2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

The post Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has renewed his push for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, calling for clear, transparent rules and oversight mechanisms to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital asset sector. Lukashenko’s Frustrations Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reportedly issued a renewed directive to fast-track comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the need for transparent oversight and legal clarity […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/belarus-aims-to-reinforce-its-digital-haven-with-stronger-crypto-laws/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.16%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03579-0.27%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0149-2.48%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:34
Podijeli
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.

PANews reported on September 7 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,292.18, with a total value of US$696 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,018.93+0.21%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004321-0.06%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/07 13:28
Podijeli
Don’t Repeat NPC’s Missed Gains – BullZilla Presale Is Now the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Don’t Repeat NPC’s Missed Gains – BullZilla Presale Is Now the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, timing is everything. Many investors have faced the pain of missing out on explosive gains, watching coins skyrocket after they failed to get in early. One of those coins that left a lot of people regretting their missed opportunity was the Non-Playable Coin (NPC). The project exploded overnight, leaving […]
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.25%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01712-1.04%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:15
Podijeli
Linea: Liquidity Incentive Program Rewards to Increase to 160 Million LINEA Next Week

Linea: Liquidity Incentive Program Rewards to Increase to 160 Million LINEA Next Week

PANews reported on September 7th that Linea announced in a tweet that the Linea Ignition liquidity incentive program will distribute 160 million LINEA tokens next week (originally 150 million). 80% of this will be allocated to lending pool LPs, with a total reward of 128 million LINEA tokens for USDC, USDT, and ETH in the Aave and Euler lending pools. 20% will be allocated to Ethereum trading, with trading pairs including USDC/ETH, WBTC/ETH, USDT/ETH, and ETH/REX, for a total reward of 32 million LINEA tokens.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.34+0.03%
REVOX
REX$0.061188+2.77%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/07 13:09
Podijeli
Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil?

Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil?

The post Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Could XRP Be Managed Like Oil? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, XRP has been making headlines in the crypto world: part lawsuit survivor, part payment rail, part speculative asset. But now, a new comparison is making the rounds: could XRP’s future look a lot like oil’s? That’s the question posed by analyst Brad Kimes on Paul Barron Podcast, who says the token may one day be managed in a way similar to the way OPEC oversees crude markets. The idea isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. A Page From OPEC’s Playbook Oil producers have long balanced supply and demand by opening and closing the taps. When prices run too high, governments can also lean on strategic reserves, flooding the market to cool things down. The result: a commodity that is global, essential, and tightly managed. Kimes sees echoes of that in XRP. Ripple, which created the token, still holds a massive escrow of coins. If released gradually and strategically, he argues, those reserves could stabilize price swings, creating a digital market less prone to the wild volatility that defines much of crypto. The Slow March Toward Currency Status XRP already ticks two of the three boxes of money: it is a store of value and a medium of exchange. The missing third piece, a widely accepted unit of account, could come with time and regulatory clarity. He compares the process to the U.S. dollar’s slow rise to global dominance after World War II, a transition that stretched over more than a decade before the dollar became the world’s reserve currency. Bonds, Crises, and “New Money” The speculation doesn’t stop there. Kimes sees a future in which the U.S. Treasury issues digital bonds tied to assets like XRP and Bitcoin. Think of it as “wartime bonds”…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15141-6.87%
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.25%
Union
U$0.01092+8.65%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:07
Podijeli
ICB Network Partners With Okratech To Advance Real-World DeFi Use Cases Through Cross-Chain Web3 Capabilities

ICB Network Partners With Okratech To Advance Real-World DeFi Use Cases Through Cross-Chain Web3 Capabilities

