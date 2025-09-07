Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14
Over $45 million in insider token unlocks set for Sep. 8-14 across multiple projects. Aptos leads with a $28.96M release, equal to 0.98% of its circulating supply. IO, PEAQ, BB, and AGI follow with unlocks valued between $1.4M and $5.2M. More than $45.2 million worth of insider token unlocks are scheduled between September 8 and 14, according to data from Tokenomist. These unlocks involve allocations to teams, founders, and private investors. This new supply could influence the short-term market activity of the tokens. Aptos Leads With $29M Unlock Aptos will see the largest release of the week on September 11. Roughly $28.96 million in tokens will be unlocked, representing 0.98% of its circulating supply. While the percentage is under 1%, the value of the release makes Aptos the dominant figure in this week's unlock calendar. Notably, Aptos unlocked 11.31 million tokens ($45.24 million) on July 12, 1.76% of its circulating supply, to the market. The release followed May and June unlocks valued at $65 million and $53–$59 million, respectively. Interestingly, Aptos' price reactions to past unlocks have been mixed, ranging from a 3.6% increase in April to a 7.8% drop in May. The July tokens were distributed to the community, core contributors, the foundation, and investors. As of this press time, APT is trading at $4.22, a 1.7% decline in the past day. The token has been on a downward trend for the past year, experiencing a 27% loss during that period. IO and PEAQ Face Higher Percentage Unlocks IO and PEAQ will also experience significant token releases. IO's unlock, scheduled for September 11, amounts to $5.17 million, equal to 5% of its circulating supply. PEAQ will follow on September 12 with a $4.94 million unlock, representing 7.28% of its supply. Both stand out for their higher percentage impact compared…
