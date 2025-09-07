MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
While the entire crypto market oscillates between consolidation and correction, Dogecoin stands out with a unique behavior. Its open interest, a barometer of open positions on futures contracts, remains stable at a historically high level, nearing 16 billion DOGE, or approximately 3.36 billion dollars. This threshold is remarkable in a climate where speculative activity is significantly declining across the majority of altcoins. L’article Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
DOGE
$0.21721
+1.16%
OPEN
$--
--%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 14:15
Podijeli
U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee
The post U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Proposed U.S. Senate bill seeks unified SEC-CFTC crypto oversight. Focus on protecting DeFi developers and clarifying airdrops. New committee aims to standardize crypto asset classification. A draft market structure bill introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to resolve cryptocurrency regulatory disputes by forming a joint SEC and CFTC committee to coordinate digital asset oversight. This initiative could enhance market efficiency, attract innovation, and clarify rules for DeFi, airdrops, and DePINs, fostering a more favorable environment for U.S.-based digital asset projects. U.S. Senate Drafts Bill for Unified Crypto Oversight A draft bill introduced in the U.S. Senate proposes forming a joint committee between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to address the ongoing challenges in cryptocurrency regulation. Notable provisions include safeguarding decentralized finance (DeFi) developers from legal liabilities and arranging an advisory panel to streamline rule-making. The draft bill brings forward clear distinctions for airdrops and stipulates that decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) are excluded from securities laws. The synergy of these measures reflects a concerted effort to harmonize crypto oversight, signifying a shift towards comprehensive frameworks across digital asset handling. “It’s time to leave turf aside and really collaborate,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said, highlighting intent to harmonize oversight. Market reactions indicate a positive outlook among stakeholders. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham emphasized their aims to reduce regulatory barriers and boost market efficiency. Industry observers believe such coordinated efforts may entice U.S.-domiciled projects back home, fostering innovation and capital inflow. Potential Impact on DeFi and Airdrops Market Did you know? In 2023, Uniswap’s UNI was classified as a security by some regulators, a move that may now see reconsideration under the proposed U.S. bill, potentially affecting its use in decentralized exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH)…
U
$0.01102
+9.32%
MORE
$0.10094
-0.83%
MOVE
$0.1179
+1.90%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 14:14
Podijeli
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Tip Maxi Doge As Potential Next Dogecoin
The Dogecoin price action has not been the most positive as of late, making it not the best crypto to buy now. However, there is an alternative emerging. It has the same appeal as Dogecoin, but is more “memefied” and has a quirky core that the original DOGE has probably forgotten. This project is Maxi […]
MORE
$0.10094
-0.83%
CORE
$0.4215
+1.29%
DOGE
$0.21721
+1.16%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/07 14:10
Podijeli
Ethereum stablecoins hit $150B ATH: What it means for ETH’s price
Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has climbed to a record $150 billion as validator participation also strengthens.
ETH
$4,296.08
-0.06%
ATH
$0.03002
+0.10%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 14:00
Podijeli
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for the Week
Kaspa price has been under pressure since its July high near $0.12. Over the past few weeks, the price has steadily slipped into the $0.07–$0.08 range. Right now, it’s trading around $0.078, which is a level the market has tested before. Earlier today, there was a sharp dip below this level, but buyers quickly stepped
NEAR
$2.433
+2.18%
KAS
$0.078659
+2.78%
NOW
$0.00706
-1.39%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:58
Podijeli
Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%
PANews reported on September 7 that according to FintechNews, the Singapore Police Force released fraud and cybercrime data for the first half of 2025. The data showed that Singaporeans lost approximately S$456 million to fraud, a decrease of approximately S$66 million from the previous year. The number of fraud and cybercrime cases fell by 21.5% to 22,476, compared with 28,625 cases in the same period last year. Losses caused by cryptocurrency-related fraud accounted for nearly 18% of the total losses, reaching S$81.6 million, mainly involving Tether, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Anti-Fraud Command also recovered S$56.7 million, including S$17 million in cryptocurrency, and worked with partners to avoid another S$179 million in potential losses.
