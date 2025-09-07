2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Analysis Firm Warns: “Stay Away from These 7 Altcoins for Now”

Analysis Firm Warns: “Stay Away from These 7 Altcoins for Now”

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has published a list of altcoins that should be avoided due to high risk. Continue Reading: Analysis Firm Warns: “Stay Away from These 7 Altcoins for Now”
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-1.39%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:10
Podijeli
Home Affordability And The Monetary System

Home Affordability And The Monetary System

The post Home Affordability And The Monetary System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. We should put him on a coin (Photo by Roger Viollet Collection/Getty Images) Roger Viollet via Getty Images A few years ago I wrote a piece, for Public Discourse, called “Montesquieu and the Monetary System.” It discussed our having fiat money, non-gold-standard money, today, from the perspective of the eighteenth century French legal sage, Montesquieu. His Spirit of the Laws argued that legal arrangements properly well up from the ethos of the people—that there should be little “space” between what laws and legal conventions specify and the actual desires of the populace about the ordering of society. Fiat money fails this test outright. The public abhors fiat money and yearns for the days when the all-American expression “sound as a dollar” meant something. The United States was on the gold standard until 1971, and minted silver coins until 1964, these dates marking the final points of the most longed-for period of all of American economic history, in the popular imagination today—that of postwar, post-World War II prosperity. Americans prefer today, as they always have, classical monetary systems, not fiat ones. The view of experts is the opposite. They think that fiat money is great, and that the gold standard in particular is properly in the dustbin of history. They reject returning to a gold standard outright, get impatient with entertaining objections, and point to overwhelming consensus among professionals and specialists in monetary affairs that any consideration of the gold standard today is a waste of time, resources, and energy. Ben Bernanke’s position that he had no idea what moved the gold markets encapsulated the matter. A chief monetary master, such as a Federal Reserve chair, perhaps above all else should have a view as to what moves the gold markets. Populace loves gold-standard-like money, experts dismiss such money, and that…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3952-1.86%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.11%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:07
Podijeli
Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14

Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14

The post Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over $45 million in insider token unlocks set for Sep. 8-14 across multiple projects. Aptos leads with a $28.96M release, equal to 0.98% of its circulating supply. IO, PEAQ, BB, and AGI follow with unlocks valued between $1.4M and $5.2M. More than $45.2 million worth of insider token unlocks are scheduled between September 8 and 14, according to data from Tokenomist. These unlocks involve allocations to teams, founders, and private investors. This new supply could influence the short-term market activity of the tokens. Aptos Leads With $29M Unlock Aptos will see the largest release of the week on September 11. Roughly $28.96 million in tokens will be unlocked, representing 0.98% of its circulating supply. While the percentage is under 1%, the value of the release makes Aptos the dominant figure in this week’s unlock calendar. Notably, Aptos unlocked 11.31 million tokens ($45.24 million) on July 12, 1.76% of its circulating supply, to the market. The release followed May and June unlocks valued at $65 million and $53–$59 million, respectively.  Interestingly, Aptos’ price reactions to past unlocks have been mixed, ranging from a 3.6% increase in April to a 7.8% drop in May. The July tokens were distributed to the community, core contributors, the foundation, and investors. As of this press time, APT is trading at $4.22, a 1.7% decline in the past day. The token has been on a downward trend for the past year, experiencing a 27% loss during that period. IO and PEAQ Face Higher Percentage Unlocks IO and PEAQ will also experience significant token releases. IO’s unlock, scheduled for September 11, amounts to $5.17 million, equal to 5% of its circulating supply. PEAQ will follow on September 12 with a $4.94 million unlock, representing 7.28% of its supply. Both stand out for their higher percentage impact compared…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258+0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.11%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:06
Podijeli
Ondo Price Soars with the Arrival of Stocks and ETFs on Ethereum

