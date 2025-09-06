2025-09-07 Sunday

Authors compound Apple’s AI struggles with fresh content use lawsuit

The post Authors compound Apple’s AI struggles with fresh content use lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has been hit with a fresh copyright lawsuit after two authors accused the company of illegally using their works to train its artificial intelligence models. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Northern California on Friday, claims Apple used pirated copies of books by Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson to build its OpenELM large language models without authorization, credit, or payment. The proposed class action adds Apple to a growing list of technology companies facing litigation over their use of copyrighted material in training datasets. “Apple has not attempted to pay these authors for their contributions to this potentially lucrative venture,” the complaint said. Hendrix, based in New York, and Roberson, in Arizona, allege their works were part of a dataset of pirated books long known to circulate in machine learning research circles. AI firms are facing copyright lawsuits The action against Apple comes amid a series of high-profile legal battles over the use of copyrighted material in AI development. On the same day, AI startup Anthropic said it would pay $1.5 billion to settle claims from a group of authors who alleged it trained its Claude chatbot without appropriate permission. Lawyers for the plaintiffs described the deal as the largest copyright recovery in history, even though Anthropic did not admit liability. Other tech giants are also facing similar litigation. Microsoft was sued in June by a group of writers who claim their works were used without permission to train its Megatron model. Meta Platforms and OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, have likewise been accused of appropriating copyrighted works without licenses. The stakes for Apple For Apple, the lawsuit is a setback as the company seeks to expand its AI capabilities after unveiling its OpenELM family of models earlier this year. Marketed as smaller, more efficient alternatives to frontier systems…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:58
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count registered at 414 above expectations (411)

The post United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count registered at 414 above expectations (411) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:55
Which 3 Coins Could Explode?

The post Which 3 Coins Could Explode? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve’s September meeting is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for global markets. After months of holding firm against inflation, the Fed is now almost certain to cut interest rates following a dismal August jobs report. Investors who once debated whether rates would stay unchanged now see a rate cut as inevitable—25 basis points at minimum, with a chance of a deeper 50-point move. For crypto traders, this shift in monetary policy could be the spark that lights up September, driving fresh liquidity into Bitcoin and altcoins at a critical juncture. Fed’s September Decision: Rate Cut Almost Certain The Federal Reserve has been juggling two competing goals: controlling inflation and supporting employment. For most of the year, the focus leaned heavily on inflation control, keeping rates higher than normal. But the August jobs report flipped the script. Hiring came in much weaker than expected, creating a new priority—protecting the labor market from further decline. Now, markets view a September rate cut as almost a done deal. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is overwhelming certainty the Fed will cut at least 25 basis points, with a 14% probability of a larger 50-point cut. Just a week ago, investors were debating whether the Fed might hold steady. That debate is over. Why a Rate Cut Matters for Risk Assets? Lower interest rates ripple across financial markets in predictable ways. When borrowing costs fall, investors tend to move money away from low-yield bonds and into higher-return opportunities like equities and cryptocurrencies. Liquidity injections also fuel speculative demand, especially in volatile assets such as Bitcoin and altcoins. This is why crypto has historically thrived in dovish monetary cycles. Cheap money creates risk appetite, and Bitcoin’s narrative as a hedge against inflation plus an alternative asset often gains traction. Altcoins,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:54
Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin team makes key clarification for DOGE community amid treasury launch
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:52
Adam Back Warns Against Rise of ‘JPEG Spam’

The post Adam Back Warns Against Rise of ‘JPEG Spam’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Back, an early Bitcoin developer and the co-founder and CEO of Blockstream, has weighed in on the debate about what he calls “JPEG spam” on the Bitcoin blockchain. Back argues that it undermines the cryptocurrency’s core purpose as money in a thread on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. Bitcoin should be considered “owned by humanity” with developers acting as “stewards” who require user consensus to change the network materially, Back said. That principle, he added, was reinforced during the block-size wars of 2015–2017, when user-led economic pressure stopped miners from pushing through protocol changes. Back took aim at the surge of JPEG inscriptions—images stored directly on Bitcoin through the Taproot upgrade and the Ordinals protocol that it helped spawn. The number of JPEGs embedded in Bitcoin’s ledger has risen from 88 million in May to 105 million in September, a 20% increase. Fees tied to these inscriptions total roughly 7,000 BTC ($777 million). Bitcoin’s core mission The proponents of developments enabled by the Taproot upgrade, such as Ordinals, meanwhile, argue that as long as users are willing to pay for block space, they are a valid use of the network. Being a permissionless system, there should be no dictating of what Bitcoin can and cannot be used for, as this goes against the ethos of decentralization upon which it was built. Furthermore, the “JPEG spam” also strengthens the economic incentive for miners to maintain the Bitcoin network, which could become increasingly vital as the block rewards they receive are cut by 50% every four years. While miners benefit from higher fees, Back argues the effect is minimal once the hashrate has increased and costs are factored in. He estimated that JPEG inscriptions may contribute just 0.1% to mining profits, far outweighed by potential reputational harm, higher transaction costs for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:50
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Doubles Its Sales — But It Still Can’t Hit No. 1

