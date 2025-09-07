Solana Price Holds Around $205 Yet Meme Analysts Expect Layer Brett Could Explode Up To 8,000% In 2025
The post Solana Price Holds Around $205 Yet Meme Analysts Expect Layer Brett Could Explode Up To 8,000% In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana price is steady at the $200 mark, with traders split on whether it’s building strength or running out of steam. At the same time, meme coin watchers are buzzing about Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project some believe could deliver the kind of explosive upside that Solana can’t. Solana (SOL): Solana price holds steady but resistance looms The Solana price is stuck in a tight dance that’s making traders restless. Hovering just above $200, Solana has shown plenty of resilience, but every time it tries to push past $210 or $215, the rally loses steam. Bulls point to the familiar playbook—if that resistance cracks, targets of $250 and even $300 are back on the table. Bears argue the opposite: this could be the ceiling, and a drop back under $200 isn’t just possible, it’s likely. It’s not that Solana lacks fundamentals. Institutional money has been flowing in, DeFi activity is up, and developers have finally shaken off the chain’s old reputation for outages. The Alpenglow upgrade has made a difference, keeping the network stable while volumes climb. But markets don’t trade on fundamentals alone, and momentum is proving slippery. Whales are booking profits, retail buyers aren’t piling in like they used to, and sentiment is more cautious than euphoric. That puts Solana in a strange middle ground. On paper, it’s one of the strongest altcoins out there—fast, cheap, and with genuine adoption. In practice, the Solana price feels capped by its size and maturity. Traders chasing explosive multiples are beginning to look elsewhere. If Solana smashes through resistance, the upside is solid. But if it keeps stalling, those who want 10x or 20x gains in 2025 might decide that other, riskier corners of the market offer a better shot at fireworks. Layer Brett (LBRETT): Meme energy with…
