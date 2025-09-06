Belarus President Calls for Faster Development of Crypto Regulations

Highlights: Belarus' president urges faster crypto regulations to keep the region aligned with global industry trends. The existing framework under Hi-Tech Park no longer fully supports rapid crypto sector growth. Belarus aims to establish clear rules, protections, and oversight while supporting local and foreign investors. Belarus' President Aleksandr Lukashenko has called on authorities to accelerate the creation of full cryptocurrency regulations. The fast growth of the crypto sector in Belarus has prompted him to push for clearer and more detailed rules. According to a report on Friday by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Lukashenko emphasized at a recent government meeting that the country must stay aligned with emerging trends. He said, "The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere. It is important because it is a new area for the country." Current Framework Falls Short Two years ago, Lukashenko first directed the development of full regulations for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. Yet, he noted that no finalized documents have reached his desk so far. At present, Belarus' main authority for overseeing digital assets is the Hi-Tech Park (HTP), the nation's leading IT and special economic zone. BREAKING: PRESIDENT OF BELARUS JUST URGED HIS COUNTRY TO ADOPT #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO IN CABINET MEETING "WHOEVER SETS THE TREND WILL GET THE MAXIMUM BENEFIT" NATION STATE GAME THEORY AT WORK pic.twitter.com/liZa2W4hIM — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) September 5, 2025 Operating under the rules of Digital Economy Development Ordinance No. 8, the HTP has offered a basic legal framework for token creation, issuance, and trading, though it is now considered inadequate for the sector's evolving needs. Lukashenko recognized the role of the HTP but stated that its current powers are not enough for proper oversight. He indicated that traditional state agencies will soon take a larger role, working alongside the HTP to manage the sector more effectively. He stated: "I gave a number of instructions to ensure comprehensive regulation of the sphere of digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. However, I still don't have approved documents on my table." Lukashenko Pushes for Clear Crypto Rules and Increased Oversight in Belarus The president emphasized the need to clearly define the roles of government bodies and the Hi-Tech Park, the state-backed IT special economic zone, within the crypto sector. His statement follows a March directive to the energy minister to begin building Belarus's cryptocurrency mining sector. Lukashenko commented on cryptocurrency mining, suggesting that if it proves profitable for Belarus, the country should pursue it. He noted that with surplus electricity available, the production of cryptocurrency could be encouraged. The report states that the rules proposed by the president during the conference aim to create "clear rules of the game and control mechanisms." He called for outlining the essential principles of new regulations to ensure financial stability and security for the government, citizens, and private businesses. Lukashenko stressed that these measures should let legitimate Belarusian companies and foreign investors operate smoothly within the country's "digital haven." While the government has not shared a timeline for new regulations, Lukashenko's warning suggests that the crypto sector in Belarus will face much closer government oversight in the coming months.