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Doubles Its Sales — But It Still Can’t Hit No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being one of 2025’s most popular releases, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack climbs to a new high of No. 5 on the Top Album Sales after a 235% sales boost. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Ken Jeong speaks during Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” A Sing-Along Event at Regal LA Live on August 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix “Golden,” the biggest hit from KPop Demon Hunters, has conquered multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, where it became a rare track by a girl group (or a K-pop act) to lead the charge. While “Golden” steals much of the spotlight, the album that accompanies the movie is also hugely successful when it comes to streams and sales — but somehow the full-length has never hit No. 1 on some of Billboard’s most important rankings, despite being among the most popular titles of the year. This week, the set climbs to a new high on one roster thanks to a huge uptick in purchases. KPop Demon Hunters Cracks the Top Five KPop Demon Hunters only climbs on one album chart this frame. The soundtrack rises from No. 9 to No. 5 on the Top Album Sales list in its tenth week, hitting a new all-time high and cracking the top five for the first time. A Huge Boost in Sales The soundtrack rises to a new peak on the Top Album Sales chart thanks to a large increase in purchases. Luminate reports that in the past tracking frame in America, KPop Demon Hunters sold 18,300 copies. That’s up 235% from the period before. Still Short of No. 1 The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack stays steady on two other lists, holding in the runner-up space on the Billboard 200…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:49
Fed Rate Cut in September: Which 3 Coins Could Explode?

With fresh liquidity set to flow, three cryptocurrencies could be the biggest winners this month.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/06 23:48
Trump Considers Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair, Shortlists Three Candidates

The post Trump Considers Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair, Shortlists Three Candidates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump considers NEC Director Hassett among top candidates for Fed Chair. Three candidates remain for the position. Market observers closely monitor potential appointments. ChainCatcher is organizing the “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” conference in April 2025, featuring top blockchain experts, including a prominent Solana advisor. The event may spotlight Solana tokens, impacting investor interest, amid evolving U.S. crypto regulations post GENIUS Act, underlining potential shifts in market dynamics. Trump Shortlists Three Contenders for Fed Chair Role President Trump announced that Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, is one of three shortlisted candidates for Federal Reserve Chair. Additionally, Christopher Waller and Christopher Walsh are being considered, excluding Treasury Secretary Mnuchin from current considerations. The potential appointment of Hassett could signify a shift in economic strategy and monetary policy for the U.S. His current advisory role in economic issues underscores his viability for the post. Observers in financial sectors express interest in Trump’s final selection, as it will set the tone for future monetary policies. Official statements from Trump indicate no final decision yet, maintaining an atmosphere of anticipation. Historical Significance and Market Implications of Fed Appointments Did you know? The choice of a Federal Reserve Chair has historically impacted global financial markets, often influencing policy directions globally due to the Fed’s role in monetary policy. CoinMarketCap data shows that Solana (SOL) holds a market cap of $109.35 billion, comprising 2.87% of the market with prices recently rising by 34.31% over 60 days. Current trading volume stands at $3.78 billion. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts suggest Hassett’s appointment might lead to fiscal conservatism that aligns with broader macroeconomic trends, potentially affecting dollar value projections. Analysts refer to similar policy shifts following past appointments which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:48
It’s time for Broadcom to replace Tesla in the Magnificent 7

