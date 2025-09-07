2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Is Warren Buffett planning to sell all of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Kraft Heinz?

Is Warren Buffett planning to sell all of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Kraft Heinz?

The post Is Warren Buffett planning to sell all of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Kraft Heinz? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett might finally be ready to dump Kraft Heinz. The Oracle of Omaha told CNBC he’s “disappointed” the company is breaking itself into two pieces, a reversal of the 2015 merger he personally backed, which has now turned into one of the worst investment moves of his career. The news came out during a private phone call with “Squawk Box” co-host Becky Quick on Tuesday. Warren also said he’s angry that shareholders like Berkshire Hathaway weren’t given the right to vote on the decision. Right now, the company owns 27.5% of Kraft Heinz, a stake now worth $8.9 billion, making Warren the food company’s biggest shareholder. He confirmed that Berkshire’s next CEO, Greg Abel, already told Kraft Heinz executives they didn’t agree with the split, even before the company finalized the decision. Warren questions the cost and value of the split Warren told Becky Quick he’s against the plan, especially the $300 million in overhead costs that will be needed to break Kraft Heinz into two new entities over the next year.  “It certainly didn’t turn out to be a brilliant idea to put them together,” he said. “But I don’t think taking it apart will fix it.” The market didn’t like the news either. Shares of Kraft Heinz dropped by as much as 7.6% on Tuesday before recovering slightly. The stock ended the short trading week down 2.4% overall.  That’s just the latest hit in a long stretch of pain for Kraft Heinz investors. Since the 2015 merger between Kraft and Heinz, the stock has lost 69% of its value. The original deal was a joint move between Berkshire Hathaway and Brazil-based 3G Capital, which teamed up in 2013 to buy H.J. Heinz for $23.3 billion.  When the Kraft merger happened two years later, Berkshire walked away with…
Humanity
H$0.03339+14.03%
Threshold
T$0.01585+0.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:34
Podijeli
Ethereum Staking Momentum Cools as Traders Rotate Into Lyno AI for Explosive Gains

Ethereum Staking Momentum Cools as Traders Rotate Into Lyno AI for Explosive Gains

The post Ethereum Staking Momentum Cools as Traders Rotate Into Lyno AI for Explosive Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The once-vibrant staking market of Ethereum, worth 3.7 billion, is trying to cool down while traders pursue new and high-growth markets. Veterans of the industry who foresaw the Ethereum boomer in 2020 are already calling the presale in Lyno AI the new frontier. This artificial intelligence investing platform is an investors promise with institutional quality trading technology that is available to retail investors. Don’t Miss the Early Bird Advantage Lyno AI has reached Early Bird stage in its presale at an attractive price of $0.050 per token. Having sold 415,354 tokens and raised 20,767 already, the goal is to have the last token price of $0.100. The following presale phase will be raising the price to $0.055, so right now is the best moment to purchase before prices explode. This is the season that investors cannot afford to miss because they can make good returns. Institutional Trading Power, Now For Everyone Lyno AI provides the cross-chain arbitrage platform that is revolutionary, as it decomposes financial obstacles, which used to be exclusive to large entities and their complex infrastructures. Its proprietary AI-driven bots search 15+ blockchains in tandem, spotting a rapidly arbitrating opportunity; something manual traders just cannot accomplish. The security of the platform is provided by multi-level security and audited smart contracts, and the community government provides the possibility to the owners of the $LYNO tokens to build the future. Secure, Fast, and Autonomous Lyno AI-enabled Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and more, making it a multi-chain network with lightning-fast execution coverage. The autonomous AI code is used to manage risks such as slippage and gas fees, and execute trades in milliseconds with the help of autonomous algorithms. Such automation would provide retail cap funds access to high quality market intelligence typically available to hedge funds and arbitrage desks. Conclusion: Investors…
Threshold
T$0.01585+0.12%
Binance Coin
BNB$869.72+1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.80%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:33
Podijeli
BlockDAG, Solana, Litecoin & Aptos In 2025

