Ripple vs SWIFT Debate Intensifies Over Future of Settlement Rails
TLDR SWIFT’s Tom Zschach questions the viability of XRP as a settlement solution for banks. Zschach believes banks will prefer their own payment systems or regulated stablecoins over XRP. Ripple argues that XRP serves as a bridge for liquidity across global currencies and stablecoins. Critics highlight the inefficiencies in SWIFT’s traditional system of pre-funded nostro [...] The post Ripple vs SWIFT Debate Intensifies Over Future of Settlement Rails appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 21:58
Maxi Doge Nears $2M Amidst Rumors of Dogecoin ETF by REX-Osprey
The post Maxi Doge Nears $2M Amidst Rumors of Dogecoin ETF by REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX-Osprey just filed an SEC form for its coming Dogecoin ETF called the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE). The ETF gives investors access to Dogecoin’s price without having to buy the token directly. The official form states that the company will invest 80% of its assets into Dogecoin and related services like futures, swaps, and direct holdings. The company’s move comes in the context of cryptos enjoying growing institutional and mainstream support, with $DOGE itself being up 126.62% over the last year, according to CoinMarketData. The announcement first came on X and is likely to create upward price momentum for $DOGE. The Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale will also heat up over the next period, as the almost-$2M presale is looking hotter by the day. Coming Regulatory Changes May Legitimize the Crypto Market as a Safe Investment Hub REX-Osprey’s proposal is part of an effort to mainstream crypto, and the favorable regulatory measures from the US accelerate that. Trump’s GENIUS Act is the most crucial piece of legislation in recent years, seeking to achieve several critical milestones. This includes forcing crypto issuers to disclose their treasury numbers monthly for the sake of transparency. The act will also protect investors against crypto scams and illicit activity. This is where the project is now in its implementation phase, after the Treasury invited people to comment on the measures necessary to tackle this problem. In this context of increased regulatory support for crypto, REX-Osprey’s decision seems strategic and well-planned and could push the market up. The meme sector could especially see a surge in investor interest, pushing projects like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) into mainstream even before its public release. How Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Threatens Dogecoin’s Alpha Status Maxi Doge ($MAXI) threatens Dogecoin’s alpha status with its no-nonsense attitude and its complete disregard for the rules…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:57
WLFI Is Accumulating To Explode 3x-5x
The post WLFI Is Accumulating To Explode 3x-5x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI, a Trump-backed token launched by World Liberty Financial, has quickly become a focal point in the crypto market, with traders speculating on potential 3x to 5x returns. Nonetheless, comparative analyses indicate that Unich may present comparable or even superior prospects for sustained growth. WLFI Slides After Launch: Here’s What Happened WLFI’s debut has been marked by sharp swings. After peaking near $0.40 at launch, the token retraced to around $0.21, shedding nearly half its value within a day. Daily trading volumes above $1 billion show that liquidity remains high, suggesting the pullback is less an end than a consolidation phase. Many traders now view this correction as the groundwork for a potential breakout, especially given the project’s strong visibility and its association with former U.S. President Donald Trump, a factor that continues to amplify investor attention. The token’s rapid ascent can be traced to a mix of speculative enthusiasm and clear signals of adoption.WLFI’s Lockbox smart contract, audited for security, manages phased releases to curb dumps, while its governance model lets holders vote on treasury deployments from a $500 million+ war chest. On-chain metrics reflect this strength, with Ethereum gas fees spiking over 100 gwei during claims and stake participation reaching 35%, signaling sustained demand. Beyond headline-driven speculation, WLFI has also shown early signs of building an ecosystem that resonates with retail investors. Early partnerships and the token’s integration into community-driven projects are helping to sustain liquidity. Investor interest is evident not just in price charts but also in the rising participation across social media and trading forums, where WLFI remains one of the most discussed tickers. With WLFI, the frenzy has been powered by community hype and political branding, drawing speculators in droves. Unich, on the other hand, is channeling that same energy into measurable adoption, with more…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:56
