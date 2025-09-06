2025-09-07 Sunday

Shiba Inu’s Market Interest Surges with New Patterns

The post Shiba Inu’s Market Interest Surges with New Patterns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) finds itself at the center of market buzz, thanks to an intriguing divergence pattern identified by crypto analyst Floratap. The pattern is believed to be a potential catalyst for a dramatic 500% price surge for the popular meme coin, signaling what could be one of the most notable comebacks in its trading […] Continue Reading:Shiba Inu’s Market Interest Surges with New Patterns Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/shiba-inus-market-interest-surges-with-new-patterns
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:44
Crypto Whale Lost $10M Betting Against the Market

The post Crypto Whale Lost $10M Betting Against the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin The perils of betting against the crypto market are on full display this month. Data from HyperInsight shows that a whale wallet dubbed “Iron Head Air Force” has racked up more than $10.4 million in losses over the past week as its short positions continue to bleed. The wallet, which begins with 0x880ac, is heavily exposed to a mix of shorts across top assets. Its largest losing position is in PUMP, where the whale opened at an average price of $0.0033 and now faces an unrealized loss of roughly $12.9 million. Other bets are also underwater: $30 million short in Solana (SOL) $12.5 million short in Bitcoin (BTC) Smaller shorts in Chainlink (LINK), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC) The scale of exposure has left the whale one of the most visible casualties of the recent upswing across altcoins. Contrasting Fortunes Not every trader has suffered. Ethena’s ENA token has climbed more than 13% in the past 24 hours, boosted by the foundation’s expanded buyback program. On-chain data shows another whale, address 0x6b7…c5e9c, took the opposite side of the market—opening 5x leveraged long positions in ENA and pocketing a $3.1 million profit. Why It Matters Whales often set the tone for broader market sentiment, and large short positions can exacerbate volatility when they begin to unwind. If prices continue to rise, forced liquidations from overleveraged whales like Iron Head Air Force could add fuel to rallies in assets like SOL, BTC, and PUMP. For now, the lesson is clear: betting against momentum in crypto can be an expensive strategy. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:43
Senator Chuck Schumer vows Democrats will force votes to reverse Trump’s tariffs

The post Senator Chuck Schumer vows Democrats will force votes to reverse Trump’s tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Friday night that Democrats will “force votes” in the next few weeks to reverse President Donald Trump’s import tariffs, arguing the measures are hurting American workers. He pointed directly to the latest job report, which showed unemployment climbing and job growth slowing, and blamed Trump’s trade agenda for making things worse. Schumer made it clear this is about pushing back against economic damage caused by the White House. The timing couldn’t be more amusing. Just as Democrats prepare for their tariff push, Trump is facing a flood of legal losses. A week after an appeals court struck down part of his tariffs, federal judges issued multiple rulings against key parts of his agenda. Trump is appealing the tariff ruling to the Supreme Court, and has warned it would be a “disaster” if the decision isn’t overturned. Still, this week’s court activity was a sharp blow to his administration, the most damaging stretch in months. Courts block immigration and education orders as Trump turns to executive power Federal judges blocked Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to speed up deportations, halted his move to deploy the National Guard for law enforcement in California, and shut down his order to freeze $2 billion in federal funds for Harvard University. Another ruling stopped the White House from ending legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Venezuelans, who had previously been shielded under special immigration status. The White House’s strategy has been to flood the legal system with executive orders, hoping not all would be struck down. “The courts aren’t going to strike down all that they’re doing,” said a White House-connected lawyer in May, adding, “they’ll end up accomplishing more by flooding the zone.” Despite the lower court rulings, the Trump administration continues to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:40
Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community

There has been increase in scammers impersonating top personalities in crypto space
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:40
Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader

The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways, leaving many traders underwhelmed. But while DOGE drifts, a new contender is gaining serious momentum. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project, has already raised over $2.8 million in its crypto presale and is priced at just $0.0055. Analysts are now calling it a potential 100x altcoin, setting [...] The post Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 23:38
Which Meme Heavyweight Claims The Crown During The Coming Market Mania

