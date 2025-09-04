MEXC burza
The Tenth Anniversary Blockchain Festival HiveFest 2025 Will Be Held in Kuala Lumpur
In October 2025, the Hive blockchain community will gather in Kuala Lumpur for the anniversary HiveFest. The forum, which has been held annually since 2016, will mark a decade and return to Asia for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers said participants will be treated to a five-day program combining business sessions and cultural […] Сообщение The Tenth Anniversary Blockchain Festival HiveFest 2025 Will Be Held in Kuala Lumpur появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
HIVE
$0.2006
+0.55%
Incrypted
2025/09/04 22:27
NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025
NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025
SIGMA
$0.009531
-6.70%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/04 22:26
Bitcoin prijs volgt regionale liquiditeit, niet meer de ETF hype
Bitcoin schommelt al weken tussen koerszones zonder een duidelijke richting, maar wie goed kijkt naar de wereldkaart, ziet waar de echte krachtmetingen plaatsvinden. Niet ETF’s of whales zijn momenteel de hoofdrolspelers, maar regionale liquiditeit uit Azië en de VS. Twee premium indicatoren geven inzicht in dit wereldwijde touwtrekken tussen Oost... Het bericht Bitcoin prijs volgt regionale liquiditeit, niet meer de ETF hype verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
HYPE
$47.1
+1.09%
AL
$0.0783
+1.16%
OP
$0.717
+1.12%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 22:26
Why Is an Indonesian Automotive Giant Moving 50,000 Students Onchain?
Why is Indomobil Group using blockchain for education? Discover how their partnership with Space and Time is set to change payments and academic credentials for 50,000 Indonesian students.
CHANGE
$0.00197362
-0.28%
SPACE
$0.1496
-4.28%
WHY
$0.00000002639
-0.22%
Hackernoon
2025/09/04 22:25
Will It Lift SUI Beyond $3.41?
The post Will It Lift SUI Beyond $3.41? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI Group amasses 101M tokens worth $344M, fueling speculation of institutional demand. Key support at $3.27 and resistance at $3.41 define SUI’s short-term trading outlook. Mixed indicators show mild bearish momentum but RSI hints at potential rebound zone. Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings is making bold moves in the digital asset space, and investors are closely watching. The firm, formerly Mill City Ventures, has transitioned from a small-scale lender into a major player in blockchain. With a growing stake in Sui (SUI) tokens, the company now holds more than 101 million SUI worth roughly $344 million. This aggressive accumulation raises questions about whether its strategy could ignite the next rally in SUI’s price. Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings (formerly Mill City Ventures) announced it now holds 101,795,656 SUI tokens, valued at approximately $344 million after acquiring an additional 20 million tokens. The company has an agreement with the Sui Foundation to purchase locked SUI at a… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 3, 2025 Strategic Token Acquisitions The SUI Group secured an agreement with the Sui Foundation that allows it to purchase locked tokens at a discount. This arrangement provides the firm with a competitive advantage compared to retail investors. Besides its existing holdings, the company still has approximately $58 million in cash reserved for future acquisitions. Such liquidity suggests its buying campaign is far from over. Related: Sui Price Prediction: SUI Holds $3.30 as Traders Debate Channel Breakdown or Reversal The firm also cemented its position as the official SUI treasury following a $450 million private placement. This move signals a long-term commitment to building influence within the Sui ecosystem. Consequently, the company’s aggressive approach has fueled speculation that institutional demand might strengthen SUI’s market position. Price Levels to Watch At the time of writing, SUI trades around $3.29, showing a slight…
CITY
$1.0152
-0.25%
SUI
$3.3815
+0.86%
MORE
$0.10085
-0.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:25
SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"
SWIFT CIO Tom Zschach said that banks will not want to use XRP and that Ripple cannot be an alternative to SWIFT. Continue Reading: SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"
T
$0.01588
+0.31%
XRP
$2.8298
+0.67%
TOM
$0.000282
+12.80%
Coinstats
2025/09/04 22:25
Analyst Predicts XRP Price Surge Due to Limited Market Supply
TLDR XRP’s accessible supply is much lower than the total circulation leading to potential price increases. Spot XRP ETFs managed by major financial firms could fuel higher demand and drive up prices. Growing institutional interest could absorb the limited XRP supply and push the price higher. Limited liquidity in the XRP market could lead to [...] The post Analyst Predicts XRP Price Surge Due to Limited Market Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.8298
