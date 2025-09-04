2025-09-07 Sunday

SUI Coin Ignites a New Financial Trend with Massive Reserves

SUI Coin Ignites a New Financial Trend with Massive Reserves

SUI Coin has made strategic strides with its reserve initiative. Public companies find value in increasing crypto reserves for inflated stock values. Continue Reading:SUI Coin Ignites a New Financial Trend with Massive Reserves The post SUI Coin Ignites a New Financial Trend with Massive Reserves appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:16
Cardano Genesis ADA Audit Report: Key Insights and Community Reaction

Cardano Genesis ADA Audit Report: Key Insights and Community Reaction

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson feels vindicated after Genesis released its audit report showing that the protocol was not involved in any redemption fraud. EMURGO shared a link to the transparency report that revealed Masato Alexander wrongly accused Hoskinson and the Cardano network.  What the Cardano Audit Found Hoskinson notified the Cardano community and the general public of the release of the transparency report, which involved accounting firm BDO and law firm McDermott Will & Emery, on September 3.  As he initially argued, 99.2% of the ADA Genesis vouchers ended up being redeemed. This is equivalent to a total of 14,282 vouchers, which summed up to 25.85 billion ADA coin.  It is worth noting that Cardano was also accused of selling ADA ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $29.90 B Vol. 24h: $1.11 B to elderly people. However, the audit also found that only about 6.1% of buyers were older than 65 at the time.  In addition, no deliberate effort was made towards blocking redemptions, as propagated by Masato Alexander. Ultimately, Joel Telpner, Chief Legal Officer at Input Output, noted that the forensic audit has determined that there was no basis for the aforementioned accusations. No Basis for Cardano and Hoskinson Accusations According to the audit, there was no evidence of fraud or misuse found in Cardano. Therefore, it nullifies the latest “FUD” narrative related to the ADA cryptocurrency.  EMURGO shared the link to the report on X, citing that it is pleased to see that the full Investigative Report and Forensic Audit regarding the ADA Voucher redemptions have been published.  “The Investigation determined that each of the allegations related to the Topics of Investigation do not have any basis,” the report stated, vindicating Hoskinson and his firm. It was a good opportunity for EMURGO to reiterate its confidence in the Cardano blockchain.  Pleased to see the full Investigative Report and Forensic Audit regarding the ADA Voucher redemptions has been released in support of @IOHK_Charles and @InputOutputHK. The report states, "The Investigation determined that each of the allegations related to the Topics of… https://t.co/g7lowsyXwj — EMURGO (@emurgo_io) September 4, 2025 The platform claimed that the third-party audit has been instrumental in further validating its trust and confidence in the network. Going forward, the entity noted that it hopes “this public release will lay to rest any further allegations.” Genesis of the Cardano Controversy Trouble started for Cardano in May when Non-fungible Token (NFT) artist Masato Alexander claimed that Charles Hoskinson had manipulated the Cardano ledger with the help of a “genesis key.”  Based on his strong accusation, the Cardano founder intended to seize a total of 318 million unredeemed ADA.  Noteworthy, these assets were worth approximately $600 million. Initially, the said coins were put up for sale as digital vouchers during the presale that was held in Japan. With the help of digital vouchers, early buyers successfully redeemed their tokens. It was on this premise that ADA insiders were accused of misusing coins that should have gone to voucher holders.  Notably, blockchain upgrades allegedly made it difficult to redeem the vouchers. At first, Hoskinson made a case, vehemently denying any misuse of the coins. He made it clear that 99.8% of the ADA vouchers were redeemed whiłe the remaining 0.2% were then redirected to the treasury. In his defense, the accusations were damaging and deeply personal.  This eventually led Cardano to push for an independent audit that reviewed its transactions and has now vindicated Hoskinson and Input Output Global. nextThe post Cardano Genesis ADA Audit Report: Key Insights and Community Reaction appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:15
Cardano Audit Report: Key Insights and Community Reaction

