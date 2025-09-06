2025-09-07 Sunday

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on September 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $91.373 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $44.7798 million in long positions and $46.5932 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $8.7795 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $19.6219 million.
PANews2025/09/06 23:30
Could BFX Be The Next $1 Token? Here’s Why The BlockchainFX Could Be The Crypto To Buy Ahead Of Hyperliquid And Dogecoin

Yet both have also shown periods of sharp price drops, leaving investors searching for the next high-growth opportunity. Many now […] The post Could BFX Be The Next $1 Token? Here’s Why The BlockchainFX Could Be The Crypto To Buy Ahead Of Hyperliquid And Dogecoin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 23:29
Bitcoin Price And Dogecoin Stall But Analysts Say One Meme Coin Could Outshine Both In The Next Rally

The post Bitcoin Price And Dogecoin Stall But Analysts Say One Meme Coin Could Outshine Both In The Next Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing again, but not in the way some expected. The Bitcoin price keeps flirting with resistance, Dogecoin is still running on nostalgia, and traders looking for that next explosive run are getting restless. That’s why a new contender—Layer Brett—is turning heads.  Bitcoin (BTC): Bitcoin price stalls as appetite shifts to higher upside For over a decade, Bitcoin has been the standard, the original, the safe-ish play in an otherwise chaotic market. But lately, even die-hard Bitcoiners are admitting the energy is fading. The Bitcoin price keeps testing upper resistance bands—$112K here, $115K there—but there’s no real momentum. It’s like watching an old heavyweight shadowbox himself. Macro conditions aren’t helping. Inflation signals, ETF chatter, and Fed jawboning have all been priced in. So, while long-term holders keep stacking sats, the more speculative crowd? They’re losing interest. Why hold one coin when you could hold 100,000? That’s where the new meme plays come in—cheap entries, viral upside, and actual activity. The Bitcoin price might still command respect, but it’s not commanding the degens anymore. And with the next rally looking more like a meme-fueled frenzy than a macro-driven grind, Bitcoin may end up playing second fiddle to projects with sharper fangs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Still beloved, still stalled Dogecoin isn’t dead. It’s still one of the most recognisable names in crypto. Elon still drops the odd tweet, Reddit still rallies around it, and it still ranks high on coin trackers. But recognition isn’t the same as momentum—and that’s where Dogecoin is falling short. The charts tell the story. Despite occasional meme surges, Dogecoin keeps getting stuck under resistance, with traders hoping for a breakout to $0.36 that never quite arrives. Volume is middling, social chatter is thinning, and for all its charm, there’s nothing new in the pipeline. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:28
100 Public Companies Now Hold 4% of Bitcoin Supply: Harvard

The post 100 Public Companies Now Hold 4% of Bitcoin Supply: Harvard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Harvard Business Review reported that 100 public companies now hold Bitcoin. Michael Saylor-led Strategy Inc holds 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Texas, Wyoming, and other States have put structures in place for a Bitcoin reserve. Harvard Business Review (HBR) on X confirmed that there are about 100 public companies now holding the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC). Altogether, their total BTC holding accounts for approximately 4% of the coin’s supply. It is worth noting that only Strategy holds about 3% of the 21 million Bitcoin supply. Addressing Institutional Pivot Toward Bitcoin In an article titled “Does Bitcoin Belong on Your Balance Sheet?,” HBR reflected on how mainstream corporate finance has evolved over the years. This sector has pivoted from its fear of holding crypto assets to now clamoring for a slice of the asset class at all costs. Hence, the question amongst these Wall Street giants is: How much crypto is on your balance sheet? About 100 public companies now hold bitcoin, accounting for approximately 4% of its supply. https://t.co/6pgv355JgK — Harvard Business Review (@HarvardBiz) September 6, 2025 Most of the time, this question is centered around Bitcoin, even though altcoins have also been in the spotlight lately. It is worth acknowledging that President Donald Trump’s “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” executive order played a huge role in this change of stance. With such a more friendly regulatory perspective and framework, Bitcoin is now difficult to ignore. Texas has been busy with curating groundbreaking legislation to accommodate its Bitcoin treasury reserve. This state passed Senate Bill 21 to establish a Bitcoin reserve in May. The bill aims to enable Texas to hold cryptocurrency reserves for assets with a market capitalization exceeding $500 billion. At the time, only Bitcoin was categorized as having a market cap that exceeded $500…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:27
Stablecoin demand soars amid U.S. economic slowdown – Details

