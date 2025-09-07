2025-09-07 Sunday

Japan CFTC JPY NC Net Positions fell from previous ¥84.5K to ¥73.3K

The post Japan CFTC JPY NC Net Positions fell from previous ¥84.5K to ¥73.3K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:10
Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto

The post Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Which crypto meme coin has the chance to lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme coins are once again at the center of attention as the new cycle begins. In the last bull run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers into millionaires and showed the power of meme-driven tokens. Now traders are asking where the next opportunity lies. A new presale called Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly building momentum, combining meme appeal with real utility. The question is simple: how does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu, and which is the best crypto to buy now? Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shiba Inu remains one of the top names in meme coins. It has a loyal community and a strong position in the market. Analysts expect SHIB could rise to around $0.00003 to $0.00005 during this bull run. That would bring solid gains, but it is unlikely to repeat the 100x surge seen in 2021. The main reason is its size. Shiba Inu already has a multi-billion dollar market cap. The bigger a coin grows, the harder it is to deliver extreme returns. That is why many investors are shifting focus to smaller, early-stage meme coins like Pepeto that still have massive upside potential. Pepeto's Presale Strength and Early Growth Pepeto is a new meme coin that mixes viral culture with real utility. It is still in presale, priced at just $0.000000150, giving early buyers billions of tokens for relatively small amounts. So far, the project has raised over $6.4 million and built a following of more than 100,000 across Telegram, Instagram, and X. What sets Pepeto apart is that it is launching with real products. PepetoSwap is a zero fee exchange that removes trading costs, while PepetoBridge allows secure cross chain transfers. These features make Pepeto useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:09
Ethereum Struggles As Market Dynamics Shift

In late August, Ethereum made headlines as it neared the $5,000 level, peaking at $4,955 on August 24. Despite its promising climb, the cryptocurrency failed to maintain this upward trajectory and fluctuated between $4,209 and $4,797.Continue Reading:Ethereum Struggles As Market Dynamics Shift
Coinstats2025/09/07 01:08
Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?

The post Can Miners Survive Rising Costs? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin is trading at elevated levels this year, yet miners aren't seeing the windfall they enjoyed in earlier cycles. Rising costs and intense competition are squeezing margins, raising questions about how sustainable today's mining environment really is. Profitability Isn't What It Used to Be In 2017 and 2021, record prices translated into outsized profits for mining firms. In contrast, 2025's rally has come with far leaner returns. The surge in hash rate means that miners must constantly upgrade to the latest generation of rigs just to maintain output. Meanwhile, transaction fees—once a vital boost to income—have remained depressed since 2022, leaving block rewards as the only reliable revenue stream. A New Lens on Mining Health To capture the shifting economics, analyst Joao Wedson designed the Mining Equilibrium Index (MEI), which compares short-term mining revenue to its long-term trend. A reading above 1.0 indicates healthier-than-average conditions, while levels under 0.5 often accompany industry stress or miner capitulation. The current MEI sits at 1.06. That's comfortably above danger zones, but it pales in comparison to the 2.5 highs of previous bull runs—evidence, Wedson argues, that today's miners are operating on much thinner cushions. The Road Ahead The central dilemma is whether operators can maintain security and profitability when overhead—electricity, payroll, and infrastructure—keeps climbing. Some companies may be forced to dip into their Bitcoin reserves to cover expenses, a move that could inject additional volatility into the market. Miners don't just produce coins; they secure the network itself. If financial strain triggers consolidation or sudden drops in hash rate, the effects could ripple far beyond balance sheets. For now, the industry remains stable, but Wedson suggests that 2025 will be a defining test of whether mining can adapt to a maturing, more competitive Bitcoin ecosystem.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:07
Ethereum Faces New Challenges as Market Dynamics Shift

Ethereum's attempt to hit $5,000 recently fell short. Market analysts anticipate a short-term cooling period for Ethereum. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces New Challenges as Market Dynamics Shift The post Ethereum Faces New Challenges as Market Dynamics Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/07 01:05
Bitcoin Cycle Peak May Extend Into 2026, Decay Model Shows