The post Which Meme Heavyweight Claims The Crown During The Coming Market Mania appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin spotlight is shifting once again, and three giants are battling for attention: Shiba Inu, Pepe, and rising challenger Layer Brett. Each one is backed by loyal communities, viral energy, and plenty of buzz, but only one can capture the crown in the coming market mania. Shiba Inu carries legacy status, Pepe thrives on pure meme momentum, and Layer Brett is the newcomer fusing humor with real utility. As traders gear up for the next big run, the stage is set for a showdown: which contender will lead the charge into 2025? Shiba Inu (SHIB): The seasoned contender Shiba Inu has been around long enough to prove it’s more than just Dogecoin’s younger cousin. With its Shibarium Layer 2 and strong retail following, SHIB keeps reinventing itself. But despite loyal supporters, its price momentum often struggles under the weight of massive supply. Investors hoping for a $0.01 dream are facing a steep uphill climb. That said, Shiba Inu still packs a punch in brand recognition. It has meme status locked in, and its ecosystem, spanning DEX, NFTs, and Shibarium, means it won’t disappear anytime soon. The challenge? Convincing the market it has more upside left than just nostalgia. Pepe coin (PEPE): The viral disruptor If Shiba Inu is the old guard, Pepe is the meme storm that blew through 2023. It skyrocketed out of nowhere, fueled by lightning-fast community growth and relentless viral momentum. Its strength lies in raw memetic power, an unstoppable force in crypto that can turn into sudden parabolic runs. But that same volatility is also its weakness. Pepe can deliver jaw-dropping rallies, then just as quickly retrace when hype cools. Unlike SHIB, it lacks a broader ecosystem to anchor value. For traders chasing adrenaline, Pepe remains a heavyweight. For long-term builders, it might feel…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:38
Davey Johnson, Pilot Of ‘86 Mets Champs, Leaves Great Legacy

The post Davey Johnson, Pilot Of ‘86 Mets Champs, Leaves Great Legacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Davey Johnson led the 1986 Mets to the second world championship in their history. (Photo by: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images) Getty Images Davey Johnson did not live to see himself enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Johnson, whose name will be considered again when the Eras Committee considers managers, died Friday at age 82. One of just three managers to take four different teams into postseason play, Johnson compiled a .562 winning percentage, 10th-best among managers who won at least 1,000 games (the other nine are already enshrined in Cooperstown). Five Misses The Eras Committee, an off-shoot of the old Veterans Committee, has rejected Johnson five times over the last 15 years but is likely to consider him again a year from December when it meets again to consider managers. He will need 12 of its 16 votes for the 75 per cent required for election. As a player, the hard-driving Johnson was a slugging infielder who once hit 43 home runs in a season and was part of the first trio of teammates top 40, along with Hank Aaron and Darrell Evans of the 1973 Atlanta Braves. Johnson played from 1965-78 and was the second baseman for Baltimore teams that won four pennants and two world championships. Davey Johnson excelled as a player and manager for the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images He later managed several teams, winning the 1986 World Series with the New York Mets and another National League East title two years later. Johnson later won division titles with the 1997 Orioles, 2012 Washington Nationals, and 1995 Cincinnati Reds and reached the playoffs with the wild-card Orioles of 1996. Johnson, who also managed the Los Angeles Dodgers, won Manager of the Year honors in both leagues. Team USA Medal Highly-regarded…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:37
Apple joins growing list of tech giants accused of training AI on copyrighted works

Apple has been hit with a fresh copyright lawsuit after two authors accused the company of illegally using their works to train its artificial intelligence models. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Northern California on Friday, claims Apple used pirated copies of books by Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson to build its OpenELM large […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 23:35
We now expect a 50bps Fed cut in September – Standard Chartered

The post We now expect a 50bps Fed cut in September – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. August non-farm payrolls rose just 22k, well below the 75k consensus; three-month average is now 29k. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, breaking above its range of the last 15 months/ Payrolls also softened between the July and September 2024 FOMC meetings, resulting in a 50bps cut, Standard Chartered’s economists John Davies and Steve Englander report. From ‘solid’ to soft in less than six weeks “The US labour-market report for August was softer than expected. Headline non-farm payrolls rose just 22k, versus the 75k consensus. Average weekly hours and y/y hourly earnings were also below consensus, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, breaking above its range of the last 15 months to a level last seen during the post-COVID recovery in 2021. While Fed Chair Powell was still describing the labour market as “solid” as recently as the 30 July FOMC, his stance had clearly changed by his Jackson Hole speech on 22 August. We think the August labour-market data has opened the door to a ‘catch-up’ 50bps rate cut at the September FOMC meeting, just as it did this time last year (we previously expected a 25bps cut).” “Fed rate-cut pricing, now at 28-29bps for September, has yet to shift firmly in that direction. We recognise that we are moving early, but we expect preliminary revisions to employment data for April 2024 to March 2025 (due next week) to support our 50bps call. We maintain our view that headline payrolls and unemployment data underplay the degree of labour-market softening given distortions from the birth-death adjustment and the more clear-cut decline in the employment-population ratio. We still doubt that the growth and inflation backdrop will allow for further easing beyond September, but after an initial 50bps cut, it could take time for the market to price in a slower…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:34
Unlocking Essential Bitcoin World News: Your 24/7 Coverage Guide

The post Unlocking Essential Bitcoin World News: Your 24/7 Coverage Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Essential Bitcoin World News: Your 24/7 Coverage Guide Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking Essential Bitcoin World News: Your 24/7 Coverage Guide Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/essential-bitcoin-world-news-guide/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:30
