2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground

Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground

The post Lawmakers Clash Over Digital Dollar While Stablecoins Gain Ground appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The return of Congress has reignited one of the most polarizing questions in U.S. crypto policy: should America build a central bank digital currency? Depending on who you ask, the idea of a digital dollar is either an essential step to keep up with China and Europe or a dangerous threat to civil liberties. Fear of Surveillance Skeptics like Rep. Tom Emmer warn that a retail CBDC would give the government a direct line into citizens’ wallets. He has championed the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which passed the House in July, arguing that programmable money without cash-like privacy would allow federal authorities to track or even restrict everyday transactions. Policy specialists, however, argue that this framing ignores an important fact: CBDCs are not a one-size-fits-all product. Sheila Warren, who leads the Project Liberty Institute, points out that the U.S. Federal Reserve cannot launch a CBDC without congressional approval and that privacy features are design decisions, not inevitabilities. In her words, much of the rhetoric in Washington is “more about politics than genuine policy risk.” Diverging Paths Abroad While the U.S. debate drags on, other powers are moving ahead. China’s e-CNY is already live, while the European Union and India are piloting their own versions. That puts Washington at odds with much of the global policy landscape. Warren adds that wholesale CBDCs, which settle transactions between banks, may have potential in the U.S., but she has never seen a retail digital dollar as realistic. One reason the CBDC conversation feels less urgent is the rapid rise of stablecoins. Congress recently passed the GENIUS Act, giving dollar-backed tokens a regulatory framework. Warren argues this could make CBDCs redundant, calling stablecoins the “jet fuel” of the digital economy as they power payments, trading, and settlement without a government-built alternative. The Real Privacy…
Union
U$0.01101+9.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.06051+0.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:28
Podijeli
Rosé Doubles BTS’s Record Radio Run

Rosé Doubles BTS’s Record Radio Run

The post Rosé Doubles BTS’s Record Radio Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rosé and Bruno Mars’s “Apt.” hits 41 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, compared to “Dynamite” by BTS, which spent 19 frames on the tally. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Rose visits SiriusXM Studios on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Getty Images Rosé’s song “Apt.,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, is one of the biggest hits in America this year, even though it was released in 2024. The tune is another smash for Mars, but for the Blackpink star, it’s much more special. “Apt.” has helped Rosé make history in countless ways thanks to how high it’s climbed on various charts and how long it has held on. The cut is still a favorite on radio stations in the United States, and its lead over all other K-pop songs on American radio is incredible – and still growing. “Apt.” Extends Its Record Radio Run “Apt.” hits 41 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, Billboard’s general list of the most successful tunes across all stations in the country in terms of total audience. Rosé’s tune long ago became the longest-charting hit on the Radio Songs roster by any K-pop star, and it continues to further its lead every time it earns another stay on the list. Rosé Doubles the Previous Record Holder Rosé’s smash has more than doubled the previous record holder in terms of longevity on the Radio Songs chart. Before Rosé and Mars debuted, that honor belonged to BTS’s “Dynamite,” which managed 19 weeks on the list. “Apt.” surpassed that figure months ago – and then kept going. A Historic Peak on American Radio “Apt.” is also the highest-rising win by any K-pop star on the Radio Songs chart, where it peaked at No. 4. Only one other K-pop hit…
Sidekick
K$0.1522+2.76%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4239--%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0149-0.16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:22
Podijeli
Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE

Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE

Finding the best crypto presales to buy isn’t as simple as it sounds. The market is flooded with new tokens […] The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi Outshines Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PEPENODE appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30123+2.78%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21716+1.14%
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/07 00:20
Podijeli
Fed Rate Cut Odds Soar After Weak Jobs Report, Markets Eye September Move