Cardano Audit Report: Key Insights and Community Reaction

Cardano and Charles Hoskinson have been vindicated in a recently published transparency report. This comes almost four months after they were accused of fraud. The post Cardano Audit Report: Key Insights and Community Reaction appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/04 21:15
Stablecoin Payment Network: Fireblocks Revolutionizes Crypto Settlements

Stablecoin Payment Network: Fireblocks Revolutionizes Crypto Settlements

BitcoinWorld Stablecoin Payment Network: Fireblocks Revolutionizes Crypto Settlements The digital finance landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, and at the forefront of this change is cryptocurrency custody leader Fireblocks. They have officially unveiled their groundbreaking stablecoin payment network, the Fireblocks Network for Payments. This innovative platform is set to revolutionize how crypto and traditional financial institutions manage stablecoin settlements, promising unparalleled speed, efficiency, and security. It’s a pivotal development that could fundamentally reshape digital transactions, providing a robust and scalable solution for a rapidly expanding market. What is the Fireblocks Stablecoin Payment Network, and How Does It Work? At its core, the Fireblocks Network for Payments is a specialized infrastructure meticulously engineered for the rapid and secure transfer of stablecoins. Think of it as a dedicated digital superhighway, exclusively built for moving digital dollars, euros, or other fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies with incredible speed. This network empowers participating firms to transfer substantial volumes of stablecoins almost instantaneously, significantly reducing the time and costs typically associated with traditional settlement methods. This groundbreaking initiative has already attracted over 40 leading institutions. These participants span both the crypto and traditional financial sectors, underscoring the pressing industry demand for such an advanced solution. The involvement of these major companies highlights the widespread trust and immense potential identified in this new stablecoin payment network. Why is a Dedicated Stablecoin Payment Network Crucial Today? In our interconnected global economy, the demand for efficient, secure, and transparent financial transfers has never been higher. Traditional banking systems, while dependable, often involve considerable delays, particularly for cross-border transactions or those occurring outside standard business hours. Stablecoins offer a compelling digital alternative, effectively combining the stability of conventional fiat currencies with the inherent speed and transparency of blockchain technology. However, managing and settling these digital assets at an institutional scale still presented complex operational challenges. Fireblocks’ new stablecoin payment network directly addresses these critical pain points. It provides a standardized, highly secure, and exceptionally efficient framework for businesses to leverage stablecoins for a diverse array of applications. These include optimized treasury management, real-time payments, and streamlined remittances. By significantly simplifying and accelerating these operations, the network empowers institutions to explore novel opportunities and substantially enhance their existing service offerings to clients globally. Driving Institutional Adoption: Who’s Leveraging This Powerful Stablecoin Payment Network? The true strength and utility of any network are ultimately defined by its participants. In this regard, Fireblocks has achieved remarkable early adoption. Among the impressive roster of over 40 institutions already live on the platform are prominent industry leaders. These include Bridge, a company recently acquired by the global online payments behemoth Stripe, and Circle, the renowned issuer of USDC, which stands as one of the world’s largest and most widely used stablecoins. The participation of such high-profile entities serves as a powerful testament to the network’s robust capabilities and its strong potential to evolve into an indispensable industry standard. The active involvement of these key players is a significant indicator of the network’s transformative impact. It clearly signals an accelerating trend towards the mainstream integration of digital assets into core financial operations. As additional