Davey Johnson, Pilot Of ‘86 Mets Champs, Leaves Great Legacy

Davey Johnson led the 1986 Mets to the second world championship in their history. (Photo by: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images) Getty Images Davey Johnson did not live to see himself enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Johnson, whose name will be considered again when the Eras Committee considers managers, died Friday at age 82. One of just three managers to take four different teams into postseason play, Johnson compiled a .562 winning percentage, 10th-best among managers who won at least 1,000 games (the other nine are already enshrined in Cooperstown). Five Misses The Eras Committee, an off-shoot of the old Veterans Committee, has rejected Johnson five times over the last 15 years but is likely to consider him again a year from December when it meets again to consider managers. He will need 12 of its 16 votes for the 75 per cent required for election. As a player, the hard-driving Johnson was a slugging infielder who once hit 43 home runs in a season and was part of the first trio of teammates top 40, along with Hank Aaron and Darrell Evans of the 1973 Atlanta Braves. Johnson played from 1965-78 and was the second baseman for Baltimore teams that won four pennants and two world championships. Davey Johnson excelled as a player and manager for the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images He later managed several teams, winning the 1986 World Series with the New York Mets and another National League East title two years later. Johnson later won division titles with the 1997 Orioles, 2012 Washington Nationals, and 1995 Cincinnati Reds and reached the playoffs with the wild-card Orioles of 1996. Johnson, who also managed the Los Angeles Dodgers, won Manager of the Year honors in both leagues. Team USA Medal Highly-regarded…