Fed Rate Cut Odds Soar After Weak Jobs Report, Markets Eye September Move

Fed rate cut odds rise sharply after weaker than expected jobs. Markets rally as September rate cut becomes the likely outcome. Unemployment climbs, fueling expectations of imminent Federal Reserve easing steps. The likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September has surged after new data revealed unexpected weakness in the US job market. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is now a 90.4% chance of a 25 basis points cut, while the possibility of a deeper 50 basis points cut stands at 9.6%. In August, the labor market’s decline was evident, with only 22,000 new jobs created instead of the expected 75,000. To make things worse, July figures were revised to reflect a net decrease in work. The unemployment rate reached 4.3%, its highest point since October 2021, indicating an apparent chill in hiring. Bank of America has revised its forecast to capture these changes and is now projecting two reductions in 2025. The former is likely to happen in September and the latter in December. In the meantime, market commentators, such as crypto analyst Ash Crypto, are predicting an essentially sealed September cut. Also Read: XRP Golden Cross Fails to Ignite Rally as Price Slips to $2.80 Markets Respond to Growing Confidence in Rate Cuts Financial markets are already pricing in policy easing. The S&P 500 has reached record highs on expectations of lower rates, while Treasury yields dropped sharply, indicating strong investor belief in imminent cuts. Previously, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recommended more vigorous moves, proposing cuts of as much as 50 basis points. Analysts, however, warn that this would seem hasty if inflation is still above target. To date, the bigger picture supports a 25 basis point reduction as the most probable solution. Low rates push stocks up, the dollar down, and gold and risk assets such as cryptocurrencies up. As a result, traders are trading around the announcement that is likely to be made in September, and another round of easing is expected in December. A lack of strong job creation and an increased unemployment rate have reinforced anticipation of a rate cut in September. While markets prepare for a 25 basis point reduction, the Federal Reserve’s next steps remain crucial for economic stability heading into the year’s final months. Also Read: Ripple-Finastra Partnership Sparks Debate Over SWIFT Connectivity The post Fed Rate Cut Odds Soar After Weak Jobs Report, Markets Eye September Move appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+1.90%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:19
Podijeli
Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today? Experts Weigh In As El Salvador Buys $50M Gold

Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today? Experts Weigh In As El Salvador Buys $50M Gold

The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Today? Experts Weigh In As El Salvador Buys $50M Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador has once again made headlines in global finance after acquiring nearly $50 million worth of gold for the first time since 1990. The move highlights the country’s ongoing diversification strategy, which already includes Bitcoin as legal tender. This fresh investment comes at a time when gold is trading above $3,500 per ounce, and as markets anticipate potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.  The development underscores how governments and investors alike are seeking alternative assets that provide both stability and growth potential. In the same spirit, private investors are scanning the digital asset landscape for opportunities that could deliver outsized returns.  Among the most-discussed tokens are Tapzi ($TAPZI), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU). Analysts argue these assets could shape the next wave of high-growth crypto opportunities, with some experts suggesting potential 10x returns from these best crypto to buy today under the right market conditions. Shiba Inu’s Bold Price Outlook Shiba Inu continues to divide opinion within the crypto community. The popular meme coin is consolidating near the end of a symmetrical triangle, a pattern often followed by sharp breakouts.  Veteran Bitcoin investor CryptoELITES argues that SHIB could climb as high as $0.00023, which would represent an 18x increase from current levels. If realized, the rally would not only surpass its previous all-time high but also establish SHIB as one of the most lucrative meme coin trades of the cycle. However, skepticism remains. Critics believe the target is too ambitious considering SHIB’s massive circulating supply of nearly 590 trillion tokens. Supporters counter that speculative energy and growing ecosystem developments could fuel another retail-driven surge.  As of press time, SHIB trades at about $0.0000123, holding a market cap above $7 billion. While its momentum is modest, the possibility of another viral rally keeps investor interest…
NEAR
NEAR$2.433+2.18%
Union
U$0.01101+9.22%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001234+0.48%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:17
Podijeli
Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla Smashes Records Within Its Presale Launch Week, While Shiba Inu and Polkadot Rally

Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla Smashes Records Within Its Presale Launch Week, While Shiba Inu and Polkadot Rally

In the ever-changing world of digital assets, timing often decides who profits and who watches from the sidelines. Every cycle […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla Smashes Records Within Its Presale Launch Week, While Shiba Inu and Polkadot Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000549+0.91%
Everscale
EVER$0.01184+3.67%
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/07 00:15
Podijeli
Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

