2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
$HYPER Predicted to Jump 2390% Viral Presale Nears $14M

Imagine a world where the internet was stuck in the 1990s, with dial-up speeds, clunky websites, and no streaming video. That’s where Bitcoin is today when it comes to speed and scalability. While it’s the GOAT of crypto and a fortress of value, its core design is rooted in a different era. At a sluggish […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/04 20:51
How Employment Pulses Ripple through Cryptocurrency

The post How Employment Pulses Ripple through Cryptocurrency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is navigating a pivotal time, characterized by key economic indicators impacting its trajectory. A notable factor this week is the ADP employment report, which is closely watched for its implications on economic policy and the wider crypto environment. Continue Reading:How Employment Pulses Ripple through Cryptocurrency Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/how-employment-pulses-ripple-through-cryptocurrency
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:51
C3 AI (AI) Stock: Drops 14% After Weak Earnings and Leadership Change

TLDRs; C3 AI stock dropped 14.20% after Q1 earnings revealed declining revenue and wider losses. Stephen Ehikian named CEO, replacing founder Thomas Siebel, who stepped down due to health issues. Succession planning gaps in tech exposed, with investors doubting smooth leadership transitions. AI monetization challenges persist, as hype outpaces enterprise adoption and profitability expectations. C3 [...] The post C3 AI (AI) Stock: Drops 14% After Weak Earnings and Leadership Change appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 20:50
Investors who love memecoins now focused on this under-$0.003 coin

Those coins, Shiba Inu and Floki, shot up in value almost overnight, showing that community-backed projects could sometimes outperform the most prominent players in the market.  Now in 2025, many of those same investors are setting their sights on Little…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 20:49
Senate to hold hearing today on Trump nominee Stephen Miran

The post Senate to hold hearing today on Trump nominee Stephen Miran appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stephen Miran will appear before the Senate Banking Committee today for his confirmation hearing as President Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve Board. Miran’s confirmation could impact Fed policy decisions ahead of the September rate-setting meeting. The Senate Banking Committee will hold an open hearing at 10 a.m. today on the nomination of Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, currently leading the Council of Economic Advisers, was put forward by President Trump to fill the vacancy left by Adriana Kugler. The hearing comes amid Trump’s push to bring the central bank under closer White House influence, following his attempt to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook and his calls for lower interest rates ahead of the September policy meeting. Today’s hearing will spotlight the tension between the Fed’s tradition of independence and President Trump’s push to assert greater White House authority. Senators are expected to press Miran on his earlier arguments that favored more executive influence, even as he now vows to protect the central bank’s autonomy. “The most important job of the central bank is to prevent Depressions and hyperinflations. Independence of monetary policy is a critical element for its success,” Miran said in his prepared testimony. “If confirmed, I plan to dutifully carry out my role pursuant to the mandates assigned by Congress.” Miran also asserted that he would uphold the central bank’s independence and base his decisions strictly on macroeconomic analysis, not political direction. “The Federal Open Market Committee is an independent group with a monumental task, and I intend to preserve that independence and serve the American people to the best of my ability,” he stated. Members of the Fed Board of Governors hold permanent voting rights on monetary policy at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. If confirmed, Miran would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:49
Grayscale Launches ETCO: Ethereum Covered Call ETF

The post Grayscale Launches ETCO: Ethereum Covered Call ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Grayscale has introduced the Ethereum Covered Call ETF (ETCO), offering investors a way to earn regular income through a covered call strategy. Instead of holding Ethereum directly, ETCO gains exposure via options on Ethereum-linked exchange-traded products, distributing fixed payouts twice monthly. This strategy aims to capture Ethereum’s price movements while generating steady cash flow, making …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 20:46
PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers

PUMP jumps 20% from range low, breaks out of 50-day consolidation as traders eye next key resistance at $0.0042.
CryptoPotato2025/09/04 20:46
Coinbase: the CEO fires employees who have not used AI

Brian Armstrong has made the use of Artificial Intelligence mandatory.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 20:45
Spirit Airlines cuts flights in 12 cities as United, rivals circle

The post Spirit Airlines cuts flights in 12 cities as United, rivals circle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Spirit Airlines jet takes off above two United Airlines airplanes at Newark Liberty Airport on March 23, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn | Getty Images Spirit Airlines is ending service in a host of U.S. cities this fall as it fights for survival. Its rivals, meanwhile, are circling its customers, and one is preparing for the possibility the budget travel icon shuts down altogether. United Airlines on Thursday put on sale a slew of new flights in cities where Spirit operates, like its home base of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Orlando, Florida, as well as Las Vegas, Houston and Chicago. “If Spirit suddenly goes out of business it will be incredibly disruptive, so we’re adding these flights to give their customers other options if they want or need them,” Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said in a news release. The new service starts Jan. 6. Last week Frontier Airlines, the second-largest budget airline in the U.S. behind Spirit, announced 20 new routes that compete with Spirit. Meanwhile, in October, Spirit is exiting Albuquerque, New Mexico; Birmingham, Alabama; Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Columbia, South Carolina; Portland, Oregon; and Salt Lake City, as well as Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento and San Jose in California, the carrier told CNBC on Wednesday. It is also axing plans to start service in Macon, Georgia, on Oct. 16.  “We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund,” Spirit said in an emailed statement. Some of United’s additional flights include service between the New York area and Columbia and Chattanooga. United is also adding additional flights between Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as several additional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 20:44
Galaxy tokenized stock launches on the Solana blockchain via Superstate

Galaxy Digital is now offering its SEC-registered shares as Galaxy tokenized stock on Solana, enabling real-time, onchain ownership and regulatory-compliant trading for verified investors. Galaxy tokenized stock debuts on Solana Galaxy Digital has announced a partnership with fintech firm Superstate…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 20:43
Vijesti u trendu

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token