institutions join this expanding ecosystem, the powerful network effect will further amplify its value proposition, fostering a more interconnected, efficient, and resilient global financial system, fundamentally powered by stablecoins. The Future of Finance: What Transformative Benefits Does This Network Unlock? The launch of Fireblocks’ stablecoin payment network represents far more than just a new product offering; it signifies a monumental leap towards a more digital-native and agile financial future. This advanced network delivers several compelling and transformative benefits: Unprecedented Speed: Settlements that traditionally took hours or even days can now be completed in mere minutes, or even seconds, dramatically accelerating financial flows. Enhanced Efficiency: Institutions can expect significantly reduced operational overheads and lower transaction costs, leading to greater profitability. Superior Security: The network leverages Fireblocks’ industry-leading and battle-tested security infrastructure, ensuring unparalleled protection for digital asset custody and transfer. Greater Accessibility: A broader spectrum of financial firms can now seamlessly integrate stablecoins into their existing operations, democratizing access to digital finance. Innovation Catalyst: This platform acts as a powerful catalyst, paving the way for the development of entirely new business models and innovative financial products built upon the foundation of instant, secure stablecoin transfers. This network is poised to accelerate the seamless integration of digital assets into traditional financial frameworks, establishing stablecoins as an increasingly viable and attractive option for large-scale enterprise use. It is undoubtedly an exciting development for anyone deeply invested in the evolution of global payments and the future of finance. In conclusion, Fireblocks’ new stablecoin payment network marks a monumental leap forward for the entire digital asset ecosystem. By delivering a secure, exceptionally efficient, and rapidly adopted platform for stablecoin settlements, it is not only effectively addressing current market challenges but also strategically laying the essential groundwork for a more interconnected, dynamic, and resilient global financial system. This groundbreaking innovation is set to empower institutions, significantly streamline complex operations, and ultimately accelerate the mainstream adoption of stablecoins, thereby ushering in a truly new era of financial efficiency and digital possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Fireblocks Network for Payments? A1: The Fireblocks Network for Payments is a new platform launched by Fireblocks, designed specifically for rapid and efficient stablecoin settlements between cryptocurrency and traditional financial institutions. Q2: Which institutions are participating in the network? A2: Over 40 institutions are currently participating, including major players like Bridge (acquired by Stripe) and Circle, the issuer of USDC. Q3: What are the main benefits of using a stablecoin payment network? A3: Key benefits include unprecedented speed for settlements, enhanced operational efficiency, superior security for digital asset transfers, greater accessibility for firms, and acting as a catalyst for new financial innovations. Q4: How does this network improve upon traditional settlement methods? A4: It drastically reduces settlement times from hours or days to minutes or seconds, lowers operational costs, and provides a secure, standardized framework for high-volume digital asset transfers that traditional systems often lack. Q5: Is the Fireblocks Network for Payments secure? A5: Yes, the network leverages Fireblocks’ established and robust security infrastructure, which is a leader in digital asset custody and transfer, ensuring high levels of protection for all transactions. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help us spread the word about the future of stablecoin settlements! Connect with us on social media and share this article with your network to keep the conversation going. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin adoption and institutional integration. This post Stablecoin Payment Network: Fireblocks Revolutionizes Crypto Settlements first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:15
Avalanche Approaches $35, VeChain Eyes $0.25, While BlockDAG’s $395M Presale Pushes It Toward $1