BlockDAG, Solana, Litecoin & Aptos In 2025

The post BlockDAG, Solana, Litecoin & Aptos In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is once again buzzing with energy in 2025. As institutions pour in billions and retail traders scan the charts for the next moonshot, one question keeps coming up: what are the best cryptos to buy now? The answer requires balancing long-term adoption potential with short-term entry opportunities.  Established giants like Solana and Litecoin remain strong contenders, while newer players like Aptos aim to carve their share of the market. But one name in particular, BlockDAG, has captured the spotlight with a record-shattering presale and explosive ecosystem growth.  In this breakdown, we’ll explore why these four projects deserve your attention, highlighting their current price action, ecosystem strength, and long-term upside. Whether you’re looking for stability or eye-watering ROI potential, these cryptos are shaping up as some of the best cryptos to buy now. BlockDAG BlockDAG is quickly redefining what it means to be a crypto presale leader. With $400 million already raised, over 312,000 holders, and a community of 3 million mobile miners actively engaged through the X1 app, this isn’t just a token launch, it’s a global movement already in play. On top of that, 19,000 ASIC miners have been shipped worldwide, proving that adoption is happening before its official listing. Right now, the presale price is locked at just $0.0013 during the Deployment Event, making this the final window for discounted entry. At its confirmed listing price of $0.05, early buyers will see nearly a 4x ROI instantly. But the real allure comes from the long-term vision. Analysts project a climb to $1, which translates into a staggering 76,815% return from today’s level. Big money has already taken notice. Whales have dropped $4.4M and $3.6M in single purchases, signaling institutional-level confidence. Unlike hype-fueled meme coins, BlockDAG is built on a hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work model, delivering…
Threshold
T$0.01585+0.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.06052+0.61%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.07+0.96%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:32
Podijeli
Ripple (XRP) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which Altcoin Will Make You a Millionaire Faster?

Ripple (XRP) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which Altcoin Will Make You a Millionaire Faster?

The crypto market is getting more popular again, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is getting a lot of attention. While Ripple (XRP) is slowly rising through legal issues and growing adoption, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making its mark with a new DeFi lending system and a plan that helps the project grow quickly. Mutuum Finance has […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.80%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005929+5.27%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 01:30
Podijeli
10 Great Movies New To Netflix In September 2025

10 Great Movies New To Netflix In September 2025

The post 10 Great Movies New To Netflix In September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps star in the 2017 romance ‘Phantom Thread.’ Netflix The presence of September means the presence of change leaves, the return of cool autumn air, the trip back to school—oh, and like every new month, it means another round of great movies on Netflix. For subscribers who love the streaming platform’s ever-growing eclectic selection, September has many great options to choose from, including: a drama that, perhaps more than any other modern coming-of-age film, treats children like adults; a raucous play on horror tropes that would make fans of Scream proud; a farcical rom-com that trades the alluring enchantment of France for the small-town charm of Texas; and a brand new box-office-smashing cartoon that will undoubtedly be played on repeat in households with children. This is just a surface view of what is a fantastic selection available to Netflix subscribers in September 2025. So what movies should you look forward to first and foremost? I’ve got a detailed list to help guide you. Below, I’ve culled together ten great movies hitting Netflix throughout the month of September. For each film, I’ve included a trailer and a plot summary, as well as when you can watch each one. Then at the bottom of the article, you can find a full list of every new movie available this month. Happy watching! 10 Great Movies New To Netflix In September 2025 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (2023) Ever since I became a father, I’ve grown to love family-centric movies like Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Director Kelly Fremon Craig (who also wrote and directed the 2016 coming-of-age drama The Edge of Seventeen) delivers an adaptation here of Judy Blume’s beloved novel in a manner that’s rare for family films, that treats kids with absolute respect.…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197559-0.20%
Alttown
TOWN$0.004104-7.35%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04129+0.43%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:28
Podijeli
The Economic Shift from Memory to Prediction: A Guide to Value Creation in the Creator Economy

The Economic Shift from Memory to Prediction: A Guide to Value Creation in the Creator Economy

As AI automates memory-based tasks, your economic survival now depends on creating and monetizing unique knowledge, a practice dubbed "knowpreneurship."
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1236+3.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-1.11%
Podijeli
Hackernoon2025/09/07 01:28
Podijeli
Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions declined to €119.6K from previous €123K

Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions declined to €119.6K from previous €123K

The post Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions declined to €119.6K from previous €123K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.12%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002597+2.72%
Node Pay
NC$0.01869+1.57%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:25
Podijeli
Crypto Phishing Scams Stole $12 Million In August

Crypto Phishing Scams Stole $12 Million In August

The post Crypto Phishing Scams Stole $12 Million In August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phishing scams targeting cryptocurrency investors intensified in August 2025, draining more than $12 million from over 15,000 wallets across the sector. Blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer reported that these losses represent a sharp month-over-month rise, climbing 72% compared with July. Notably, the number of victims also grew, increasing 67% over the same period. Ethereum EIP 7702 Fuels Increase in Crypto Phishing Attacks According to the firm, about 46% of phishing losses came from three high-value accounts, often referred to as whales. Together, these accounts lost $5.62 million, and one alone was exploited for $3.08 million. Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, Scam Sniffer identified Ethereum’s EIP-7702 standard as the primary tool leveraged in August’s wave of attacks. The firm also noted an uptick in scammers tricking crypto users into sending money directly to malicious contracts. Crypto Phishing Scams in April. Source: Scam Sniffer EIP-7702 improves Ethereum wallets by temporarily allowing externally owned accounts (EOAs) to function like smart contract wallets. This enables convenient features such as batching transactions, setting spending caps, integrating passkeys, and recovering wallets without changing addresses. However, attackers have turned these same tools into a way to accelerate thefts. Wintermute’s Dune Analytics dashboard shows that more than 80% of delegate contracts tied to EIP-7702 involve malicious activity. Notably, this has compromised more than 450,000 wallet addresses since its implementation this year. Yu Xian, founder of the security company SlowMist, noted that awareness of how EIP-7702 can be weaponized remains low. He emphasized that organized criminal groups have enthusiastically embraced the mechanism, exploiting it across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystems. In light of the surge, Scam Sniffer has advised crypto users to be far more cautious when interacting with wallet requests. They suggest verifying domains, avoiding rushed approvals, and refusing signatures that grant unlimited permissions or appear broader than necessary. Additionally, suspicious prompts tied…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-15.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.12%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:24
Podijeli
BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, Dogecoin’s ETF Gamble

BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, Dogecoin’s ETF Gamble

The post BlockDAG’s 76,815% ROI Play In September 2025, Tron’s Bearish Signal, Dogecoin’s ETF Gamble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is presenting three distinctly different stories. Tron (TRX), despite strong adoption, is flashing a bearish signal at $0.34 as traders test support levels that could drag it closer to $0.30. Dogecoin (DOGE), once the king of memes, is down 57% from its July high, with price analysis showing vulnerability to $0.10 unless ETF approval sparks renewed demand. But while TRX and DOGE navigate uncertainty, BlockDAG (BDAG) is executing a calculated strategy. Its Deployment Event presale price of $0.0013 is paired with a structured ROI roadmap: a $0.05 listing milestone, $600M raise target, and a long-term projection of $1. Unlike rivals, BlockDAG has already delivered measurable gains, while onboarding 3M miners and 312K holders. In a market driven by speculation, BDAG’s engineered outcomes position it as the best crypto for payments and future growth. TRON Hovers at $0.34, Could a Break Below Mean Big Trouble? TRON (TRX) is currently holding steady at $0.34, a price point that has become a key battleground for traders. The market has been moving sideways, showing hesitation as buyers and sellers weigh the next move. Technical indicators suggest mixed momentum: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral, pointing to neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD is starting to flash bearish signals, suggesting a possible loss of strength ahead. The crucial area to watch is the $0.33–$0.34 support zone. If TRX falls below this level, traders warn that a slide toward $0.30 could follow. On the upside, a strong rebound could push the…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04129+0.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184-2.14%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:20
Podijeli
Exploring the Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for Growth by 2025

Exploring the Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for Growth by 2025

As we approach 2025, the crypto landscape is evolving from mere speculative trading to becoming a bedrock of innovative, long-term technological projects. Here, we delve into key players that are anticipated to lead this transformation. Futuristic Trading with Ozak AI Ozak AI is redefining the financial market's approach by integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. This platform leverages machine learning algorithms, including neural networks and ARIMA, to deliver precise, real-time trading and market analytics. Its unique combination of EigenLayer AVS, for validating stables, and Arbitrum Orbit, for deploying scalable smart contracts, ensures that Ozak AI remains at the forefront of reliability, speed, and transparency in the crypto market. Significant traction has already been observed as Ozak AI's presale attracts hefty investments, boasting a collection of over 2.67 million dollars, with 847 million tokens sold at $0.01 each. The project's potential is further amplified by strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as Dex3 and HIVE. SUI: Redefining Speed and Efficiency The SUI blockchain is making headlines with its high-throughput and low-latency capabilities, positioning itself as a revolutionary architecture in the blockchain arena. With a market cap of 12.05 billion and recent growth of 3.64%, SUI is rapidly gaining confidence from investors and is poised to significantly impact sectors like gaming, DeFi, and NFTs. Chainlink's (LINK) Rise in the Decentralized World Chainlink has seen a notable increase in its market value, up by 2.94%, reaching a new high of $23.66. This growth is a testament to the escalating demand for its decentralized oracle services, which play a crucial role in the broader blockchain ecosystem. Bitcoin (BTC): The Pioneer's Progress The venerable Bitcoin continues to dominate the crypto market. With a staggering market valuation of 2.22 trillion and a limited supply approaching its cap, Bitcoin's daily trading activities and institutional adoption hint at its enduring value and appeal. Solana (SOL): Built for the Future Solana stands out with its exceptional ability to handle thousands of transactions per second at minimal cost. Despite minor fluctuations in trading volume, Solana's consistent performance and developer-friendly platform are set to maintain its growth trajectory through 2025. In Conclusion These cryptocurrencies, from the AI-driven trading enhancements of Ozak AI to the high-performance blockchain frameworks like Solana, are transforming the landscape of digital finance. They are not just surviving the volatile market but are setting the stage for a robust blockchain ecosystem. For more details about the groundbreaking Ozak AI project, visit their official platforms: Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Threshold
T$0.01585+0.12%
Solana
SOL$202.92-0.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.06052+0.61%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 01:19
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token