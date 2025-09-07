2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Tesla’s $1 trillion pay deal for Elon Musk will likely win shareholder approval

Tesla’s $1 trillion pay deal for Elon Musk will likely win shareholder approval

The post Tesla’s $1 trillion pay deal for Elon Musk will likely win shareholder approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla has decided to offer Elon Musk a $1 trillion pay deal stretched over ten years, and despite how massive that number is, shareholder approval looks like a done deal. The board approved it on Friday, and the final vote is expected at the company’s annual meeting in November. According to Reuters, those guys framed the proposal as the only way to keep Elon from walking away, while also calming concerns about Tesla’s future in artificial intelligence and robotics. The deal gives Elon 96 million restricted shares up front. That stock, worth over $31 billion based on Friday’s trading, can’t be touched for five years. Equilar, a firm that tracks executive pay, estimated that Elon’s total 2025 compensation would go past $113 billion if all targets are hit. The board called it “A Super Ambitious Incentive Package for a Pioneering, Ambitious and Unique CEO,” and said he’s the only one who can take Tesla to the next level. Elon demanded control and raised threats to leave This pay plan didn’t fall from the sky. It took seven months to put together. The board’s compensation committee started talks in February, meeting with lawyers 37 times and with Elon himself 10 times. Three things were off the table from the start: Elon wanted 25% ownership, full say in Tesla’s direction, and complete payout for the 2018 package that got wiped out in court. No compromise. Tesla’s board said in their filing that Elon threatened to leave multiple times, and they were worried the company’s AI talent would follow him. The $31 billion in restricted stock is partly a payback for the $56 billion plan from 2018 that got voided by a Delaware court last year. The board added that if Elon wins his legal challenge fast enough, he won’t receive the new…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447+1.09%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009678+1.16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:43
Podijeli
Trump was ahead on rate cuts but Powell’s patience proved justified

Trump was ahead on rate cuts but Powell’s patience proved justified

President Trump told the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates five months ago. He said the job market was weaker than it looked and warned that keeping interest rates high would hurt businesses and workers. This week, the labor data proved him right. More than 300,000 jobs were erased from the last four months of […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444+1.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.83%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 00:42
Podijeli
Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters

Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters

The post Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Alert: Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Alert: Bitcoin Price Drop Below $110,000 Sparks Market Jitters Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-alert-6/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.12%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:42
Podijeli
Fed’s Goolsbee remains undecided on September rate decision

Fed’s Goolsbee remains undecided on September rate decision

The post Fed’s Goolsbee remains undecided on September rate decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee warned on Friday that while sinking employment data is typically a cause for interest rate cuts, still-high inflation data is still cause for concern, and key Fed officials may not be fully sold on a September rate cut. Key highlights Open to criticism on Fed decision-making.Totally opposed to taking away Fed independence.Strange to call own move to Fed from CEA after 12 years “sinister” (in reference to Stephen Miran’s shift to the Fed board).Anyone who joins FOMC will take job seriously. Hiring could be artifically lower due to immigration.Still undecided on September rate decision.If we were to start seeing layoffs, we’d be nervous.We have to look at the inflation side of the Fed’s mandate, too.We want to make sure that the services inflation uptick is a blip.Fed independence is critical if we don’t want inflation.Sttill think we’re likely in the full-employment space.Shocks are pushing the US in a stagflationary direction. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-goolsbee-remains-undecided-on-september-rate-decision-202509051845
DAR Open Network
D$0.03128-0.15%
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5774-0.17%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:40
Podijeli
SHIB Price Prediction: PENGU Debates Continue While Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Community’s 60x Favorite

SHIB Price Prediction: PENGU Debates Continue While Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Community’s 60x Favorite

The latest round of SHIB price prediction updates highlights just how far Shiba Inu has matured—big community, solid ecosystem, but limited upside. At the same time, Pudgy Penguins keeps sparking debate thanks to its cultural weight, even if its token hasn’t delivered breakout gains. But the real noise is around Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer [...] The post SHIB Price Prediction: PENGU Debates Continue While Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Community’s 60x Favorite appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06051+0.58%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001233+0.40%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/07 00:40
Podijeli
BullZilla, Shiba Inu, Polkadot – Where ROI Meets Innovation

