Ethereum validator queue shows first staking dominance in months

Ethereum validator queue shows first staking dominance in months

The post Ethereum validator queue shows first staking dominance in months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The amount of Ethereum waiting to enter staking has overtaken the volume queued for withdrawal for the first time since July, marking a key shift in network activity. According to data from the Ethereum Validator Queue, the staking entry line reached 833,141 ETH (around $3.7 billion) on Sept. 4, surpassing the 819,757 ETH (roughly $3.6 billion) currently awaiting exit from staking pools. Ethereum Staking Queue (Source: ValidatorQueue) Notably, this is the first time since July 22 that the entry requests have outpaced exits. Staking service provider Everstake also noted that the surge reflects the largest queues observed since 2023, when the Shanghai upgrade allowed staked ETH withdrawals. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. As a result, ETH stakers must wait approximately 15 days before they can stake their assets on the chain. Despite this shift, the total supply of staked ETH is expected to remain largely steady at above 36 million ETH because the entry and exit volumes nearly balance each other out. Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/ethereum-staking-queue-hits-3-7b-overtaking-withdrawals-for-the-first-time-since-july/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:13
Bitcoin Treasury Companies Face Higher Volatility Than Bitcoin Itself

Bitcoin Treasury Companies Face Higher Volatility Than Bitcoin Itself

TLDR Bitcoin’s volatility has led to significant declines in Bitcoin Treasury Companies’ stocks, with losses ranging from 50% to 80%. Metaplanet experienced 12 mini-bear markets in 18 months, with some declines lasting up to four months. Internal corporate factors like capital raising and Bitcoin premium fluctuations are key drivers of BTCTC stock volatility. More than [...] The post Bitcoin Treasury Companies Face Higher Volatility Than Bitcoin Itself appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 22:12
FTC plans study on impact of AI chatbots on children

FTC plans study on impact of AI chatbots on children

PANews reported on September 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) plans to study the impact of artificial intelligence chatbots on children and is preparing to request documents from OpenAI, Meta Platforms (META.O) and other companies.
PANews2025/09/04 22:11
China targets U.S. fiber as trade retaliations heat up

China targets U.S. fiber as trade retaliations heat up

The post China targets U.S. fiber as trade retaliations heat up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China added new tariffs on more U.S. optical fiber after a six-month probe found U.S. suppliers tried to dodge earlier penalties. The tariffs took effect Thursday Beijing time and cover “certain cut-off shifted single-mode optical fiber” from the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said. Rates run from 33.3% to 78.2%. The ministry named several firms and their levies. Corning Inc. at 37.9%, OFS Fitel LLC at 33.3%, and Draka Communications Americas Inc. at 78.2%. Officials said the anti-circumvention inquiry concluded that US producers and exporters changed trading methods to avoid anti-dumping rules already on the books. In a statement, a ministry spokesperson said the procedures were open and transparent and that the rights and interests of all stakeholders were fully protected. The ministry added that this was China’s first anti-circumvention investigation. Shares of Corning swung on the headlines. The stock, up nearly 2% in New York trading on Wednesday, fell as much as 3% before recovering to trade slightly higher. Based on the findings, the ministry ruled that altering trading practices to bypass existing duties amounts to evasion of China’s anti-dumping regime. It said the new levies match the tariff rates applied since April 2023 on US dispersion unshifted single-mode optical fiber. The duties are scheduled to last until April 21, 2028, the same expiry as the 2023 measures. Tariffs seen as retaliation for U.S. tech curbs The decision to impose tariffs this week comes soon after a new Trump administration initiative to curb China’s chipmaking capacity, as reported by Cryptopolitan. Recently, the United States rescinded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s permission to ship essential equipment without restriction to its plant in Nanjing, China. American officials told TSMC they would end the company’s validated end user, or VEU, status for that site. U.S. authorities made comparable changes for Chinese facilities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:11
X's payments business, X Money, faces regulatory roadblocks and rising employee turnover

X's payments business, X Money, faces regulatory roadblocks and rising employee turnover

PANews reported on September 4 that according to The Information: Musk's social media platform X's payment business X Money has been blocked by regulators, and employee turnover has increased.
PANews2025/09/04 22:10
Gloria AI launches real-time News Terminal for crypto, macro, and AI markets

