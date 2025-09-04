2025-09-07 Sunday

FSA's Bold Move To Secure Digital Assets
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 21:10
Introduction Evolution is the essence of life. Embracing change is a sign of progress. The fields of life that reject modern changes are left behind. Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized academic, business and personal space of today’s world. Advantages and disadvantages aside, incorporating AI into the very fabric of activities has become a need of the hour. The world of cryptocurrencies has many projects that do just the same. The convergence of cryptocurrencies and AI is one of the most exciting advancements of the 21st century. Projects with the Highest Market Cap This convergence has given rise to a new digital economy in which data and computing power serve as tradable assets. There are crypto projects that reward the users who come up with useful AI models. Certain platforms reduce training costs for AI models by utilizing idle hardware and compensating contributors for actual work performed. The role of artificial intelligence in the crypto market can be best understood by going through the most successful AI projects with highest market caps. As of 1st September, 2025, the top 5 AI projects are Bittensor, Near Protocol, Internet Computer, Story, and Render. 1. Bittensor ($TAO) This project, with a commendable market cap of $3.152 billion, can be understood as a shared brain that is built by the contribution of many users around the world. The users are called miners because they get some $TAO if the system regards their contribution as significant. The miners provide data and computational power to train the AI model of Bittensor. Building on that, Bittensor not only rewards raw compute or data but also creates a market for machine intelligence, where models rank each other and value is measured by peer systems. In other words, each participant’s model is evaluated by other models, and high performers earn more $TAO and greater influence, recorded transparently on the blockchain. Moreover, the protocol has ways to detect deception where a few users can boost themselves by collaboration. It applies a connectivity-based regularization, which means that even if a group tries to deceitfully promote themselves, they can’t beat the system unless they control more than 50% of the network’s stake. Earlier in 2025, Bittensor rolled out Dynamic TAO, which was a major update to its tokenomics and governance. This change produced subnet-specific tokens, reshaping the way rewards and influence are distributed. By doing so, the project made the economies within each subnet more democratic and better aligned with real market forces. 2. Near Protocol ($NEAR) Near Protocol has the second highest market cap among AI cryptocurrencies. It holds $3.041 in its vault. This layer-1 project is popular with investors for its speed and low fees. Its high speed is the result of network’s ability to split workload across many validator nodes. This division of load has been named Nightshade Sharding. Despite being a layer-q project, Near Protocol harbors a layer-2 solution called Aurora. This solution enables Near Protocol to interact with Ethereum-based applications. Furthermore, Rainbow Bridge ensures the transfer of funds between Near Protocol and Ethereum. If the protocol is quick, it owes its speed to the use of artificial intelligence. AI predicts and manages all the traffic on the network. Also, smart contracts are executed by using AI. Related dApps are developed with the help of AI. The developers on the network are not required to acquire extensive knowledge regarding blockchain technology and cryptocurrency as they integrate artificial intelligence into their operations. 3. Internet Computer ($ICP) $2.586 billion of crypto market cap is held by $ICP. On May 10, 2021, DFinity Foundation created Internet Computer. It is blockchain that wants to make the internet more open and powerful. Instead of depending on cloud providers like Amazon or Google, it runs apps directly on its decentralized network. This means developers can build anything from social media platforms and business tools to games and virtual reality services, and they are not bound to rely on centralized infrastructure. Because everything runs on-chain, apps can be faster, more secure, and easier to scale.   Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a driving force within the Internet Computer (ICP) ecosystem. It makes decentralized applications far more powerful and flexible.  ICP makes it possible to build AI models right into smart contracts and dApps, so that they can handle advanced computations and make decisions on their own. This opens up new possibilities in areas like DeFi, where AI could refine trading strategies, minimize risks, and even run automated financial services without constant human input. 4. Story ($IP) With market cap of $2.35 billion, $IP is the native token of Story Foundation, a blockchain designed to bring intellectual property (IP) into the digital age. It lets creators register ideas, like a song, image, or even AI data, directly on the blockchain. Every time someone uses that IP, the system automatically tracks who created it and pays them based on on-chain, programmable licensing terms. This is what makes $IP special. It’s not just a token for trading. It powers licensing, royalties, and ownership in a way that’s clear and automatic. All of this makes $IP a leader in the AI-focused cryptocurrency space, where data and creative content matter more than ever. Recently, whales have started noticing $IP. Heritage Distilling, a company listed on Nasdaq, made history by making $IP its primary reserve asset. That means they hold $IP in their treasury instead of traditional assets like cash. This move helped validate $IP as more than just talk. It’s a real piece of AI-powered infrastructure. Therefore, in addition to being a cryptocurrency, $IP is a new way for creators and companies to build, own, and trade intellectual property in a smart, blockchain-native world. 5. Render ($RNDR) Render holds a market cap of about $1.73 billion. It is a platform that connects digital artists with people who can contribute their spare GPU power to the network. Instead of buying costly computers, artists can utilize this network to make high-quality graphics and animations. Payments are made through $RNDR tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. These smart contracts keep the process safe and automatic. The system lowers costs and makes advanced tools available to small studios, independent artists, and creators who cannot afford expensive hardware. AI is a key part of Render. It helps the network manage GPU power so that projects finish faster and at a lower cost. AI also improves the creative process itself. It can sharpen images, upscale graphics, and generate textures. This lets artists reach professional results without needing powerful machines of their own. Render makes high-end creative tools available to almost anyone.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:10
