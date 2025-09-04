The state of Union: Mainnet, momentum, and the path to global interop
Interoperability has always been crucial to crypto's future. With Union, it is finally becoming practical at scale. While interoperability's importance is widely agreed upon, solutions to date have largely fallen short. Fragmentation continues to silo ecosystems. Insecure bridges remain points of failure. Too many users and developers are forced to rely on centralized third parties to move assets across chains. Union's response comes in the form of a secure, hyper-efficient messaging layer that brings trustless interoperability to any chain. By combining consensus verification with zero-knowledge proofs, the protocol offers security, speed, and scalability that existing interoperability offerings cannot match. Where most bridges are capped at connecting around a hundred or so chains, Union can scale to thousands. With Union mainnet now live, realizing the core team's vision truly begins. This recent landmark milestone lays the foundation for a future where all chains—from EVM to MoveVM to BitVM to IBC—can connect seamlessly. And the timing could not be more optimal. In moves like Circle's Arc initiative, the industry's biggest players have been actively doubling down on crosschain strategies. In this article, we'll walk through where Union stands today, why mainnet represents such a significant leap forward, and what's coming next in its mission to deliver interoperability without compromise. Tech, traction, and momentum Union is a zero-knowledge-based messaging layer purpose-built for secure, trustless interoperability across all chains. With mainnet now live, it enters the market as a breakout project already carrying respectable traction, ecosystem alignment, and narrative clarity. Leading into the full-scale launch, $48 million was already secured on Union's alpha mainnet (with 98% of it being transferred into the Babylon ecosystem), 325 million testnet transfers were completed, and the protocol completed a record-breaking Groth16 Trusted Setup Ceremony with 5,866 contributors—the largest in history. Across testnet, Union supported 12 networks, with the…