The post Stablecoin demand soars amid U.S. economic slowdown – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 6, 2025 Key takeaways Stablecoins are surging again as uncertainty pushes more capital onto exchanges. Ethereum now dominates stablecoin settlement, while Tron remains the go-to for fast, low-cost payments. Stablecoins are in the spotlight. As economic pressure builds and traders look for safety, these digital dollars are piling up on exchanges at record pace. The latest is a quick look at how global uncertainty is deciding where money flows next. The market is ready Stablecoins are moving in waves. The first surge came in late 2024 when unemployment cracks started showing; exchange reserves shot from about $30 billion to over $50 billion almost overnight, while deposit activity spiked alongside. Source: CryptoQuant Fast-forward to mid-2025, and we have a repeat in the pattern. Stablecoin reserves just touched $58.5 billion, while the number of depositing addresses now regularly tops 30,000, even hitting close to 40,000 at peaks. Source: CryptoQuant In time, this could flow into Bitcoin [BTC] and other risk assets at the right moment. Ethereum leads, but Tron still owns payments For years, Ethereum [ETH] set the standard for stablecoin activity, with nearly all major tokens moving on ERC-20 until mid-2019. That changed when Tron [TRX] entered the market with a simple pitch: faster transactions and lower fees. Its appeal for small, everyday payments helped Tron steadily grow, peaking in May 2023 at an impressive 74% share of all stablecoin activity. Source: Cryptoquant Since then, the balance has shifted back and forth, with Tron’s market share fluctuating between 13% and 67%. As of September 2025, Ethereum has regained nearly 70% of the market, while Tron holds about 30%. The divide shows the different ways in which stablecoins are being used. Source: X Ethereum has become the settlement layer for deep liquidity and institutional flows, while Tron now powers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:26
Belarus President Calls for Faster Development of Crypto Regulations

Highlights: Belarus’ president urges faster crypto regulations to keep the region aligned with global industry trends. The existing framework under Hi-Tech Park no longer fully supports rapid crypto sector growth. Belarus aims to establish clear rules, protections, and oversight while supporting local and foreign investors. Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko has called on authorities to accelerate the creation of full cryptocurrency regulations. The fast growth of the crypto sector in Belarus has prompted him to push for clearer and more detailed rules. According to a report on Friday by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Lukashenko emphasized at a recent government meeting that the country must stay aligned with emerging trends. He said, “The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere. It is important because it is a new area for the country.” Current Framework Falls Short Two years ago, Lukashenko first directed the development of full regulations for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. Yet, he noted that no finalized documents have reached his desk so far. At present, Belarus’ main authority for overseeing digital assets is the Hi-Tech Park (HTP), the nation’s leading IT and special economic zone.  BREAKING: PRESIDENT OF BELARUS JUST URGED HIS COUNTRY TO ADOPT #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO IN CABINET MEETING "WHOEVER SETS THE TREND WILL GET THE MAXIMUM BENEFIT" NATION STATE GAME THEORY AT WORK pic.twitter.com/liZa2W4hIM — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) September 5, 2025 Operating under the rules of Digital Economy Development Ordinance No. 8, the HTP has offered a basic legal framework for token creation, issuance, and trading, though it is now considered inadequate for the sector’s evolving needs. Lukashenko recognized the role of the HTP but stated that its current powers are not enough for proper oversight. He indicated that traditional state agencies will soon take a larger role, working alongside the HTP to manage the sector more effectively. He stated: “I gave a number of instructions to ensure comprehensive regulation of the sphere of digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. However, I still don’t have approved documents on my table.”  Lukashenko Pushes for Clear Crypto Rules and Increased Oversight in Belarus The president emphasized the need to clearly define the roles of government bodies and the Hi-Tech Park, the state-backed IT special economic zone, within the crypto sector. His statement follows a March directive to the energy minister to begin building Belarus’s cryptocurrency mining sector. Lukashenko commented on cryptocurrency mining, suggesting that if it proves profitable for Belarus, the country should pursue it. He noted that with surplus electricity available, the production of cryptocurrency could be encouraged. The report states that the rules proposed by the president during the conference aim to create “clear rules of the game and control mechanisms.” He called for outlining the essential principles of new regulations to ensure financial stability and security for the government, citizens, and private businesses. Lukashenko stressed that these measures should let legitimate Belarusian companies and foreign investors operate smoothly within the country’s “digital haven.” While the government has not shared a timeline for new regulations, Lukashenko’s warning suggests that the crypto sector in Belarus will face much closer government oversight in the coming months. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:26
Shiba Inu Sparks Renewed Attention with Surprising Market Divergence