BullZilla leads 2025 meme presales with 20,000% ROI potential, staking, burns, and referral rewards, while Pudgy Penguins and Trump ride culture and hype.
holoride
RIDE$0.000984-3.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444+1.52%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197559+0.12%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 00:15
Podijeli
Federal Reserve Decision Fuels Market Volatility Amid Economic Data Releases

Federal Reserve Decision Fuels Market Volatility Amid Economic Data Releases

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/market-volatility-inflation-fed-rate/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.11%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:13
Podijeli
WTI hits three-month low as OPEC+ meeting looms

WTI hits three-month low as OPEC+ meeting looms

The post WTI hits three-month low as OPEC+ meeting looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI falls to $61.20, its lowest level since June 2, before stabilizing near $61.50. Markets brace for Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting, with Saudi Arabia pushing for an accelerated return of 1.66 mb/d supply, though no final decision has been made. WTI trades below the 50-day SMA at $64.90, with key support at $61.50; a break lower could target $59.50-58.50. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil is heading into the weekend under heavy pressure, extending its losing streak to a third straight day as traders brace for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting on Sunday, September 7. At the time of writing, WTI is trading near $61.50 per barrel, down about 2.70% on the day, marking its lowest level since June 2 and leaving the US benchmark on course for its first weekly decline in three weeks. The latest sell-off comes as investors weigh the prospect of a supply shift from the OPEC+. According to a Bloomberg report, Saudi Arabia has been pressing the group to accelerate the return of roughly 1.66 million barrels per day of previously curtailed supply, in a bid to reclaim global market share. While delegates stressed that no final decision has been made and keeping output steady into October remains an option, sources noted an increase could be agreed as soon as this weekend or later in the year. Any proposal to boost output may also face resistance from members keen to keep prices elevated. The bearish tone has been reinforced by a surprise build in US crude inventories this week, which added to oversupply concerns. Energy equities have also tracked Oil lower, underscoring investor unease as the potential for an early OPEC+ supply boost coincides with signs of softer demand. WTI remains pinned below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at…
NEAR
NEAR$2.433+2.18%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03128-0.15%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07781-1.09%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:13
Podijeli
Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential

Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential

The post Top 5 Undervalued Altcoins With 100x ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP, SUI, and a new Ethereum L2 headline the list of undervalued altcoins analysts say could deliver 100x ROI. Every cycle produces tokens that rise from obscurity to deliver life-changing returns. In 2017 it was Ethereum, in 2021 Solana, and in 2023 it was PEPE in the meme coin category. Analysts say the 2025 cycle will be no different, and the hunt for undervalued altcoins is already on. Projects with strong fundamentals, cultural narratives, or emerging use cases could deliver 100x ROI for early backers. While XRP, SUI, and a new Ethereum Layer 2 solution headline the list, traders are also eyeing presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE as asymmetric bets. XRP: legal clarity drives confidence XRP has rebounded strongly since achieving greater regulatory clarity in the U.S. Whale accumulation continues, and its utility in cross-border payments is scaling through Ripple’s partnerships with banks and payment providers. Analysts argue that XRP’s undervaluation lies in its enterprise-level adoption potential, which remains far from priced in. SUI: Developer-driven Growth SUI has been steadily building its ecosystem, leveraging the Move programming language to offer a developer-friendly environment. Its unique architecture emphasizes speed and scalability, giving it an edge in gaming and finance. Analysts note that undervaluation comes from the market’s tendency to overlook infrastructure projects until adoption metrics spike. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Undervalued Cultural Firepower Undervalued altcoins are where fortunes are made, and analysts say some hidden names are positioned to surprise this cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver a staggering 9,300% ROI, positioning it alongside the fastest-growing meme-driven altcoins of the last decade. Unlike typical meme presales, it comes with the credibility of CertiK and HashEx audits, making it one of the few narrative tokens to start from a place of trust. With presale allocations disappearing rapidly, investors are treating it as a once-in-a-cycle…
Union
U$0.01101+9.22%
SUI
SUI$3.3787+0.67%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:10
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token