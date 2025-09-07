2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Pepe Coin Slides As Traders Hunt The Next Meme Catalyst Set To Surprise Markets Dramatically

Pepe Coin Slides As Traders Hunt The Next Meme Catalyst Set To Surprise Markets Dramatically

The Pepe Coin brand still has cultural weight, but its price action tells another story. Momentum has faded, volumes are slipping, and analysts note that speculative energy is drifting into fresher meme plays. That’s why traders scanning for the next catalyst are increasingly talking about Layer Brett, a meme coin built as an Ethereum Layer [...] The post Pepe Coin Slides As Traders Hunt The Next Meme Catalyst Set To Surprise Markets Dramatically appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5172+2.55%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000974+1.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002608+3.90%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/07 01:41
Podijeli
Stripe CEO Explains Why Stablecoins Are Winning Over Global Businesses

Stripe CEO Explains Why Stablecoins Are Winning Over Global Businesses

The post Stripe CEO Explains Why Stablecoins Are Winning Over Global Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe CEO Patrick Collison said stablecoins are gaining adoption because they offer businesses faster, cheaper and more reliable payments than traditional systems. His remarks came in a Hacker News thread on Sept. 5, 2025, one day after Stripe and Paradigm launched Tempo, a blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin payments. In his first comment on the Tempo announcement thread, Collison wrote that Stripe had been “disappointed with crypto’s payments utility for much of the past decade.” He said the company’s view shifted as more businesses began using stablecoins for routine financial activity. Collison pointed to Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure provider Stripe acquired in October 2024. He said SpaceX uses it to manage money flows in hard-to-reach markets, Latin American fintech DolarApp relies on it for banking services, and an Argentinian bike importer uses Stripe’s dashboard to pay suppliers. “These businesses are not using crypto because it’s crypto or for speculative benefit,” Collison wrote. “They’re performing real-world financial activity, and they’ve found that crypto (via stablecoins) is easier, faster, better than the status quo.” When asked whether people will eventually “pay with Tempo,” Collison said the blockchain is intended to function behind the scenes. He compared it to financial messaging systems like SWIFT or ACH, noting that consumers may not interact with Tempo directly but would benefit from its efficiency. He called “decentralized, internet-scale SWIFT” an imperfect but useful analogy. In the answer to another question (about why businesses find crypto payments appealing), Collison outlined five reasons companies prefer stablecoins: near-instant settlement that reduces trapped liquidity, lower costs than card payments, greater reliability in cross-border transfers, fewer currency conversions and direct on-chain access to U.S. dollars. He also rejected the idea that adoption is mainly regulatory arbitrage. Collison said stablecoins are now explicitly regulated in the United States under the GENIUS Act…
NEAR
NEAR$2.436+2.35%
Union
U$0.01092+8.65%
RealLink
REAL$0.06053+0.61%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:41
Podijeli
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions down to £-33.1K from previous £-31.4K

United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions down to £-33.1K from previous £-31.4K

The post United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions down to £-33.1K from previous £-31.4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002597+2.72%
Node Pay
NC$0.01869+1.79%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:40
Podijeli
BullZilla’s Next 1000x Narrative Powers Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as World Liberty Financial and Shiba Inu Drop

BullZilla’s Next 1000x Narrative Powers Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as World Liberty Financial and Shiba Inu Drop

The post BullZilla’s Next 1000x Narrative Powers Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as World Liberty Financial and Shiba Inu Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the most rewarding trade of 2025 isn’t in today’s market charts but locked inside a presale, writing its own destiny? In a volatile month where meme coins oscillate between highs and lows, investors are chasing projects that can offer both cultural power and structural mechanics. For those searching for the best meme coin presale in September 2025, one new contender is making its presence impossible to ignore. Over the last 24 hours, World Liberty Financial’s price dropped 15.13% to $0.1803, underscoring the ongoing turbulence surrounding its tokenomics. Shiba Inu also slipped 1.92% to $0.00001216, as retail flows lost momentum. Both moves remind traders that in open markets, even strong communities can’t always fight gravity. By contrast, BullZilla has already raised over $150,000 with more than 550 holders in its early stages. With its price set to increase by 25.86% in the next presale phase, momentum is being built in by design. That’s why many analysts are calling it the best meme coin presale in September 2025, placing it ahead of competitors fighting to hold the floor. BullZilla ($BZIL): Presale Momentum Backed by Ethereum The BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is still in its first stage, but it is already showing traction that most projects never achieve. Priced at $0.00002575, the token will automatically climb 25.86% to $0.00003241 once the $100,000 threshold is cleared or 48 hours pass without reaching it. This mechanic ensures progress never stalls, forcing each stage to be more expensive than the last. Over $150,000 has been raised from more than 550 holders, and early investors are looking at a potential ROI exceeding 20,000% once the token hits its planned listing price of $0.00527. Stage 1D buyers already hold theoretical gains of 347.82% at launch, proving that structured presales can deliver returns even before the broader market…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081-0.87%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08834-3.22%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:39
Podijeli
Which Crypto Will Dominate Web3 Infrastructure