Gloria AI launches real-time News Terminal for crypto, macro, and AI markets

The post Gloria AI launches real-time News Terminal for crypto, macro, and AI markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Gloria AI launched its News Terminal V1, offering faster, broader, and more affordable news intelligence across crypto, macro, and AI. The launch follows months of powering Crypto Briefing’s newsroom and new partnerships with AI agents in the Virtuals ecosystem. Gloria AI today announced the launch of its Real-Time News Terminal, an AI-powered platform designed to deliver market-moving insights faster than traditional outlets. The system scans thousands of sources, filters for relevance, and pushes structured updates to traders, content creators, AI agents, and media firms. Built for both human and autonomous workflows, Gloria integrates via API, WebSocket, messaging bots, and protocols like Virtuals ACP and Coinbase’s x402, delivering structured signals that can be acted on in real time. “Markets move on news in seconds. Gloria ensures you never miss the signal,” said John Chen, CEO of Crypto Briefing and a core contributor to Gloria AI. Gloria has powered Crypto Briefing’s newsroom in recent months, boosting output and surfacing market-moving news faster. That same feed is now being opened directly to the wider market. Gloria has also expanded in recent weeks with new integrations across the Virtuals ecosystem and other AI agent platforms. It now powers Ethy Agent’s execution layer and has joined Santa Virtuals’ swarm, providing Questflow and others with contextual signals. In July, Kosher Capital integrated Gloria, bringing real-time macro and crypto feeds to all of its agents. Velvet Capital’s AI Framework, serving more than 100,000 users, has also added Gloria to guide trading strategies with live news data. “Our goal is to build the most responsive and adaptable news infrastructure,” said John Chen. “Gloria delivers the right signal at the right time.” The platform’s native token, $GLORIA, has rebounded from early August lows. With the broader crypto market under pressure, it has entered a potential accumulation phase,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:10
Stable Income and Currency Growth: Amidst a General Decline in Coin Prices, Holders Are Using XRP Mining to Navigate the Cryptocurrency’s Volatility Cycle

Stable Income and Currency Growth: Amidst a General Decline in Coin Prices, Holders Are Using XRP Mining to Navigate the Cryptocurrency’s Volatility Cycle

XRP Mining delivers daily cloud mining returns, compounding growth, and flexible contracts, offering investors stability and passive income without hardware.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 22:10
Ukraine, green light for 23% on crypto: the Rada approves the draft in first reading

Ukraine, green light for 23% on crypto: the Rada approves the draft in first reading

Ukraine, green light for 23% on crypto: the Rada approves the draft in the first reading. All the details in the article.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 22:09
Uniswap – Analyzing UNI’s false breakout and KEY levels to watch

Uniswap – Analyzing UNI’s false breakout and KEY levels to watch

The post Uniswap – Analyzing UNI’s false breakout and KEY levels to watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 4, 2025 Key Takeaways Uniswap whales appear to have resurfaced, as recent buys denote. The pulling of UNI off exchanges as the price falls below $10 could be a signal of a reversal.  Uniswap [UNI] price fell below the $10 level after staying above it for the last month. The month of August has been different from previous cycles, which have been bearish for crypto markets. From the anomaly in August of this year, traders anticipate the dip that precedes Q4 rallies to be in September. The first few days have had mixed sentiments, but whales could be shaping a new narrative. Whales are pulling UNI off the exchanges According to OnchainLens data, whales were making their way back after a period of profit-taking. A notable transaction involved the purchase of 153,975 UNI valued at $1.5 million on CoW Protocol. The whale not only scoops Uniswap, but also Maker [MKR] and Spark [SPK]. All these funds were later moved for liquidity provision. More analysis indicated that UNI was gradually leaving exchanges, as seen in the Exchange Netflow data. On the day, about 55K tokens had been withdrawn, about 18K more than those pulled off the previous day. Source: CryptoQuant The shift came after 400K UNI was sent to exchange on the 1st of September, thus the price fell to $9.35. Rising exchange outflows usually signal accumulation phases for holders. That said, will the shifting dynamics spark a reversal? On the charts, UNI was approaching a key accumulation zone at $8.74 that previously initiated a 40% rally. During this rally, UNI price broke above resistance at $11 and was rejected instantly at $12.25. The instant rejection made the surge past $11 a false breakout. Yet, another angle showed that the DeFi protocol was navigating inside a range between…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 22:09
How RWAs Create a New Trust Layer to Boost Tokenized ESG Investments

How RWAs Create a New Trust Layer to Boost Tokenized ESG Investments

As the interest in sustainable and responsible investing continues to grow, blockchain technology and tokenization are playing an increasingly significant role in reshaping how institutions approach Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria. Recent developments highlight the potential for tokenized ESG investments to enhance transparency, trust, and accessibility within the institutional finance sector. Tokenization as a [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/04 22:07