BullZilla, Shiba Inu, Polkadot – Where ROI Meets Innovation

The post BullZilla, Shiba Inu, Polkadot – Where ROI Meets Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why BullZilla, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot are among the best crypto to buy today. Learn about presale ROI, tech, and growth potential. In the ever-changing world of digital assets, timing often decides who profits and who watches from the sidelines. Every cycle creates icons, from early Bitcoin holders to the retail surge behind Shiba Inu. Now, with new contenders emerging, investors are once again asking the same question: what is the best crypto to buy today? Bull Zilla, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot offer very different answers, yet each embodies a core trend shaping the market. One thrives on narrative and innovation in presales. Another rides the wave of meme culture’s enduring power. The last builds infrastructure that secures the foundation for Web3. Together, they illustrate where opportunity lives in 2025. BullZilla: The Presale Beast Roaring Toward Breakout BullZilla is rewriting the presale playbook. Unlike many meme coins that rely purely on hype, BullZilla integrates gamified mechanics and scarcity models to give structure to growth. At the heart of this system is the Mutation Mechanism, a progressive pricing engine that raises the entry barrier every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours without pause. For investors, it means urgency is not optional, it’s baked into the DNA of the project. At its Current Stage (1st – The Project Trinity Boom, Phase 4th), BullZilla ($BZIL) trades at $0.00002575. With a presale tally crossing $155,000 and over 500 holders, it is clear momentum is building. The projected listing price of $0.00527 translates into a jaw-dropping 20,371% ROI potential for early joiners. For those who entered at Stage 1D, the ROI has already touched 347%, showing just how aggressive the trajectory can be. A $1,000 allocation today would net 38.834 million BZIL tokens, and within just one day, the presale price is…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01675+0.05%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.07+0.98%
Boom
BOOM$0.008479-2.87%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:37
Podijeli
Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: XRP Stalls as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Whale Interest This September

Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: XRP Stalls as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Whale Interest This September

The post Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: XRP Stalls as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Whale Interest This September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price remains flat and to that effect, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) takes center-stage as big whales move the tides with the dynamics in the crypto market. Mutuum Finance is currently in the 6th presale with the token selling at $0.035. In Stage 7 the price will rise by 14.29% to $0.04. It has more than 16100 investors and the demand is very high which has see more than $15.45 million flow into the platform. As traders are paying close attention to the sideways movement of XRP, the sudden increase of institutional and whale interest in Mutuum Finance is a signifier that might lead to the renewal of the investor mood. XRP Is Battling itself due to the pessimistic September Projection XRP is up at $2.81, and has been trading between $2.78 and $2.86. Analysts assert that the cryptocurrency could be down to $2.75 to $2.80 before this month ends and $3.00 to $3.10 if more buyers swoop in. Any break above such resistance would maybe a break into the $3.40 area and failure to hold the support could in the short term result in a drawdown. Broader crypto trends and additional innovation in decentralized finance are altering the conduct of markets, and initiatives like Mutuum Finance are becoming more popular. Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is live with stage 6 of presale costing $0.035. It has done so much and the uptake of investments has so far been tremendous bringing the total to $15.45M. USD Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will issue an overcollateralized USD-pegged Ethereum-based stablecoin that can be leveraged in straightforward decentralized transactions, and be held long-term. Multi-purpose, Dual-lending DeFi infrastructure Peer-to-Contract lending is entirely based on smart contract technology. P2P lending offers freedom, control, and transparency to the dealings of the lenders…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+1.98%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 00:34
Podijeli
Dogecoin & Pepe Price Action Softens As Buyers Prioritize Rollblock’s Presale For Superior Long Term Multiples This Cycle

Dogecoin & Pepe Price Action Softens As Buyers Prioritize Rollblock’s Presale For Superior Long Term Multiples This Cycle

Rollblock’s presale has already crossed $11.5 million, marking a 500% surge that has caught the eye of traders shifting focus away from meme tokens. As attention tilts toward projects offering stronger fundamentals, both Dogecoin and Pepe price action have softened, reflecting a cooling pace after their recent rallies. With Rollblock’s blend of utility and tokenomics [...] The post Dogecoin & Pepe Price Action Softens As Buyers Prioritize Rollblock’s Presale For Superior Long Term Multiples This Cycle appeared first on Blockonomi.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000974+1.14%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003127--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002601+2.96%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/07 00:30
Podijeli
Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?

Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?

Bitcoin is trading at elevated levels this year, yet miners aren’t seeing the windfall they enjoyed in earlier cycles. Rising […] The post Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs? appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/07 00:30
Podijeli
Tesla approves a $1 trillion 10-year pay deal for Elon Musk

Tesla approves a $1 trillion 10-year pay deal for Elon Musk

Tesla has decided to offer Elon Musk a $1 trillion pay deal stretched over ten years, and despite how massive that number is, shareholder approval looks like a done deal. The board approved it on Friday, and the final vote is expected at the company’s annual meeting in November. According to Reuters, those guys framed […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447+1.09%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009678+1.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.010996-0.10%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 00:30
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token