MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Safely Earn Cryptocurrency in 2025 with 7 Legal Cloud Mining Platforms — No Investment Required!
The post Safely Earn Cryptocurrency in 2025 with 7 Legal Cloud Mining Platforms — No Investment Required! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Cloud mining has become one of the most beginner-friendly ways to earn cryptocurrency without needing expensive hardware or advanced technical skills. In 2025, legal and transparent platforms are offering free trial contracts, instant signup bonuses, and automated mining solutions to help users safely start their crypto journey. These services are especially attractive for beginners who want to test mining without financial risk. Here are the 7 best legal cloud mining platforms in 2025 where you can safely earn cryptocurrency instantly — with no investment required. 1. ETNCrypto ETNCrypto is a reliable cloud mining platform that offers both free trials and long-term mining contracts. New users receive a $100 signup bonus, and the platform maintains a minimum withdrawal of $300. Known for its transparency and beginner-friendly design, ETNCrypto provides daily payouts with zero hidden fees. Pros: $100 free signup bonus for new users Transparent contracts with no hidden charges Mobile-friendly and easy-to-use platform Cons: Withdrawal minimum of $300 may be high for casual miners Limited advanced customization for professional users Highlight: ETNCrypto is the best choice for beginners who want instant rewards, trust, and a stable starting point with free crypto bonuses. ETNCrypto Mining Rigs Mining Rig Contract Price Contract Period Period Profit Period ROI Antminer S19 XP【Free】 $100 1 Day $1.50 1.50% Antminer T21 $300 1 Day $9.00 3.00% Antminer Z15 Pro $800 2 Days $51.20 6.40% Antminer S21 Pro $1,600 3 Days $168.00 10.50% VolcMiner D1 Lite $4,200 5 Days $798.00 19.00% Antminer S21+ Hyd $8,800 7 Days $2,648.80 30.10% VolcMiner D1 $18,900 8 Days $7,257.60 38.40% Antminer L9 $36,000 6 Days $12,528.00 34.80% Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U $68,000 5 Days $27,200.00 40.00% Visit ETNCrypto to view the full contract and claim your $100 bonus！ 2. HashVault Miner HashVault combines AI automation with cloud mining. The…
TRUST
$0.000456
-7.05%
MOBILE
$0.0003062
-2.10%
COM
$0.018158
+5.16%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:22
Podijeli
Nasdaq steps up scrutiny of cryptocurrency firms
PANews reported on September 4 that according to The Information, Nasdaq is increasing its scrutiny of listed companies that hold large amounts of cryptocurrencies in order to address the potential risks brought about by the volatility of crypto assets and enhance market stability and investor protection.
ORDER
$0.1354
+4.79%
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/04 21:22
Podijeli
Qatar Investment Authority Expands Tech Bets With Anthropic Stake
TLDRs; Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund invested in Anthropic’s $13B round, valuing the AI firm at $183B. QIA joins investors like Amazon and Goldman Sachs, becoming the only Gulf participant in the deal. The move reflects Qatar’s late but aggressive push into technology after setbacks like Builder.ai’s collapse. QIA is now diversifying into AI and other [...] The post Qatar Investment Authority Expands Tech Bets With Anthropic Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.
MOVE
$0.1179
+1.98%
PUSH
$0.03575
-0.39%
LIKE
$0.010977
-0.25%
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/04 21:21
Podijeli
T. Rowe Price shares rocket higher after deal where Goldman will invest $1 billion in asset manager
The post T. Rowe Price shares rocket higher after deal where Goldman will invest $1 billion in asset manager appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The T. Rowe Price Technology Development Center in New York, US, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images T. Rowe Price shares rallied Thursday after the asset manager struck a $1 billion deal with Goldman Sachs to sell private-market products to retail investors. Goldman will buy up to $1 billion in T. Rowe Price common stock through open-market purchases with the intention to own up to 3.5%, according to the announcement. The two financial firms will team up to offer wealth and retirement funds that give access to private markets for individuals, financial advisors, plan sponsors and plan participants. T. Rowe Price shares were up 8% in premarket trading. “This investment and collaboration represent our conviction in a shared legacy of success delivering results for investors,” David Solomon, CEO of Goldman, said in a statement. “With Goldman Sachs’ decades of leadership innovating across public and private markets and T. Rowe Price’s expertise in active investing, clients can invest confidently in the new opportunities for retirement savings and wealth creation.” T. Rowe Price’s shares have struggled over the years with the Baltimore-based firm slow to embrace the exchange-traded fund boom with its bread-and-butter being active management, resulting in massive withdrawals and disappointing returns. T. Rowe shares have provided a negative return over the last five years for investors. The new deal came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive order that aimed at allowing investors greater access to alternative assets to 401(k) plans, including cryptocurrencies and private-market assets. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/t-rowe-price-shares-rocket-higher-after-deal-where-goldman-will-invest-1-billion-in-asset-manager.html
K
$0.1516
+2.50%
T
$0.01586
+0.18%
TRUMP
$8.449
+1.59%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:20
Podijeli
Polymarket Wins Regulatory Clearance for US Comeback
Polymarket has secured regulatory clearance from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to resume operations in the United States, marking a major milestone for the blockchain-based prediction platform.