Key HighlightsPolymarket now cleared to operate in the U.S. after CFTC approval.New markets surged 44% in July, showing growing investor interest.Donald Trump Jr. joins advisory board, boosting political-fintech appeal.Polymarket Secures U.S. Approval: What It MeansPolymarket, a leading prediction market platform, has received approval to enter the U.S. market following a ruling by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). CEO Shane Coplan announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the regulator had cleared the way for the platform’s U.S. launch.The CFTC, through its Market Oversight and Risk Management Branch, confirmed it would not initiate enforcement action against QCX, a registered contract market, or QC Clearing, a clearing organization. This decision covers specific accounting and reporting requirements related to swaps, including binary options and variable payout contracts.Coplan thanked the regulator’s employees for the efficiency of the process and emphasized that this approval is a major step in legalizing Polymarket’s activities.Growth and Activity on PolymarketPolymarket gained attention during the 2024 U.S. presidential election and has maintained momentum with a growing number of markets and partnerships. Activity surged in July 2025, with new markets exceeding 11,500 — an increase of 44% month-on-month, although still below January highs.This growth reflects both investor interest and the platform’s expanding range of forecast markets, covering politics, finance, and other trending topics.Political and Investment InfluenceIn July, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board and invested in the project. Experts say this move strengthens the platform’s position at the intersection of politics, finance, and technology, signaling growing influence and credibility.Polymarket’s U.S. launch now positions the company to legally expand its prediction markets, attracting both traders and investors interested in the unique combination of forecasting and derivatives trading.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:09
Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Holds the Line at $110.5K—Is a Rally Imminent?

Bitcoin is currently priced at $110,700 to $111,010 over the last hour, with a total market capitalization of $2.20 trillion. Over the last 24 hours, bitcoin recorded a trading volume of $36.27 billion, fluctuating within an intraday range of $110,344 to $112,502. Bitcoin On the daily chart, bitcoin appears to be entering a consolidation phase
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 21:09
TLDR Etherealize raised $40 million to expand Ethereum adoption within traditional finance. The funding round was led by Electric Capital and Paradigm. Etherealize aims to bridge the gap between Ethereum’s ecosystem and institutional finance needs. The company plans to develop private trading and settlement platforms for tokenized assets. Public firms have purchased over $1.2 billion [...] The post Etherealize Secures $40M to Boost Institutional Ethereum Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/04 21:09
Bloomberg’s expert McGlone reveals a scenario when Bitcoin may crash back to $10,000
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:09
Russia’s finance ministry is suggesting easing the requirements for entering the country’s restricted and strictly controlled cryptocurrency market. The proposal to lower the thresholds for granting access to digital assets comes as the country fell to number 10 among crypto adopters. Minfin urges letting more Russians try crypto The Russian Ministry of Finance (Minfin) believes […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/04 21:05
TLDRs; Swiss researchers released Apertus, an open-source AI rival to ChatGPT, available on Hugging Face with full transparency. Apertus was trained on 1,800+ languages and comes in 8B and 70B parameter versions, competing with Meta’s Llama 3. The model was designed to comply with EU copyright laws and AI codes of practice, reducing regulatory risks. [...] The post Swiss Researchers Release Hugging Face AI to Rival ChatGPT appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/04 21:05
PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
PANews 2025/09/04 21:05
The post Nasdaq plans will make it harder for small Chinese firms to list appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Nasdaq Marketsite is seen during morning trading on April 7, 2025 in New York City.  Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images BEIJING — The Nasdaq stock exchange in the U.S. is planning listing requirements that will make it harder for small Chinese companies to list in New York, after a flood of tiny initial public offerings. As part of proposed changes, companies operating primarily in China will need to raise at least $25 million in initial public offerings to list on the exchange, Nasdaq said late Wednesday local time. The move comes as tensions between the U.S. and China simmer, and as the Nasdaq faces broader financial market issues. “It will be more difficult for small Chinese companies to go IPO [on the] Nasdaq under the new rule,” said Winston Ma, adjunct professor at NYU School of Law. “The new rule reacts to some IPO cases of ‘pump and dump’ due to small float size.” There have been been few large Chinese IPOs in the U.S. since the fallout around ride-hailing company Didi’s New York listing in 2021. But in 2024, 35 small China-based companies listed in New York, roughly twice the 17 U.S.-based microcap listings, Renaissance Capital said in December. Microcaps typically refer to stocks with market capitalizations of between $50 million and $300 million, meaning the companies raised only a few million in the initial public offering. The rule change is “a positive,” said Gary Dvorchak, managing director at Blueshirt Group, whose business includes advising Chinese companies on IPOs. “I think it’s going to instill more confidence that the companies are listing are doing it for legitimate reasons and there’s less likely to be games being played with the stock and it really protects the companies as well.” Nasdaq noted the Chinese listings pose greater risk to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 21:05