Which Crypto Will Dominate Web3 Infrastructure

The post Which Crypto Will Dominate Web3 Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum and Cardano are leading the Web3 race, but analysts see one surprise newcomer joining the conversation. The next decade of blockchain innovation will be defined by the battle for Web3 infrastructure. Ethereum and Cardano stand as two of the most ambitious contenders, each pursuing different strategies to secure their place as the backbone of decentralized applications, finance, and governance. Ethereum leads in adoption and developer activity, while Cardano leans on a peer-reviewed, research-driven approach to scalability and governance. This competition has captured the attention of investors, developers, and institutions alike. Yet, in 2025, a surprising new player – MAGACOIN FINANCE, has also entered the discussion, adding fresh momentum to an already dynamic landscape. Ethereum: A proven foundation with global reach Ethereum’s dominance lies in its massive developer base and network effect. Thousands of decentralized applications run on its blockchain, and the move to proof-of-stake has reduced its energy footprint while increasing scalability through layer-2 solutions. Institutional acceptance, marked by the approval of ETH ETFs, reinforces Ethereum’s credibility as the default infrastructure for Web3. For investors, ETH remains the most proven bet in this sector, offering both security and growth potential. Cardano: Methodical progress and academic rigor Cardano takes a different path, prioritizing formal research and peer-reviewed upgrades. Its phased rollout has sometimes frustrated investors seeking fast results, but it has also built a reputation for resilience and thoughtful design. With the Voltaire era introducing full on-chain governance, ADA is set to become one of the most decentralized and self-sustaining ecosystems in crypto. Its real-world pilots in education, supply chain, and identity management highlight Cardano’s broader ambitions. While Ethereum and Cardano battle for Web3 dominance, MAGACOIN FINANCE is creating an entirely different narrative. Analysts are calling it one of the most aggressive plays of 2025, with forecasts suggesting…
RealLink
REAL$0.06053+0.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005638-5.67%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:37
Podijeli
How Ozak AI Lowers the Barrier for Entry and Maximizes ROI for First-Time Crypto Buyers

How Ozak AI Lowers the Barrier for Entry and Maximizes ROI for First-Time Crypto Buyers

The post How Ozak AI Lowers the Barrier for Entry and Maximizes ROI for First-Time Crypto Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many new investors in cryptocurrency are unsure about entering the market because of high costs and difficult platforms. Established coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum require significant capital, while trading systems demand technical knowledge. Ozak AI changes this dynamic. Its presale and ecosystem provide newcomers with an affordable, simple, and ROI-driven entry point into digital assets. Lowering Barriers for First-Time Buyers Ozak AI has created a presale designed specifically for new investors. The token is currently priced at $0.01 in Phase 5, with the next increase set at $0.012. To date, more than 844 million $OZ tokens have been sold, raising over $2.64 million. The growth potential is evident among the early entrants who have a listed target price of $1. Accessibility is further emphasized by a minimum entry of $100, which opens the door to those unable to commit large sums. Buyers can participate using ETH, USDT, or USDC, and the interface displays the exact number of tokens received before purchase. For first-time buyers, this transparency reduces confusion and builds trust in the process. Token distribution also reflects stability. Out of the total 10 billion $OZ tokens, 30% are reserved for presale, 30% for ecosystem development, 20% are held in reserves, and 10% each are allocated for liquidity and team rewards.This structure reassures new investors that funds are directed toward long-term sustainability. Simplified Tools That Support ROI Ozak AI makes it easy for non-techies with built-in tools. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) gives real-time market data so beginners can see immediate results without needing to be a trading expert. DePIN technology secures this data across a decentralized network so there’s no risk of centralized storage. Ozak Data Vaults further protects the information so new participants can rely on it. A big plus for newbies is the Prediction Agents (PAs). These…
RealLink
REAL$0.06053+0.61%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05136+0.44%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004565-6.95%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:36
Podijeli
Crypto Betting Explodes in 2025: Top Sites to Bet With OKT and SOL

