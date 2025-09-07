2025-09-07 Sunday

Parmigiano Reggiano The New Big Cheese In Stadium Sponsorships

Parmigiano Reggiano The New Big Cheese In Stadium Sponsorships

The post Parmigiano Reggiano The New Big Cheese In Stadium Sponsorships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. To commemorate the landmark partnership between Parmigiano Reggiano and the New York Jets, the Italian cheese consortium debuted a one-of-a-kind Jets-Branded cheese wheel. New York Jets Ahead of the 2025 NFL season the New York Jets announced a new partnership with Parmigiano Reggiano, an exclusive cheese product of a select Italian region that must meet strict specifications to earn the Parmigiano Reggiano official label. This is the first sponsorship with a U.S. professional sports team for the Italian cheese consortium. This comes on a growing trend that has seen cheese take center stage in stadium and arena sponsorships across the U.S. MORE: How Sports Embraces Cheese Sponsorships, The New Stadium Cheddar Parmigiano Reggiano, which enjoys PDO status (Protected Designation of Origin status, as granted by the European Union), aims to grow its presence beyond Europe and specifically with American consumers. To that end, Parmigiano Reggiano will merge into the MetLife Stadium marketing and menu. Inside the venue, Parmigiano Reggiano-forward dishes will pop up at a range of spaces, including the Commissioner’s Club, Green Room and Coaches Club where the Jets will offer antipasto stations featuring the cheese and tossed pasta stations highlighted by Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheels. Menu options available in the stadium’s top clubs aim to highlight Parmigiano Reggiano and the options will grow throughout the season so fans can look for new twists each home game. Parmigiano Reggiano will also be available as an add-on at designated Delaware North Nonna Fusco’s Kitchen stands throughout MetLife Stadium. Designed by QNY Creative, the New York Jets and Parmigiano Reggiano revealed a custom cheese-branded helmet to kick off their partnership at the Specialty Food Association’s Fancy Food Show in New York. New York Jets “The Jets are excited to partner with Parmigiano Reggiano, a globally recognized and respected brand,” says Jeff…
2025/09/07 01:43
ALT5 Sigma Reports 7.28 Billion WLFI Treasury Holdings

ALT5 Sigma Reports 7.28 Billion WLFI Treasury Holdings

The post ALT5 Sigma Reports 7.28 Billion WLFI Treasury Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Alt5 Sigma solidifies presence in digital assets. WLFI holds strong debut trading volume. Market responses remain muted without major commentary. ALT5 Sigma Corporation, listed on Nasdaq, reports holding 7.28 billion WLFI tokens valued at $1.31 billion as of September 5, bolstering its financial assets. This update underscores ALT5’s robust digital asset strategy, impacting shareholder value and demonstrating significant treasury strength amid a $4.7 billion WLFI trading debut. Influence on Market and Potential Future Trends ALT5 Sigma Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed entity, made headlines with its updated treasury report as of September 5, detailing holdings of over 7.28 billion WLFI tokens, with a market valuation around $1.31 billion. This substantial update underscores the company’s strategic holdings in cryptocurrency assets. With a valuation per share calculated near $5.85, the update not only enhances ALT5 Sigma’s digital asset treasury but also solidifies shareholder equity. The revelation, however, did not impact major Layer 1 projects or introduce related altcoin shifts. Market responses to ALT5 Sigma’s treasury update have been muted, largely owing to an absence of public commentary from leading industry voices or regulatory agencies. Such silence leaves the broader implications open for further observation. No official statements available from executives regarding this report. Market Data Overview Did you know? WLFI’s initial trading volume of $4.7 billion placed it among the top ten assets by daily volume on its first day, a milestone comparable to major debuts in the DeFi space. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) trades at $0.20, with a market cap nearing $4.88 billion and a circulating supply exceeding 24.67 billion tokens. Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows a 24-hour price gain of 8.61% despite a consistent three-month downturn. World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Research by Coincu highlights that financial landscapes…
2025/09/07 01:42
Pepe Coin Slides As Traders Hunt The Next Meme Catalyst Set To Surprise Markets Dramatically

Pepe Coin Slides As Traders Hunt The Next Meme Catalyst Set To Surprise Markets Dramatically