+0.67%
PUSH
$0.03576
-0.47%
FUEL
$0.00555
+1.09%
Coincentral
2025/09/04 22:24
Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum ETF Buzz Builds — XRP and ADA Dominate Headlines
The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum ETF Buzz Builds — XRP and ADA Dominate Headlines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Ethereum surged nearly 18% in August on the back of $4 billion in net ETF inflows, bringing institutional adoption to new highs. This wave of institutional activity has set a precedent that investors no longer limit ETF exposure to Bitcoin. With ETH paving the way, analysts expect capital rotation into other high-conviction altcoins. Interestingly, XRP, ADA, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are at the front of that line, with these tokens showing strong signs of accumulation and growth. XRP: Institutional Clarity Meets ETF Anticipation XRP’s biggest catalyst lies in the growing probability of a U.S. spot ETF. Filings from Grayscale, Bitwise, and other managers are already under SEC review, with analysts comparing the current moment to the months before Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs launched. If approved, XRP could channel billions in new demand, making it the first altcoin ETF with full regulatory clarity. This expectation is fueling whale activity, with large holders adding hundreds of millions of tokens in recent weeks. Beyond price action, the introduction of an XRP ETF would formalize Ripple’s role in global payments infrastructure, bridging traditional finance and crypto in a way no other altcoin currently does. Cardano (ADA): Building Quiet Momentum for the Next Wave Cardano has been consolidating near the $0.80 level, but analysts see it as an undervalued candidate for the next wave of institutional flows. Its reputation for academic rigor and methodical development has helped it gain early recognition among asset managers, who view ADA as a scalable…
NEAR
$2.436
+2.30%
U
$0.01101
+9.55%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005924
+5.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:24
Instagram Finally Launches Full iPad App with Reels as Default Experience
TLDRs; Instagram launches its dedicated iPad app globally, offering new layouts and improved navigation. Reels now serve as the default view, reflecting the platform’s shift toward video content. Meta aims to boost engagement and ad revenue by optimizing Instagram for larger screens. The iPad app arrives after years of delays, driven by competition from TikTok. [...] The post Instagram Finally Launches Full iPad App with Reels as Default Experience appeared first on CoinCentral.
APP
$0.00249
-2.27%
META
$0.0000000028
-17.64%
NOW
$0.00705
-1.39%
Coincentral
2025/09/04 22:24
Nine Inch Nails Unleash The Fury During N.Y.C. Stop Of ‘Peel It Back’ Tour
The post Nine Inch Nails Unleash The Fury During N.Y.C. Stop Of ‘Peel It Back’ Tour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPAIN – JULY 12: Nine Inch Nails (NIN) will perform on the second day of Mad Cool 2025 at the Iberdrola Music venue on July 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Today’s performance at Mad Cool of the historic American industrial rock band has been one of the most anticipated moments of the international event, during which they have flaunted their powerful live show and new songs. The festival, which kicked off yesterday, brings together legends and new promises in four days of music, consolidating itself as an essential event of the European summer. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images More than 35 years ago, the Cleveland-based outfit Nine Inch Nails, founded by a then-unknown musician named Trent Reznor, released their debut album, Pretty Hate Machine, at a time when the U.S. music scene was dominated by hair metal and dance-pop. Featuring “Head Like a Hole,” the record further popularized industrial rock in the mainstream and introduced Reznor’s nihilistic lyrics and jarring fusion of electronic and alternative rock genres. It was followed by hit albums such as The Downward Spiral, The Fragile, With Teeth and Year Zero that made Nine Inch Nails as one of the most influential acts in music – a distinction further cemented with the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. On Tuesday, Nine Inch Nails’ touring lineup of Reznor, programmer/keyboardist Atticus Ross, guitarist Robin Finck, bassist Alessandro Cortini and drummer Josh Freese kicked off the first of two sold-out shows at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center during their Peel It Back tour. In terms of the sound and visuals, the show was a 90-minute glorious assault on the senses. Notably, its setlist drew predominantly from The Downward Spiral, the 1994 masterpiece that elevated the…
STOP
$0.15145
-6.92%
C
$0.24244
+3.45%
U
$0.01101
+9.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:23