Avalanche Approaches $35, VeChain Eyes $0.25, While BlockDAG's $395M Presale Pushes It Toward $1

The crypto market is buzzing with fresh narratives, and three projects are grabbing the spotlight. Avalanche (AVAX) is inching closer to a key breakout zone at $35, a level many traders are watching as a turning point. Meanwhile, VeChain (VET) is attracting renewed attention after on-chain activity and institutional partnerships boosted optimism, with analysts suggesting
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:15
USD edges higher ahead of ADP – Scotiabank

USD edges higher ahead of ADP – Scotiabank

The post USD edges higher ahead of ADP – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) is tracking a little higher overall on little or no new developments. The minor lift in the USD may simply reflect a mild rebound from yesterday’s losses as the Dollar Index (DXY) remains well within recent ranges, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD firms modestly but holds broader range in quiet trade “High beta/developing market FX is bearing the brunt of the decline versus the USD, with the AUD leading losses among the core major currencies. A sharp fall in Chinese stocks earlier, reflecting reports that regulators are considering measures to cool market gains, may be a factor here. Beyond that, however, markets appear to be shrugging off yesterday’s Beige Book, which reported generally flat activity across the US economy, and the JOLTS data, which reflected a further slowing in the US labor market and some further drift in US yields.” “Job openings in July fell by more than expected and June data was revised lower. The fall in job openings came in areas that had previously provided leadership (government, health). This morning’s ADP jobs data at 8.15ET is expected to reflect slower private sector hiring in August, meanwhile. Although the ADP data does no track the NFP report that closely on a month-by-month basis, the broader trend in in the two reports (observed via the 6m average, in the chart below) shows a closer alignment, especially over the past year.” “Both series clearly reflect a clear slowing in the US labour market. Just how weak the jobs picture looks in August will shape expectations for Fed policy changes at the September 17th FOMC and perhaps beyond. In addition to the ADP report, US weekly claims, Productivity, Trade and ISM data are out this morning. Fed Presidents (voters) Williams (hawk) and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 21:14
XRP Burns at Zero? Here's Why No One Burns It

XRP Burns at Zero? Here's Why No One Burns It

XRP burns hitting ground, mostly because of strong tendency change across network
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:13
Whale Buys, ALGO Outlook & Pi Drop

Whale Buys, ALGO Outlook & Pi Drop

The post Whale Buys, ALGO Outlook & Pi Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Compare BlockDAG’s $4.4M whale entries and $395M presale with Pi Coin’s 90% crash and Algorand’s payroll push. Explore adoption, traction, and long-term potential. Market charts tell one story, but adoption tells another. Pi Coin has slumped to new lows near $0.33, dragged down by looming token unlocks and falling confidence. Algorand (ALGO) is quietly gaining traction with new payroll integrations and ISO compliance, opening doors for real-world payments. Yet the loudest headlines are being written by BlockDAG, which is proving that momentum built on fundamentals can outshine hype. With the launch of TRADEBDAG, the release of Dashboard V4, and 3 million participants using the X1 Miner App, BlockDAG is coupling growth with delivery. A fresh $4.4M whale entry signals confidence at scale, drawing attention to a presale that is rapidly transforming into one of the largest in crypto history. $4.4M Whale Entry Underscores BlockDAG’s Growth Large-scale commitments rarely follow noise; they follow proof. Recently, BlockDAG recorded two back-to-back whale entries of $4.4M and $4.3M, overtaking the prior leaderboard peak of $3.8M. These aren’t casual moves; they’re bets on a system already delivering product milestones ahead of its exchange debut. The rollout of TRADEBDAG, BlockDAG’s integrated trading module, has given participants utility in advance of listings. Alongside it, Dashboard V4 now offers a modernized UI, better analytics, and deeper presale insights, creating transparency that few presales match. Community push further amplifies the case. BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a new special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment. The X1 mining app…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 21:11
‘Too few guardrails,' CFTC’s Johnson warns on prediction market risks

'Too few guardrails,' CFTC's Johnson warns on prediction market risks

Outgoing CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson said prediction markets pose risks to retail investors, and slammed companies exploiting license loopholes for event betting. Outgoing Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson warned that prediction markets pose increasing risks to retail investors. She cited a lack of oversight and regulatory clarity as primary concerns.In her farewell public address on Wednesday, Johnson voiced concern that some market participants are offering leveraged prediction market contracts to retail investors without clear regulatory boundaries.“As of today, we have too few guardrails and too little visibility into the prediction market landscape,” she said in a farewell speech at the Brookings Institution. “There is an urgent need for the commission to express in a clear voice our expectations related to these contracts,” she added. Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:10
Market Watch: Solana and Layer Brett Both See Rising Whale Interest Heading Into Q4 2025

Market Watch: Solana and Layer Brett Both See Rising Whale Interest Heading Into Q4 2025

The crypto markets are stirring, folks, and something big is brewing. As giants like Solana […]
Coinstats 2025/09/04 21:10