Nasdaq Cracks Down on Crypto-Hoarding Firms
The post Nasdaq Cracks Down on Crypto-Hoarding Firms appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nasdaq is stepping up oversight of companies that raise funds to buy and hold large amounts of cryptocurrency to inflate their stock prices. The tighter scrutiny aims to prevent misleading practices and increase transparency for investors. Companies will now need to provide detailed disclosures about their crypto holdings, which could help stabilize the market by …
CoinPedia
2025/09/04 21:55
Unveiling A Remarkable 408 BTC Haul In August
The post Unveiling A Remarkable 408 BTC Haul In August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitfufu Bitcoin Mining: Unveiling A Remarkable 408 BTC Haul In August Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitfufu Bitcoin Mining: Unveiling a Remarkable 408 BTC Haul in August Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitfufu-bitcoin-mining-haul/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:52
Top Crypto to Buy for September, ETH for Steady Gains or a DeFi Crypto Poised for 60x Upside
Ethereum (ETH) has earned its place as one of the strongest names in the digital asset space. Its network stability, vast ecosystem of decentralized applications, and strong institutional adoption make it an obvious choice for those who want steady, reliable exposure to the market. For many, ETH is the “blue chip” of crypto investing, offering [...] The post Top Crypto to Buy for September, ETH for Steady Gains or a DeFi Crypto Poised for 60x Upside appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/04 21:50
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Board Governor Tim Cook and issued a subpoena
PANews reported on September 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal: The US Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook and issued a subpoena to investigate whether she submitted false information in her mortgage application.
PANews
2025/09/04 21:50
Broadcom earnings in spotlight as AI chip rally tests investor patience
The post Broadcom earnings in spotlight as AI chip rally tests investor patience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Broadcom Inc. is set to report earnings on Thursday, and all eyes will be on the numbers. This year, the chipmaker has been a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Since April, the firm’s stock has doubled, adding over $730 billion in market value, making it one of the top performers in the Nasdaq 100 Index. But the meteoric rise raises a key question: How much further can the stock climb? Investors worry that even strong results may fall short of expectations after such a massive rally. Their caution is understandable. Recent earnings from Nvidia and Marvell show that strong reports don’t guarantee market approval. Nvidia shares dropped more than 6% despite a revenue outlook in line with expectations, while Marvell plunged nearly 20% on weaker-than-expected data center sales. These reactions have sparked concerns that Broadcom could face a “sell the news” scenario. Nvidia’s report has already knocked 4% off the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, whereas the broader Nasdaq 100 is less than 1% lower. It’s an example of how brittle investor sentiment has become regarding chip stocks. Broadcom rides the AI surge Broadcom is poised to report what are likely to be strong numbers in its latest earnings release and has a history of impressive results. Analysts estimate adjusted earnings per share will increase 34% from a year ago, to around $1.67, with revenue growing 21% to $15.8 billion. The obvious driver is artificial intelligence. Analysts predict that AI sales could reach $5.1 billion this quarter. That would represent almost one-third of Broadcom’s overall revenue and a 60% rise from the previous year. That growth highlights how AI has rapidly become a bedrock of Broadcom’s business model. Broadcom’s custom-designed chips, called ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits), are at the heart of this expansion. Unlike general-purpose processors, ASICs are engineered…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:50
Crypto Landscape Sees Mixed Sentiment as Top Assets Show Mixed Price Movements
Crypto market hits $3.82T with mixed sentiment as Bitcoin ($BTC) dips while Ethereum($ETH) rises as well as DeFi and NFT sectors surging significantly.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 21:50
Dati On-Chain Mostrano che Oltre la Metà dell’Offerta di Ethereum è Detenuta da Soli 10 Indirizzi
In un nuovo post su X, la società di analisi on-chain Santiment ha evidenziato come i diversi asset dell’ecosistema Ethereum si confrontano tra loro in termini di concentrazione dell’offerta nei 10 wallet principali. Dal grafico condiviso da Santiment, visibile nell’ultimo post, emerge la tendenza di questo indicatore per otto criptovalute negli ultimi mesi. Secondo i […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 21:47