Ondo Price Soars with the Arrival of Stocks and ETFs on Ethereum

The tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market reaches a new milestone with Ondo Finance's groundbreaking announcement: the deployment of over 100 American stocks and ETFs directly on the Ethereum blockchain. This major initiative propels the ONDO token to new heights, flirting with the symbolic 1 dollar mark.nThe enthusiasm around Ondo Finance signifies a silent revolution redefining access to traditional financial markets. By eliminating intermediaries and offering 24/7 trading, tokenization fundamentally transforms how investors interact with traditional assets.nThis evolution is part of a broader movement where blockchain becomes the new standard for democratizing investment, from real estate with players like RealT to listed stocks with Ondo Finance. A breakdown of a sector that could well disrupt traditional finance.n L’article Ondo Price Soars with the Arrival of Stocks and ETFs on Ethereum est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
RealLink
REAL$0.06051+0.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258+0.23%
Ondo
ONDO$0.90493+0.01%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:05
Podijeli
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Fed must re-establish its credibility

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Fed must re-establish its credibility

The post US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Fed must re-establish its credibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Federal Reserve (Fed) must re-establish its crediblity and trust with the American people during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on Friday. This comes on the heels of a devastating Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that shows the US economy added just 22K new jobs in August, a stomach-churning plummet in hiring that has been laid almost entirely at the feet of the Trump administration’s trade tariffs and potentially Constitution-violating immigration crackdowns. Key highlights Central bank must recommit to maintaining the confidence of the American people.To safeguard future and the stability of the US economy, the Fed must re-establish its credibility as an independent institution.There must be an honest, independent, non-partisan review of the entire institution, including monetary policy, regulation, communications, staffing, and research.Looking ahead, the Fed must scale back the distortions it causes in the economy.When the Trump administration shifted toward tax cuts and deregulation, the Fed’s forecasts were too pessimistic. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-treasury-secretary-scott-bessent-says-the-fed-must-re-establish-its-credibility-202509051706
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444+1.52%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004555-7.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.11%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:04
Podijeli
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring. (9/6/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring. (9/6/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 6, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First True Supermarket in 1916, Swaziland Gains Independence in 1968, The First Tank in 1915, GeoEye-1 Launch in 2008, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Backprop — The Russian Algorithm the West Claimed as Its Own to Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring., let’s dive right in. Backprop — The Russian Algorithm the West Claimed as Its Own By @hacker86877327 [ 9 Min read ] Backprop wasn’t invented in 1986. It was published in the USSR in 1974 — 6 months before Werbos. The author? Alexander Galushkin. Read More. Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring. By @patrickleet [ 14 Min read ] Releasing a new version of a tool should be transparent, effortless, reliable, and informative. vnext and modular workflows help accomplish this. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Podijeli
Hackernoon2025/09/07 00:01
Podijeli
CBDC: Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground

CBDC: Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground

Depending on who you ask, the idea of a digital dollar is either an essential step to keep up with […] The post CBDC: Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground appeared first on Coindoo.
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/07 00:01
Podijeli
Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential – XRP, SUI and a New Ethereum L2 in Focus

Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential – XRP, SUI and a New Ethereum L2 in Focus

Every cycle produces tokens that rise from obscurity to deliver life-changing returns. In 2017 it was Ethereum, in 2021 Solana, […] The post Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential – XRP, SUI and a New Ethereum L2 in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.3787+0.67%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
XRP
XRP$2.83+0.64%
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/07 00:00
Podijeli
Best Crypto Presale With 75x ROI Forecast — XRP, NEAR and MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted in Analyst Lists

Best Crypto Presale With 75x ROI Forecast — XRP, NEAR and MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted in Analyst Lists

Every bull season tells its own story, and September 2025 is already shaping up to be one for the books. Instead of the usual Bitcoin-only spotlight, a trio of tokens is stealing headlines and inflows: XRP, NEAR Protocol, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each represents a different chapter in the market’s evolving script—XRP with its ETF-driven blue-chip [...] The post Best Crypto Presale With 75x ROI Forecast — XRP, NEAR and MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted in Analyst Lists appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.433+2.18%
XRP
XRP$2.83+0.64%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06457+0.63%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/07 00:00
Podijeli
Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

The crypto market is full of noise, but the latest shifts in Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG) highlight three very different stories investors can’t ignore. Tron’s 60% fee cut has triggered a short-term TRX price surge, with daily active addresses hitting 2.5 million and trading volumes jumping 40%. Meanwhile, Solana’s traders dropped 90%,
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
Solana
SOL$202.93-0.09%
Tron
TRX$0.3278-1.05%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:00
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token