The post Bitcoin Cycle Peak May Extend Into 2026, Decay Model Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin prices have dipped by over 10% since establishing a new all-time high (ATH) of $124,457 on August 14. As with all previous retracements after a new ATH, this recent correction has sparked much speculation on the market peak price.  The Bitcoin Decay Channel, a market prediction model, has provided insights into the potential market top price zones for the present cycle. Bitcoin Decay Channel Hints At $200K–$290K Top, Tips Cycle To Extend To 2026 In an X post on September 5, a Bitcoin researcher with the X username Sminston With shares some important data from the Bitcoin Decay Channel on a potential peak price for the current market cycle. For context, the Bitcoin Decay Channel is a long-term logarithmic regression model that attempts to map Bitcoin's price cycles, specifically its historical peaks and bottoms, within statistically derived boundaries. This pricing model shows that while Bitcoin follows boom-and-bust patterns, its growth rate decays over time as each cycle delivers smaller percentage gains than the last. Notably, data from the Bitcoin Decay channel chart shows the premier cryptocurrency is steadily climbing within the 0.05 quantile support and upper bound resistance lines, with oscillations that mark historical overheated zones. The embedded oscillator suggests BTC is not yet at a euphoric peak, leaving room for further upside before a long-term top forms. Based on more data, Sminston With explains that the present Bitcoin market cycle could see a price top between late 2025 and late 2026. If Bitcoin peaks in December 2025, the price range would sit between $205,000 and $230,000.  However, should the cycle extend into 2026, projections rise incrementally, i.e. $208,000-$235,000 by Jan 2026, $219,000–$250,000 by April 2026, $230,000-$265,000 by July 2026, $243,000-$282,000 by October 2026, and as high as $250,000–$292,000 by year-end 2026. Regardless of which price top scenario, the Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:05
U.S. Jobs Report Sparks Market Volatility as Bitcoin Surges and Stocks Slip

Reports from the U.S. labor market sent shockwaves through the financial markets, prompting risk assets like Bitcoin to experience sharp price swings. With job data for August coming in lower than expected, predictable alarms erupted regarding a looming recession, which could drive fresh appetite towards risk assets. L’article U.S. Jobs Report Sparks Market Volatility as Bitcoin Surges and Stocks Slip est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/07 01:05
Trump was right to ask for Fed rate cuts months ago, but Powell was also right to hold

The post Trump was right to ask for Fed rate cuts months ago, but Powell was also right to hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Trump told the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates five months ago. He said the job market was weaker than it looked and warned that keeping interest rates high would hurt businesses and workers. This week, the labor data proved him right. More than 300,000 jobs were erased from the last four months of reports, exposing just how broken the Fed's data really was. The numbers that Jerome Powell used to hold rates steady were simply wrong. The labor market appeared healthy earlier in 2025. Inflation still wasn't at the Fed's 2% target, but the job growth seemed strong enough to stay the course. Then came the revisions. Hundreds of thousands of jobs disappeared from the books, and it became obvious that something was off. Trump had seen it coming. Powell didn't. But Powell's decision to hold wasn't random; it was based on what the faulty data showed at the time. According to a report from Yahoo Finance, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said, "Jerome Powell needs to do his job and cut those interest rates now." She asked, "What is he waiting for?" Trump followed up on Truth Social, calling him "Jerome 'Too Late' Powell" and slamming him for not acting sooner. Fed prepares to cut after weak August jobs report The jobs report released Friday was the last one before the Fed's September 16–17 meeting. The U.S. economy added just 22,000 jobs in August. Analysts had expected 75,000. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, up from 4.2%. That was the third straight month of slower job growth. June was revised down to -13,000, and July also came in weak. On August 28, Powell gave a speech at Jackson Hole, where he said the "balance of risks" was changing, and the Fed may need to adjust its policy stance.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:04
Warren Buffett is upset Kraft Heinz is splitting into two companies without a shareholder vote