Crypto Betting Explodes in 2025: Top Sites to Bet With OKT and SOL

Crypto betting is exploding in 2025! Discover the best sites where you can wager with OKT and Solana (SOL), enjoy no KYC access, instant payouts, and thousands of casino and sportsbook options.
Solana
SOL$203.03-0.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 01:35
Podijeli
US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks

US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks

TLDRs; The Trump administration plans to restrict or ban Chinese drones and heavy vehicles over national security risks. Commerce Department rules, expected in September, follow earlier executive orders targeting Chinese tech supply chains. DJI and Autel dominate nearly 90% of U.S. drone sales, raising espionage and infrastructure security concerns. Businesses face higher costs and supply [...] The post US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.01092+8.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.445+1.55%
Comedian
BAN$0.10606+6.28%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/07 01:34
Podijeli
Is Warren Buffett planning to sell all of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Kraft Heinz?

Is Warren Buffett planning to sell all of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Kraft Heinz?

The post Is Warren Buffett planning to sell all of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Kraft Heinz? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett might finally be ready to dump Kraft Heinz. The Oracle of Omaha told CNBC he’s “disappointed” the company is breaking itself into two pieces, a reversal of the 2015 merger he personally backed, which has now turned into one of the worst investment moves of his career. The news came out during a private phone call with “Squawk Box” co-host Becky Quick on Tuesday. Warren also said he’s angry that shareholders like Berkshire Hathaway weren’t given the right to vote on the decision. Right now, the company owns 27.5% of Kraft Heinz, a stake now worth $8.9 billion, making Warren the food company’s biggest shareholder. He confirmed that Berkshire’s next CEO, Greg Abel, already told Kraft Heinz executives they didn’t agree with the split, even before the company finalized the decision. Warren questions the cost and value of the split Warren told Becky Quick he’s against the plan, especially the $300 million in overhead costs that will be needed to break Kraft Heinz into two new entities over the next year.  “It certainly didn’t turn out to be a brilliant idea to put them together,” he said. “But I don’t think taking it apart will fix it.” The market didn’t like the news either. Shares of Kraft Heinz dropped by as much as 7.6% on Tuesday before recovering slightly. The stock ended the short trading week down 2.4% overall.  That’s just the latest hit in a long stretch of pain for Kraft Heinz investors. Since the 2015 merger between Kraft and Heinz, the stock has lost 69% of its value. The original deal was a joint move between Berkshire Hathaway and Brazil-based 3G Capital, which teamed up in 2013 to buy H.J. Heinz for $23.3 billion.  When the Kraft merger happened two years later, Berkshire walked away with…
Humanity
H$0.03343+14.09%
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:34
Podijeli
Ethereum Staking Momentum Cools as Traders Rotate Into Lyno AI for Explosive Gains

Ethereum Staking Momentum Cools as Traders Rotate Into Lyno AI for Explosive Gains

The post Ethereum Staking Momentum Cools as Traders Rotate Into Lyno AI for Explosive Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The once-vibrant staking market of Ethereum, worth 3.7 billion, is trying to cool down while traders pursue new and high-growth markets. Veterans of the industry who foresaw the Ethereum boomer in 2020 are already calling the presale in Lyno AI the new frontier. This artificial intelligence investing platform is an investors promise with institutional quality trading technology that is available to retail investors. Don’t Miss the Early Bird Advantage Lyno AI has reached Early Bird stage in its presale at an attractive price of $0.050 per token. Having sold 415,354 tokens and raised 20,767 already, the goal is to have the last token price of $0.100. The following presale phase will be raising the price to $0.055, so right now is the best moment to purchase before prices explode. This is the season that investors cannot afford to miss because they can make good returns. Institutional Trading Power, Now For Everyone Lyno AI provides the cross-chain arbitrage platform that is revolutionary, as it decomposes financial obstacles, which used to be exclusive to large entities and their complex infrastructures. Its proprietary AI-driven bots search 15+ blockchains in tandem, spotting a rapidly arbitrating opportunity; something manual traders just cannot accomplish. The security of the platform is provided by multi-level security and audited smart contracts, and the community government provides the possibility to the owners of the $LYNO tokens to build the future. Secure, Fast, and Autonomous Lyno AI-enabled Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and more, making it a multi-chain network with lightning-fast execution coverage. The autonomous AI code is used to manage risks such as slippage and gas fees, and execute trades in milliseconds with the help of autonomous algorithms. Such automation would provide retail cap funds access to high quality market intelligence typically available to hedge funds and arbitrage desks. Conclusion: Investors…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.18%
Binance Coin
BNB$869.99+1.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081-0.87%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 01:33
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token