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/07 13:56
Podijeli
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Crypto traders are weighing which major asset might lead the next upward move as risk appetite cools, according to Santiment. Crypto market sentiment has slipped into Fear, with signs showing that investors are temporarily stepping back from moving further down the risk curve, according to sentiment sources.“It’s clear traders are less interested in obscure altcoins and are instead debating which major asset will break out next,” sentiment platform Santiment said in a report on Saturday. Santiment said that the crypto market is increasingly focused on larger-cap crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP). “A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or ‘risk-off’ sentiment among traders,” Santiment said.Read more
BTC
$110,987.89
+0.16%
MORE
$0.10094
-0.83%
CAP
$0.13765
+18.52%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:54
Podijeli
Vitalik Buterin Highlights leanVM Proposal to Boost Ethereum’s Roadmap
Vitalik Buterin highlights leanVM in Ethereum’s roadmap, focusing on scalability with simpler ISA, XMSS aggregation, recursion, and efficiency gains.]]>
BOOST
$0.07543
+3.07%
GAINS
$0.02735
+2.85%
Podijeli
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/07 13:52
Podijeli
Top 5 reasons gold price is on a relentless bull run
Gold price continued its relentless bull run and is now hovering at its highest level on record. It jumped to a high of $3,586, continuing a trend that has been going on for months. This article highlights some of the top reasons why gold price is in a bull run.Gold ETF inflows are soaringThe first main reason why gold price is in a strong surge is that investors are still boosting their investments. One way to look at this is ETF inflows, which have continued rising in the past few months.Data shows that the closely-watched SPDR Gold ETF (SPY) added over $451 million in assets last week after it added $2.3 billion a week earlier. It has added over $11 billion in assets this year, pushing its assets to over $115 billion. The same trend is happening across other gold ETFs and mutual funds.China central bank buyingThe other major catalyst for the gold price is that China’s central bank has continued its buying spree as it continues to diversify from US dollars. It has now bought gold in the last ten consecutive months.The PBOC bought 0.06 million troy ounces in August, bringing its total holdings to over 74 million. It has now bought 1.2 million ounces worth over $4 billion in the same period. Other central banks, like those in India and Russia, have also been buying gold.Potential Federal Reserve cutsGold price is soaring as investors position themselves for the start of interest cuts. Odds of interest rate cuts have jumped after the US published weak economic numbers. A report on Friday showed that the economy created just 22,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3%. The main risk for the interest rate cuts is that the economy is in stagflation as inflation rises. Data scheduled for this week is expected to show that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.9% and the core CPI moved to 3.3%. As such, cutting interest rates during a stagflation risks pushing the economy to a high inflationary period. Gold price benefits in such periods because it is one of the most common safe-haven assets.Federal Reserve independenceGold price is also seeing substantial traction among investors because of the threat to Federal Reserve independence. Donald Trump has continued to call for Jerome Powell to cut interest rates this year. Most recently, he fired Lisa Cook, a Fed governor citing her mortgage application. Trump hopes that firing her will give him a chance to add another Fed governor to the bank. He may also use her firing to test the legal issue of replacing Jerome Powell, who he has contemplated firing in the past. Trade war and geopoliticsGold price has soared because of the ongoing trade war between the United States and other countries. This trade war is reshaping geoplitics, with China and India deepening their ties.Gold is often seen is a safe haven asset, meaning that it does well when there are risks in the economy. Therefore, these reasons mean that gold price will continue doing well in the coming months as these issues persist.The post Top 5 reasons gold price is on a relentless bull run appeared first on Invezz
TRUMP
$8.444
+1.52%
INDEX
$1.182
-2.31%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:49
Podijeli
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
The meme coin scene never stops surprising the market. Just when investors think the craze has peaked, another wave of tokens enters the stage with bold communities, stronger adoption, and narratives that catch fire. Among them, Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most influential meme coins, with analysts predicting a potential 50% upside […]
SHIB
$0.00001234
+0.48%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
CATCH
$0.0307
-0.32%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/07 13:45
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token