The Pepe Coin brand still has cultural weight, but its price action tells another story. Momentum has faded, volumes are slipping, and analysts note that speculative energy is drifting into fresher meme plays. That’s why traders scanning for the next catalyst are increasingly talking about Layer Brett, a meme coin built as an Ethereum Layer [...] The post Pepe Coin Slides As Traders Hunt The Next Meme Catalyst Set To Surprise Markets Dramatically appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/07 01:41
Stripe CEO Explains Why Stablecoins Are Winning Over Global Businesses

Stripe CEO Explains Why Stablecoins Are Winning Over Global Businesses

The post Stripe CEO Explains Why Stablecoins Are Winning Over Global Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe CEO Patrick Collison said stablecoins are gaining adoption because they offer businesses faster, cheaper and more reliable payments than traditional systems. His remarks came in a Hacker News thread on Sept. 5, 2025, one day after Stripe and Paradigm launched Tempo, a blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin payments. In his first comment on the Tempo announcement thread, Collison wrote that Stripe had been “disappointed with crypto’s payments utility for much of the past decade.” He said the company’s view shifted as more businesses began using stablecoins for routine financial activity. Collison pointed to Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure provider Stripe acquired in October 2024. He said SpaceX uses it to manage money flows in hard-to-reach markets, Latin American fintech DolarApp relies on it for banking services, and an Argentinian bike importer uses Stripe’s dashboard to pay suppliers. “These businesses are not using crypto because it’s crypto or for speculative benefit,” Collison wrote. “They’re performing real-world financial activity, and they’ve found that crypto (via stablecoins) is easier, faster, better than the status quo.” When asked whether people will eventually “pay with Tempo,” Collison said the blockchain is intended to function behind the scenes. He compared it to financial messaging systems like SWIFT or ACH, noting that consumers may not interact with Tempo directly but would benefit from its efficiency. He called “decentralized, internet-scale SWIFT” an imperfect but useful analogy. In the answer to another question (about why businesses find crypto payments appealing), Collison outlined five reasons companies prefer stablecoins: near-instant settlement that reduces trapped liquidity, lower costs than card payments, greater reliability in cross-border transfers, fewer currency conversions and direct on-chain access to U.S. dollars. He also rejected the idea that adoption is mainly regulatory arbitrage. Collison said stablecoins are now explicitly regulated in the United States under the GENIUS Act…
2025/09/07 01:41
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions down to £-33.1K from previous £-31.4K

United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions down to £-33.1K from previous £-31.4K

United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions down to £-33.1K from previous £-31.4K
2025/09/07 01:40
BullZilla’s Next 1000x Narrative Powers Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as World Liberty Financial and Shiba Inu Drop

BullZilla’s Next 1000x Narrative Powers Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as World Liberty Financial and Shiba Inu Drop

The post BullZilla’s Next 1000x Narrative Powers Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as World Liberty Financial and Shiba Inu Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the most rewarding trade of 2025 isn’t in today’s market charts but locked inside a presale, writing its own destiny? In a volatile month where meme coins oscillate between highs and lows, investors are chasing projects that can offer both cultural power and structural mechanics. For those searching for the best meme coin presale in September 2025, one new contender is making its presence impossible to ignore. Over the last 24 hours, World Liberty Financial’s price dropped 15.13% to $0.1803, underscoring the ongoing turbulence surrounding its tokenomics. Shiba Inu also slipped 1.92% to $0.00001216, as retail flows lost momentum. Both moves remind traders that in open markets, even strong communities can’t always fight gravity. By contrast, BullZilla has already raised over $150,000 with more than 550 holders in its early stages. With its price set to increase by 25.86% in the next presale phase, momentum is being built in by design. That’s why many analysts are calling it the best meme coin presale in September 2025, placing it ahead of competitors fighting to hold the floor. BullZilla ($BZIL): Presale Momentum Backed by Ethereum The BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is still in its first stage, but it is already showing traction that most projects never achieve. Priced at $0.00002575, the token will automatically climb 25.86% to $0.00003241 once the $100,000 threshold is cleared or 48 hours pass without reaching it. This mechanic ensures progress never stalls, forcing each stage to be more expensive than the last. Over $150,000 has been raised from more than 550 holders, and early investors are looking at a potential ROI exceeding 20,000% once the token hits its planned listing price of $0.00527. Stage 1D buyers already hold theoretical gains of 347.82% at launch, proving that structured presales can deliver returns even before the broader market…
2025/09/07 01:39
Which Crypto Will Dominate Web3 Infrastructure