Warren Buffett might finally be ready to dump Kraft Heinz. The Oracle of Omaha told CNBC he’s “disappointed” the company is breaking itself into two pieces, a reversal of the 2015 merger he personally backed, which has now turned into one of the worst investment moves of his career. The news came out during a private phone call with “Squawk Box” co-host Becky Quick on Tuesday. Warren also said he’s angry that shareholders like Berkshire Hathaway weren’t given the right to vote on the decision. Right now, the company owns 27.5% of Kraft Heinz, a stake now worth $8.9 billion, making Warren the food company’s biggest shareholder. He confirmed that Berkshire’s next CEO, Greg Abel, already told Kraft Heinz executives they didn’t agree with the split, even before the company finalized the decision. Warren questions the cost and value of the split Warren told Becky Quick he’s against the plan, especially the $300 million in overhead costs that will be needed to break Kraft Heinz into two new entities over the next year.  “It certainly didn’t turn out to be a brilliant idea to put them together,” he said. “But I don’t think taking it apart will fix it.” The market didn’t like the news either. Shares of Kraft Heinz dropped by as much as 7.6% on Tuesday before recovering slightly. The stock ended the short trading week down 2.4% overall.  That’s just the latest hit in a long stretch of pain for Kraft Heinz investors. Since the 2015 merger between Kraft and Heinz, the stock has lost 69% of its value. The original deal was a joint move between Berkshire Hathaway and Brazil-based 3G Capital, which teamed up in 2013 to buy H.J. Heinz for $23.3 billion.  When the Kraft merger happened two years later, Berkshire walked away with over 325 million shares in the combined company, worth about $24 billion when the deal closed in July 2015.  By 2016, that stake had climbed to $30 billion. But it collapsed over the next few years. Since 2020, the value of the stake has been stuck near $10 billion. Warren told shareholders in his 2015 letter that Berkshire spent $9.8 billion on the shares. With today’s valuation sitting below that, the company is sitting on a $1.0 billion paper loss.  It’s not the first time Warren has been forced to face that. Berkshire already wrote down $3.0 billion of the investment in 2019, and just this past quarter, it wrote off another $3.8 billion to reflect current market value. Resignations, rumors, and legal implications add pressure In May, two Berkshire Hathaway board members resigned from Kraft Heinz after the company said it was reviewing options to boost shareholder value. That triggered speculation that Warren was planning to sell.  Warren hasn’t said whether Berkshire will start selling its shares. But he hasn’t ruled it out either. He said, “We will proceed to do whatever we think is in the best interest of Berkshire.” He also added that if a buyer tries to take a big chunk of their stake, Berkshire won’t accept it unless the same offer is made to all other shareholders. The only exception would be a full buyout of Kraft Heinz. If Warren begins offloading shares, it could shake things up fast. Berkshire owns over 10% of the company, which means any open market sale must be reported within two business days. That could cause other investors to panic and follow suit, making things worse for Kraft Heinz. Warren is not alone in criticizing the split. The Financial Times reported that the company has failed to keep up with what consumers want. The paper wrote that the split isn’t bold or smart, it’s just a way to cover up years of poor results caused by endless cost-cutting and a lack of innovation. Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway’s other holdings look more stable. As of June 30, the company’s 13F filing showed major investments in public companies across the U.S., Japan, and Hong Kong. Two of those (Itochu, as of March 17, and Mitsubishi, as of August 28) are listed in Tokyo, and their values are shown in U.S. dollars after converting from Japanese yen using prices from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
Coinstats2025/09/07 01:04
The Nasdaq’s historic market cap surge is unprecedented and ‘insane’

The post The Nasdaq's historic market cap surge is unprecedented and 'insane' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Nasdaq's surge in value is breaking records, with a market cap relative to the U.S. M2 money supply that has hit a record 176%. Global markets commentator The Kobeissi Letter summed it up in three words: "This is insane." The Nasdaq's 'insane' market cap As of August 2025, the Nasdaq's market capitalization shatters the previous Dot-Com Bubble peak by approximately 45 percentage points. Simultaneously, the ratio of Nasdaq's market cap to U.S. GDP has reached a historic 129%, almost double the highs of March 2000. These levels are raising both eyebrows and alarm on Wall Street. M2 money supply encompasses all cash, checking deposits, and easily accessible savings, essentially, the "liquid" funds in the U.S. financial system. When the Nasdaq's total value dwarfs this pool, it means that market valuations are galloping far ahead of the base layer of money underpinning the economy. In previous cycles, stock market rallies were ultimately anchored by available liquidity. Surpassing the M2 money supply by such a wide margin illustrates an unprecedented disconnect between financial markets and real-world cash or credit growth. Comparisons with the Dot-Com Bubble are apt: in 2000, the Nasdaq's meteoric gains ended with a collapse when excess speculation far outpaced money supply and economic fundamentals. Today's ratios, however, are well beyond those former highs, stoking fears of an even larger asset bubble. Implications: What could happen next? When stock valuations become untethered from underlying money growth, markets are more susceptible to sharp and painful corrections. As history showed after the Dot-Com peak, sentiment can turn quickly, and the subsequent cascade can erase trillions in market value overnight. Today's surge is heavily concentrated in a handful of giant tech firms, especially those leading AI innovation. This means a downturn in just a few names could spill over into the entire…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:03
