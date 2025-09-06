MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Rome — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Rome is a project within the Solana ecosystem that enables deploying EVM dApps using Solana’s consensus. The team has raised $9 million in funding from Hack VC, HashKey Capital, Robot Ventures, P2 Ventures, and others. In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop. Сообщение Rome — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
GO
$0.00032
-36.00%
LL
$0.01188
-0.58%
VC
$0.00335
-2.33%
Podijeli
Incrypted
2025/09/06 23:13
Podijeli
WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets: A Look Inside the Safeguards, What You Need To Know
The post WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets: A Look Inside the Safeguards, What You Need To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed that 272 wallets were recently blacklisted. While this sounds alarming, the team stresses it’s a protective measure, not a restriction on regular users. WLFI only triggers blacklist or pause functions when there’s a clear fraud or security risk. Why 272 Wallets Were Flagged The blacklist spans only a tiny fraction of WLFI’s total holders. Still, the breakdown offers insight into how threats unfold in real time: 215 wallets (≈79.0%) tied to a phishing attack. 50 wallets (≈18.4%) linked to compromised access. 5 wallets (≈1.8%) flagged for high risk. 1 wallet (≈0.4%), belonging to Justin Sun, suspected of misappropriating funds from other holders. This action shows WLFI’s unique balance between decentralization and user protection. The project is not aiming to control behavior but to block damage before it spreads. We’ve heard community concerns about recent wallet blacklists. Transparency first: WLFI only intervenes to protect users, never to silence normal activity. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 5, 2025 Blacklist and Pause: Why These Functions Exist Decentralized contracts usually leave communities exposed during emergencies. WLFI takes a different approach by embedding blacklist and pause functions into its contract. Blacklist Function: Freezes compromised wallets to stop fund drainage. Pause Function: Temporarily halts transactions in extreme events like exploits or technical failures. WLFI emphasizes these are last-resort safety tools, not everyday controls. Their purpose is protection, ensuring the ecosystem can respond to real-world risks without long-term centralization. How WLFI Detects and Responds to Threats WLFI runs a layered monitoring system to keep its network safe. Each tool brings a different angle: TRM Labs, Provides real-time blockchain forensics, scoring wallets for risk and sanctions exposure. Sumsub, Rescreens KYC data to ensure early participants aren’t linked to sanctioned or fraudulent activity. On-Chain Analytics, Flags unusual trading or transfer patterns. Community Reports, Direct…
STOP
$0.15139
-6.83%
T
$0.01586
+0.06%
REAL
$0.06053
+0.61%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:10
Podijeli
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Shiba Inu Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale in 2025
Meme coins are once again at the center of attention as the 2025 bull run takes shape. All deatils below.
SHIBA
$0.000000000549
+0.91%
BULL
$0.00239
+5.70%
MEME
$0.002595
+2.28%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/06 23:09
Podijeli
Ozak AI Price Prediction Points to $1 Target While Bitcoin Eyes $200K and Solana $500
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
AI
$0.1239
+3.42%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 23:08
Podijeli
Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning
The post Best Crypto to Buy for 2025 Retirement Planning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a rising newcomer are emerging as smart picks for retirement portfolios in 2025. While stocks, bonds, and real estate have historically been the main focus of retirement planning, digital assets are starting to play a big part in wealth management. Institutions and individuals are beginning to consider cryptocurrency as a significant long-term investment as Ethereum solidifies its position as the global financial backbone and Bitcoin trades above $110,000 once again. It is attractive due to its potential for asymmetric upside, inflation hedging, and diversification. The debate is shifting from “if” to “how much” because of the growing legitimacy of cryptocurrencies, even though the majority of portfolios are still based on legacy assets. Along with Bitcoin and Ethereum, analysts are beginning to mention MAGACOIN FINANCE, an unexpected newcomer, as part of this evolving retirement strategy in 2025. Bitcoin: A retirement anchor with scarcity Bitcoin has earned its place as digital gold, with a capped supply of 21 million coins. Pension funds, sovereign wealth vehicles, and public companies continue to accumulate BTC as a hedge against both inflation and currency debasement. Its long-term performance, resilience during global crises, and liquidity make it an appealing anchor asset. For retirees seeking predictable scarcity and a global store of value, Bitcoin remains the benchmark choice. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The new wildcard in retirement portfolios Retirement investors typically look to Bitcoin and Ethereum, but some are beginning to add MAGACOIN FINANCE as a speculative kicker. Backed by its Patriot50X bonus code and a presale model that continues to sell out in hours, the coin captures both urgency and scarcity. Financial planners note that including a small portion of high-upside assets like MAGACOIN FINANCE can transform long-term growth trajectories. Current forecasts range from 35x to 80x potential, driven by early adoption curves. While…
REAL
$0.06053
+0.61%
BTC
$110,980.49
+0.15%
PLAY
$0.04146
+0.90%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:07
Podijeli
Skybridge Capital founder: It took eight years to make his first Bitcoin investment
PANews reported on September 6th that SkyBridge Capital founder and CEO Anthony Scaramucci shared his journey from cryptocurrency skeptic to advocate during a social media Q&A session. He stated that although he had been exposed to Bitcoin as early as 2012, it took him eight years to make his first investment because he initially didn't understand it and was very skeptical. However, after truly understanding blockchain and Bitcoin, he realized it was a tremendous technological breakthrough. Anthony Scaramucci added that 90% of people would be inclined to Bitcoin if they "did a little research."
