according to Reuters. The system, built with support from French IT firm Atos and German company ParTec, now ranks as the fourth-fastest supercomputer in the world. It's also the first in Europe to reach Exascale class, capable of performing one quintillion operations per second, or about the combined processing strength of 10 million laptops. Friedrich called the machine a "historic European pioneering project" and said it is Europe's way of responding to the United States and China, both of which lead in the push toward an AI-driven economy. "We in Germany and in Europe have all the opportunities to catch up and then to hold our own," he said at the launch. Jupiter is designed for use in scientific fields like biotechnology and climate research, areas where supercomputing is essential for running simulations, building models, and processing massive datasets. But the installation is also seen as a political signal. European institutions are trying to reduce dependence on foreign-controlled digital infrastructure and chips, especially from US tech giants and Chinese manufacturers. Officials say Jupiter should stay accessible to firms and researchers Ralf Wintergerst, who leads Germany's digital business association Bitkom, said the new machine will push Germany to the front of the global high-performance computing field and help expand the country's AI capabilities. He urged that Jupiter be made easily accessible for use. "Access to it should be made as unbureaucratic as possible for start-ups and established companies," Ralf said on Friday. The European Union has lagged behind in developing the kind of hardware needed to support large-scale AI development. While engineers in…