Which Crypto Will Dominate Web3 Infrastructure

The post Which Crypto Will Dominate Web3 Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum and Cardano are leading the Web3 race, but analysts see one surprise newcomer joining the conversation. The next decade of blockchain innovation will be defined by the battle for Web3 infrastructure. Ethereum and Cardano stand as two of the most ambitious contenders, each pursuing different strategies to secure their place as the backbone of decentralized applications, finance, and governance. Ethereum leads in adoption and developer activity, while Cardano leans on a peer-reviewed, research-driven approach to scalability and governance. This competition has captured the attention of investors, developers, and institutions alike. Yet, in 2025, a surprising new player – MAGACOIN FINANCE, has also entered the discussion, adding fresh momentum to an already dynamic landscape. Ethereum: A proven foundation with global reach Ethereum’s dominance lies in its massive developer base and network effect. Thousands of decentralized applications run on its blockchain, and the move to proof-of-stake has reduced its energy footprint while increasing scalability through layer-2 solutions. Institutional acceptance, marked by the approval of ETH ETFs, reinforces Ethereum’s credibility as the default infrastructure for Web3. For investors, ETH remains the most proven bet in this sector, offering both security and growth potential. Cardano: Methodical progress and academic rigor Cardano takes a different path, prioritizing formal research and peer-reviewed upgrades. Its phased rollout has sometimes frustrated investors seeking fast results, but it has also built a reputation for resilience and thoughtful design. With the Voltaire era introducing full on-chain governance, ADA is set to become one of the most decentralized and self-sustaining ecosystems in crypto. Its real-world pilots in education, supply chain, and identity management highlight Cardano’s broader ambitions. While Ethereum and Cardano battle for Web3 dominance, MAGACOIN FINANCE is creating an entirely different narrative. Analysts are calling it one of the most aggressive plays of 2025, with forecasts suggesting…
2025/09/07 01:37
How Ozak AI Lowers the Barrier for Entry and Maximizes ROI for First-Time Crypto Buyers

How Ozak AI Lowers the Barrier for Entry and Maximizes ROI for First-Time Crypto Buyers

The post How Ozak AI Lowers the Barrier for Entry and Maximizes ROI for First-Time Crypto Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many new investors in cryptocurrency are unsure about entering the market because of high costs and difficult platforms. Established coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum require significant capital, while trading systems demand technical knowledge. Ozak AI changes this dynamic. Its presale and ecosystem provide newcomers with an affordable, simple, and ROI-driven entry point into digital assets. Lowering Barriers for First-Time Buyers Ozak AI has created a presale designed specifically for new investors. The token is currently priced at $0.01 in Phase 5, with the next increase set at $0.012. To date, more than 844 million $OZ tokens have been sold, raising over $2.64 million. The growth potential is evident among the early entrants who have a listed target price of $1. Accessibility is further emphasized by a minimum entry of $100, which opens the door to those unable to commit large sums. Buyers can participate using ETH, USDT, or USDC, and the interface displays the exact number of tokens received before purchase. For first-time buyers, this transparency reduces confusion and builds trust in the process. Token distribution also reflects stability. Out of the total 10 billion $OZ tokens, 30% are reserved for presale, 30% for ecosystem development, 20% are held in reserves, and 10% each are allocated for liquidity and team rewards.This structure reassures new investors that funds are directed toward long-term sustainability. Simplified Tools That Support ROI Ozak AI makes it easy for non-techies with built-in tools. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) gives real-time market data so beginners can see immediate results without needing to be a trading expert. DePIN technology secures this data across a decentralized network so there’s no risk of centralized storage. Ozak Data Vaults further protects the information so new participants can rely on it. A big plus for newbies is the Prediction Agents (PAs). These…
2025/09/07 01:36
Crypto Betting Explodes in 2025: Top Sites to Bet With OKT and SOL

Crypto Betting Explodes in 2025: Top Sites to Bet With OKT and SOL

Crypto betting is exploding in 2025! Discover the best sites where you can wager with OKT and Solana (SOL), enjoy no KYC access, instant payouts, and thousands of casino and sportsbook options.
2025/09/07 01:35
US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks

US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks

TLDRs; The Trump administration plans to restrict or ban Chinese drones and heavy vehicles over national security risks. Commerce Department rules, expected in September, follow earlier executive orders targeting Chinese tech supply chains. DJI and Autel dominate nearly 90% of U.S. drone sales, raising espionage and infrastructure security concerns. Businesses face higher costs and supply [...] The post US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/07 01:34