Q
$0.010805
+25.58%
T
$0.01586
+0.06%
PEOPLE
$0.01902
+1.92%
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/06 23:05
Podijeli
Senate Nears Vote on Key Crypto Bill Amid Efforts for Bipartisan Support
TLDR Senate updates crypto market structure bill to clarify treatment of tokenized securities. Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees expected to vote on bill portions in October. The Senate’s crypto bill aims for bipartisan support to secure passage before year-end. Lummis confident that the crypto market structure bill will reach the president this year. The U.S. [...] The post Senate Nears Vote on Key Crypto Bill Amid Efforts for Bipartisan Support appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.011
+9.45%
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/06 23:05
Podijeli
Courts block immigration and education orders as Trump turns to executive power
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Friday night that Democrats will “force votes” in the next few weeks to reverse President Donald Trump’s import tariffs, arguing the measures are hurting American workers. He pointed directly to the latest job report, which showed unemployment climbing and job growth slowing, and blamed Trump’s trade agenda for making […]
TRUMP
$8.446
+1.55%
TRADE
$0.11295
-1.20%
BLOCK
$0.09379
+54.00%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 23:05
Podijeli
Michael Saylor Spotlights Strategy’s Performance Following S&P 500 Snub
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.018158
+5.12%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/06 23:03
Podijeli
Why was Michael Saylor’s Strategy snubbed by a S&P 500 secret committee?
The post Why was Michael Saylor’s Strategy snubbed by a S&P 500 secret committee? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy missed out on inclusion in the S&P 500 this Friday, sending MSTR tumbling almost 3% despite meeting every published criterion. Unexpectedly, commission-free trading app Robinhood was included, sending its stock soaring by 7%, and exposing how discretionary and secretive the selection process really is. The SPX is run by a ‘secret committee’ The S&P 500 is often seen as the gold standard of U.S. corporate prestige, a club that companies fight hard to join. Strategy comfortably checked all the boxes: strong market cap, liquidity, and four consecutive quarters of positive earnings. Many investors expected the company’s Bitcoin-heavy balance sheet (now over 636,000 BTC) would finally land it a coveted spot. But as Boomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out on X, meeting the criteria isn’t enough: “Why wasn’t $MSTR allowed into the S&P 500 Index despite meeting all the criteria? Because the ‘Committee’ said no. You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee.” This “Committee” is not public. Its members are senior analysts from S&P Dow Jones Indices, but their identities are withheld to avoid lobbying and outside influence. The reality is that even after meeting strict metrics, final entry is a matter of human discretion, not a rules-based process. The Bitcoin Therapist said it best: “Reminder that a company that literally sells a shitcoin called ‘Fartcoin’ with a treasury of 11,776 BTC was included in the S&P 500 but Strategy, a Bitcoin only company with a treasury of 636,505 BTC and the largest fixed income IPOs of the year was not included.” Strategy is the largest corporate Bitcoin holder and has become a proxy for BTC exposure on U.S. financial markets. Its omission has sparked frustration among crypto advocates and traditional investors alike, who believe old-guard prejudice is still…
T
$0.01586
+0.06%
U
$0.011
+9.45%
SPX
$1.1722
+4.76%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:03
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy
Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US