The post ICB Network Partners With Okratech To Advance Real-World DeFi Use Cases Through Cross-Chain Web3 Capabilities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ICB Network, a Layer-1 PoS chain, today announced a strategic alliance with Okratech, a decentralized platform for Web3 products. The advancement brings native support for Okratech into the ICB Network, enabling Okratech’s customers to efficiently access ICB’s ecosystem of DApps and offerings from their wallets. By adding Okratech to its chains of supported protocols, ICB broadens its multi-chain interoperability and continues advancing towards an integrated, cross-chain user experience. ICB Network is a Layer-1 PoS blockchain that offers scalable and user-friendly crypto trading, advanced applications, and staking options for experienced and beginner users worldwide. On the other hand, Okratech is a decentralized ecosystem recognized for connecting freelancers and consumers and providing a wide variety of Web3 products to users. Big News! Partnership Announcement with Okratech, a utility backbone for Web3 products. This collaboration with @Ortcoin1 will bring their massive community and AI-driven infrastructure to the #ICB Network. It’s a key partnership for both our Layer-1 blockchain and our growing… pic.twitter.com/va4CfESRfi — ICB Network (@icbx_network) September 6, 2025 ICB Network Integrates Okratech for a More Composable Web3 Ecosystem Based on the integration of the two platforms, Okratech will bring its huge community and AI-powered infrastructure to the ICB Network, as illustrated in the data above. The move to connect Okratech’s AI technology to the ICB Network is essential for enhancing the reliability of ICB’s data and the effectiveness of its intelligent decision-making. Also, the integration means that Okratech’s community of global users can now access ICB’s platform within the Okratech ecosystem, listing ICB-based DApps, assets, and products. Okratech customers can now exchange and move assets to the ICB Network or buy ICB tokens directly within the Okratech ecosystem. This interconnected approach eliminates obstacles from multi-chain trades, making the process of interacting with innovative protocols like ICB seamless. Okratech’s integration with ICB resolves…
RealLink
REAL$0.06054+0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081-0.87%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:04
Podijeli
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.16%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-18.88%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Podijeli
How Germany’s missed Bitcoin haul can decide BTC’s next big move

How Germany’s missed Bitcoin haul can decide BTC’s next big move

If Germany offloads again, BTC's price could be capped in the short-term.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,018.93+0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 13:00
Podijeli
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$203.02-0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.90%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Podijeli
The SEC Forms Task Force to Combat Cross-Border Fraud

The SEC Forms Task Force to Combat Cross-Border Fraud

The post The SEC Forms Task Force to Combat Cross-Border Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC launches Cross-Border Task Force to tackle international fraud. Aims to protect investors by targeting foreign fraud schemes. Focuses on crypto manipulation and market gatekeepers. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a Cross-Border Task Force on September 5, 2025, targeting international transactional fraud affecting U.S. investors. This initiative emphasizes safeguarding market integrity amidst foreign crypto market schemes, particularly “pump and dump,” influencing compliance and regulatory actions across global financial landscapes. SEC Enhances Fraud Enforcement with New Task Force Established by the SEC, the Cross-Border Task Force will investigate potential violations of U.S. securities laws. These efforts involve scrutinizing foreign companies and intermediaries, particularly those engaged in crypto market manipulation, such as “pump and dump” schemes. The task force, spearheaded by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, represents a concerted effort to consolidate investigative resources. Changes initiated by the task force include heightened scrutiny of “gatekeepers,” such as auditors and underwriters, facilitating foreign company access to U.S. markets. The task force’s focus on crypto assets emphasizes the need to uphold market integrity and investor protection, with immediate implications for foreign jurisdiction compliance. Market reactions to the SEC’s announcement have been measured, with no immediate statements from major crypto industry figures. However, Chairman Paul Atkins reaffirmed the SEC’s commitment to preventing bad actors from exploiting international borders, underscoring the agency’s determination to prosecute fraudulent activities affecting U.S. investors. Historical SEC Actions Against Cross-Border Fraud Did you know? The SEC previously stepped up enforcement against cross-border fraud during the early 2010s to address China-based reverse mergers and ICO frauds. This led to heightened regulatory oversight and delistings in the years that followed. As of the latest CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,295.56, with a market cap of formatNumber(518496281782, 2) and 13.60% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume dipped formatNumber(18692576774,…
Union
U$0.01092+8.65%
Capverse
CAP$0.13765+18.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21465-0.25%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 12:44
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token