Shiba Inu could see a 500% surge according to a new divergence pattern. SHIB's strong support level and accumulating phase point to potential rallies. Continue Reading:Shiba Inu Sparks Renewed Attention with Surprising Market Divergence The post Shiba Inu Sparks Renewed Attention with Surprising Market Divergence appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:25
Analysts say this under $0.10 memecoin could soar in 2025

The post Analysts say this under $0.10 memecoin could soar in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe emerges as 2025’s standout memecoin, blending culture with a fast, low-fee Layer 2 blockchain. Summary Little Pepe pairs meme culture with a Layer 2 blockchain, offering speed, security, and ultra-low fees under $0.10. With a 95.49% CertiK audit score, Little Pepe proves its ecosystem is secure, ranking among the safest meme projects. Analysts see Little Pepe as Dogecoin’s successor, merging meme culture with serious blockchain innovation. The search for the next memecoin giant has intensified in 2025, with investors looking beyond Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu for fresh opportunities.  Among the contenders, one project under $0.10 is standing out: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe blends meme culture with blockchain by launching a Layer 2 built for speed, security, and ultra-low fees. Presale nears completion The Little Pepe presale is rapidly approaching its final stage. In Stage 12, LILPEPE is priced at $0.0021, with over 95% of tokens sold, raising $23.8m of its $25.5m goal, showing strong investor confidence.  Investors recognize that Little Pepe is not only about fun and community but also about delivering a robust blockchain foundation. A memecoin with infrastructure What sets Little Pepe apart from traditional meme tokens is its Layer 2 blockchain design. While most memecoins live on existing blockchains and rely heavily on speculative hype, Little Pepe is building its own infrastructure. Its Layer 2 network focuses on: High transaction speeds to power trading and dApp use. Ultra-low fees, making micro-transactions viable. Enhanced security, ensuring safe participation. CertiK-backed security To build trust, Little Pepe underwent a CertiK audit, scoring 95.49%, which covered contract logic, access control, vulnerabilities, and efficiency. The audit reveals that Little Pepe’s smart contracts adhere to all top security…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:24
Crypto Boom Soon? Major Banks Predict At Least 2 Rate Cuts After Weak Labor Data

The post Crypto Boom Soon? Major Banks Predict At Least 2 Rate Cuts After Weak Labor Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Boom Soon? Major Banks Predict At Least 2 Rate Cuts After Weak Labor Data | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-boom-soon-major-banks-predict-two-rate-cuts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:23
What Time Is The 2025 US Open Women’s Final? How To Watch For Free

The post What Time Is The 2025 US Open Women’s Final? How To Watch For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the net with Aryna Sabalenka after winning the Ladies’ semi final match on Centre Court on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Peter van den Berg/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) ISI Photos via Getty Images After an intense three weeks, the US Open Women’s Singles Final kicks off tonight, with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on American Amanda Anisimova (7) at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. In the Women’s Singles Semifinals on Sept. 4, Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula (4) in three sets. Earlier this year, she reached two other Grand Slam finals but came up short, losing to Madison Keys at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at the French Open. Meanwhile, Anisimova mounted a comeback in her semifinal, defeating Naomi Osaka (23) in a nail-biting match that stretched past midnight. The victory sends the 24-year-old New Jersey native to her second straight Grand Slam final. Forbes‘I Can’t Be Mad’: Naomi Osaka Upbeat After U.S. Open Semifinal LossBy Manasi Pathak “It means the world,’’ Anisimova said after the victory, per the US Open. “I’m trying to process that right now. It’s just absolutely a dream come true.” She continued, “It has been a dream of mine like forever to be in the US Open final and obviously the hope is to be the champion. But I’m in the final now and I’ll try to get ready.’’ Regarding the players’ head-to-head history, Anisimova holds the advantage, winning six of their nine career meetings. Most recently, Anisimova defeated Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals in July with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Here’s everything you need to know about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:22