MAJOR
$0.15806
+1.74%
Podijeli
Cryptodaily
2025/09/04 21:19
Podijeli
Indomobil Group and Space and Time Ally to Empower 50,000 Students with Blockchain Education
Indomobil Group and Space and Time to onboard 50,000 Indonesian students for blockchain-powered payments, transparency, and verifiable education access.
SPACE
$0.1496
-4.46%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 21:19
Podijeli
CFTC Clears Polymarket for U.S. Operations
The post CFTC Clears Polymarket for U.S. Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Polymarket now cleared to operate in the U.S. after CFTC approval. New markets surged 44% in July, showing growing investor interest. Donald Trump Jr. joins advisory board, boosting political-fintech appeal. Polymarket Secures U.S. Approval: What It Means Polymarket, a leading prediction market platform, has received approval to enter the U.S. market following a ruling by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). CEO Shane Coplan announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the regulator had cleared the way for the platform’s U.S. launch. The CFTC, through its Market Oversight and Risk Management Branch, confirmed it would not initiate enforcement action against QCX, a registered contract market, or QC Clearing, a clearing organization. This decision covers specific accounting and reporting requirements related to swaps, including binary options and variable payout contracts. Coplan thanked the regulator’s employees for the efficiency of the process and emphasized that this approval is a major step in legalizing Polymarket’s activities. Growth and Activity on Polymarket Polymarket gained attention during the 2024 U.S. presidential election and has maintained momentum with a growing number of markets and partnerships. Activity surged in July 2025, with new markets exceeding 11,500 — an increase of 44% month-on-month, although still below January highs. Polymarket Trading Volume. Source: TokenTerminal This growth reflects both investor interest and the platform’s expanding range of forecast markets, covering politics, finance, and other trending topics. Political and Investment Influence In July, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board and invested in the project. Experts say this move strengthens the platform’s position at the intersection of politics, finance, and technology, signaling growing influence and credibility. Polymarket’s U.S. launch now positions the company to legally expand its prediction markets, attracting both traders and investors interested in the unique combination of forecasting and derivatives trading. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10882/polymarket-is-legal-in-the-u-s-what-this-means-for-investors
U
$0.01098
+9.25%
TRUMP
$8.449
+1.59%
MOVE
$0.1179
+1.98%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:19
Podijeli
Is Your Bitcoin at Risk? SEC Evaluates Proposal to Defend Against Quantum Attacks
The post Is Your Bitcoin at Risk? SEC Evaluates Proposal to Defend Against Quantum Attacks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The clock is ticking on “Q-Day” – the day quantum computers could break the cryptography that protects Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trillions of dollars in crypto assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Asset Task Force is now reviewing a proposal to safeguard the market before it’s too late. A Clear Warning for Regulators …
Q
$0.010858
+26.16%
U
$0.01098
+9.25%
CLEAR
$0.0149
-2.48%
Podijeli
CoinPedia
2025/09/04 21:18
Podijeli
Shale Oil Pessimism Could Be Overdone
The post Shale Oil Pessimism Could Be Overdone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The press is now full of articles about the p Watford City, North Dakota, Oil production in the Bakken shale formation near the Missouri River. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images eaking of shale oil production and the meaning for the oil market and global economy. The majority of these appear driven by the recent decline in drilling in the Bakken, Eagle Ford and especially the supergiant Permian shales, as the figure below shows. And as so many note, shale wells have very high decline rates, implying that production needs continuous high levels of investment to avoid dropping, and that reduced drilling could mean a rapid decline in output. Rigs Active in the Shale Basin (Permian on right hand scale) The author from EIA data This combination of factors has resulted in headlines this year like “Peak Permian? Geology and Water Say We’re Close” Peak Permian? Geology and Water Say We’re Close | OilPrice.com “US oil output has peaked amid price fall, top shale producer warns” US oil output has peaked amid price fall, top shale producer warns and “Peak Shale Amid Maximum Pessimism” Peak Shale Amid Maximum Pessimism. These and other articles typically focus on the drilling efforts and the possibility that the economics don’t justify enough investment to keep increasing production. Some argue that the constraint is more geological than economical, but others focus on comments from industry executives who see rising costs and weak prices as the primary constraint. Which suggests that while shale oil production might plateau or even decline in the near-term, the trend would not necessarily be irreversible. A big part of the problem is the readiness in some quarters to interpret production weakness as permanent, even when it would seem to be driven by…
NEAR
$2.436
+2.35%
T
$0.01586
+0.18%
CITY
$1.0156
-0.12%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:17
Podijeli
Maxi Doge Presale Nears $2M as REX-Osprey Teases a Dogecoin ETF, Causing $DOGE to Surge by 2.68%
REX-Osprey just filed an SEC form for its coming Dogecoin ETF called the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE). The ETF gives investors access to Dogecoin’s price without having to buy the token directly.
FORM
$3.7184
+2.37%
TOKEN
$0.01259
+0.39%
DOGE
$0.21724
+1.24%
Podijeli
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/04 21:16
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token