The post It’s time for Broadcom to replace Tesla in the Magnificent 7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Broadcom’s massive Q3 report makes it a prime target for Mag7 inclusion. It should replace Tesla as the latter has a lower valuation and profit profile. Broadcom’s move into AI chips makes it a competitor to Nvidia. August NFP shows large reduction in hiring, spurs equity flight. Broadcom (AVGO) seems to finally be getting its due. After initially selling off after a slim fiscal third-quarter beat on Thursday, the stock went on a tear, rising as much as 16% on Friday. The initial ho-hum market treatment on Thursday gave way to a red-hot rally after CEO Hock Tan announced that Broadcom had secured over $10 billion in AI infrastructure orders from a new customer. Since Broadcom already works with all the major hyperscalers, many presume this to be Sam Altman’s OpenAI. That news sent Nvidia (NVDA) stock some 3% lower since it means that the leading chipmaker has new competition from Broadcom’s custom AI chips. The broader market has slumped on Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced only 22K net new US hires in August, far below the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) consensus for 75K. June’s hiring data was also revised down by 27K to a 13K job loss. Broadcom should replace Tesla in the Magnificent 7 Broadcom’s roughly $160 billion gain in market cap on Friday places it well above Tesla (TSLA), and this is reason enough for Hock Tan’s company to replace the latter in the Magnificent 7 list of leading tech stocks. With a market cap of $1.44 trillion, Broadcom is now about one-third larger in valuation than the leading EV maker. That makes it the seventh-largest stock in the US market. Largest stocks by market cap as of September 5, 2025 While Tesla’s board has signaled it will give CEO Elon Musk the largest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 23:46
Senate Updates Crypto Market Structure Bill with New Protections and Oversight

Highlights: Crypto Market Structure Bill excludes staking, airdrops, and DePIN from securities classification rules. Bill protects DeFi developers from centralized legal standards and enforcement actions. SEC and CFTC to jointly oversee crypto under new advisory committee framework. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has released a new version of the Crypto Market Structure Bill, aiming to bring clear rules for the crypto industry. The updated draft adds fresh points to make sure some crypto activities are not counted as securities. In this version, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), staking, and airdrops are all kept outside securities laws. This step also matches the Securities and Exchange Commission’s stance that staking activities should not be treated as securities. New Protections Added in Updated Draft Bill In addition, the Committee has expanded Section 101, which deals with ancillary assets. This section confirms that assets not falling under securities remain outside the reach of securities laws. It also makes clear that staking and airdrops are not securities and blocks the SEC from filing enforcement actions or lawsuits against existing tokens, provided they are not involved in fraud. NEW: The Senate Banking Committee’s latest market structure draft reflects stakeholder and lobbyist feedback. Here are some standouts from the text: 1. Ancillary Assets (Section 101): This section aims to provide more legal clarity, exclude assets that are clearly… pic.twitter.com/ubK0f1UEF8 — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 5, 2025 The revised draft also includes new protections for software developers creating decentralized platforms. These provisions ensure that DeFi builders are not judged under the same standards as centralized firms. This approach builds on the framework earlier outlined in the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act. The bill also aligns with the Department of Justice’s recent policy statement, which said DeFi developers would not face prosecution unless they knowingly promoted illegal activity. By writing these protections into law, Congress is reinforcing the DOJ’s stance and offering more legal clarity for innovators in the space. These adjustments directly address Ripple’s earlier concerns about the draft bill. Ripple had stressed the need for strong provisions to prevent future SEC administrations from taking the same strict approach used by Gary Gensler. By incorporating these rules, Congress aims to limit regulatory overreach and provide greater certainty for the cryptocurrency market moving forward. SEC and CFTC Set for Joint Oversight Under New Draft Bill The draft Crypto Market Structure Bill also places strong attention on coordination between the SEC and CFTC. Under Section 701, the bill proposes the creation of a Joint Advisory Committee to simplify regulatory processes for digital assets. The goal is to prevent overlapping actions and bring more consistent oversight across the two agencies. Section 702 outlines clear steps for settling disagreements between the SEC and CFTC. It emphasizes collaboration and transparency in enforcement so that both regulators move in the same direction without confusion.  Lawmakers are pushing for effective regulation that avoids conflicting views or duplicate efforts. The two agencies are already preparing for a joint roundtable on September 29, where they will address ways to harmonize crypto regulations. The new provisions in the Crypto Market Structure Bill support this initiative and aim to build long-term cooperation between the regulators. JUST IN: The @SECGov and @CFTC are ramping up coordination to support crypto, DeFi, prediction markets, perpetual contracts & portfolio margining. The two agencies are aiming to harmonize rules, reduce regulatory gaps, expand trading hours, and use innovation exemptions to… pic.twitter.com/T8utxyhbKe — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 5, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:44
